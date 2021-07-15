Saudi Arabia delivers $500,000 medical aid package to Kyrgyzstan

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has dispatched a $500,000 medical aid package to support Kyrgyzstan in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

King Salman instructed KSrelief to support the country and Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Ibrahim bin Radi Al-Radi delivered the aid, state news agency SPA reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia announced it would send medical supplies, including one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Tunisia, where infections are rapidly rising.

The move was in response to a request from Tunisian President Kais Saied during a call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday.

In April, the Kingdom delivered a medical aid package worth $1.5 million to help combat the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan.

The consignment was officially handed over — on behalf of the center — by the Saudi ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, to Akhtar Nawaz, chairman of the Pakistani National Disaster Management Authority, at the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad.