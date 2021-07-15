You are here

Vaccine deliveries rising as delta virus variant slams Asia

A health worker prepares a dose of the BioNtech Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination for seafarers at a stadium in Manila on July 15, 2021. (AFP)
AP

AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia: As many Asian countries battle their worst surge of COVID-19 infections, the slow-flow of vaccine doses from around the world is finally picking up speed, giving hope that low inoculation rates can increase and help blunt the effect of the rapidly spreading delta variant.
With many vaccine pledges still unfulfilled and the rates of infection spiking across multiple countries, however, experts say more needs to be done to help nations struggling with the overflow of patients and shortages of oxygen and other critical supplies.
Some 1.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine were set to arrive Thursday afternoon in Indonesia, which has become a dominant hot spot with a record high infections and deaths.
The US shipment comes in addition to 3 million other American doses that arrived Sunday, and 11.7 million doses of AstraZeneca that have come in batches since March through the UN-backed COVAX mechanism, the last earlier this week.
“It’s quite encouraging,” said Sowmya Kadandale, health chief in Indonesia of UNICEF, which is in charge of the distribution of vaccines provided through COVAX. “It seems now to be, and not just in Indonesia, a race between the vaccines and the variants, and I hope we win that race.”
Many, including the World Health Organization, have been critical of the vaccine inequalities in the world, pointing out that many wealthy nations have more than half of their populations at least partially vaccinated, while the vast majority of people in lower-income countries are still waiting on a first dose.
The International Red Cross warned this week of a “widening global vaccine divide” and said wealthy countries needed to increase the pace of following through on their pledges.
“It’s a shame it didn’t happen earlier and can’t happen faster,” Alexander Matheou, the Asia-Pacific director of the Red Cross, said of the recent uptick in deliveries. “There’s no such thing as too late — vaccinating people is always worth doing — but the later the vaccines come, the more people will die.”
Vietnam, Thailand and South Korea have all imposed new lockdown restrictions over the past week as they struggle to contain rapidly rising infections amid sluggish vaccination campaigns.
In South Korea — widely praised for its initial response to the pandemic that included extensive testing and contact tracing — a shortage in vaccines has left 70 percent of the population still waiting for their first shot. Thailand, which only started its mass vaccination in early June, is seeing skyrocketing cases and record deaths, and only about 15 percent of people have had at least one shot. In Vietnam, only about 4 percent have.
“Parts of the world ... are talking about reclaiming lost freedoms such as going back to work, opening the cinemas and restaurants,” Matheou told The Associated Press. “This part of the world is far away from that.”
Indonesia started aggressively vaccinating earlier than many in the region, negotiating bilaterally with China for the Sinovac jabs. Now about 14 percent of its population — the fourth largest in the world — has at least one dose of a vaccine, primarily Sinovac. Several countries also have their own production capabilities, including South Korea, Japan and Thailand, but still need more doses to fill the needs of the region’s huge population.
“Both Moderna and AstraZeneca have been really critical in ramping up these numbers and ensuring that the supplies are available,” said UNICEF’s Kadandale, noting that Indonesia plans to have some additional 208.2 million people vaccinated by year’s end and is giving 1 million shots daily. “Every single dose does make a huge difference.”
Many other countries in the region have vaccination rates far below Indonesia’s for a variety of reasons, including production and distribution issues as well as an initial wait-and-see attitude from many early on when numbers were low and there was less of a sense of urgency.
Some were shocked into action after witnessing the devastation in India in April and May as the country’s health system collapsed under a severe spike in cases that caught the government unprepared and led to mass fatalities.
At the same time, India — a major regional producer of vaccines — stopped exporting doses so that it could focus on its own suffering population.
The US has sent tens of millions of vaccine doses to multiple countries in Asia recently, part of President Joe Biden’s pledge to provide 80 million doses, including Vietnam, Laos, South Korea and Bangladesh. The US plans to donate an additional 500 million vaccines globally in the next year, and 200 million by the end of 2021.
“Indonesia is a critical partner for US engagement in Southeast Asia and the vaccines come without strings attached,” said Scott Hartmann, a spokesman for the US Embassy in Jakarta. “We’re doing this with the object of saving lives and ending the global pandemic, and equitable global access to safe and effective vaccines is essential.”
Earlier in the week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, whose country is one of the largest financial backers of COVAX, accused Russia and China of using their delivery of vaccines for policy leverage.
“We note, in particular with China, that the supply of vaccines was also used to make very clear political demands of various countries,” he said, without providing specific examples.
There are also growing questions about the effectiveness of China’s Sinovac vaccine against the delta variant of the virus.
Thai officials said that booster doses of AstraZeneca would be given to front-line medical personnel who earlier received two doses of Sinovac, after a nurse who received two doses of Sinovac died Saturday after contracting COVID-19.
Sinovac has been authorized by WHO for emergency use but Indonesia also said it was planning boosters for health workers, using some of the newly delivered Moderna doses, after reports that some of the health workers who had died since June had been fully vaccinated with the Chinese shot.
“We have still found people getting severe symptoms or dying even when they are vaccinated,” Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist with the University of Indonesia, said about the Sinovac shot. “It’s only proven that some vaccines are strong enough to face the delta variant — AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer seem capable.”
While the majority of recent deliveries have been American, Japan was sending 1 million doses of AstraZeneca on Thursday each to Indonesia, Taiwan and Vietnam as part of bilateral deals, and Vietnam said it was receiving 1.5 million more AstraZeneca doses from Australia.
The Philippines is expecting a total of 16 million doses in July, including 3.2 million from the US later this week, 1.1 million from Japan, 132,000 of Sputnik V from Russia, as well as others through COVAX.
Japan is also is sending 11 million through COVAX this month to Bangladesh, Cambodia, Iran, Laos, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and others. Canada this week committed an additional 17.7 million surplus doses to the 100 million already pledged through COVAX, which is coordinated by Gavi, a vaccine alliance.
In addition to distributing some donated vaccines, financial contributions to COVAX also help fund the purchase of doses to distribute for free to 92 low or moderate income nations.
Earlier this month, it took blistering criticism from the African Union for how long it was taking for vaccines to reach the continent, which noted that just 1 percent of Africans are fully vaccinated.
Gavi said the vaccine shortfall so far this year is because the major COVAX supplier, the Serum Institute of India, diverted production for domestic use.
In its latest supply forecast, however, Gavi shows deliveries just beginning a sharp uptick, and still on track to meet the goal of about 1.5 billion doses by year’s end, representing 23 percent coverage in lower and middle income nations, and more than 5 billion doses by the end of 2022.
“It’s better to focus on vaccinating the world and to avoid hoarding doses,” said Matheou, of the Red Cross. “Sharing vaccines makes everyone safer.”

Biden, Merkel may have little time to rebuild 'indispensable' relationship

Biden, Merkel may have little time to rebuild 'indispensable' relationship
Updated 15 July 2021
Reuters
Updated 15 July 2021
Reuters

Biden, Merkel may have little time to rebuild ‘indispensable’ relationship

Biden, Merkel may have little time to rebuild ‘indispensable’ relationship
  • Biden, 78, and Merkel, 66, see eye to eye on a string of broader issues
Updated 15 July 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The clock is ticking as President Joe Biden welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Thursday with both hoping to rebuild ties badly frayed under former President Donald Trump.
The United States and Germany are key NATO allies but are at odds over a host of tough issues, including the Nord Stream 2 pipeline being built from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, which Washington fears will increase European reliance on Russian gas.
They also disagree over the wisdom of partnering with China on business deals, continuing restrictions on travel to the United States from Europe, and Germany’s opposition to temporary patent waivers aimed at speeding COVID-19 vaccine production.
Biden, 78, and Merkel, 66, see eye to eye on a string of broader issues. They will likely discuss joining forces to fight threats to democracy around the world, counter Russian cyberattacks and territorial aggression in Eastern Europe, and China’s push to dominate advanced technologies, officials in both governments said.
Ending the pandemic and halting climate change will also come up, they said.
But the two leaders do not have much time to work together on strengthening ties between the world’s largest and fourth-largest economies.
Merkel, chancellor since 2005, plans to exit Germany’s government after national elections in September, meaning she is likely to be seen as a “lame duck” in her final months in power.
Polling shows her Christian Democrats are poised to take the lead in forming a government after the election, but it remains unclear which parties would be included in a coalition.
Biden’s Democratic Party has tenuous majorities in the US Congress that could evaporate in the 2022 congressional elections.
John Emerson, who served as ambassador to Germany under former President Barack Obama, said the relationship remains “indispensable” for Washington given Germany’s role as the largest economy in Europe and a NATO ally, as well as its importance as a bridge builder in dealing with Russia, the Middle East and North Africa.
Germany hosts some 36,000 US troops on its soil.
Merkel’s White House visit — the first by a European leader since Biden took office in January — shows the United States is trying to make amends with an ally that was often attacked during the Trump years.
“Inviting her to come is important symbolically, but it’s also an opportunity to get the relationship back on the right track, and that is clearly happening,” Emerson said.
Merkel’s agenda on Thursday includes breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris, a one-on-one meeting with Biden and a dinner hosted by the Bidens at the White House. Merkel also will make remarks after receiving an honorary degree from the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University.
Germany’s transatlantic coordinator, Peter Beyer, said Germans were aware that there was only a limited time available to move forward, given the risk that Biden could be weakened after the 2022 elections.
Merkel may advise Biden on what to expect in the next German government, said Jackson Janes, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.
“I think it will be a sense of saying: ‘Thanks for the memories,’ and maybe a little bit more about what (Biden) should be thinking about as he deals with the next administration in Berlin,” he said of Merkel’s likely message on her trip.

Afghanistan's neighbors wary as US seeks nearby staging area

Afghanistan's neighbors wary as US seeks nearby staging area
Updated 15 July 2021
APP
Updated 15 July 2021
APP

Afghanistan’s neighbors wary as US seeks nearby staging area

Afghanistan’s neighbors wary as US seeks nearby staging area
  • The administration has given few details of what kind of security access it is seeking in the region
Updated 15 July 2021
APP

American diplomats are escalating a charm offensive with Central Asian leaders this week as they work to secure a close-by spot to respond to any resurgence of outside militants in Afghanistan after the US military withdraws.
But even as high-level US diplomats head to the region, they’re meeting with more doubts from Afghanistan’s neighbors about any such security partnering with the United States. That stands in contrast to 2001, when Central Asian countries made available their territory for US bases, troops and other access as America hit back for the 9/11 attacks plotted by Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan.
There’s distrust of the US as a reliable long-term partner, after an only partly successful war in Afghanistan and after years of widely fluctuating US engagement regionally and globally, former American diplomats say. There’s Russia, blasting out this week that a permanent US military base in its Central Asia sphere of influence would be “unacceptable.”
Meanwhile, the Taliban leadership, more internationally savvy than it had been in 2001, has been visiting regional capitals and Moscow this summer in a diplomatic push of its own, offering broad pledges that it will pursue regional security, peace and trade whatever comes of its fight with the Kabul government.
“I mean, I personally can see the value of an American base in Central Asia, but I’m not sure the Central Asian states see such value” currently, said John Herbst, who as US ambassador to Uzbekistan helped arrange military access in Central Asia in 2001.
“We’ve taken a hit through our failures in Afghanistan” in credibility, Herbst said, after the US neutralized Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan but struggled in fighting against the fundamentalist Taliban and in trying to strengthen a Kabul-based state. “Is that a mortal hit? Probably not. But it’s still a very powerful factor.”
The former Soviet republics of Central Asia, which neighbor Afghanistan, watched years of fervent democracy-building calls abroad by the United States, then watched President Barack Obama disengage to an extent, and then President Donald Trump almost entirely, says Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili, a former US Agency for International Development official in Central Asia, now a researcher on the region at the University of Pittsburgh.
“I think it made the US seem sort of aimless,” Murtazashvili said. “The US hasn’t had a very strong strategy, or a strong presence, in Central Asia for a long time.”
But relations with Central Asia are now a security issue for the Biden administration as it seeks to make sure the fundamentalist Taliban doesn’t again allow foreign Islamist extremists to use Afghanistan as a base to mount attacks on the United States or other outside targets.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday that the Central Asian nations “will make sovereign decisions about their level of the cooperation with the United States” after the Afghanistan withdrawal.
“It’s not only in our interests and, in fact, it is much more and certainly in the immediate interests of Afghanistan’s neighbors” that Afghanistan be stable and secure, Price said.
The administration has given few details of what kind of security access it is seeking in the region, or from which countries. While the US can manage strike and counterterror capability for Afghanistan from Gulf nations or from US aircraft carriers, closer is much better. That’s especially true for intelligence operations to track developments in Afghanistan.
Any such agreement would likely be discreet.
The US also reportedly looked at neighboring countries for the temporary relocation of Afghan translators and other US employees.
Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby confirmed this week that the United States still was actively courting countries in Central Asia. “We are talking about and discussing with countries in the region about the possibilities of being able to use facilities and infrastructure” closer to Afghanistan, he said.
To that end, the Biden administration invited the foreign ministers of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to Washington earlier this month, shining the bright light of US diplomacy on them.
And Biden’s homeland security adviser, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, joined by US-Afghanistan special representative Zalmay Khalilzad, headed with other Americans to a conference opening Thursday in Uzbekistan’s capital drawing foreign ministers and presidents of almost all the regional countries and powers.
All are countries urgently and directly affected by whether Afghanistan again becomes a refuge for extremism upon the US withdrawal.
For landlocked Uzbekistan, hopes of rapidly reaching outside markets hinge on completing a railroad to Pakistan’s seaports — through Afghanistan.
“For us, it is vitally important,” Uzbekistan’s ambassador to the US, Javlon Vakhabov, said. Afghanistan’s US-backed government in Kabul has promised its support for the project, and probably more importantly, so have Taliban leaders, in two visits to Uzbekistan.
“We’ve been reassured that these people would not attack or ... harm” the project, Vakhabov said.
Uzbek law meant to keep the former Soviet republic from aligning with any bloc now prohibits the country from hosting any foreign base or counterterror effort, he said, while stressing his country’s positive feelings for the United States.
The region waits now to see if the Taliban makes good on its pledge to be a good neighbor, despite what may happen among Afghanistan’s rival forces. If not, cooperation with US security aims will likely increase, former diplomats said.
“All the countries in the region, they have to worry about Taliban intentions. If the Taliban behaves, than great” for them, Herbst, the former US ambassador, said. “If the Taliban doesn’t behave, they need some help — and help from us.”

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan US

India's Muslim-majority islands slam meat-free school meals

India's Muslim-majority islands slam meat-free school meals
Updated 15 July 2021
Updated 15 July 2021

India’s Muslim-majority islands slam meat-free school meals

India’s Muslim-majority islands slam meat-free school meals
  • Lakshadweep locals accuse authorities of ‘culture attack’ with reforms
Updated 15 July 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Locals in India’s Muslim-majority archipelago of Lakshadweep, near the southern state of Kerala, on Wednesday decried a move to ban meat items from midday meals in schools, terming the measure and other controversial reforms as “anti-culture.”

On Tuesday, the administration in the usually tranquil group of islands urged the Kerala High Court (KHC) to lift a June 22 stay on two orders introduced in Lakshadweep by the Union Territory’s (UT) new administrator, Praful Khoda Patel.

These include removing beef and other meat items from midday meals served at public schools and the closure of dairy farms.

Locals are complaining that the latest policies initiated by Patel are blatantly anti-Muslim and threaten the peace of the archipelago, accusing the government of “playing politics.”

“Children have been given high-protein, non-vegetarian food for years, which comes under the budget. Then why ban them?” Dr. P. Koya, former provincial commissioner and a leader of the “Save Lakshadweep Campaign,” told Arab News.

“There is some motivation behind the move. Why were no local stakeholders taken into confidence? This is a disrespect to democracy,” Dr. Koya said, adding that the administration “does not have a scientific mind.”

Local officials were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Wednesday.

However, on Tuesday, the administration justified the meat ban by saying that islanders needed more fruit and dry fruits.

“As meat and chicken are normally part of the regular menu in almost all Lakshadweep families, the UT administration decided to omit them and instead provide fruit and dry fruit, which are consumed less by the islanders,” the government told the KHC.

Dr. Koya rejected the reasoning, arguing: “How can you replace high-protein meat dishes with fruits? I feel the administrator is implementing the agenda of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by banning beef and provoking the local population.”

Lakshadweep is a UT run by an administrator appointed by the central government.

Only 10 of its 36 islands, which are spread across a 32-square-km area in the Arabian Sea, are inhabited.

Muslims account for over 95 percent of the islands’ 70,000-strong population. Kerala, the closest Indian state, is 240 km away.

Since India’s independence in 1947, the archipelago administration was overseen by a bureaucrat until December last year, when the ruling BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appointed Patel as its administrator.

Patel was Modi’s home minister in the western Indian state of Gujarat before Modi became prime minister in 2014.

In the five months since taking up his position, Patel has announced a series of decisions that have sparked controversy.

These include a proposed ban on the slaughter of cows and the consumption of beef across the archipelago; a draft legislation that would disqualify people with more than two children from contesting local elections; and the introduction in January of the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act, a draconian law under which individuals can be detained, without any public disclosure, for up to a year.

Another contentious proposal from his office is the Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021, a draft law that gives the administrator the power to remove or relocate islanders from their properties if required by planning or development activities.

The proposals led to widespread discontent, with experts saying the latest reforms are a “cultural attack” on the Muslim majority region.

“Lakshadweep residents are 100 percent meat-eaters. Their eating habits have evolved over generations. It is a cultural attack. Forced vegetarianism is part of the right-wing Hindu majoritarian agenda,” K. A. Shaji, a political analyst in Kerala, told Arab News.

Several also questioned the closure of dairy farms.

“The only plausible reason for this closure is that the administrator wants to promote dairy products at the cost of locals,” former chief of the local administration, Hassan Bodumukka, from the Minicoy island, told Arab News.

In its counter-affidavit submitted to the KHC, the administration said it wanted to close the two government-run dairy farms because they were “suffering losses and catered to only a few people.”

Bodumukka rejected the argument, claiming that poor economic returns were an issue across all sectors.

“Tell me which government enterprise is running in profit — be it railways or airways or any other ventures — they are meant to serve people, not to earn a profit,” the former provincial councillor said.

He accused authorities of a “hidden agenda” for pushing through with the reforms.

“Since it’s a Muslim majority area and we all know the anti-minority agenda of the BJP. They just want to consolidate majoritarian politics at the cost of the people of the island,” Bodumukka added.

Dr. Koya agreed, adding that “people would challenge these changes,” which “threaten” the islands’ identity.

“We will go up to the Supreme Court to defend the identity of the islands. We will fight with all our strength to save it,” he said.

Topics: India Lakshadweep

Philippines suspends weight loss rule for overweight cops seeking a promotion

Philippines suspends weight loss rule for overweight cops seeking a promotion
Updated 15 July 2021
Ellie Aben
Updated 15 July 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippines suspends weight loss rule for overweight cops seeking a promotion

Philippines suspends weight loss rule for overweight cops seeking a promotion
  • Move a temporary measure, will be reinstated after pandemic ends, police chief says
Updated 15 July 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Overweight members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday after the force said it was temporarily suspending a weight loss requirement for those seeking a promotion, facilitating their rise through the ranks.

“Overweight and obese police officers are now eligible for a promotion during this period,” PNP Spokesman Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Olay told Arab News.

“It’s a way to recognize their sacrifices in helping address the current health crisis,” he added.

On Tuesday evening, PNP Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar told reporters he had approved a recommendation by the Directorate of Personnel and Resource Management (DPRM) to put the body mass index (BMI) requirement on hold, citing limitations faced by officers on physical activities during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The inclusion of the BMI — a measure based on the height and weight of an individual — was a mandatory requirement to qualify for promotion in the PNP, based on a memorandum issued in December.

“We took into consideration the balance between the workload of all our personnel during the pandemic and the need for them to comply with this memorandum circular just to be promoted,” Eleazar said.

“We are in a time in which our people need care and understanding, especially the thousands of personnel who are tasked with enforcing public health safety protocols 24 hours a day,” he added.

The PNP chief stressed that the suspension was a temporary measure and that the BMI requirement would be reinstated once the situation returned to normalcy.

Obesity is an issue for several members of the 200,000-strong force, with former PNP Officer-in-Charge Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa saying in January 2020 that only 54 percent “were at their ideal weight, while 9 percent were obese” and the rest overweight.

Olay urged PNP personnel to “keep themselves healthy” and not become victims of “pandemic weight gain.”

“By observing the same basic health standards as the general public, they are also serving as role models to their community,” he said.

In a June 29 memorandum to Eleazar, DPRM Police Chief Maj. Gen. Rolando Hinanay informed the PNP chief of the “numerous complaints and requests for consideration” received from personnel who had been disqualified for promotion based on the BMI policy.

In one of the petitions, the complainants cited that implementing such a requirement “is detrimental and a form of discrimination to personnel who are above the normal BMI.”

Hinanay further explained that “though obesity is considered as one of the underlying comorbidities of COVID-19,” uniformed personnel are advised to gradually lose weight in order to avoid complications that may be brought by rapid weight loss.

He added, however, that the current situation in the country could prevent personnel from performing outdoor physical activities and achieving their ideal BMI.

The DPRM chief recommended a review of the policy to address concerns of the PNP force and the welfare of its personnel.

Topics: Philippines Philippine National Police (PNP)

UK faces terror threat out of Afghanistan as foreign troops depart: MI5 chief

MI5 chief Ken McCallum said the withdrawal of British, US, and allied troops from Afghanistan will be utilized by extremist groups as a “propaganda victory.” (Reuters/File Photo)
MI5 chief Ken McCallum said the withdrawal of British, US, and allied troops from Afghanistan will be utilized by extremist groups as a “propaganda victory.” (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

UK faces terror threat out of Afghanistan as foreign troops depart: MI5 chief

MI5 chief Ken McCallum said the withdrawal of British, US, and allied troops from Afghanistan will be utilized by extremist groups as a “propaganda victory.” (Reuters/File Photo)
  • McCallum says withdrawal of allied troops from the country will be utilized by extremist groups as a ‘propaganda victory’
  • Western allies have to be aware of the possibility of terrorist training facilities returning to pre-September 11 levels
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK is among the countries at risk of Islamic extremist attacks following the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan, the head of MI5 warned on Wednesday.

Ken McCallum said Afghanistan could become a hotbed of training camps and a base for extremists to launch lethal attacks, as had happened in the past, and the threat was being taken seriously by security forces.

He added that the withdrawal of British, US, and allied troops from the country will be utilized by extremist groups as a “propaganda victory,” which could “inspire” British Muslims to travel there via Pakistan to train and carry out attacks.

“As we near the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we are still contending with large volumes of risk … often coming at us faster and more unpredictably,” McCallum said. “Every week the police and I brief the home secretary on the most immediate threats to lives we are dealing with. It requires constant vigilance.”

Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said most British forces had now departed Afghanistan, in line with the deadline for full departure in September for the withdrawal of all US military personnel.

McCallum said that while a western military presence in Afghanistan had successfully broken the infrastructure of Al-Qaeda and other extremist groups, terrorist organizations would likely “rebuild” after foreign troops had left.

“As we seek to illuminate potential threats and take disruptive action, we will have neither the advantage nor the risks of having our own forces on the ground,” he said.

“Terrorist groups will often seek to make use of ungoverned space to advance their agenda. If pockets of ungoverned space open up, then some terrorist groups can establish training facilities as we have seen in the past.

“It does not automatically follow that they would build from there to direct terrorist attacks against the UK, but it is clearly a possibility which we must allow and take into account,” McCallum said.

The UK and Western allies have to be aware of the possibility of terrorist training facilities returning to pre-September 11 levels while combating its results without boots on the ground, McCallum warned.

“The traveling of UK-based extremists to south Asia, Pakistan or Afghanistan, gave rise to some very sharp risks and some horrible tragedies in the UK, and this is not something which is taken lightly in any way, shape, or form,” he said.

“This form of counter terrorism is not new to us. It is how we have always operated, in Somalia for instance, but from that experience, we know it is challenging.”

Topics: Afghanistan UK terrorism

