Diversification drive delivers economic dividends, says SAMA governor

Diversification drive delivers economic dividends, says SAMA governor
Ongoing economic reforms in Saudi Arabia are delivering dividends in the form of higher output and lower unemployment according to SAMA. (Reuters)
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Diversification drive delivers economic dividends, says SAMA governor

Diversification drive delivers economic dividends, says SAMA governor
  • SAMA launched a number of programs over the last eighteen month, to support micro, small and medium enterprises
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Ongoing economic reforms are delivering results in the form higher GDP output and lower unemployment among Saudis, according to the SAMA governor.
Central Bank Governor Fahad Al-Mubarak said such reforms were diversifying the economy which has been reflected in the latest economic data, Al Arabiya reported.
First quarter data reflects the speed of recovery in the economy, as real non-oil output grew by 2.9 percent, while the private sector recorded growth of 4.4 percent, and private final consumer spending witnessed an increase of 1.3 percent, he said.
Unemployment among Saudis fell to 11.7 percent compared to an average of 12.6 percent quarter-on-quarter, he added, as the central bank issued its annual report.
“The Saudi economy witnessed a remarkable improvement after the Corona pandemic crisis receded, especially after the opening of economic activities, supported by the growth of the non-oil sector in general, and the private sector in particular,” he said.
SAMA launched a number of programs over the last eighteen month, to support micro, small and medium enterprises that are still affected by the precautionary measures taken to confront the pandemic, Al-Mubarak said.
He said that the central bank was using the same monetary policy management approach to achieve exchange rate stability and maintain the integrity of the financial system to support economic growth, according to the report.

Billionaire investor Tim Draper backs Dubai-based remote tool for front line workers

Billionaire investor Tim Draper backs Dubai-based remote tool for front line workers
Updated 22 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Billionaire investor Tim Draper backs Dubai-based remote tool for front line workers

Billionaire investor Tim Draper backs Dubai-based remote tool for front line workers
  • The pandemic has led to upheaval across the global workplace as more employers adopt remote working practices and look to technology to help support that transition
Updated 22 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The venture capital firm founded by billionaire Tim Draper has invested in Dubai-based Arrow Labs, a company that connects ‘deskless’ front line workers.
The $5 million series A fundraising is one of the company’s first in the region. It has previously invested in Baidu, Hotmail, Skype, Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter.
“For many years, investment in critical remote working tools has focused almost exclusively on office based staff,” said Tim Draper, founder and managing partner of Draper Associates. “This has caused front line workers to become disconnected. This is a global issue, affecting hundreds of millions of people, and a solution is required.”
The pandemic has led to upheaval across the global workplace as more employers adopt remote working practices and look to technology to help support that transition.
Arrow Lab’s core product is a platform accessed by mobile app, web, and wearables – which connects employees with machines and facilities and claims to reduce operating costs by 20 percent while increasing staff productivity by 30 percent.
Investment proceeds will be used by to accelerate growth into new markets, especially the US while also enhancing development of the MIMS platform’s machine-learning capabilities.
Arrow Labs existing clients include G4S, Linde AG, Dubai Ports World and Bnet.

Oil falls on hopes of OPEC+ deal and rising US inventories

Oil falls on hopes of OPEC+ deal and rising US inventories
Updated 34 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Oil falls on hopes of OPEC+ deal and rising US inventories

Oil falls on hopes of OPEC+ deal and rising US inventories
  • It comes as US fuels stocks rise, spurring concerns about demand in the world’s largest economy
Updated 34 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices fell nearly 1 percent on Thursday on hopes of a compromise deal between OPEC producers on output.
It comes as US fuels stocks rise, spurring concerns about demand in the world’s largest economy.
Brent crude fell about 0.8 percent to $74.17 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down by about 0.9 percent to $72.51 in early trade.
OPEC+ talks were suspended earlier this month after the UAE sought a larger quota.
Although US crude oil stockpiles fell for an eighth consecutive week last week, gasoline and diesel inventories rose despite a drop in refinery utilization rates, Reuters reported, citing data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Former UK chancellor to advise Saudi finance minister

Former UK chancellor to advise Saudi finance minister
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

Former UK chancellor to advise Saudi finance minister

Former UK chancellor to advise Saudi finance minister
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has been appointed an adviser to Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

The announcement was made on the UK government’s official website.

Hammond, who in September was awarded the title Lord Hammond of Runnymede, served as the UK’s chancellor from 2016 to 2019, was foreign secretary between 2014 and 2016, and defense secretary from 2011 to 2014. He is a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party.

According to an announcement by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, which advises the UK government on the rules related to former British ministers, Hammond’s advisory role will be through his independent consultancy firm Matrix Partners.

Investors discuss ways to back global shift to green economy

Investors discuss ways to back global shift to green economy
Updated 15 July 2021
Inji Al-Bukhari

Investors discuss ways to back global shift to green economy

Investors discuss ways to back global shift to green economy
  • The British and Saudi governments have much in common when it comes to developing their sustainability strategies
Updated 15 July 2021
Inji Al-Bukhari

DUBAI: As the world emerges from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and embraces a more sustainable economic outlook, issues such as technological and funding challenges still remain, according to speakers at this week’s UK/Saudi Sustainable Investment Forum 2021.

Saudi and British investors, together with government representatives, attended the online forum and discussed the partnership and investment opportunities available to support the drive toward developing a greener and less oil-dependent global economy.

During her opening remarks, Lubna Olayan, chair of the Saudi British Bank, praised moves toward increasing the recognition for environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues among the global investment community.

The British and Saudi governments have much in common when it comes to developing their sustainability strategies, according to UK Minister of Investment Lord Grimstone of Boscobel.

The minister outlined how the UK has put in place a number of policies to revamp the economy, including a goal to generate enough electricity from offshore wind to power all UK homes.

Louis Taylor, who sits on the UK Department of Trade’s Board and Executive Committee as director-general and is CEO of UK Export Finance, Britain’s export credit agency, said the London government’s goals are feasible. 

Beverly Gower-Jones echoed Taylor’s comments about the technological challenges, especially with regard to achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

She also highlighted the fact that many small and medium-sized companies in this sector still face a lot of financing challenges and called on venture capital firms to look at investing in more revenue-generating small companies that are seeking to develop the technology needed to achieve these goals.

Egyptian food ordering platform raises $10m in funding

Egyptian food ordering platform raises $10m in funding
Updated 15 July 2021
Huda Al-Shair

Egyptian food ordering platform raises $10m in funding

Egyptian food ordering platform raises $10m in funding
  • The funding marks the first investment in the region by New York-based hedge fund Luxor Capital Group
Updated 15 July 2021
Huda Al-Shair

JEDDAH: Elmenus, Egypt’s largest food ordering platform, has raised $10 million in new funding.

Founded in 2018 and with about 1.5 million monthly users, the new funding round was led by Egyptian firms Fawry Group and Marakez, and the US-based Luxor Capital Group.

“The Egyptian food space has high growth potential, with technology disrupting the status quo as customers’ needs in food service provision rapidly change,” Ashraf Sabry, CEO of Fawry, said in a press statement.

The funding marks the first investment in the region by New York-based hedge fund Luxor Capital Group, which has $11 billion of assets under management. Some of its other global investments include India’s Zomato, Germany’s Delivery Hero and Spain’s Glovo.

Elmenus aims to reach 12,000 restaurants and scale its business to cover 20 Egyptian cities by the end of 2021.

