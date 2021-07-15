You are here

  • Home
  • Berlin tourism industry still reeling from COVID-19 restrictions

Berlin tourism industry still reeling from COVID-19 restrictions

Berlin tourism industry still reeling from COVID-19 restrictions
Short Url

https://arab.news/9un6y

Updated 15 July 2021
Mayssa Fattouh

Berlin tourism industry still reeling from COVID-19 restrictions

Berlin tourism industry still reeling from COVID-19 restrictions
Updated 15 July 2021
Mayssa Fattouh

BERLIN: Mayssa Fattouh reporting for Arab News from Berlin looks at how the city's tourism industry continues to be hugely affected by the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and how it is affecting the wider German economy.

Egypt’s nuclear project on target, minister says

Egypt’s nuclear project on target, minister says
Updated 19 min 13 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s nuclear project on target, minister says

Egypt’s nuclear project on target, minister says
  • The first El-Dabaa nuclear power plant will consist of four power units with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts each
Updated 19 min 13 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s El-Dabaa nuclear plant project is proceeding according to the schedule agreed with Russian company Rosatom, Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister Mohammed Shaker said, as the head of Rosatom visited Egypt to inspect the site.

Shaker confirmed that the plant is not facing any obstacles and aims begin operation in 2026.

Work is underway on the project in the city of El-Dabaa in Matrouh governorate on the Mediterranean coast. 

The first El-Dabaa nuclear power plant will consist of four power units with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts each.

These plants will be equipped with the third generation VVER-1200 reactor (GEN3+), the latest technology designed for nuclear power plants.

It is expected that 25,000 workers will be employed on the construction of the plant, 80 percent of them Egyptian.

Egyptian officials have been invited to attend a ceremony in Russia next month to mark the start of the first phase construction.

Egypt signed the agreement with Rosatom to establish its first nuclear power plant, which is expected to cost around $4 billion.

Shaker said that Egypt is seeking to become a regional energy hub through electrical interconnections with many countries, including Saudi Arabia.

He said that the capacity of the connection with Saudi Arabia will reach between 2,000 megawatts and 3,000 megawatts.

The ministry is keen to increase the electrical interconnection capacities with Sudan, Libya and Jordan.

It has signed electrical interconnection agreements with the three countries, which currently amount to between 3,500 to 4,000 megawatts.

The electrical interconnection capacity with Sudan is set to increase to 300 megawatts within 16 months. it is expected to increase to 2,000 megawatts with Jordan.

Topics: Egypt El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant Rosatom Mohammed Shaker

Related

Egypt eyes its first nuclear plant in El-Dabaa
Business & Economy
Egypt eyes its first nuclear plant in El-Dabaa
Special Fission accomplished: El-Sisi hails progress of Egypt’s first nuclear plant
Middle-East
Fission accomplished: El-Sisi hails progress of Egypt’s first nuclear plant

Iraq to probe migrant smuggling to Lithuania

Iraq to probe migrant smuggling to Lithuania
Updated 26 min 3 sec ago
AP

Iraq to probe migrant smuggling to Lithuania

Iraq to probe migrant smuggling to Lithuania
  • Minister vows to disrupt human trafficking network from Iraq to Europe
Updated 26 min 3 sec ago
AP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein pledged on Thursday that his country will investigate human trafficking networks responsible for smuggling hundreds of Iraqis into Europe, specifically to Lithuania from Belarus.

The announcement came after a meeting in Baghdad with visiting Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis. Lithuania, which recently had to declare a state of emergency due to the rising influx of migrants, had appealed on Iraq to act in the matter.

Hussein said Iraq will form a committee with representatives from the Foreign Ministry, Migration Ministry, as well as intelligence and the Civil Aviation Authority to clamp down on the smuggling networks.

He spoke to reporters in a joint press conference with Landsbergis.

Landsbergis said there was a “mutual need” to disrupt the network from Iraq into Europe that was being perpetrated by “malign actors” using criminal elements.

He blamed neighboring Belarus for encouraging migration into Lithuania.

In the past two months, more than 1,500 people have crossed into Lithuania — 20 times more than in the whole of 2020.

In response, Vilnius declared a state of emergency and accused Belarus of organizing border crossings by people, mainly from Iraq.

“An unfriendly country to us, our neighbor, is using migrants, mostly Iraqi people, to pressure my country, to pressure the European Union in order for us to change our policy,” Landsbergis said.

“We feel Iraqi people are becoming a victim of the Belarusian regime,” he said.

Landsbergis added that he had recounted to Hussein some of the testimony collected by Lithuanian authorities from 800 Iraqi migrants about how they were trafficked into Lithuania.

“Iraqi people are being promised an easy trip to Europe, a European paradise of sorts, but the problem is, they end up in a Lithuanian forest in a refugee camp,” he said.

“We think those people were lied to, they had to pay a lot of a money to get to the border.”

Relations between Lithuania and Belarus soured after the August 2020 elections in Minsk, which was won by long-time President Alexander Lukashenko but has been condemned by the West as rigged.

The vote results triggered months of protests and a harsh crackdown on the opposition by Lukashenko’s authoritarian regime.

Hussein said the committee would investigate the issue inside Iraq and take action based on its results.

Migrants in Verebiejai, Lithuania, told The Associated Press earlier this week that they came to Minsk from Baghdad.

“I gave somebody $1,400 to bring me to the woods. I think it was the border. They showed me the way. They told me: go this way. Then I walked,” an unnamed migrant said.

Another told the same story and added that he booked a hotel in Minsk and after that, “started trying” to cross the border into Lithuania.

Topics: Iraq Lithuania smuggling

Related

Iraq, US discuss potential withdrawal of foreign combat forces
Middle-East
Iraq, US discuss potential withdrawal of foreign combat forces
Lithuania builds border fence to stem migration from Belarus
World
Lithuania builds border fence to stem migration from Belarus

Israel troops arrest dozens of Palestinian university students

Israel troops arrest dozens of Palestinian university students
Updated 29 min 8 sec ago
AFP

Israel troops arrest dozens of Palestinian university students

Israel troops arrest dozens of Palestinian university students
  • According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, the number of students arrested on Wednesday was around 45, but 12 have since been released and the 33 still in detention were all male
Updated 29 min 8 sec ago
AFP

RAMALLAH: The Israeli army said on Thursday it had arrested dozens of Palestinian students in the occupied West Bank it accused of being “terror operatives” of Hamas.

Palestinian sources said that dozens of students from Birzeit University were arrested as they were returning by bus from the village of Turmus Ayya where earlier this month Israeli troops demolished the family home of a Palestinian American awaiting trial on charges of shooting a Jewish student in the West Bank earlier this year.

An Israeli army statement said: “Some of the apprehended terror operatives were directly involved in terror activities, including money transfers, incitement and the organization of Hamas activities” in the West Bank.

A statement late on Wednesday announcing the arrests said “dozens of terror operatives” belonging to “a student cell” at Birzeit University had been detained in a joint operation involving the army, police and the Shin Bet domestic security agency.

An army spokesperson said on Thursday that the Shin Bet had taken over the investigation.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, the number of students arrested on Wednesday was around 45, but 12 have since been released and the 33 still in detention were all male.

It charged that Israel had carried out “systematic arrests” of Palestinian students that had “obstructed the education of hundreds of students.”

Birzeit University in a statement voiced concern over the fate of its students, and condemned the arrests as a breach of international law.

“The university calls on the international community to intervene immediately to secure their release,” it said.

Topics: Israel Israeli troops Palestinian students

Related

Israeli demolition of Bedouin homes in West Bank ‘unlawful and heartless,’ says UN expert
Middle-East
Israeli demolition of Bedouin homes in West Bank ‘unlawful and heartless,’ says UN expert
Israeli settlements amount to war crime: UN rights expert
Middle-East
Israeli settlements amount to war crime: UN rights expert

Taliban ‘more qualified’ to run Afghanistan than Kabul govt, says group spokesman

Taliban ‘more qualified’ to run Afghanistan than Kabul govt, says group spokesman
Updated 48 min 27 sec ago

Taliban ‘more qualified’ to run Afghanistan than Kabul govt, says group spokesman

Taliban ‘more qualified’ to run Afghanistan than Kabul govt, says group spokesman
  • Afghanistan will not be ‘center of rivalries’ for neighboring countries
Updated 48 min 27 sec ago
BAKER ATYANI

DUBAI: The Taliban are more qualified to run a future political set-up in Afghanistan than the current Kabul government, a spokesman for the group told Arab News in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, amid a surge in violence and mounting doubts about the future of US-backed peace negotiations.

Taliban officials said last week that the group had taken control of 85 percent of territory in Afghanistan, a claim the Kabul government dismissed as a propaganda campaign launched as foreign forces, including from the US, withdrew after almost 20 years of fighting.

The Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said that “tens of districts” were surrendering to the insurgents daily, saying this was happening despite the “weapons and armaments” available with Afghan security forces.

In the last two weeks, the Taliban have overrun areas bordering five countries: Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, China and Pakistan.

When asked if the Taliban had the expertise and budget to run the day-to-day affairs of the areas they were capturing, Shaheen replied: “We are the people of Afghanistan. We are living among the people. We have experience not only for one year (but) for the past 25 years. Our governors, security chiefs, provincial security chiefs, the judges ... and all commissions, which are equal to a ministry, have been working for the last 25 years. So all our people have experience. They are more experienced than those in the Kabul administration.”

He said there was no change in the movement of people and goods on the border crossings the Taliban had captured, and that traders were carrying on with businesses “normally.”

“Now, under the control of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, they are doing it without any corruption, easily and normally. They are very happy with that.”

Shaheen said schools, offices, and all other establishments in Taliban-captured territories had been asked to remain open and functioning.

However, he appealed to the UN and other international organizations and countries to assist the Taliban financially.

“That is important for the facilities to be provided to the common people,” he added. “We have almost 85 percent of the Afghan territory in our control. So, in order to keep all these offices intact, operative, and active, we do need financial assistance.”

Part of the US pullout deal signed by the Taliban and Washington in February last year was the group’s commitment to negotiate a ceasefire and a power-sharing deal with the Kabul government.

But little progress has been made on this front, even after several rounds of negotiations since September.

“First we should reach a solution about the political roadmap and then we (will) go for a ceasefire,” Shaheen replied when asked what the Taliban’s conditions were to agree to a ceasefire. “There is a sequence.”

He said no individual or group would be allowed to use Afghan soil to attack another country, including Al-Qaeda and the Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is responsible for dozens of high profile attacks in Pakistan and whose leaders and foot soldiers are believed to be hiding in Afghanistan.

“We had made a commitment that we will not allow anyone to use the soil of Afghanistan against the United States, its allies, and other countries,” Shaheen said, saying the group had “sent our message” to Al-Qaeda.

“About TTP or any other group, we have a commitment that we will not allow anyone to use the soil of Afghanistan against another country. Right now ... we do not have all the territory of Afghanistan in our control. When a new Islamic government will be in place, that policy (of not letting anyone use Afghanistan soil) will be implemented.”

He was also asked how a new Taliban government would balance its ties between archrivals Pakistan and India, both of whom have interests in Afghanistan.

“We do not want Afghanistan to be a field of rivalry or rivalries of any countries ... When there is an Islamic government in place in Afghanistan, I think we need reconstruction of the country. Therefore, we would like to have cooperation with other countries, which benefit our people, but, at the same time, we do not want Afghanistan to be a center of rivalries.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban suhail shaheen

Related

Taliban offer three-month ceasefire in return for prisoner release
World
Taliban offer three-month ceasefire in return for prisoner release
Special After 20 years in Afghanistan, America’s longest war is drawing to a close. But for the Afghan people, now facing a resurgent Taliban, the prospect of peace seems a very long way off. (AFP/File Photos) video
World
Will Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal trigger a violent new Great Game?

Bangladesh lifts lockdown for Eid Al-Adha despite rise in infections

Bangladesh lifts lockdown for Eid Al-Adha despite rise in infections
Updated 52 min 34 sec ago

Bangladesh lifts lockdown for Eid Al-Adha despite rise in infections

Bangladesh lifts lockdown for Eid Al-Adha despite rise in infections
  • Move follows strict lockdown imposed on July 1 after sharp rise in single-day COVID-19 deaths
Updated 52 min 34 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh lifted its nationwide lockdown on Thursday, ahead of the Eid Al-Adha holiday, despite increasing numbers of new daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections.

The country imposed its strictest-ever lockdown on July 1 after a sharp rise in single-day COVID-19 deaths. People were confined to their homes except for emergencies, to buy essentials or to receive vaccinations, with troops patrolling the streets to enforce the rules.

Earlier this week, however, the government said it would ease the lockdown for nine days ahead of the holiday observed on July 21 “considering the socioeconomic condition and the need to maintain normal economic activity.”

Tens of millions of Bangladeshis usually travel from one city to another to spend Eid Al-Adha with their loved ones. The lifting of mobility restrictions on them comes as COVID-19 infections in Bangladesh are at their peak, with the current test positivity rate standing at 30 percent. Single-day coronavirus deaths reached 226 on Thursday — the second highest daily toll since the beginning of the pandemic.

“At this moment, we can’t definitively say that it will worsen,” Dr. Nasima Sultana, additional director-general at the Directorate General of Health Services, told Arab News on Thursday.

She said if people strictly follow health guidelines, the government will be able to contain the situation, but “preparation is underway to ready some field hospitals in the capital as soon as possible.”

She added, however, that it may take time.

“It requires highly sophisticated medical equipment and trained human resources,” she said. “Some of the equipment needs to be imported from abroad, which takes time.”

Public health experts have sounded the alarm that the relaxation of health measures could turn the holiday into a super-spreader event.

“We are currently witnessing an upward curve in transmission, and people will move from the cities to the villages, which will take the virus from one place to another,” Dr. Benazir Ahmed, former director of the Center for Disease Control, told Arab News.

“In this way, we are activating the transmission cycles,” he said. “The lifting of lockdown restrictions amid this situation is like adding fuel to the flame.”

Dr. Rashid Mahbub, chairman of the National Health Rights Movement, said the presence of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus is currently a major concern.

“Now the country is experiencing a community-level transmission, and people in villages are getting affected more and more,” he said.

Only around 3 percent of the country’s 166 million people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.  

While health authorities aim to inoculate 200,000 people a day with recent arrivals of vaccine doses from various countries, Dr. Shamshul Haque, secretary of the COVID-19 vaccine deployment committee, said there is still a long way to go for the immunization campaign to be effective.

“We are not in a comfortable situation. The country needs more to inoculate at least 125 million people from its population,” he told Arab News.

Topics: Bangladesh eid al-adha lockdown COVID-19

Related

Special Bangladesh troops enforce strict lockdown after surge in COVID-19 deaths video
World
Bangladesh troops enforce strict lockdown after surge in COVID-19 deaths
Bangladesh to deploy army in lockdown to curb COVID-19 surge
World
Bangladesh to deploy army in lockdown to curb COVID-19 surge

Latest updates

Egypt’s nuclear project on target, minister says
Egypt’s nuclear project on target, minister says
Iraq to probe migrant smuggling to Lithuania
Iraq to probe migrant smuggling to Lithuania
Israel troops arrest dozens of Palestinian university students
Israel troops arrest dozens of Palestinian university students
Taliban ‘more qualified’ to run Afghanistan than Kabul govt, says group spokesman
Taliban ‘more qualified’ to run Afghanistan than Kabul govt, says group spokesman
Bangladesh lifts lockdown for Eid Al-Adha despite rise in infections
Bangladesh lifts lockdown for Eid Al-Adha despite rise in infections

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.