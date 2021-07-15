Highlights from artist Anuar Khalifi’s ‘Palimpsests’

The exhibition’s title piece is a demonstration of the Catalan artist’s aims with his latest show. The title refers to manuscripts that have been erased and then written over, and as curator Dina Ibrahim writes in the press release, Khalifi’s works contain “versions of himself” that “may be altered or obstructed, but still share visible traces of his original form — such as gender, age, background — thus acting as palimpsests.”
‘Man Chest Can Only Hold One’
Speaking of his works’ resemblance to classical portraits, Khalifi tells Ibrahim how hard it is to find such portrayals of Muslims in classical art. He cites a portrait of Spanish Muslim Juan de Pareja by Velasquez as “probably the most familiar face I can find in a classic museum … so I’m trying to rectify that.”
‘Safi Safari’
“It has a deeper spiritual meaning to it, but it also has lightness and a sense of humor,” Khalifi tells Ibrahim of this 2021 work. “My paintings are conversations I have with myself without taking myself too seriously. The subject matter is sensitive but not that emotional. I want (people) to feel it, but I don’t want to be too in-your-face with spirituality or deeper meaning.”
Saudi-Japanese anime to premiere in 6 European countries
Koch Media is scheduled to begin distributing and showing the much-anticipated film to European audiences
“The Journey” by Manga Productions is the first Saudi film to present a movie experience in 4DX technology
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Manga Productions, a subsidiary of the Misk Foundation, announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with Koch Media, a leading film distribution company, to distribute the “The Journey” in Germany and five other European countries: Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein.
The deal comes as part of the subsidiary’s strategy of becoming a global competitor in the film industry.
The signing took place digitally, in the presence of representatives from the two companies in Riyadh and Berlin.
Koch Media is scheduled to begin distributing and showing the much-anticipated film to European audiences, providing viewers with the opportunity to learn about the culture of the Arabian Peninsula and its rich and inspiring stories.
Dr. Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, said: “We will continue in our mission to create inspirational content for all audiences and our heroes in the future. Let us reveal our Saudi creativity to the world.”
Stefan Kapelari, managing director of Koch Media and Koch Films in Planegg, Germany, said: “Koch Media always seeks to attract original and high-quality content. From this point, we are happy to release ‘The Journey’ as the first anime from the Arab market, as we view it as a high-quality movie in terms of drawing, animation and story. We hope that this partnership will be the beginning of a long-term relationship with Manga Productions in the creative content industry.”
Manga Productions, a subsidiary under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Charitable Foundation, produces animation projects and video games aimed at conveying the Saudi message globally through professional works that include distinguished creative content.
The company also provides training opportunities for Saudi talent in partnership with Japan’s Toei Animation, with the aim of transferring knowledge and localizing the creative industry in the Kingdom.
“The Journey” is the first Saudi film to present a movie experience in 4DX technology. It is one of the milestones in the journey of Manga Productions, which seeks to be a pioneer and global leader in the production of creative content in the Arab world and beyond.
Directed by Shizuno Kobon, the film tells an epic tale about the ancient civilizations of the Arabian Peninsula and the Middle East, and establishes a historical fantasy for future generations.
Saudi, Lebanese designers put on a stellar show in Cannes
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: The Cannes red carpet played host to a wealth of Arab creations at the premiere of “Aline, The Voice Of Love” on Tuesday evening.
From a futuristic gown by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran to a sunshine yellow head-turner by Lebanon-based, Saudi-helmed label Ashi Studio, it was a stellar showcase of Arab design talent.
To kick things off, Belgian model Rose Bertram showed off a sci-fi-inspired dress from Jebran’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection titled “PlaNetX,” complete with an oversized pullover neckline, full-length sleeves that included gloves and a small train.
She was joined on the red carpet by Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana, who showed off a glittering silver custom couture gown by Lebanon’s Rami Kadi. The fully sequined skirt featured a high-high slit, while the sheer bodice boasted silver sequin work on the ribbing.
Also in a similar sparkling shade of pale grey was Spanish model Nieves Alvarez, who opted for an Elie Saab look with an extravagant puff of fabric on one shoulder, a typically synched-in waist and a semi-sheer, flowing skirt. The ethereal gown hailed from Saab’s Fall/Winter 2020 couture collection.
Lebanese-Italian designer Tony Ward and Saudi creative Mohammed Ashi turned the heat up a notch with their canary yellow offerings, shown off by influencer Jessica Wang and model Noel Capri Berry respectively.
While Ward’s look featured a high-to-low skirt, beaded neckline and dramatic ruffles on the hip, Ashi kept things straight-edged with a structured, floor-grazing skirt and a razor-sharp off-the-shoulder neckline. The gown was not without its quirks, however, as it did feature a peek-a-boo cut out in the back.
Not to be outdone, model Farnoush Hamidian hit the red carpet in a printed lurex gown by Rami Kadi with rouching throughout, a thigh-high slit and a psychedelic print and color palette.
The models and influencers walked the red carpet before the premiere of “Aline, The Voice Of Love,” an unofficial biopic about Canadian singing icon Céline Dion, which was “inspired” by events in Céline Dion’s life, according to the trailer.
Jeddah Cycling Ladies club pedals its way to fitness
Co-founder recalls her long journey from being an amateur cyclist to a professional
Updated 14 July 2021
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI
MAKKAH: Nisreen Hakim and her friend Ashwaq Al-Hazmi are the founders of Jeddah Cycling Ladies, with club members traveling distances exceeding 100 km and taking part in races.
She and her friends travel from the waterfront, through the lakes to the historic Al-Balad district, and back to the starting point. Team members ride for 90 minutes every day.
As a young child, Hakim would attend basketball and volleyball matches, which instilled in her the love for sports.
“My father used to take me and my younger brother to see matches such as basketball and volleyball in the King Abdul Aziz Sports City in Makkah,” she told Arab News. “I used to listen to the sounds of the audience, their enthusiasm and encouragement. That atmosphere was ideal for me, and it sparked within me the passion for sports and games.”
Hakim also went to Al-Wehda FC in Makkah, where she and her father were accompanied by well-known sports commentators such as Mohammed Ramadan and Zahid Qudsi. “I always saw them when they visited our house. Our home was like a sports center of all stripes and tendencies. That’s how I became attached to sports since childhood.”
Sport has shaped Hakim’s personality and self-esteem. Cycling symbolizes independence for her, and it has also had positive repercussions for her mental health.
Cycling has its professional methods that must be mastered and inspired by global experience.
Nisreen Hakim
“I was exposed to a family problem during that time. My psychological state was affected and, because I am a person who loves to move, I used to ride a bike alone. I did not have a bike at that time, so I used to rent one to ride around and practice cycling. What helped me the most is the presence of people in Jeddah who are open to cultures and arts due to the diversity of ethnicities and backgrounds.”
But her journey from being an amateur cyclist to a professional one has been tiring.
“Cycling has its professional methods that must be mastered and inspired by global experience,” she added. “I feel that I am still at the beginning of the road, despite my hard training and the hundreds of kilometers that I travel daily, but it is a sport that requires patience, passion and love. Fortunately, for me, the period of my attachment to this sport coincided with allowing women to drive. This has helped me a lot in overcoming obstacles and moving to more professional and dynamic stages.”
HIGHLIGHTS
• The team meets at the Sheraton on the waterfront, with groups based on fitness levels.
• Members of the basic group ride for a distance of 20 km, while the distance for the medium fitness group is 25 km.
• The distance for high fitness members is 30 km. • Most of the training sessions are in the evening.
Hakim was practicing cycling as a hobby when she met Al-Hazmi and suggested establishing a team to Ashraf Bamatraf, the leader of the Jeddah cycling team. “He was very impressed with the idea and, together, we founded the Jeddah women’s cyclist club.”
She said she had benefited from global experiments in terms of preparation and training, although Saudi roads were not designed for cycling and did not have the sport in mind. Cyclists in the Kingdom were, however, able to stick to safety procedures such as wearing helmets, having lights and reflectors, and using the correct lanes.
“Fortunately, girls can now practice it with our team, which has women captains to maintain some degree of privacy, in addition to adhering to all safety measures, the most important of which is wearing a helmet. Moreover, there are special training courses for girls who cannot ride bikes. They are taught how to maintain their balance and other basic skills.”
The team meets at the Sheraton on the waterfront, with groups based on fitness levels.
“Members of the basic group ride for a distance of 20 km, while the distance for the medium fitness group is 25 km. The distance for high fitness members is 30 km. Most of the training sessions are in the evening and we set out from the headquarters of the Jeddah cyclists to Obhur through the waterfront.”
Saudis Haifaa Al-Mansour, Hana Al-Omair nab spots on most influential Arabs in cinema list
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi filmmakers Haifaa Al-Mansour and Hana Al-Omair have this week been selected by the Arab Cinema Center for its list of 101 professionals named as the most influential personalities in the Arab film industry.
The organization revealed its list on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival for the 7th year in a row.
Al-Mansour has long led the way for Saudi cinema. Her 1997 short film “Who?” and the 2005 documentary “Women in the Shadows” helped boost the women’s empowerment movement across the region. In 2012, her film “Wadjda” was the first feature to be shot entirely in the Kingdom, going on to achieve worldwide acclaim and a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the BAFTAs.
Al-Mansour’s latest comedy drama, “The Perfect Candidate,” premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August 2019.
It made history as the first film supported by the Saudi Film Council, which announced its intention to back Saudi productions and expand the country’s film industry during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
Meanwhile, Al-Omair is the writer and director of “Whispers,” the first Saudi Netflix original series.
It is an eight-part psychological thriller about a family torn apart when its patriarch, Hassan, dies in an accident just before the launch of his company’s much anticipated new app — and by the secrets that begin to unfold once he’s gone.
The list of influential professionals also includes Tunisian-Egyptian actress Hend Sabry, Jordanian actor-producer Saba Mubarak, Syrian actress Kinda Alloush, Palestinian director and actress Hiam Abbass, Egyptian actors Ahmed Ezz, Ahmed Malek, Karim Abdel Aziz and many more.
‘Wild Allies’: Majestic falcons take flight in inspiring new documentary
Updated 13 July 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: “Wild Allies,” directed by wildlife filmmaker Robert Wedderburn, takes viewers behind the scenes as it explores the history-steeped sport of falconry and its workings in Saudi Arabia.
The documentary, which premiered on National Geographic, focuses on the 2020 King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival, which featured more than 1,000 falconers from countries including Germany, Russia, Syria, Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait and the Kingdom.
Organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, the annual festival features multiple competitions, including Al-Mallouah race, Mazayin beauty competition and Future Falconers. A Hadad program also returns falcons to their natural habitat and protects wild populations.
Each section of the festival is explored in the documentary, giving outsiders an understanding of why this celebration of the falcon is so important in local culture.
Footage of the festival is as thrilling as it is graceful, with the large birds shown in slow-motion footage.
Striking images are backed up by a wealth of information on a pastime that is little understood in the West despite its 5,500-year history and a place on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 17 countries across three continents.
In the documentary, we learn that in ancient times men used these winged creatures to hunt for food. Over the centuries, racing rather than hunting became the mainstay, and Hussam Al-Huzaimi, CEO of the Saudi Falcons Club, explains that the shift from falcon hunting to racing is helping the environment.
“Wild Allies” also shows how even children are encouraged to keep falcons as pets and train them to race.
Falconer Daifallah Al-Enezi reveals that his nine-year-old daughter Shaihana has been given two birds that she is now nurturing. In fact, she was the youngest participant in the 2020 festival and began falconry when she was just five.
This exploration of the bond between human and animal is one of the most interesting aspects of the documentary, allowing viewers to understand just what it takes to successfully raise a bird of prey.
Al-Huzaimi tells us that falconry is regulated by the Saudi Ministry of Environment, and reports of cruelty while training the birds or at other times are treated seriously, with offenders facing fines and even license cancelation.
Commenting on the documentary, he said: “This fascinating work will appeal not only to those interested in falconry, but also anyone with a love for wildlife or competitive sports. It’s a chance to follow the experiences and stories of several beautiful high-pedigree competition falcons, along with their proud owners and trainers, as they compete for the stage of their lives.”
Shot by James Oliver Reynolds, the film has unbelievable visuals — the sight of a falcon soaring high in the sky is both majestic and magical.