Oil falls on hopes of OPEC+ deal and rising US inventories
Oil traders are focusing on OPEC+ discussions over future strategy. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

  • It comes as US fuels stocks rise, spurring concerns about demand in the world’s largest economy
RIYADH: Oil prices fell nearly 1 percent on Thursday on hopes of a compromise deal between OPEC producers on output.
It comes as US fuels stocks rise, spurring concerns about demand in the world’s largest economy.
Brent crude fell about 0.8 percent to $74.17 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down by about 0.9 percent to $72.51 in early trade.
OPEC+ talks were suspended earlier this month after the UAE sought a larger quota.
Although US crude oil stockpiles fell for an eighth consecutive week last week, gasoline and diesel inventories rose despite a drop in refinery utilization rates, Reuters reported, citing data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Former UK chancellor to advise Saudi finance minister

Former UK chancellor to advise Saudi finance minister
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has been appointed an adviser to Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

The announcement was made on the UK government’s official website.

Hammond, who in September was awarded the title Lord Hammond of Runnymede, served as the UK’s chancellor from 2016 to 2019, was foreign secretary between 2014 and 2016, and defense secretary from 2011 to 2014. He is a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party.

According to an announcement by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, which advises the UK government on the rules related to former British ministers, Hammond’s advisory role will be through his independent consultancy firm Matrix Partners.

Investors discuss ways to back global shift to green economy

Investors discuss ways to back global shift to green economy
Updated 15 July 2021
Inji Al-Bukhari

  • The British and Saudi governments have much in common when it comes to developing their sustainability strategies
DUBAI: As the world emerges from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and embraces a more sustainable economic outlook, issues such as technological and funding challenges still remain, according to speakers at this week’s UK/Saudi Sustainable Investment Forum 2021.

Saudi and British investors, together with government representatives, attended the online forum and discussed the partnership and investment opportunities available to support the drive toward developing a greener and less oil-dependent global economy.

During her opening remarks, Lubna Olayan, chair of the Saudi British Bank, praised moves toward increasing the recognition for environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues among the global investment community.

The British and Saudi governments have much in common when it comes to developing their sustainability strategies, according to UK Minister of Investment Lord Grimstone of Boscobel.

The minister outlined how the UK has put in place a number of policies to revamp the economy, including a goal to generate enough electricity from offshore wind to power all UK homes.

Louis Taylor, who sits on the UK Department of Trade’s Board and Executive Committee as director-general and is CEO of UK Export Finance, Britain’s export credit agency, said the London government’s goals are feasible. 

Beverly Gower-Jones echoed Taylor’s comments about the technological challenges, especially with regard to achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

She also highlighted the fact that many small and medium-sized companies in this sector still face a lot of financing challenges and called on venture capital firms to look at investing in more revenue-generating small companies that are seeking to develop the technology needed to achieve these goals.

Egyptian food ordering platform raises $10m in funding

Egyptian food ordering platform raises $10m in funding
Updated 15 July 2021
Huda Al-Shair

  • The funding marks the first investment in the region by New York-based hedge fund Luxor Capital Group
JEDDAH: Elmenus, Egypt’s largest food ordering platform, has raised $10 million in new funding.

Founded in 2018 and with about 1.5 million monthly users, the new funding round was led by Egyptian firms Fawry Group and Marakez, and the US-based Luxor Capital Group.

“The Egyptian food space has high growth potential, with technology disrupting the status quo as customers’ needs in food service provision rapidly change,” Ashraf Sabry, CEO of Fawry, said in a press statement.

The funding marks the first investment in the region by New York-based hedge fund Luxor Capital Group, which has $11 billion of assets under management. Some of its other global investments include India’s Zomato, Germany’s Delivery Hero and Spain’s Glovo.

Elmenus aims to reach 12,000 restaurants and scale its business to cover 20 Egyptian cities by the end of 2021.

Sri Lanka economy in crisis as debt mounts

Sri Lanka economy in crisis as debt mounts
Updated 15 July 2021
AP

  • Shortages are pushing prices higher for many consumer goods, from bread to construction materials to gasoline
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has cut back on imports of farm chemicals, cars and even its staple spice turmeric as its foreign exchange reserves dwindle, hindering its ability to repay a mountain of debt as the South Asian island nation struggles to recover from the pandemic.

Toothbrush handles, venetian blinds, strawberries, vinegar, wet wipes and sugar are among the hundreds of foreign-made goods that were banned or made subject to special licensing requirements meant to chip away at a trade deficit that has been deepening the country’s financial quandary for years.

Shortages are pushing prices higher for many consumer goods, from bread to construction materials to gasoline.

Thusitha Vipulanayake ran out of motorcycles to sell in August 2020. Usually able to sell at least 30 a month, and a dozen motorized trishaws, he now gets by selling bottled, locally grown turmeric paste and LED light bulbs.

“This is something we never expected,” Vipulanayake said as he sat at his empty motorcycle showroom along a road outside the capital Colombo.

Sri Lanka was in trouble before the pandemic struck, laying low a tourism industry that is a vital source of foreign exchange earnings. It normally provides jobs for more than 3 million people and accounts for about 5 percent of the country’s GDP.

Visitors already were staying away after deadly suicide bombings on Easter Day 2019 killed more than 250 people. But efforts to revive the industry are falling flat as the country endures another wave of COVID-19 infections.

Now, the country’s foreign exchange reserves have dwindled to barely enough to pay for three months of imports at a time when big repayments of its foreign debts are falling due, straining its financial system. Petroleum Minister Udaya Gammapilla recently said the country lacked enough cash to pay for oil imports.

To conserve precious foreign exchange, the government has limited US dollar transactions. Despite the limits imposed last year, imports still outpace the country’s exports of tea, rubber, seafood and garments.

“The condition of the economy is in dire straits, there is no doubt about it,” said Muttukrishna Sarvananthan, head of the economic research group Point Pedro Institute of Development.

Sri Lanka needs to make foreign debt payments totaling $3.7 billion this year, having paid $1.3 billion so far. That is in addition to local debt, according to the central bank. Its currency has been gradually weakening against other major currencies, making such repayments more costly in local terms.

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Sri Lanka to its CCC category, indicating a real possibility of default. It says the country’s foreign debt obligation will balloon to $29 billion over the next five years.

And it is facing the possible loss of preferential trade status for its garment exports to Europe due to criticism over a terrorism law that critics say violates human rights.

To help rebuild its reserves, Sri Lanka obtained a $1.5 billion swap facility from China earlier this year. A $400 million swap from India will be available by August, according to the Central Bank.

Officials say they hope to attract more foreign investment and avoid seeking help from the International Monetary Fund, which tends to impose strict policy conditions on its borrowers.

The government’s decision in April to ban the use of agricultural chemicals, ordering farmers to switch to organic farming, was aimed at saving $400 million a year on imports.

The pressure is on garment makers, as well, as the EU reviews its favorable tariff treatment for Sri Lankan products under the GSP, or generalized system of preferences. It eliminates import duties on a large share of Sri Lanka’s products, such as textiles, tea and fish, an advantage worth some $360 million annually, according to the EU. A decision is not due until next year.

Emerging markets 'leapfrogging' to green power, new report indicates

Emerging markets ‘leapfrogging’ to green power, new report indicates
Updated 15 July 2021
AFP

  • Demand for fossil fuel generation “reached a plateau in 2018, and fell in 2019 and 2020”
PARIS: Electricity generation from fossil fuel has peaked worldwide as emerging markets opt for cheaper renewable technology as part of a global shift to cleaner energy, analysis showed on Wednesday.

Renewable options such as solar and wind are already the cheapest source of new power generation in 90 percent of the world’s markets, meaning developing nations can avoid oil and gas as they seek to meet growing electricity demand.

New research from India’s Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and the financial think tank Carbon Tracker showed how emerging markets are already “leapfrogging” fossil fuel infrastructure and heading straight for green power generation.

These same markets account for nearly 90 percent of future electricity demand, the analysis found.

It also showed that fossil fuel demand has already peaked in nearly all emerging markets, barring China.

But with solar and wind capacity growing rapidly in the world’s most-polluting nation, fossil fuel demand there is predicted to peak within five years.

And, as demand plateaus, the study found that continuing to build fossil fuel-powered infrastructure could cost governments billions in stranded assets.

China stands to lose up to $16 billion by 2030 if it pushes ahead with its new planned coal plants, for example.

“Emerging markets are about to generate all the growth in their electricity supply from renewables,” said Kingsmill Bond, Carbon Tracker energy strategist and report coauthor.

“The move will cut the costs of their fossil fuel imports, create jobs in domestic clean power industries, and save millions of lives lost to fossil fuel pollutants.”

The analysis used the example of India to show how power systems might be rapidly decarbonized with the right economic conditions.

Since 2010, India’s solar capacity has increased nearly fivefold from 20 to 96 gigawatts.

Including generation from large hydropower projects, renewables now account for 37 percent of India’s energy production, the analysis said.

Demand for fossil fuel generation “reached a plateau in 2018, and fell in 2019 and 2020.”

Arunabha Ghosh, CEO of CEEW and report coauthor, said the international community had a “moral obligation” to help developing nations green their grids.

“Around 770 million people still lack access to electricity,” said Ghosh.

The report authors acknowledged that there were “vested interests” slowing down the green energy transition worldwide.

These include fossil fuel subsidies, which run into the trillions of dollars each year, by some estimates.

