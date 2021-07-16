93 dead, hundreds missing in huge floods in Germany and Belgium

You are here

A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, on July 15, 2021. (Sebastian Schmitt/DPA via AP)
An aerial photo taken on July 15, 2021 shows the clinic and hospital Mutterhaus Ehrang surrounded by flood water, in Trier, Germany. (AFP/DPA)
A rescue boat is carried by a special purpose vehicle in a flooded neighborhood in Trier, Germany, on July 15, 2021. (AFP/ Ernst Mettlach)
AFP

  • At least 20 people had been confirmed dead in Euskirchen, one of the worst-hit towns just to the north.
AFP

BAD NEUENAHR-AHRWEILER, Germany: The death toll from devastating floods in Europe soared to at least 93 Friday, most of them in western Germany, where emergency responders were searching for hundreds of missing people.
"I fear that we will only see the full extent of the disaster in the coming days," Chancellor Angela Merkel said from Washington late Thursday, where she met with President Joe Biden.
Catching residents of several regions unaware and leaving destruction and despair in their wake, the masses of water were dubbed the "flood of death" by Germany's top-selling daily Bild.
Authorities in Rhineland-Palatinate said 50 people have died in the western state, bringing the national toll to at least 81.
Neighbouring Belgium counted at least 12 dead, and more than 21,000 people were without electricity in the Wallonia region.
Luxembourg and the Netherlands were also severely affected by the torrents of water, with thousands evacuated in the city of Maastricht.
But Germany's toll was by far the highest, and likely to rise with large numbers of people still missing in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, the hardest-hit states.
In the devastated Ahrweiler district of Rhineland-Palatinate around 1,300 people were unaccounted for, although local authorities told Bild the high number was likely down to damaged phone networks.
Regional interior minister Roger Lewentz told broadcaster SWR that "we believe there are still 40, 50 or 60 people missing, and when you haven't heard for people for such a long time... you have to fear the worst."
"The number of victims will likely keep rising in the coming days," he added.
What's more, continuing rain is forecast for parts of the west, where water levels in the Rhine river and its tributaries are rising dangerously.
Around 1,000 soldiers have been deployed to help with rescue operations and rubble-clearing in affected towns and villages.
Streets and houses under water, overturned cars and uprooted trees could be seen everywhere the floodwaters had passed, while some districts were cut off from the outside world.
In Ahrweiler several houses collapsed completely, leaving the impression the town had been struck by a tsunami.
At least 20 people had been confirmed dead in Euskirchen, one of the worst-hit towns just to the north.
Its normally spick and span centre had been turned into a heap of rubble, with house facades torn off by the rushing floods.
Adding to the town's woes, a nearby dam remains at risk of giving way.
"My empathy and my heart go out to all of those who in this catastrophe lost their loved ones, or who are still worrying about the fate of people still missing," Merkel told reporters in Washington.
She said her government would not leave those affected "alone with their suffering," adding that it was doing its "utmost to help them in their distress".
Pensioner Annemarie Mueller, 65, looking out at her flooded garden and garage from her balcony, said her town of Mayen had been completely unprepared for the destruction.
"Where did all this rain come from? It's crazy," she told AFP, recalling the floodwater crashing through her street during the night.
"It made such a loud noise and given how fast it came down, we thought it would break the door down."
Five people are still missing in Belgium and the army has been sent to four of the country's 10 provinces to help with rescue and evacuations.
With homes under water since Wednesday, people from resort town Spa were being put up in tents.
The swollen Meuse river "is going to look very dangerous for Liege", a nearby city of 200,000 people, said Wallonia regional president Elio Di Rupo.
The storms have put climate change back at the centre of Germany's election campaign ahead of a September 26 parliamentary poll marking the end of Merkel's 16 years in power.
Germany "must prepare much better" in future, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said, adding that "this extreme weather is a consequence of climate change".
Because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, climate change increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.
In urban areas with poor drainage and buildings located in flood zones, the damage can be severe.
Political candidates were quick to open a bidding war on climate following the floods.
North Rhine-Westphalia premier Armin Laschet, the conservative running to succeed Merkel, called for "speeding up" global efforts to fight climate change, underlining the link between global warming and extreme weather.

AFP

  • The border crossing provides direct access to Pakistan’s Balochistan province
AFP

KANDAHAR: Afghan forces clashed Friday with Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak after launching an operation to retake the key border crossing with Pakistan, as regional capitals stepped up efforts to get the warring sides talking.
Dozens of wounded Taliban fighters were being treated at a Pakistan hospital near the border after fierce overnight fighting, AFP correspondents at the scene reported.
“We have suffered one death and dozens of our fighters have got injured,” Mullah Muhammad Hassan, who identified himself as a Taliban insurgent, told AFP near Chaman in Pakistan, about five kilometers (three miles) from the border.
The fight for the border comes as a war of words heated up between the Kabul government and Islamabad after the Afghan Vice President accused the Pakistani military of providing “close air support to Taliban in certain areas.”
Pakistan strongly denied the claim, with a foreign ministry statement saying the country “took necessary measures within its territory to safeguard our own troops and population.”
“We acknowledge Afghan government’s right to undertake actions on its sovereign territory,” it added.
Residents of Spin Boldak, which fell to the Taliban on Wednesday, said the Taliban and army were battling in the main bazaar of the border town.
“There is heavy fighting,” said Mohammad Zahir.
The border crossing provides direct access to Pakistan’s Balochistan province, where the Taliban’s top leadership has been based for decades, along with an unknown number of reserve fighters who regularly enter Afghanistan to help bolster their ranks.
As fighting continued, Pakistan said Thursday it would hold a special conference on Afghanistan in Islamabad at the weekend, although Taliban officials had not been invited.
There were signs too that official talks in Doha — which have stalled for months — could stutter back to life.
An aide to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told local media his government had asked for the Islamabad conference to be postponed as negotiators were already heading to Qatar.
The Taliban have capitalized on the last stages of the withdrawal of foreign troops to launch a series of lightning offensives across the country, capturing a swath of districts and border crossings, and encircling provincial capitals.
Foreign troops have been in Afghanistan for nearly two decades following the US-led invasion launched in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.
They have appeared largely out of the picture in recent months, but fears are growing that government forces will be overwhelmed without the vital air support they provide.
The speed and scale of the Taliban onslaught has caught many by surprise, with analysts saying it appears aimed at forcing the government to sue for peace on the insurgents’ terms or suffer complete military defeat.
An Afghan official said Thursday a local cease-fire with Taliban leaders had been negotiated for Qala-i-Naw the Badghis provincial capital that saw fierce street fighting last week.
“The cease-fire was brokered by tribal elders,” Badghis governor Hesamuddin Shams told AFP.

  • Afghanistan will not be ‘center of rivalries’ for neighboring countries
BAKER ATYANI

DUBAI: The Taliban are more qualified to run a future political set-up in Afghanistan than the current Kabul government, a spokesman for the group told Arab News in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, amid a surge in violence and mounting doubts about the future of US-backed peace negotiations.

Taliban officials said last week that the group had taken control of 85 percent of territory in Afghanistan, a claim the Kabul government dismissed as a propaganda campaign launched as foreign forces, including from the US, withdrew after almost 20 years of fighting.

The Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said that “tens of districts” were surrendering to the insurgents daily, saying this was happening despite the “weapons and armaments” available with Afghan security forces.

In the last two weeks, the Taliban have overrun areas bordering five countries: Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, China and Pakistan.

When asked if the Taliban had the expertise and budget to run the day-to-day affairs of the areas they were capturing, Shaheen replied: “We are the people of Afghanistan. We are living among the people. We have experience not only for one year (but) for the past 25 years. Our governors, security chiefs, provincial security chiefs, the judges ... and all commissions, which are equal to a ministry, have been working for the last 25 years. So all our people have experience. They are more experienced than those in the Kabul administration.”

He said there was no change in the movement of people and goods on the border crossings the Taliban had captured, and that traders were carrying on with businesses “normally.”

“Now, under the control of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, they are doing it without any corruption, easily and normally. They are very happy with that.”

Shaheen said schools, offices, and all other establishments in Taliban-captured territories had been asked to remain open and functioning.

However, he appealed to the UN and other international organizations and countries to assist the Taliban financially.

“That is important for the facilities to be provided to the common people,” he added. “We have almost 85 percent of the Afghan territory in our control. So, in order to keep all these offices intact, operative, and active, we do need financial assistance.”

Part of the US pullout deal signed by the Taliban and Washington in February last year was the group’s commitment to negotiate a ceasefire and a power-sharing deal with the Kabul government.

But little progress has been made on this front, even after several rounds of negotiations since September.

“First we should reach a solution about the political roadmap and then we (will) go for a ceasefire,” Shaheen replied when asked what the Taliban’s conditions were to agree to a ceasefire. “There is a sequence.”

He said no individual or group would be allowed to use Afghan soil to attack another country, including Al-Qaeda and the Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is responsible for dozens of high profile attacks in Pakistan and whose leaders and foot soldiers are believed to be hiding in Afghanistan.

“We had made a commitment that we will not allow anyone to use the soil of Afghanistan against the United States, its allies, and other countries,” Shaheen said, saying the group had “sent our message” to Al-Qaeda.

“About TTP or any other group, we have a commitment that we will not allow anyone to use the soil of Afghanistan against another country. Right now ... we do not have all the territory of Afghanistan in our control. When a new Islamic government will be in place, that policy (of not letting anyone use Afghanistan soil) will be implemented.”

He was also asked how a new Taliban government would balance its ties between archrivals Pakistan and India, both of whom have interests in Afghanistan.

“We do not want Afghanistan to be a field of rivalry or rivalries of any countries ... When there is an Islamic government in place in Afghanistan, I think we need reconstruction of the country. Therefore, we would like to have cooperation with other countries, which benefit our people, but, at the same time, we do not want Afghanistan to be a center of rivalries.”

  • Move follows strict lockdown imposed on July 1 after sharp rise in single-day COVID-19 deaths
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh lifted its nationwide lockdown on Thursday, ahead of the Eid Al-Adha holiday, despite increasing numbers of new daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections.

The country imposed its strictest-ever lockdown on July 1 after a sharp rise in single-day COVID-19 deaths. People were confined to their homes except for emergencies, to buy essentials or to receive vaccinations, with troops patrolling the streets to enforce the rules.

Earlier this week, however, the government said it would ease the lockdown for nine days ahead of the holiday observed on July 21 “considering the socioeconomic condition and the need to maintain normal economic activity.”

Tens of millions of Bangladeshis usually travel from one city to another to spend Eid Al-Adha with their loved ones. The lifting of mobility restrictions on them comes as COVID-19 infections in Bangladesh are at their peak, with the current test positivity rate standing at 30 percent. Single-day coronavirus deaths reached 226 on Thursday — the second highest daily toll since the beginning of the pandemic.

“At this moment, we can’t definitively say that it will worsen,” Dr. Nasima Sultana, additional director-general at the Directorate General of Health Services, told Arab News on Thursday.

She said if people strictly follow health guidelines, the government will be able to contain the situation, but “preparation is underway to ready some field hospitals in the capital as soon as possible.”

She added, however, that it may take time.

“It requires highly sophisticated medical equipment and trained human resources,” she said. “Some of the equipment needs to be imported from abroad, which takes time.”

Public health experts have sounded the alarm that the relaxation of health measures could turn the holiday into a super-spreader event.

“We are currently witnessing an upward curve in transmission, and people will move from the cities to the villages, which will take the virus from one place to another,” Dr. Benazir Ahmed, former director of the Center for Disease Control, told Arab News.

“In this way, we are activating the transmission cycles,” he said. “The lifting of lockdown restrictions amid this situation is like adding fuel to the flame.”

Dr. Rashid Mahbub, chairman of the National Health Rights Movement, said the presence of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus is currently a major concern.

“Now the country is experiencing a community-level transmission, and people in villages are getting affected more and more,” he said.

Only around 3 percent of the country’s 166 million people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.  

While health authorities aim to inoculate 200,000 people a day with recent arrivals of vaccine doses from various countries, Dr. Shamshul Haque, secretary of the COVID-19 vaccine deployment committee, said there is still a long way to go for the immunization campaign to be effective.

“We are not in a comfortable situation. The country needs more to inoculate at least 125 million people from its population,” he told Arab News.

AP

  • The Tigray forces regained control of much of the region last month including the regional capital, Mekele, while Ethiopian forces retreated and the government declared a unilateral ceasefire
AP

NAIROBI: Ethiopia’s government has accused humanitarian aid groups working in its war-hit Tigray region of “arming” Tigray fighters and threatened to halt some groups’ operations there.

The accusations reflect the latest frictions between Ethiopia’s government and aid groups that for months have sought unrestricted access to the largely cut-off Tigray region where hundreds of thousands of people face famine conditions and scores have starved to death.

The spokesman for the Tigray emergency task force, Redwan Hussein, alleged on Wednesday that aid groups are “playing a destructive role” in the eight-month conflict.

“Instead of coordinating aid, (they) are widely engaged in coordinating, from a distance, campaigns of propaganda to harass and defame the Ethiopian government,” he said.

Redwan also said Ethiopia’s government may “reconsider its agreement to work with some of them” if humanitarian workers do not “confine their activities to aid and humanitarian issues.”

He didn’t name names. But the World Food Programme on Thursday responded to a broadcast by the pro-government ESAT news station that alleged the UN agency was supportive of the Tigray fighters that have been battling forces from Ethiopia and neighboring Eritrea.

“WFP in Ethiopia and elsewhere in the world strictly adheres to the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and operational independence,” the agency said, adding that “WFP’s No. 1 priority is to deliver emergency food assistance to vulnerable and hungry communities.”

The Tigray forces regained control of much of the region last month including the regional capital, Mekele, while Ethiopian forces retreated and the government declared a unilateral ceasefire.

Though Ethiopia’s government has said the ceasefire is on humanitarian grounds, aid groups have said access remains severely restricted and both the US and EU have compared the situation to a “siege.”

Phone links, internet and electricity have been cut off across most of the region.

Convoys of aid trucks were unable to enter the region for 10 days. WFP said 50 trucks carrying 900 metric of food and other aid reached the Tigray capital on Monday but warned that “we need 100 trucks to be moving on any given day for half the time if we are to reverse the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the region.”

Ethiopia’s government has denied allegations it is blocking aid to Tigray and says humanitarian flights have been granted permission to fly to Mekele and the town of Shire, subject to cargo checks. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has claimed there is “no hunger” in Tigray.

Abiy on Wednesday appeared to indicate an end to the cease-fire on Wednesday when he urged Ethiopians to “repel” attacks against “internal and external enemies.”

His spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not comment.

This week saw renewed fighting in the south and west of Tigray between the Tigray fighters and forces from the neighboring Amhara region who claim those lands are rightfully theirs.

Amhara politicians have called on young people to join the fight.

The Tigray fighters have dismissed the cease-fire as a “joke” and released their own demands for a pause in the fighting, including the resumption of basic services to the region.

