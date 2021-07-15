You are here

OPEC sees world oil demand reaching pre-pandemic level in 2022

OPEC sees world oil demand reaching pre-pandemic level in 2022
OPEC also maintained its prediction that demand would grow by 5.95 million bpd in 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC sees world oil demand reaching pre-pandemic level in 2022

OPEC sees world oil demand reaching pre-pandemic level in 2022
  • Demand next year to rise by 3.4 percent to 99.86 million bpd
  • Demand to average more than 100 million bpd in the second half of 2022
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: OPEC stuck to its forecast for a strong recovery in world oil demand in the rest of 2021 and predicted oil use would rise further in 2022 similar to pre-pandemic rates, led by growth in China and India.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in its monthly report on Thursday that demand next year would rise by 3.4 percent to 99.86 million barrels per day (bpd), averaging more than 100 million bpd in the second half of 2022.
Oil demand averaged 99.98 million bpd in 2019, according to OPEC.
“In 2022, healthy expectations for global economic growth in addition to improved containment of COVID-19 through the acceleration of vaccination programs, effective treatment and natural immunization, particularly in emerging and developing countries, along with frequent testing procedures, are assumed to spur consumption of oil next year to comparable pre-pandemic levels,” OPEC said in the report.
The report reflected OPEC’s confidence that world demand would recover robustly from the pandemic, allowing the group and its allies to further ease record supply curbs made in 2020. Some analysts had seen oil demand peaking in 2019.
OPEC also maintained its prediction that demand would grow by 5.95 million bpd in 2021.
Oil was trading just below $74 a barrel before the OPEC report was released. The price has climbed more than 40 percent so far this year with the help of supply cuts by OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+.
OPEC+ agreed in April to gradually ease output cuts from May to July and has yet to decide on plans for the rest of 2021 after a dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates disrupted talks. Reuters reported on Wednesday that the two had reached a compromise.
Thursday’s report showed higher OPEC oil output, reflecting the decision to pump more. Output in June rose 590,000 bpd to 26.03 million bpd, OPEC said.

Topics: #OPEC #oil #oildemand

Updated 14 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi date exports soar by more than two thirds in Q1

Saudi date exports soar by more than two thirds in Q1
  • The industry has become one of the Kingdom’s most important export sectors, with Saudi producers exporting dates to 107 countries last year
Updated 14 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia exported 142,000 tons of dates worth SR527 million ($140.53 million) in the first quarter of 2021, a year-on-year increase of 67.3 percent, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.
Date exports from the Kingdom have increased over the last few years, from 48,000 tons worth SR222 million in Q1 2018, to 85,000 tons worth SR397 million in Q1 2020.
The CEO of the National Center for Palms and Dates (NCPD), Dr. Mohammed bin Al-Nowairan, last month said the center was working with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture to expand the sector and establish the Kingdom as the world’s first source for dates.
The industry has become one of the Kingdom’s most important export sectors, with Saudi producers exporting dates to 107 countries last year, according to a report by the NCPD.
Saudi Arabia’s 157 date factories produce around 1.5 million tons of dates each year, making it the second-largest producer in the world.

Topics: Agriculture Dates

Air Arabia signs agreement to launch Armenia’s new national airline

Air Arabia signs agreement to launch Armenia’s new national airline
Updated 20 min 52 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

Air Arabia signs agreement to launch Armenia's new national airline

Air Arabia signs agreement to launch Armenia’s new national airline
  • Airline to help develop Armenian tourism sector
  • Tourism accounted for 11.8 percent of Armenian GDP in 2019
Updated 20 min 52 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: UAE airline Air Arabia has signed an agreement to launch Armenia’s new national airline.

The agreement, signed with the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) at Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport, is to set up a new low-cost carrier

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan and Sheikh Abdullah Bun Mohammed Al Thani, chairman of Air Arabia.

The CEO of ANIF, David Papazian, said in a press statement: “We are excited to launch a new national low-cost carrier for Armenia that will contribute significant value to the economy and energize our travel and tourism sector.”

The name of the new carrier will be decided as part of a four-week open competition, in which Armenians have been invited to submit suggestions.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia Adel Al Ali said in a statement: “We see tremendous potential for Armenia in building its airline sector, which will add sustained value to the economy through job creation and the development of the travel and tourism sector.”

The new carrier will help develop Armenia’s tourism sector, which in 2019 accounted for 11.8 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and 12.5 percent of total employment.

Listed on the Dubai Financial Market, Air Arabia currently operates five hubs in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Egypt and Morocco. It already has a joint venture with Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, which began operations last year and now operates to 15 destinations.

Air Arabia reported a 192.1 million dirhams ($52.30 million) loss last year.

Topics: #aviation #uae #armenia

Brussels keen to resume GCC trade talks under appropriate legal framework, says EU official

Brussels keen to resume GCC trade talks under appropriate legal framework, says EU official
Updated 44 min 27 sec ago

Brussels keen to resume GCC trade talks under appropriate legal framework, says EU official

Brussels keen to resume GCC trade talks under appropriate legal framework, says EU official
Updated 44 min 27 sec ago
RIYADH: EU states would be keen to resume free trade negotiations with the European Union that were suspended in 2008 provided they took place within a legal framework, said the EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Patrick Simonnet.
He made the disclosure during a press conference at the Riyadh office of the EU Commission, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
However completing such agreements remain a challenge given existing legal constraints, the newspaper said without elaboration
The EU is Saudi Arabia’s second trading partner after China, with a volume of trade exchange of €40 billion, the newspaper said without specifying the time frame.
“About 500 companies invest in Saudi Arabia in various sectors of commercial activities, and about 20,000 European citizens work in the Kingdom,” he said.

Saudis spent SR1bn on delivery apps in first three months of 2021

Saudis spent SR1bn on delivery apps in first three months of 2021
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

Saudis spent SR1bn on delivery apps in first three months of 2021

Saudis spent SR1bn on delivery apps in first three months of 2021
  • Overall requests on these apps increased by about a third, reaching nearly 9.2 million
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The value of online delivery orders in Saudi Arabia surged 45 percent in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a year earlier to top SR1 billion ($266.5 million), official data show.
Overall requests on these apps increased by about a third, reaching nearly 9.2 million, while e-payments increased by some 128 percent to 8.1 million processes, the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) said in a statement.
From takeaway food to clothing purchases, the global delivery industry has boomed during the pandemic as the closure of bricks and mortar retailers and restaurants transformed global shopping habits.
Saudi Arabia’s online food ordering and delivery market was valued at $511.21 million last year and is forecast to grow by more than 10 percent each year through 2026.
“Even after the pandemic challenge in 2020, the market showed consistent growth. Digitization, and emergence of advanced online services is expected to drive the Saudi Arabia online food ordering and delivery market in the next five years,” according to a study released by ReportLinker.

Topics: e-commerce retail Saudi Arabia

Fuel and food prices push June Saudi inflation to highest this year

Fuel and food prices push June Saudi inflation to highest this year
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

Fuel and food prices push June Saudi inflation to highest this year

Fuel and food prices push June Saudi inflation to highest this year
  • Consumer prices still reflect an increase of the value added tax (VAT) from 5 percent to 15 percent in July 2020
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi inflation accelerated to 6.2 percent in June, the highest this year, driven by the cost of fuel and food.
It compares to 5.7 percent in May, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics (GSTAT) published on Thursday.
Transport prices gained 22.6 percent and food and beverages prices rose by 8.1 percent, the national statistics body said.
Consumer prices still reflect an increase of the value added tax (VAT) from 5 percent to 15 percent in July 2020.
“Looking ahead, the headline inflation rate is likely to peak in June at around 6.3 percent year-on-year,” James Swanston, Middle East and North Africa economist at London-based Capital Economics, said in a research note, last month.
Saudi Arabia announced a price cap on fuel on Saturday, to support local consumption and economy growth, as oil prices hit multi-year highs this year.
The Kingdom issued a royal directive to keep fuel prices at SR2.18 ($0.58) for octane 91 and SR2.33 for octane 95, SPA reported, citing the Energy and Water Price Reforms Executive Committee.

Topics: energy Inflation economy CPI

