Where We Are Going: Dukanoo

Emirati influencer Salama Mohamed launches new skincare brand at Sephora

DUBAI: Emirati influencer and content creator Salama Mohamed has started a new skincare brand called Peacefull, debuting it with French multinational retailer Sephora.

The South Korean-made line, which launched June 21, includes a cleanser, a toner and a moisturizer.

For Mohamed, skincare is not just a passion, but a field she feels strongly about, because she has vitiligo.

In an interview with Arab News, she said: “I was diagnosed at the age of five. So, due to my vitiligo, I have super sensitive skin. I’m blessed with my vitiligo, don’t get me wrong. It’s like my biggest strength as of today, it’s my super, super power.

“But because I have super sensitive skin, I can never treat my acne,” added the blogger.

The social media star, who boasts over one million followers on Instagram, said she got acne in her early twenties and it made her very insecure. “I was not comfortable in my own skin,” she said.

“This is why I went to seek Korean skincare, and I swear by the Korean habits. It has changed my life and it has changed the way I look at myself in the mirror when I wake up and I see my skin,” she explained.

“That’s what led me into saying, ‘you know, what? We all deserve to have good skincare.’ So I went to Korea, went to the best factory in Korea, and created a skincare (line),” added Mohamed.

Despite the products being created in a country with different weather conditions, the entrepreneur said she took into consideration the climate difference between Korea and the Middle East.

“It was challenging for the factory, because they’ve never done skincare for the Middle East, never … So, we had to put all of our products, from the packaging to the formula, in a heat chamber for 50 degrees, just to mimic the weather of the Middle East, for three months,” Mohamed explained.

When creating her products — which are gluten, paraben, sulfate, fragrance and cruelty free — Mohamed said she wanted to create three items that “give the effect of nine or 10 steps.”

However, her brand will not only feature the cleanser, toner and moisturizer. She is currently working on more launches that are yet to be revealed.

Mohamed also made sure to keep Peacefull’s campaign pictures unedited and unfiltered.

“It’s a beautiful celebration of who we are,” she said. “It’s not just a skincare brand where we’re making a difference. We’re saying it’s okay to be comfortable in your own skin. I personally believe the highest form of self-love is actually just being at peace with yourself.”