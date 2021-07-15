Air Arabia signs agreement to launch Armenia’s new national airline

You are here

Air Arabia currently operates in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Egypt and Morocco. (Shutterstock)
  • Airline to help develop Armenian tourism sector
  • Tourism accounted for 11.8 percent of Armenian GDP in 2019
JEDDAH: UAE airline Air Arabia has signed an agreement to launch Armenia’s new national airline.

The agreement, signed with the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) at Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport, is to set up a new low-cost carrier

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan and Sheikh Abdullah Bun Mohammed Al Thani, chairman of Air Arabia.

The CEO of ANIF, David Papazian, said in a press statement: “We are excited to launch a new national low-cost carrier for Armenia that will contribute significant value to the economy and energize our travel and tourism sector.”

The name of the new carrier will be decided as part of a four-week open competition, in which Armenians have been invited to submit suggestions.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia Adel Al Ali said in a statement: “We see tremendous potential for Armenia in building its airline sector, which will add sustained value to the economy through job creation and the development of the travel and tourism sector.”

The new carrier will help develop Armenia’s tourism sector, which in 2019 accounted for 11.8 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and 12.5 percent of total employment.

Listed on the Dubai Financial Market, Air Arabia currently operates five hubs in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Egypt and Morocco. It already has a joint venture with Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, which began operations last year and now operates to 15 destinations.

Air Arabia reported a 192.1 million dirhams ($52.30 million) loss last year.

  • 48,397 families benefited from subsidized lending compared to 63,845 families in the same period of last year.
  • Families that benefited from the self-construction option reached 34,891
RIYADH: The number of families benefiting from Saudi Arabia’s “Sakani” housing loan program fell during the first half of the year amid constrained supply.
Some 48,397 families benefited from subsidized lending compared to 63,845 families in the same period of last year.
The decline may be explained by the lack of supply in the market amid the pandemic, even as demand is still strong, according to Mohamed AlKhars, a member of the housing program advisory board and the chairman of Innovest Property Co.
Families that benefited from the self-construction option reached 34,891, and about 15,924 families opted for the residential land option, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing official data. Those using the subsidized loan to purchase housing units under construction reached 12,356.
House construction is booming in Saudi Arabia fueled by the massive growth in mortgage financing as well as government initiatives such as the Sakani program.
Overall the number of families availing of the various housing options offered under the program fell in the first half of the year to 111,568 families (including 87,896 families who resided in their homes) compared to 187,000 in the first half of 2020.
“The number of Saudi families that demand units annually exceeds 100,000 families and the accumulated demand is about 1 million units, leading to an annual demand of almost 200,000 units,” he told Arab News.
There are 64 housing projects currently under rapid development among a total of 101 projects.
Together they account for about 144,000 various housing units at an average price of up to SR600,000.

  • Fitch also cited Saudi Arabia's continued government commitment to fiscal consolidation
Ratings agency Fitch revised Saudi Arabia’s outlook on Thursday to stable from negative, citing significantly higher oil prices and continued government commitment to adjusting its finances.
The world’s largest oil exporter was hit last year by the twin shock of the COVID-19 pandemic and record-low oil prices, but a rebound in crude demand and the easing of coronavirus restrictions have lifted the economy in recent months.
Fitch maintained Saudi Arabia’s sovereign rating at ‘A’.
“The outlook revision reflects prospects for a smaller deterioration in key sovereign balance-sheet metrics than at the time of the previous review, owing to significantly higher oil prices and continued government commitment to fiscal consolidation,” it said.
Saudi Arabia’s budget deficit jumped to 11.2 percent of gross domestic product last year from 4.5 percent in 2019, but Fitch said the widening was less pronounced than after the 2014-2015 oil price shock due to Saudi fiscal reforms.
The kingdom last year introduced austerity measures such as the tripling of a value-added tax and the removal of a cost of living allowance.
It also transferred $40 billion from the central bank to the Public Investment Fund — the sovereign wealth fund at the center of plans to transform the economy — to spur investment.
Assuming Brent prices average $63 per barrel this year, Fitch forecast the budget deficit to narrow to 3.3 percent of GDP this year, better than the 4.9 percent deficit projected by the government.
Net foreign assets at the central bank recently dropped to about $433 billion, their lowest in more than a decade.
Fitch expects reserves at the Saudi central bank to increase to $470 billion in 2022-2023 as the current account switches to a surplus and PIF increases domestic investments.

"We continue to forecast government debt/GDP to rise and sovereign net foreign assets (SNFA) to decline over the medium term, but these metrics will remain considerably stronger than the 'A' median,"Fitch said in the statement. "In addition, the government will retain significant fiscal buffers, for example, deposits at the central bank in excess of 10 percent of GDP."
Still, Fitch pointed to lack of clarity when it comes to investment plans by PIF or Saudi oil giant Aramco and said a shift of public spending outside the budget and a potential increase in debt by state-owned and government-related entities presented “an important risk to the sovereign’s balance sheet strengths.”

  • Alshaya partnership will see Boohoo brands in Debenhams stores from Q4 2021
  • New Middle East online platform for Boohoo from early 2022
LONDON: British online fashion retailer Boohoo has formed a partnership with Kuwait-based Alshaya Group to build its Debenhams brand in the Middle East region, it said on Wednesday.
Boohoo, which sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products aimed at 16 to 40-year olds, purchased the Debenhams brand out of administration for 55 million pounds ($76 million) in January.
It said Alshaya, a franchise operator which runs Debenhams stores in shopping malls, will have exclusive rights to operate the stores and a local e-commerce platform in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Oman and Qatar.
Boohoo’s says it seeks to work with strategic wholesale partners in key regions to extend its reach. The Alshaya partnership will see Boohoo brands in Debenhams stores from the fourth quarter of 2021 and on a new local online platform across the Middle East from early 2022.
“The Debenhams brand has been popular in the region for a number of years so this is a great opportunity to build on the existing brand awareness, while expanding the product ranges and brands available to customers,” said Boohoo Chief Executive John Lyttle.
“It also offers a new route to market for brands within the boohoo group, raising their profile in a growing new market.”
Shares in Boohoo, down 15 percent so far this year, closed Tuesday at 291.4 pence, valuing the business at 3.7 billion pounds.
Last month Boohoo showed it had weathered negative publicity over its supply chain failings, reporting a 32 percent rise in first quarter sales, benefiting from rising demand as lockdown restrictions eased.

  • The Kingdom’s insurance industry’s cumulative net profit after zakat and tax achieved the highest ever amount of SR1.5 billion ($400 milion)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector produced its best ever financial results last year, rising by nearly 50 percent.
The buoyant figures were revealed in a new report by consultancy firm KPMG.
“The insurance industry in Saudi Arabia produced some of its best results during 2020,” the report said.
Gross written premiums grew by 3 percent when compared to 2019 and net profit after zakat and income tax over the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2020, was 48.3 percent higher when compared to the same period in 2019.
The Kingdom’s insurance industry’s cumulative net profit after zakat and tax achieved the highest ever amount of SR1.5 billion ($400 million), a surge of SR474 million on 2019. Total assets reached SR65.42 billion at the end of the year, against SR59.61 billion in 2019.
Moving forward to the first quarter of this year, income was up 29 percent, while total assets had grown by 7 percent since Dec. 31.
According to the report, health insurance continued to be the largest segment, representing about 59.1 percent of total insurance premiums during 2020.
Simultaneously, in the motor segment, incurred claims were significantly lower last year as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown saw less people on the roads. This was offset by the two-month extension on motor policies given to users, resulting in broadly neutral or favorable underwriting results compared to 2019.
Insurance leaders felt more confident over the next three-year horizon, the report claimed, while 62 percent also believed there would be more consolidation in the sector with mergers and acquisitions becoming increasingly common.
Looking to the future, the KPMG 2021 CEO Outlook Global Pulse Survey, which included 50 insurance company chief executive officers across nine global markets, found that investment in digitization would become paramount.
Khalil Al-Sedais, managing partner in KPMG Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh office, said: “Insurers have historically lagged other sectors in their digitization efforts, the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to have brought fundamental change to that.
“We believe that investing in capabilities to jump on the digitalization bandwagon will pay long-term dividends for the insurance industry.”

  • Demand next year to rise by 3.4 percent to 99.86 million bpd
  • Demand to average more than 100 million bpd in the second half of 2022
LONDON: OPEC stuck to its forecast for a strong recovery in world oil demand in the rest of 2021 and predicted oil use would rise further in 2022 similar to pre-pandemic rates, led by growth in China and India.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in its monthly report on Thursday that demand next year would rise by 3.4 percent to 99.86 million barrels per day (bpd), averaging more than 100 million bpd in the second half of 2022.
Oil demand averaged 99.98 million bpd in 2019, according to OPEC.
“In 2022, healthy expectations for global economic growth in addition to improved containment of COVID-19 through the acceleration of vaccination programs, effective treatment and natural immunization, particularly in emerging and developing countries, along with frequent testing procedures, are assumed to spur consumption of oil next year to comparable pre-pandemic levels,” OPEC said in the report.
The report reflected OPEC’s confidence that world demand would recover robustly from the pandemic, allowing the group and its allies to further ease record supply curbs made in 2020. Some analysts had seen oil demand peaking in 2019.
OPEC also maintained its prediction that demand would grow by 5.95 million bpd in 2021.
Oil was trading just below $74 a barrel before the OPEC report was released. The price has climbed more than 40 percent so far this year with the help of supply cuts by OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+.
OPEC+ agreed in April to gradually ease output cuts from May to July and has yet to decide on plans for the rest of 2021 after a dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates disrupted talks. Reuters reported on Wednesday that the two had reached a compromise.
Thursday’s report showed higher OPEC oil output, reflecting the decision to pump more. Output in June rose 590,000 bpd to 26.03 million bpd, OPEC said.

