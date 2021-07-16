You are here

Lebanon in freefall as France announces aid conference
Former PM Saad Hariri said Thursday he was unable to form a government after a meeting with President Michel Aoun over his draft cabinet lineup. (AP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

  • The international community has pledged millions of dollars in humanitarian aid since last year’s port blast
BEIRUT: Lebanon will steer deeper into abyss after the exit of premier-designate Saad Hariri, and as France prepares to host an aid conference on the first anniversary of the country’s port blast.
Hariri’s exit on Thursday comes amid a financial downturn branded by the World Bank as one of the planet’s worst since the mid-19th century.
It leaves the country rudderless as Lebanon faces soaring poverty rates, a plummeting currency, renewed street protests and shortages of basic items including medicine and fuel.
“Lebanon, toward more danger,” read a headline on the front page of the country’s Annahar newspaper on Friday.
“With Hariri out, a worsening crisis is inevitable,” said Lebanon’s French-language daily L’Orient-Le Jour.
France, which has spearheaded international efforts to lift Lebanon out of crisis, said on Friday that it will host an aid conference on August 4.
Organized with the support of the United Nations, it coincides with the first anniversary of a Beirut port explosion that killed more than 200 people and levelled swaths of the capital.
The conference will aim to “respond to the needs of the Lebanese whose situation is deteriorating every day,” France’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
The international community has pledged millions of dollars in humanitarian aid since last year’s port blast, but made the money conditional on installing a government capable of tackling corruption.
Even as international pressure led by France mounted, with the European Union threatening sanctions on Lebanese leaders, political squabbling has repeatedly stymied efforts to form a government.
The French foreign ministry said Hariri’s failure to form a government “confirms the political deadlock which Lebanese leaders have deliberately continued for months, even as Lebanon sinks into unprecedented economic and social crisis.”
After nine months of deliberations with President Michel Aoun over a cabinet line-up, Hariri threw in the towel on Thursday.
He accused Aoun of seeking a share in government that would give his supporters a “blocking third” of seats — effectively a decision-making veto — a charge the president has denied.
“If I formed the government that Michel Aoun wanted... I wouldn’t have been able to run the country, because this isn’t a cabinet I can work with,” Hariri told Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed TV after he stepped down.
Aoun will now have to call on parliament to pick a new premier-designate, who will be tasked with assembling another cabinet, which in turn will have to be approved by the president and political factions.
This takes the political process back to square one, and Lebanese media warn there is a clear risk of many more months of drift, a delay the country can ill afford.
With cabinet berths and parliamentary seats distributed according to religious sects, Harri’s exit will further complicate negotiations, as Hariri is widely seen as the pivotal representative of the country’s Sunni Muslims.
Media reports have circulated the name of former premier Najib Mikati, who was last in power in 2014, as a likely favorite to replace Hariri.
The Al-Akhbar newspaper reported Friday that Mikati, a Sunni Muslim, “is the most likely option.”
Hariri has already said he would not endorse Mikati’s candidacy.
Hariri, who has previously led three governments in Lebanon, is the second candidate to fail at forming a government in less than a year.
He had been nominated prime minister designate in October 2020, replacing Mustapha Adib, a relatively unknown diplomat.
Adib had been nominated in late August, but quit less than a month later, because of resistance from factions over his proposed lineup.
Outgoing prime minister Hassan Diab, who resigned in the wake of the August 4 explosion, has lingered on in a caretaker capacity until political leaders can agree on a new premier.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Lebanon’s “political class has squandered the last nine months.”
“It is critical that a government committed and able to implement priority reforms be formed now,” he added.
Jean-Yves Le Drian, foreign minister of ex-colonial power France, said Hariri’s move was proof that “Lebanese officials are unable to find a way out of the crisis,” accusing them of “cynical self-destruction.”
The Lebanese pound, officially pegged to the dollar at 1,507, plunged to new lows on the black market following Hariri’s announcement, selling for more than 21,000 to the greenback.
The currency crash sparked roadblocks and protests on Thursday night amid growing anger against a ruling class long accused of negligence and corruption.

Sisi warns Ethiopia that Egypt's water share is a 'red line'

Sisi warns Ethiopia that Egypt’s water share is a ‘red line’

  • Sisi eluded in his speech that Egypt wouldn't shy away from military force if need 
DUBAI: President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said Thursday that Egypt’s national security is a ‘red line’ that can never be crossed, Egypt Today reported. 
Egypt fears that plans to fill the Grand Renaissance Dam will allow Ethiopia to control the flow of Africa’s longest river.
When complete, the dam, which Ethiopia is building, will serve as Africa’s biggest hydroelectric power plant.
Sisi explained that Egypt was willing to help all African countries, including Sudan and Ethiopia, but not at the expense of Egypt’s water supplies.
“We will send expertise and agricultural production for all our brothers in Africa. We only want to safeguard our water share” Sisi said.
Sisi also warned that Egypt had “varied options” to protect its national security.
“Before anything happens to Egypt, it would mean that I and the Egyptian military do not exist,” he said. 
Sisi called on Ethiopia and Sudan to have “a legally binding agreement” in order to live in “peace and prosperity.”

'I numb myself': Hospital fire deepens Iraq's COVID crisis

’I numb myself’: Hospital fire deepens Iraq’s COVID crisis

  • Many blame corruption and mismanagement in the medical system for the disaster
BAGHDAD: No beds, medicines running low and hospital wards prone to fire — Iraq’s doctors say they are losing the battle against the coronavirus. And they say that was true even before a devastating blaze killed scores of people in a COVID-19 isolation unit this week.
Infections in Iraq have surged to record highs in a third wave spurred by the more aggressive delta variant, and long-neglected hospitals suffering the effects of decades of war are overwhelmed with severely ill patients, many of them this time young people.
Doctors are going online to plea for donations of medicine and bottled oxygen, and relatives are taking to social media to find hospital beds for their stricken loved ones.
“Every morning, it’s the same chaos repeated, wards overwhelmed with patients,” said Sarmed Ahmed, a doctor at Baghdad’s Al-Kindi Hospital.
Widespread distrust of Iraq’s crumbling health care system only intensified after Monday’s blaze at the Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in the southern city of Nasiriyah, the country’s second catastrophic fire at a coronavirus ward in less than three months.
Days after the latest fire, the death toll was in dispute, with the Health Ministry putting it at 60, local health officials saying 88, and Iraq’s state news agency reporting 92 dead.
Many blame corruption and mismanagement in the medical system for the disaster, and Iraq’s premier ordered the arrest of key health officials.
Doctors said they fear working in the country’s poorly constructed isolation wards and decried what they called lax safety measures.
“After both infernos, when I’m on call I numb myself because every hospital in Iraq is at high risk of burning down every single moment. So what can I do? I can’t quit my job. I can’t avoid the call,” said Hadeel Al-Ashabl, a doctor in Baghdad who works in a new isolation ward similar to the one in Nasiriyah. “Patients are also not willing to be treated inside these hospitals, but it’s also out of their hands.”
Iraq recorded over 9,600 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in the highest 24-hour total since the pandemic began. Daily case numbers have slowly been rising since May. More than 17,600 people have died of the virus, according to the Health Ministry.
In April, at least 82 people — most of them severely ill virus patients in need of ventilators to breathe — died in a fire at Baghdad’s Ibn Al-Khateeb Hospital that broke out when an oxygen tank exploded. Iraq’s health minister resigned over the disaster.
Faulty construction and inadequate safety practices, involving in particular the handling of oxygen cylinders, have been blamed for the two hospital fires. The 70-bed ward at Al-Hussein Hospital was built three months ago using highly flammable interior wall panels, according to hospital workers and civil defense officials.
Inside one major Baghdad emergency room this week, relatives of COVID-19 patients sat on the floor because there were no chairs available.
With hospital space limited, Ahmed calls on Baghdad’s health directorate to advise him where to send patients. “They say, ‘Send five patients to this hospital, another five to this other,’ and so on,” he said.
Hadeel Almainy, a dentist in Baghdad, resorted to Facebook to find a place for her COVID-19-stricken father, pleading: “He can’t breathe, his skin is turning blue. The hospital couldn’t take us.”
In the southern city of Karbala, doctors have begged on social media for donations of remdesivir, an antiviral medication used to treat coronavirus patients.
Al-Shabl said medications and ventilators are running low at her hospital, and 60 percent of the COVID-19 patients there need the breathing machines.
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, children have come to the hospital with severe virus symptoms, said Alya Yass, a pediatrician at Al-Numan Teaching Hospital in Baghdad.
Doctors blame widespread vaccine hesitancy for the current surge and fear the actual number of infections may be higher than ministry figures. Many Iraqis forgo testing because they don’t trust public hospitals.
Less than 3 percent of Iraq’s population has been vaccinated, according to a Health Ministry official who was not authorized to talk to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity. The ministry has openly blamed the public for flouting pandemic restrictions.
Health workers said they have expressed their concerns to superiors with little results.
Mohammed Jamal, a former doctor at Al-Sader Teaching Hospital in Basra, said he confronted a ministry inspection committee and asked: Why haven’t the medications been restocked or fire extinguishers replaced? Where is the fire system?
“They didn’t listen. They didn’t see,” he said.

US calls resignation of Lebanon PM-designate 'disappointing'

US calls resignation of Lebanon PM-designate ‘disappointing’

  • Blinken says Lebanon’s "political class has squandered the last nine months"
WASHINGTON: The United States said Thursday’s resignation of Saad Hariri as Lebanon’s prime minister-designate was disappointing.
“It is critical that a government committed and able to implement priority reforms be formed now,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after Hariri abandoned his efforts to form a government nine months after accepting the challenge.
The country is deep in crisis and international donors remain adamant that a government must be established before they can provide funding.
But political squabbling has repeatedly stymied such efforts and sent the currency to unprecedented lows that leave imported medicine and fuel increasingly unaffordable.
“Lebanon’s political class has squandered the last nine months,” Blinken said in a statement.
“The Lebanese economy is in free-fall and the current government is not providing basic services in a reliable fashion,” he added.
“Leaders in Beirut must urgently put aside partisan differences and form a government that serves the Lebanese people.”

 

 

Iraq to probe migrant smuggling to Lithuania

Iraq to probe migrant smuggling to Lithuania

  • Minister vows to disrupt human trafficking network from Iraq to Europe
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein pledged on Thursday that his country will investigate human trafficking networks responsible for smuggling hundreds of Iraqis into Europe, specifically to Lithuania from Belarus.

The announcement came after a meeting in Baghdad with visiting Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis. Lithuania, which recently had to declare a state of emergency due to the rising influx of migrants, had appealed on Iraq to act in the matter.

Hussein said Iraq will form a committee with representatives from the Foreign Ministry, Migration Ministry, as well as intelligence and the Civil Aviation Authority to clamp down on the smuggling networks.

He spoke to reporters in a joint press conference with Landsbergis.

Landsbergis said there was a “mutual need” to disrupt the network from Iraq into Europe that was being perpetrated by “malign actors” using criminal elements.

He blamed neighboring Belarus for encouraging migration into Lithuania.

In the past two months, more than 1,500 people have crossed into Lithuania — 20 times more than in the whole of 2020.

In response, Vilnius declared a state of emergency and accused Belarus of organizing border crossings by people, mainly from Iraq.

“An unfriendly country to us, our neighbor, is using migrants, mostly Iraqi people, to pressure my country, to pressure the European Union in order for us to change our policy,” Landsbergis said.

“We feel Iraqi people are becoming a victim of the Belarusian regime,” he said.

Landsbergis added that he had recounted to Hussein some of the testimony collected by Lithuanian authorities from 800 Iraqi migrants about how they were trafficked into Lithuania.

“Iraqi people are being promised an easy trip to Europe, a European paradise of sorts, but the problem is, they end up in a Lithuanian forest in a refugee camp,” he said.

“We think those people were lied to, they had to pay a lot of a money to get to the border.”

Relations between Lithuania and Belarus soured after the August 2020 elections in Minsk, which was won by long-time President Alexander Lukashenko but has been condemned by the West as rigged.

The vote results triggered months of protests and a harsh crackdown on the opposition by Lukashenko’s authoritarian regime.

Hussein said the committee would investigate the issue inside Iraq and take action based on its results.

Migrants in Verebiejai, Lithuania, told The Associated Press earlier this week that they came to Minsk from Baghdad.

“I gave somebody $1,400 to bring me to the woods. I think it was the border. They showed me the way. They told me: go this way. Then I walked,” an unnamed migrant said.

Another told the same story and added that he booked a hotel in Minsk and after that, “started trying” to cross the border into Lithuania.

Israel troops arrest dozens of Palestinian university students

Israel troops arrest dozens of Palestinian university students

  • According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, the number of students arrested on Wednesday was around 45, but 12 have since been released and the 33 still in detention were all male
RAMALLAH: The Israeli army said on Thursday it had arrested dozens of Palestinian students in the occupied West Bank it accused of being “terror operatives” of Hamas.

Palestinian sources said that dozens of students from Birzeit University were arrested as they were returning by bus from the village of Turmus Ayya where earlier this month Israeli troops demolished the family home of a Palestinian American awaiting trial on charges of shooting a Jewish student in the West Bank earlier this year.

An Israeli army statement said: “Some of the apprehended terror operatives were directly involved in terror activities, including money transfers, incitement and the organization of Hamas activities” in the West Bank.

A statement late on Wednesday announcing the arrests said “dozens of terror operatives” belonging to “a student cell” at Birzeit University had been detained in a joint operation involving the army, police and the Shin Bet domestic security agency.

An army spokesperson said on Thursday that the Shin Bet had taken over the investigation.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, the number of students arrested on Wednesday was around 45, but 12 have since been released and the 33 still in detention were all male.

It charged that Israel had carried out “systematic arrests” of Palestinian students that had “obstructed the education of hundreds of students.”

Birzeit University in a statement voiced concern over the fate of its students, and condemned the arrests as a breach of international law.

“The university calls on the international community to intervene immediately to secure their release,” it said.

