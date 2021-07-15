You are here

  • Home
  • ‘It’s Not Complicated’ — new compilation album highlights Palestinian cause

‘It’s Not Complicated’ — new compilation album highlights Palestinian cause

‘It’s Not Complicated’ — new compilation album highlights Palestinian cause
Heba Kadry is a New York-based mastering engineer whose production portfolio is a diverse. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8puv5

Updated 22 sec ago
Bojan Preradovic

‘It’s Not Complicated’ — new compilation album highlights Palestinian cause

‘It’s Not Complicated’ — new compilation album highlights Palestinian cause
  • ‘It’s a musical projection of how we’re feeling. And we’re angry’
Updated 22 sec ago
Bojan Preradovic

BELGRADE: “Few ask the right questions about Palestine, yet they are answered time and time again,” reads the resolute statement in the liner notes of a new compilation album from Ma3azef — the Arabic-language online music magazine that has been picking up steam across the region and beyond over the past decade.

“When your very existence is disputed, negated and denied, you don't learn the answers, you know them […] We offer a sonic tale of occupation, colonial violence and resistance in the face of an attempt to erase a land, a people, a history and a future,” the compilation’s curators declare.

Earlier this summer, as Israel relentlessly bombarded the Gaza Strip, the Ma3azef collective decided to try and help in the most effective way they knew.




Rami Abadir is a musician, composer, producer, sound engineer, Ma3azef writer, and curator of the compilation. (Supplied)

“It’s Not Complicated” is a 19-track anthology of both established and upcoming regional underground talent, as well as international heavy-hitters, of whom the most distinguished is Brian Eno, the inimitable English composer, musician, producer and visual artist. The title itself serves as a direct challenge to the often-heard narrative that states there are no easy solutions to what is widely portrayed as a ‘conflict,’ and often implies that both sides share equal responsibility for the decades of oppression, violence and disenfranchisement that Palestinians have suffered.

For Rami Abadir — musician, composer, producer, sound engineer, Ma3azef writer, and curator of the compilation — it’s all much simpler than people like to admit. “In media, academia, and other circles, we always hear about the decolonization of music, of literature. OK. But what about the actual decolonization of Palestine?” he asks. “We want to say that there is no skirting around the issue by calling it too hard to address. It’s not complicated and it never has been.”




“It’s Not Complicated” is a 19-track anthology of both established and upcoming regional underground talent. (Supplied)

Abadir, an accomplished electronic music experimentalist and performer in his own right, has been involved with Ma3azef as a writer since 2013, and then as an editor from the summer of 2018. He labels it “a very important, one-of-a-kind platform that supports both regional and internationals artists from a very wide spectrum of musical styles and genres.”

Aside from its specialized music journalism, artist release premieres and Ma3azef Radio, which have been the primary drivers of the platform’s increasing popularity, Abadir says that compilations have been a natural step forward for the webzine. The first came after the Beirut Port explosion last year. “We were sad and frustrated about what happened and didn’t know what to do,” Abadir explains.

Enter Heba Kadry, the prolific, New York-based mastering engineer whose production portfolio is a diverse, star-studded roster of renowned international indie, alternative and experimental rock acts – including Björk, Garbage, The Black Lips, The Mars Volta, Slowdive and Beach House. Ma3azef had been covering her work with artists from across the Arab world for years when she reached out with an ambitious project last year.




Jessika Khazrik. (Supplied)

“The Beirut explosion was horrific, but I was also mortified by the fact that an entire music industry was decimated,” Kadry recalls. “I put myself in their shoes; in the Arab world, artists are on the lower end of the totem pole when it comes to any relief efforts. I felt like something needed to be done.”

The result was “Nisf Madeena”, a delightfully varied compilation that Kadry calls “such an incredible showcase of underground, experimental talent from all over the Middle East.” It raised funds for both on-ground relief work and for Beirut’s devastated artistic community. “I was very proud of what we accomplished,” she says.

As tensions in the Occupied Territories and Gaza escalated in May, Ma3azef got back in touch with Kadry. “As a pan-Arab magazine, we believe in this cause,” emphasizes Abadir. “So, we started reaching out to artists we know are supportive of it too, and all of them were very eager to contribute.”




Ma3azef is the Arabic-language online music magazine that has been picking up steam across the region and beyond over the past decade. (Supplied)

“I’m a believer that music is political and a very strong form of protest,” adds Kadry. “It crosses boundaries and genres, hearts and minds.

“Being silent wasn’t an option,” she says decisively. “The lyrical content of this compilation is dark, very zoned in on the issue. Even the overall tone — it’s heavy, distorted, sonically appropriate. It’s an emotive button, a musical projection of how we’re feeling. And we’re angry, we’re boiling from the inside.”

All proceeds from the compilation will go to Medical Aid for Palestine and Grassroots Al-Quds. But Kadry also recommends “It’s Not Complicated” as a great resource for those interested in music that is genuinely pushing the artistic envelope in the region. “I always get people asking me about the experimental underground artists from our part of the world that they should be listening to — this compilation is basically it.”

Will she collaborate with Ma3azef again? “I sure hope so,” she says enthusiastically. “I think we’ve put our fingers on something unique.”

Topics: Ma3azef Palestine It’s Not Complicated

Saudi-Japanese anime to premiere in 6 European countries

Saudi-Japanese anime to premiere in 6 European countries
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi-Japanese anime to premiere in 6 European countries

Saudi-Japanese anime to premiere in 6 European countries
  • Koch Media is scheduled to begin distributing and showing the much-anticipated film to European audiences
  • “The Journey” by Manga Productions is the first Saudi film to present a movie experience in 4DX technology
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Manga Productions, a subsidiary of the Misk Foundation, announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with Koch Media, a leading film distribution company, to distribute the “The Journey” in Germany and five other European countries: Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein.

The deal comes as part of the subsidiary’s strategy of becoming a global competitor in the film industry.

The signing took place digitally, in the presence of representatives from the two companies in Riyadh and Berlin.

Koch Media is scheduled to begin distributing and showing the much-anticipated film to European audiences, providing viewers with the opportunity to learn about the culture of the Arabian Peninsula and its rich and inspiring stories.

Dr. Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, said: “We will continue in our mission to create inspirational content for all audiences and our heroes in the future. Let us reveal our Saudi creativity to the world.”

Stefan Kapelari, managing director of Koch Media and Koch Films in Planegg, Germany, said: “Koch Media always seeks to attract original and high-quality content. From this point, we are happy to release ‘The Journey’ as the first anime from the Arab market, as we view it as a high-quality movie in terms of drawing, animation and story. We hope that this partnership will be the beginning of a long-term relationship with Manga Productions in the creative content industry.”

Manga Productions, a subsidiary under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Charitable Foundation, produces animation projects and video games aimed at conveying the Saudi message globally through professional works that include distinguished creative content.

The company also provides training opportunities for Saudi talent in partnership with Japan’s Toei Animation, with the aim of transferring knowledge and localizing the creative industry in the Kingdom.

“The Journey” is the first Saudi film to present a movie experience in 4DX technology. It is one of the milestones in the journey of Manga Productions, which seeks to be a pioneer and global leader in the production of creative content in the Arab world and beyond.

Directed by Shizuno Kobon, the film tells an epic tale about the ancient civilizations of the Arabian Peninsula and the Middle East, and establishes a historical fantasy for future generations.

 

 

Topics: Culture and Entertainment MISK Foundation Saudi-Japanese anime ‘The Journey’ anime animation

Related

Saudi anime movie ‘The Journey’ premiers in Tokyo
Saudi Arabia
Saudi anime movie ‘The Journey’ premiers in Tokyo
Special Saudis flew to Tokyo to work closely with Japanese experts to learn the skills and techniques needed to bring “The Journey” to life. (Supplied)
Media
A deeper look into ‘The Journey’ the first Saudi-Japanese anime

Highlights from artist Anuar Khalifi’s ‘Palimpsests’

Highlights from artist Anuar Khalifi’s ‘Palimpsests’
Updated 28 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Highlights from artist Anuar Khalifi’s ‘Palimpsests’

Highlights from artist Anuar Khalifi’s ‘Palimpsests’
  • Highlights from Anuar Khalifi’s ‘Palimpsests,’ which runs at Dubai’s Third Line gallery until July 30
Updated 28 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

‘Palimpsest’

The exhibition’s title piece is a demonstration of the Catalan artist’s aims with his latest show. The title refers to manuscripts that have been erased and then written over, and as curator Dina Ibrahim writes in the press release, Khalifi’s works contain “versions of himself” that “may be altered or obstructed, but still share visible traces of his original form — such as gender, age, background — thus acting as palimpsests.”

‘Man Chest Can Only Hold One’

Speaking of his works’ resemblance to classical portraits, Khalifi tells Ibrahim how hard it is to find such portrayals of Muslims in classical art. He cites a portrait of Spanish Muslim Juan de Pareja by Velasquez as “probably the most familiar face I can find in a classic museum … so I’m trying to rectify that.”

‘Safi Safari’

“It has a deeper spiritual meaning to it, but it also has lightness and a sense of humor,” Khalifi tells Ibrahim of this 2021 work. “My paintings are conversations I have with myself without taking myself too seriously. The subject matter is sensitive but not that emotional. I want (people) to feel it, but I don’t want to be too in-your-face with spirituality or deeper meaning.”

Topics: Anuar Khalifi Palimpsests

Saudi, Lebanese designers put on a stellar show in Cannes

Saudi, Lebanese designers put on a stellar show in Cannes
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi, Lebanese designers put on a stellar show in Cannes

Saudi, Lebanese designers put on a stellar show in Cannes
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Cannes red carpet played host to a wealth of Arab creations at the premiere of “Aline, The Voice Of Love” on Tuesday evening. 

From a futuristic gown by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran to a sunshine yellow head-turner by Lebanon-based, Saudi-helmed label Ashi Studio, it was a stellar showcase of Arab design talent. 

Belgian model Rose Bertram showed off a dress by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran. (Getty Images)

To kick things off, Belgian model Rose Bertram showed off a sci-fi-inspired dress from Jebran’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection titled “PlaNetX,” complete with an oversized pullover neckline, full-length sleeves that included gloves and a small train. 

She was joined on the red carpet by Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana, who showed off a glittering silver custom couture gown by Lebanon’s Rami Kadi. The fully sequined skirt featured a high-high slit, while the sheer bodice boasted silver sequin work on the ribbing.  

Also in a similar sparkling shade of pale grey was Spanish model Nieves Alvarez, who opted for an Elie Saab look with an extravagant puff of fabric on one shoulder, a typically synched-in waist and a semi-sheer, flowing skirt. The ethereal gown hailed from Saab’s Fall/Winter 2020 couture collection. 

Lebanese-Italian designer Tony Ward and Saudi creative Mohammed Ashi turned the heat up a notch with their canary yellow offerings, shown off by influencer Jessica Wang and model Noel Capri Berry respectively.

While Ward’s look featured a high-to-low skirt, beaded neckline and dramatic ruffles on the hip, Ashi kept things straight-edged with a structured, floor-grazing skirt and a razor-sharp off-the-shoulder neckline. The gown was not without its quirks, however, as it did feature a peek-a-boo cut out in the back. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JESSICA WANG (@jessicawang)

Not to be outdone, model Farnoush Hamidian hit the red carpet in a printed lurex gown by Rami Kadi with rouching throughout, a thigh-high slit and a psychedelic print and color palette.

The models and influencers walked the red carpet before the premiere of “Aline, The Voice Of Love,” an unofficial biopic about Canadian singing icon Céline Dion, which was “inspired” by events in Céline Dion’s life, according to the trailer.

Topics: Cannes Film Festival Mohammed Ashi Rami Kadi Noel Capri Berry Tony Ward Farnoush Hamidian Jessica Wang Nicolas Jebran Rose Bertram

Jeddah Cycling Ladies club pedals its way to fitness

Cycling is becoming one of the fastest growing women’s sports in Saudi Arabia. Women are increasingly drawn toward the sport due to its overall health benefits. (AP file photo)
Cycling is becoming one of the fastest growing women’s sports in Saudi Arabia. Women are increasingly drawn toward the sport due to its overall health benefits. (AP file photo)
Updated 14 July 2021
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

Jeddah Cycling Ladies club pedals its way to fitness

Cycling is becoming one of the fastest growing women’s sports in Saudi Arabia. Women are increasingly drawn toward the sport due to its overall health benefits. (AP file photo)
  • Co-founder recalls her long journey from being an amateur cyclist to a professional
Updated 14 July 2021
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

MAKKAH: Nisreen Hakim and her friend Ashwaq Al-Hazmi are the founders of Jeddah Cycling Ladies, with club members traveling distances exceeding 100 km and taking part in races.

She and her friends travel from the waterfront, through the lakes to the historic Al-Balad district, and back to the starting point. Team members ride for 90 minutes every day.
As a young child, Hakim would attend basketball and volleyball matches, which instilled in her the love for sports.
“My father used to take me and my younger brother to see matches such as basketball and volleyball in the King Abdul Aziz Sports City in Makkah,” she told Arab News. “I used to listen to the sounds of the audience, their enthusiasm and encouragement. That atmosphere was ideal for me, and it sparked within me the passion for sports and games.”
Hakim also went to Al-Wehda FC in Makkah, where she and her father were accompanied by well-known sports commentators such as Mohammed Ramadan and Zahid Qudsi. “I always saw them when they visited our house. Our home was like a sports center of all stripes and tendencies. That’s how I became attached to sports since childhood.”
Sport has shaped Hakim’s personality and self-esteem. Cycling symbolizes independence for her, and it has also had positive repercussions for her mental health.

Cycling has its professional methods that must be mastered and inspired by global experience.

Nisreen Hakim

“I was exposed to a family problem during that time. My psychological state was affected and, because I am a person who loves to move, I used to ride a bike alone. I did not have a bike at that time, so I used to rent one to ride around and practice cycling. What helped me the most is the presence of people in Jeddah who are open to cultures and arts due to the diversity of ethnicities and backgrounds.”
But her journey from being an amateur cyclist to a professional one has been tiring.

Members of the Jeddah Cycling Ladies during one of their training sessions.

“Cycling has its professional methods that must be mastered and inspired by global experience,” she added. “I feel that I am still at the beginning of the road, despite my hard training and the hundreds of kilometers that I travel daily, but it is a sport that requires patience, passion and love. Fortunately, for me, the period of my attachment to this sport coincided with allowing women to drive. This has helped me a lot in overcoming obstacles and moving to more professional and dynamic stages.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• The team meets at the Sheraton on the waterfront, with groups based on fitness levels.

• Members of the basic group ride for a distance of 20 km, while the distance for the medium fitness group is 25 km.

• The distance for high fitness members is 30 km. • Most of the training sessions are in the evening.

Hakim was practicing cycling as a hobby when she met Al-Hazmi and suggested establishing a team to Ashraf Bamatraf, the leader of the Jeddah cycling team. “He was very impressed with the idea and, together, we founded the Jeddah women’s cyclist club.”
She said she had benefited from global experiments in terms of preparation and training, although Saudi roads were not designed for cycling and did not have the sport in mind. Cyclists in the Kingdom were, however, able to stick to safety procedures such as wearing helmets, having lights and reflectors, and using the correct lanes.
“Fortunately, girls can now practice it with our team, which has women captains to maintain some degree of privacy, in addition to adhering to all safety measures, the most important of which is wearing a helmet. Moreover, there are special training courses for girls who cannot ride bikes. They are taught how to maintain their balance and other basic skills.”
The team meets at the Sheraton on the waterfront, with groups based on fitness levels.
“Members of the basic group ride for a distance of 20 km, while the distance for the medium fitness group is 25 km. The distance for high fitness members is 30 km. Most of the training sessions are in the evening and we set out from the headquarters of the Jeddah cyclists to Obhur through the waterfront.”

Topics: Jeddah Cycling Ladies

Related

The story of the Jeddah Cycling Ladies club
Saudi Arabia
The story of the Jeddah Cycling Ladies club
Jeddah cycling group combines fitness with tourism
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah cycling group combines fitness with tourism

Saudis Haifaa Al-Mansour, Hana Al-Omair nab spots on most influential Arabs in cinema list

Saudis Haifaa Al-Mansour, Hana Al-Omair nab spots on most influential Arabs in cinema list
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Saudis Haifaa Al-Mansour, Hana Al-Omair nab spots on most influential Arabs in cinema list

Saudis Haifaa Al-Mansour, Hana Al-Omair nab spots on most influential Arabs in cinema list
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi filmmakers Haifaa Al-Mansour and Hana Al-Omair have this week been selected by the Arab Cinema Center  for its list of 101 professionals named as the most influential personalities in the Arab film industry. 

The organization revealed its list on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival for the 7th year in a row. 

Al-Mansour has long led the way for Saudi cinema. Her 1997 short film “Who?” and the 2005 documentary “Women in the Shadows” helped boost the women’s empowerment movement across the region. In 2012, her film “Wadjda” was the first feature to be shot entirely in the Kingdom, going on to achieve worldwide acclaim and a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the BAFTAs. 

Al-Mansour’s latest comedy drama, “The Perfect Candidate,” premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August 2019.

Al-Omair is the writer and director of “Whispers,” the first Saudi Netflix original series. (Supplied)

It made history as the first film supported by the Saudi Film Council, which announced its intention to back Saudi productions and expand the country’s film industry during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Al-Omair is the writer and director of “Whispers,” the first Saudi Netflix original series. 

It is an eight-part psychological thriller about a family torn apart when its patriarch, Hassan, dies in an accident just before the launch of his company’s much anticipated new app — and by the secrets that begin to unfold once he’s gone.

The list of influential professionals also includes Tunisian-Egyptian actress Hend Sabry, Jordanian actor-producer Saba Mubarak, Syrian actress Kinda Alloush, Palestinian director and actress Hiam Abbass, Egyptian actors Ahmed Ezz, Ahmed Malek, Karim Abdel Aziz and many more. 

Topics: Haifaa Al-Mansour Hana Al-Omair Cannes Film Festival

Latest updates

Saudi-Japanese anime to premiere in 6 European countries
Saudi-Japanese anime to premiere in 6 European countries
‘It’s Not Complicated’ — new compilation album highlights Palestinian cause
‘It’s Not Complicated’ — new compilation album highlights Palestinian cause
Middleton sends Bucks past Suns to tie NBA Finals at 2-2
Middleton sends Bucks past Suns to tie NBA Finals at 2-2
Highlights from artist Anuar Khalifi’s ‘Palimpsests’
Highlights from artist Anuar Khalifi’s ‘Palimpsests’
Saudi sculptor spends 8 years carving words of Qur’an onto 30 marble slabs
Saudi sculptor spends 8 years carving words of Qur’an onto 30 marble slabs

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.