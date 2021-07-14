Who’s Who: Muteb Nasser Al-Abbas, director at Saudi Arabia’s Alsalam Aerospace Industries

Muteb Nasser Al-Abbas has been the director of corporate communications at Alsalam Aerospace Industries since January.
He had previously held a number of different roles at the company including head of corporate communications, manager of corporate communications, and assistant manager of public relations (PR).
Prior to that, he served as a PR manager at the Landmark Group between November 2013 and February 2014. He joined the Riyadh municipality in 2011 as a media coordinator, worked as a journalist at Al-Hayat newspaper from 2004 to 2013, and was a supervisor, trainees’ adviser, and media coordinator with the Saudi Electricity Co.
In addition, he has written numerous press articles, conducted interviews during his time with Al-Hayat newspaper, and was in charge of the Janadriyah Festival media committee in 2008 and 2009.
Al-Abbas is a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma organization, an international business honor society, and he has been recognized as one of the top-performing students in the world.
In 2019, he published a book titled, “Secrets of Administration in the Workplace,” highlighting stories and incidents related to the admin work environment.
He said: “The success of any organization is based on a fundamental pillar, corporate communications, because it is a renewable science that requires effort and follow-up and keeps abreast of developments taking place in it.”
Al-Abbas gained a master’s degree in marketing from Texas A and M University, in the US, in 2013, and a bachelor’s degree in political sciences from King Saud University, in Riyadh.