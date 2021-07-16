Where We Are Going: Dukanoo

You are here

Nada Hameed

Dukanoo is a pie concept restaurant in Jeddah. It converts many familiar Saudi and Mediterranean mains and desserts into pies with a special twist.

It also offers signature pies that are perfect for breakfast or a midday snack, with traditional dishes such as ful medames pie and falafel.

There is the Saudi-inspired “Aish aboullaham,” a beef pie with tahini, which is highly recommended, and the traditional Saudi sweet dish known as “masoob.”

One of the most exquisite traditional orders is the liver pie, presented with a special hot sauce and crispy onions that give it an amazing taste.

When it comes to dessert, za’atar and crunchy chocolate are among the most delicious combinations.

The restaurant’s cold beverages are inspired by refreshing oriental flavors. For example, there is one that combines roselle and mint and Arabian orange with a sharp cardamom flavor. For more information visit the Instagram account @dukanooq

Zooba, a newly opened Egyptian restaurant in Riyadh, delivers authentic Egyptian flavors in a contemporary setting.

The ambience reflects the vibrant magic of the Egyptian streets, ranging from music to the mouth-watering aroma of well-known dishes.

Zooba is a franchised branch of the original restaurant based in Cairo that opened in 2012.

The restaurant offers an array of classic dishes, including ful medames beans, taameya, koshari and hawawshi (Egyptian hot beef sandwich), as well as breakfast items and rice-based plates for lunch or dinner.

Popular festive vegan dishes include koshari, made of black lentil, chickpeas, pasta, rice, caramelized onion and sauces.

For dessert, Zooba offers rice pudding topped with floss halva candy and sprinkled with crushed nuts. For more information visit Instagram account @zoobasaudi

Bakermeem is a family-run business founded by a group of sisters. It offers an array of sweet treats including trifles, cookies, French-style macarons, meringue candy, chocolate blocks, petit fours and more. The brand also serves up delicious pastries and savories that can be enjoyed with a coffee, including focaccia, brioche, baguette, sandwiches, and scones.
One interesting flavor is the caramel fudge macaron or ‘halawa baqara,’ which has the taste of traditional Saudi candy. There are also refreshing and tropical desserts. Bakermeem has trifles with vacation vibes such as pina colada, passion fruit, mango, strawberry lemonade, lavender and rose pistachio.
The treats are ideal for picnics and beach trips as they come in boxes or individual jars, while there are also thirst-quenching cold beverages. The bakery offers delivery and catering services for parties and gatherings. Products are also distributed to cafes and restaurants. For more information visit the bakery’s website: linktr.ee/Bakermeem

DUBAI: Emirati influencer and content creator Salama Mohamed has started a new skincare brand called Peacefull, debuting it with French multinational retailer Sephora.

The South Korean-made line, which launched June 21, includes a cleanser, a toner and a moisturizer.

For Mohamed, skincare is not just a passion, but a field she feels strongly about, because she has vitiligo.

In an interview with Arab News, she said: “I was diagnosed at the age of five. So, due to my vitiligo, I have super sensitive skin. I’m blessed with my vitiligo, don’t get me wrong. It’s like my biggest strength as of today, it’s my super, super power.

“But because I have super sensitive skin, I can never treat my acne,” added the blogger.

The social media star, who boasts over one million followers on Instagram, said she got acne in her early twenties and it made her very insecure. “I was not comfortable in my own skin,” she said.

“This is why I went to seek Korean skincare, and I swear by the Korean habits. It has changed my life and it has changed the way I look at myself in the mirror when I wake up and I see my skin,” she explained.

“That’s what led me into saying, ‘you know, what? We all deserve to have good skincare.’ So I went to Korea, went to the best factory in Korea, and created a skincare (line),” added Mohamed.

Despite the products being created in a country with different weather conditions, the entrepreneur said she took into consideration the climate difference between Korea and the Middle East.

“It was challenging for the factory, because they’ve never done skincare for the Middle East, never … So, we had to put all of our products, from the packaging to the formula, in a heat chamber for 50 degrees, just to mimic the weather of the Middle East, for three months,” Mohamed explained.

When creating her products — which are gluten, paraben, sulfate, fragrance and cruelty free — Mohamed said she wanted to create three items that “give the effect of nine or 10 steps.”

However, her brand will not only feature the cleanser, toner and moisturizer. She is currently working on more launches that are yet to be revealed.    

Mohamed also made sure to keep Peacefull’s campaign pictures unedited and unfiltered.

“It’s a beautiful celebration of who we are,” she said. “It’s not just a skincare brand where we’re making a difference. We’re saying it’s okay to be comfortable in your own skin. I personally believe the highest form of self-love is actually just being at peace with yourself.”

Breadhead is a home bakery based in Jeddah that offers sweet and savoury rolls in a range of flavors.
The signature orders are the original cinnamon roll and za’atar roll, but the bakery also focuses on seasonal treats for special occasions, such as a Valentine’s raspberry and lemon roll, Mother’s Day dinner rolls and dips, and Ramadan pistachio and halva rolls.
If you want to add a touch of ’90s fun to a birthday celebration, Breadhead offers a “Do It Yourself” birthday kit that includes a cinnamon roll, gloves, balloons, pastel-colored candles, a “Happy Birthday” cake topper and a packet of sprinkles.
The packaging also evokes the ’90s, giving customers a comfortable journey back in time. For more information, visit the bakery’s Instagram account @breadhead.sa.

LONDON: When New York-based Lebanese-Kuwaiti copywriter Kareem Shuhaibar started his Instagram account, The Voicenote Chef, in Spring 2020, little did he know it would quickly bring together a community of more than 30,000 followers for a daily fix of Arab food and culture.

“It started from homesickness,” Shuhaibar, who was living in London at the time, tells Arab News. “It was lockdown. We’d been stuck at home for probably a month by that point and I was starting to feel really homesick and a bit sad, so I turned to my mom for comfort and she was, like, ‘Why don’t you make a Shorbat Adas bi Hamod (a lentil soup)?’” 

His Whatsapp slowly turning into a “manuscript of 1,000 voice notes” recorded by his mom. (Supplied)

Although initially hesitant, Kareem ended up making his mom’s lemony lentil soup and “it turned out phenomenal. I was so impressed. So I asked my mom to send me another voice note and she sent me (recipes for) Muhamarra, and artichokes with garlic and lemon.”

More recipes followed — his Whatsapp slowly turning into a “manuscript of  1,000 voice notes” recorded by his mom —  and Shuhaibar grew more confident in his cooking skills. So confident that he launched The Voicenote Chef.

Beyond the food and comedy, there’s a very personal story behind ‘The Voicenote Chef’ too. (Supplied)

The reason his page resonated with so many, Kareem believes, is because “people love witnessing how a guy who knows nothing about the kitchen can transform overnight with the help of his mom. It’s a modern story that goes against stereotypes.” 

Beyond the authenticity of his page (he will happily post a photo of food served on a chipped plate “because that’s the plate you have at home”), there’s an original, and equally entertaining, element of nostalgic storytelling in the way he posts his recipes. Shuhaibar also regularly posts comedy skits about the nuances of being an Arab mom or specifics of everyday Arabic culture. 

‘The Voicenote Chef’ was a way for Shuhaibar to honor his single mom, who raised him and his siblings on her own following their father’s death 25 years ago. (Supplied)

“There’s a whole world around the dinner table in the Arab world. There’s what happens after you eat. There are the conversations you have when you’re eating,” he says. “(On The Voicenote Chef), food is so much more than just ingredients. It’s a story. It’s a home you come to every day. You come in, see what I’m talking about today in terms of Arabic culture and food, see what my mom’s saying, and you leave, hopefully with a smile and a big belly.” 

Beyond the food and comedy, there’s a very personal story behind ‘The Voicenote Chef’ too. It was a way for Shuhaibar to honor his single mom, who raised him and his siblings on her own following their father’s death 25 years ago.

“It brings me closer to home, even though home is thousands of kilometers away. I feel like I’m in the Middle East every day I open my page. I feel this page is like an embassy for our Arab world,” he says. “And it’s become my therapy. My mom saved me in the pandemic.”

