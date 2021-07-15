Saudis spent SR1bn on delivery apps in first three months of 2021

RIYADH: The value of online delivery orders in Saudi Arabia surged 45 percent in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a year earlier to top SR1 billion ($266.5 million), official data show.
Overall requests on these apps increased by about a third, reaching nearly 9.2 million, while e-payments increased by some 128 percent to 8.1 million processes, the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) said in a statement.
From takeaway food to clothing purchases, the global delivery industry has boomed during the pandemic as the closure of bricks and mortar retailers and restaurants transformed global shopping habits.
Saudi Arabia’s online food ordering and delivery market was valued at $511.21 million last year and is forecast to grow by more than 10 percent each year through 2026.
“Even after the pandemic challenge in 2020, the market showed consistent growth. Digitization, and emergence of advanced online services is expected to drive the Saudi Arabia online food ordering and delivery market in the next five years,” according to a study released by ReportLinker.
