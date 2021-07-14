Hopes rise for deal on oil output

You are here

Experts are forecasting a big pick-up in demand as economic activity resumes in the second half of the year, while global oil stocks are approaching a five-year low. (AP)
  If no deal is agreed, it would mean a big spike in the price of oil from August onwards
DUBAI: Global oil prices fluctuated on Wednesday amid reports that a deal had been struck between the UAE and OPEC+ — the alliance of oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia — to guarantee supplies of crude to meet expected soaring demand this year.

However, the UAE Energy Ministry said talks with OPEC+ were continuing. “Deliberations between the concerned parties are still going on and an agreement has not yet been reached,” it said.

Brent, the global benchmark, ended the day 2 per cent down at $74.86 a barrel, having been well above that earlier on speculation that the UAE could increase daily output from the end of this month.

Talks at OPEC+ broke down just over a week ago after the UAE refused to accept the terms of a proposal from Saudi Arabia and Russia, and agreed by the other members of the OPEC+ group, to increase output from Aug. 1.

The UAE said it wanted to increase the baseline of 3.1 million barrels from which increases are measured in the April 2020 deal that stabilized oil markets after the pandemic crash.

If no deal is agreed, it would mean a big spike in the price of oil from August onwards. Experts are forecasting a big pick-up in demand as economic activity resumes in the second half of the year, while global oil stocks are approaching a five-year low.

There is no guarantee of a deal. Oil expert Robin Mills, chief executive of consultancy Qamar Energy, said: “We will have to see if this deal can be concluded.

“I expected a compromise like this, but not so fast. A substantial bump in the UAE’s baseline looks like a good result for it.”

But the UAE’s intransigence on baseline levels has spooked oil markets. Some analysts think it will lead to a free-for-all within OPEC+ as other members of the 23-member alliance seek to renegotiate their own previously agreed quotas.

Several members would not be able to produce enough oil even to meet their agreed limits, putting big producers such as Saudi Arabia at an advantage.

ALEXANDRIA: The Yemeni riyal on Wednesday reached record lows, trading 1,003 to the dollar in the black market despite fresh economic measures by the government, currency traders told Arab News. 

Chaired by Prime minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed, the government’s Supreme Economic Council (SEC) on Tuesday approved a number of measures to curb the currency’s fall, accusing local exchange firms of manipulating its value for profit. 

The council ordered the Aden-based Central Bank of Yemen to monitor local exchange firms by adopting punitive measures against money traders who violate the country’s financial law.

The bank was tasked to form two committees: One would review revenue collection, ensuring they are deposited to central bank branches across the liberated provinces; the other would work on boosting oil exports. 

The government accused local currency dealers of engaging in speculative activities on hard currencies that contributed to the sudden rapid fall of the riyal.  

“The SEC confirms that recent currency depreciation is not based on objective reasons but speculative considerations and misinformation,” the council said in a statement carried by the official news agency. 

Meanwhile, the central bank’s inspectors, escorted by armed soldiers, were seen roaming around the city of Aden, closing firms that did not comply with the country’s monetary rules. 

The market did not positively react to the government’s measures and threats. The riyal hit 1,003 to the dollar on Wednesday afternoon in the southern port city of Al-Mukalla, after bouncing back to 985 on Monday. 

The riyal had reached a new record low on Sunday night, hitting 1,000 riyals to the dollar. It was trading at 215 to the dollar in early 2015. 

The riyal briefly recovered in January after a new government — formed under the Riyadh Agreement — returned to Aden as hostilities between the internationally recognized government and the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) subsided. 

Official media reported on Tuesday that Yemen’s Parliament Speaker Sultan Al-Barkani urged the prime minister to find urgent solutions to the devaluation of the riyal and to reform the country’s financial system, adding that parliament would stand by government’s measures to address corruption and collection of revenues. 

“All necessary measures should be taken quickly to stop the deterioration (of the currency) and reach a real solution. And we hold you responsible if you fail as the situation cannot be delayed,” Al-Barkani said in a letter to the prime minister.

Yemen analysts have argued that neither the government nor the central bank can impose the latest measures in the liberated areas as the Yemeni government has been based outside the country since March. 

Previous measures to address the depreciation of the riyal have all proved ineffective. Attempts included closing exchange firms, stopping the remittance system between local exchange firms known as Hawala — replacing it with a formal electronic network under the central bank’s supervision — and supplying local fuel and goods importers with dollars. None of these attempts succeeded.

The Yemeni government said it cannot return home due to STC’s harassment and interventions in its work. 

On Tuesday, the government’s committee for the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement said that the STC did not adhere to its security and military commitments under the agreement and continued to deploy military units, disrupt the work of government bodies in Aden and incited people against the government. 

The STC spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests to comment from Arab News in response to the government’s accusations. 

Economists have blamed the government for the plunge of the riyal due to “extensive” money printing without coverage and its inability to assert control on the exchange market.

Waled Al-Attas, an assistant professor of financial and banking sciences at Hadramout University, told Arab News the latest government measures were “inadequate and very late procedures,”

Al-Attas said the Yemeni government depends on a “helicopter money” policy to address the devaluation of the country’s currency, by printing and distributing cash in the market. 

“The increased amounts of money supply led to an additional demand for foreign currency, causing the deterioration of the value of the local currency. In my opinion, the solution lies in stopping the injection of more funds and enhancing public revenues and depositing them into the legally authorized body which is the Central Bank,” he said.

RIYADH: Bitcoin traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 0.74 percent to $32,817.67 at 5:00 p.m. Riyadh time. Ether, the second most-traded cryptocurrency, traded at $2,006.76, up 1.21 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Bitcoin soared on Wednesday after a steady decline over the past two days. Investors see Bitcoin as a potential hedge against inflation and some economists agreed with US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that the pace of inflation still appears to be “transitory.”

“Fed officials are still telling everyone that inflation is transitory, while they pour an unjustifiable $120 billion into the market each month,” Mati Greenspan, founder of the cryptocurrency analysis firm Quantum Economics, wrote on Tuesday.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the brokerage Oanda, said: “This inflation shock might not be a strong enough catalyst to break Bitcoin’s recent trading range,” CoinDesk reported.

The Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday that Australians will soon be able to spend cryptocurrency via points of sale, with the issuance of a new physical debit card. Global payments giant Visa has approved local Australian startup CryptoSpend to begin issuing debit cards for the startup’s users.

Those using the CryptoSpend app can then pay using their Bitcoin and other supported crypto at retail stores and hospitality venues. Instead of needing to convert from crypto to fiat, like some other offerings on the market, users of CryptoSpend’s app can make direct purchases, CoinDesk reported.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced on Wednesday that it would to start the investigation phase of a eurozone central bank digital currency, which will last 24 months. A digital euro would be a means to complement cash, not replace it, the ECB has stressed. Research by the bank last year highlighted a drop in the usage of cash since 2019, with the pandemic attributing to an acceleration in the long-term decline, according to the website Bitcoin News.

Elsewhere, the Ethereum blockchain has undergone explosive growth over the past 12 months, cementing its place as the leading network for decentralized finance. While Ethereum’s growth is positive overall, it has resulted in high fees and slow transaction speeds. Numio has developed a mobile application that removes these limitations by leveraging Ethereum’s Layer 2. This integration means that transactions will be instant and about 100 times less expensive than standard Ethereum.

Numio is “providing a scalable and easy-to-use Ethereum experience for everyone, and the extended roadmap is full of features and facilities that users demand,” said Chief Technical Officer Tim Allard in a statement.

RIYADH: Saudi ports authority Mawani signed a 20-year contract with United Feed Company (UFC) to establish silos to handle 2,880,000 tons of grain at Jazan and Ras Al-Khair ports

It includes establishing 16 silos with a total storage capacity of 240,000 tons, and constructing an entire complex to distribute grains and a packaging facility, Mawani said in a filing on Wednesday.

It represents a total investment of SR370 million by UFC ($98.6 million), according to the statement.

Mawani has already announced investment opportunities in partnership with the private sector to develop and operate multi-purpose terminals in eight of the nation’s ports — covering areas such as general bulk and RoRo cargo.

RIYADH: UAE is still in discussions with Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members for better terms under the current agreement that will expire in April 2022, an informed source of the discussions told Arab News.

Reuters said earlier that UAE has reached a compromise to assign the Gulf nation a quota of 3.65 million barrels a day, under the new deal that should be extended till the end of 2022, a proposal that the source said is still on the table as nothing is final yet.

The UAE energy ministry later issued a statement on Emirates official news agency WAM saying that its deliberations with OPEC+ regarding its position on an extension of an oil supply deal are still underway. "Deliberations between the concerned parties are still going on and that an agreement had not been reached yet," it added.

Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after Reuters reported Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had reached a compromise that should unlock an OPEC+ deal to boost global oil supplies as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude was down 32 cents, or 0.42%, at $76.17 a barrel by 1430 GMT, after dropping by over $1 earlier. West Texas Intermediate was off by 41 cents, or 0.54%, at $74.84 a barrel.

Oil prices, however, pared losses as weekly data from EIA showed that US stocks fell by more than expected.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has awarded two new mobile virtual network operator licenses (MVNO) as competition heats up in the Kingdom's telecom sector.
Integrated Telecom Mobile Co. (ITC Mobile) and Future Networks Communications Co. bagged the licenses from the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), SPA reported. It brings the total number of such permits to four since being introduced in 2014 when the commission originally awarded licenses to Virgin Mobile KSA and Etihad Jawraa.
Companies with MVNO licenses can provide users with services including voice calls, internet, SMS, voicemail and media services.
Unlike regular telecom companies, virtual operators do not have their own frequency spectrum or infrastructure such as mobile towers and optical fiber, said the CITC deputy governor for the regulatory and competition sector, Omar Abdul Rahman Al-Rajaji.
The new licenses reflect the rising level of competitiveness within the industry.
The Saudi telecommunications sector was estimated to be worth SR69 billion in 2020, growing by 4 percent from the previous year, while the size of the information technology market reached SR65 billion, with a growth rate of 10 percent compared to 2019, SPA said.

