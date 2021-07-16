You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to expand duty free outlets beyond airports

Saudi Arabia to expand duty free outlets beyond airports

Saudi Arabia to expand duty free outlets beyond airports
Duty free stores in Saudi Arabia were previously limited to international airport departure halls. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cpz4k

Updated 25 sec ago
Jana Salloum

Saudi Arabia to expand duty free outlets beyond airports

Saudi Arabia to expand duty free outlets beyond airports
  • Duty free stores to be allowed at land, sea ports, on ships and planes
  • Proposals open for public consultation until Aug. 12
Updated 25 sec ago
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia intends to expand its duty-free stores beyond airports to land and sea ports, and to ships and planes, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said.

A plan to update the rules for duty-free shops will be on the Kingdom’s Public Consultation Platform (Istitlaa) until August 12, 2021. Previously, duty-free outlets were limited to departure halls at international airports, the Authority said.

The draft rules also include canceling the requirement that store owners provide a SR200,000 ($53,323) bank guarantee, but they will need to hold third-party insurance policies for goods in warehouses and halls for potential risks such as fire.

Products manufactured in the Kingdom will receive a 20 percent subsidy, according to the draft rules. Sales of all products will be limited to the quantities allowed for each passenger as defined by the customs system.

Topics: #aviation #retail #saudi

Related

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review plans to activate the Tourism Development Council in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh governor briefed on tourism strategy for the Saudi capital
Volunteer work aims to boost Saudi tourism
Saudi Arabia
Volunteer work aims to boost Saudi tourism
Saudi Arabia plans new national airline as it diversifies from oil
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia plans new national airline as it diversifies from oil

China steps up climate fight with launch of emissions trading scheme

China steps up climate fight with launch of emissions trading scheme
Updated 10 min 59 sec ago
AFP

China steps up climate fight with launch of emissions trading scheme

China steps up climate fight with launch of emissions trading scheme
  • Deep questions remain over the limited scale and effectiveness of emission trading scheme
  • China aims to reach peak emissions by 2030, neutrality by 2060
Updated 10 min 59 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: China launched its long-awaited emissions trading system on Friday, a key tool in its quest to drive down climate change-causing greenhouse gases and go carbon neutral by 2060.
The scheme was launched with China, the world’s biggest carbon emitter, seeking to take a global leadership role on the climate crisis in the lead up to a crucial UN summit in November.
China has hailed it as laying the foundations for what would become the world’s biggest carbon trading market, forcing thousands of Chinese companies to cut their pollution or face deep economic hits.
The program was launched just days after the European Union unveiled its detailed plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
However deep questions remain over the limited scale and effectiveness of China’s emission trading scheme, including the low price placed on pollution.
More broadly, analysts and experts say much more needs to be done if China is to meet its environmental targets, which includes reaching peak emissions by 2030.

'Long way to go'
China’s economic and energy policies are becoming more aligned with the government’s environment goals, according to Zhang Jianyu, vice president of Environmental Defense Fund China.
“But there is a long way to go,” he said.
China first announced plans for a nationwide carbon market a decade ago, but progress was slowed by the influential coal-industry lobby and policies that prioritized economic growth over the environment.
The scheme will set pollution caps for big-power businesses for the first time, and allows firms to buy the right to pollute from others with a lower carbon footprint.
The market will initially cover 2,162 big power producers that generate about a seventh of the global carbon emissions from burning fossil-fuels, according to data from the International Energy Agency.
Those power producers account for 40 percent of the 13.92 billion tons of Earth warming gases belched out by Chinese factories in 2019.
Citigroup estimates $800 million worth of credits will be bought for this year, rising to $25 billion by the end of the decade.
That would make China’s trading scheme about a third the size of Europe’s market, currently the biggest in the world.

Limited scope
The scheme was originally expected to be far bigger in scope, covering seven sectors including aviation and petrochemicals.
But the government “pared down ambitions” as economic growth took precedence amid the pandemic-induced slowdown, according to Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst at the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air.
“China’s coal, cement and steel production have all gone up as the government pours in billions of dollars to energy-intensive sectors to boost growth after the pandemic,” Myllyvirta said.
“Rules to limit emissions will disrupt this growth model.”
Another concern for environmentalists is the low price China is placing on pollution.
Opening trade at the market in Shanghai started off at 52.7 yuan ($8) per ton of carbon on Friday morning.
The average carbon price in China is only expected to hover around $4.60 this year — far below the average EU price of $49.40 per ton, Citic Securities said in a recent research note.
Free pollution permits given out at the start and token fines for non-compliance would keep prices low, according to analytics company TransitionZero.
However, China has characterised Friday’s launch as just the first step.
The scheme will expand to cover cement producers and aluminum makers from next year, Zhang Xiliang, chief designer of the scheme, said last week.
“The goal is to expand the market to cover as many as 10,000 emitters responsible for about another 5 billion tons of carbon a year,” Zhang said.
Chinese state media have also pointed out the current version is already the world’s largest market when assessed by the amount of greenhouse gas emissions covered, rather than trading value.
Other concerns about the scheme include that a lack of technical know-how and continued pressure from powerful coal and steel lobbies could slow down progress.
Local officials and companies know little about accounting for emissions or even the basics of climate science, said Huw Slater from China Carbon Forum.
And regions that rely on coal and carbon-intensive industries for growth have been slow to join the scheme.
“Officials are afraid that if they curb pollution too quickly it could cut jobs and lead to social unrest,” Slater said.

Topics: #environment #climate #china #emissionstrading

Related

Europe’s climate masterplan aims to slash emissions within a decade
World
Europe’s climate masterplan aims to slash emissions within a decade
Saudi scientists testing cryogenic technology to freeze carbon emissions
Business & Economy
Saudi scientists testing cryogenic technology to freeze carbon emissions
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has endorsed a long-term plan to have zero emissions of public transport in Dubai by 2050. (WAM)
Business & Economy
Dubai to remove all public transport carbon emissions by 2050
IEA issues ‘dire warning’ on CO2 emissions as it predicts 5% rise
Business & Economy
IEA issues ‘dire warning’ on CO2 emissions as it predicts 5% rise

Oil drops, heading for biggest weekly fall in months

Oil drops, heading for biggest weekly fall in months
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

Oil drops, heading for biggest weekly fall in months

Oil drops, heading for biggest weekly fall in months
  • Brent crude is headed for a 3 percent weekly decline
  • UAE and Saudi Arabia reportedly reached an output compromise this week
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil prices fell on Friday, heading for their biggest weekly drop since at least May as expectations of more supplies spooked investors, with OPEC likely to add output to meet a potential revival in demand as more countries recover from the pandemic.
Brent crude for September was down 20 cents at $73.27 a barrel by 5:44 a.m. GMT and is heading for a 3 percent fall this week after two days of heavy declines, the biggest weekly drop since May.
US crude for August fell 19 cent to $71.46 a barrel, and is on track for a decline of about 4 percent this week, the largest weekly decline since March.
Discussions on supply policy within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, a group called OPEC+, ended without agreement this month after the UAE objected to extending the output policy beyond April 2022.
Saudi Arabia and the UAE reached a compromise this week, paving the way for OPEC+ to finalize an agreement that would allow more supply into the market. “All signs indicate that OPEC+ is heading for a potential compromise agreement that will allow the UAE to secure a baseline adjustment,” RBC Capital analysts said in a note.
“Other producers will undoubtedly seek similar treatment and potentially prolong the deliberations heading into the August ministerial meeting
OPEC said on Thursday it expects world oil demand to increase next year to around levels seen before the pandemic, about 100 million barrels per day (bpd), led by demand growth in the United States, China and India.
OPEC output in June increased by 590,000 bpd to 26.03 million bpd, the report showed.
“Output should rise further in July on the back of larger quotas, and we expect high prices to incentivise more production from the group even without a formal agreement to do so,” Capital Economics said in a note.
A large decline in crude stockpiles in the United States has done little to support prices as a rise in gasoline inventories in a week that included the Fourth of July holiday, when driving usually surges, raised fresh demand concerns.
JPM Commodities Research said it expects global demand for oil in July and August to be roughly 1.7 percent below 2019 levels.
“We think sustainably recouping these final missing barrels of demand (the bulk of which is jet fuel) will still take time as colder weather sets in for the northern hemisphere and peak travel season is behind us,” JPM said.
Nonetheless, the brokerage maintained its forecast for Brent to average $76 a barrel in the third quarter of 2021 and $80 a barrel in the fourth quarter.

Topics: #oil #crude #OPEC

Related

Oil falls on hopes of OPEC+ deal and rising US inventories
Business & Economy
Oil falls on hopes of OPEC+ deal and rising US inventories
UAE is still in discussions with Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members for better terms under the current agreement that will expire in April 2022. (Reuters/File Photo)
Business & Economy
UAE is still in talks with Saudi Arabia over OPEC+ deal
Special OPEC+ impasse could last into next month, says JP Morgan analyst
Business & Economy
OPEC+ impasse could last into next month, says JP Morgan analyst

Pacific Rim leaders discuss economic way out of pandemic

Pacific Rim leaders discuss economic way out of pandemic
Updated 16 July 2021
AP

Pacific Rim leaders discuss economic way out of pandemic

Pacific Rim leaders discuss economic way out of pandemic
Updated 16 July 2021
AP

CANBERRA, Australia: US President Joe Biden, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among Pacific Rim leaders gathering virtually to discuss strategies to help economies rebound from a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will chair the special leaders’ meeting Friday of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.
But the pandemic and vaccine diplomacy have proved to be divisive issues among members of a forum that says its primary goal is to support sustainable economic growth and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.
Biden’s participation at the meeting demonstrates US leadership in the Indo-Pacific region and the United States’ commitment to multilateral institutions, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
“As the president’s first engagement with many of the APEC leaders, particularly those in Southeast Asia, he will also emphasize the importance he places on the region as well as his vision for free and open Indo-Pacific,” Psaki said.
Biden would also update leaders on what the United States was doing to “serve as an arsenal of vaccines for the region” and to support all those suffering from COVID-19, she said.
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the “important meeting” came at a critical time as the world was facing a resurgence in COVID-19 infection numbers and international cooperation against the pandemic had entered a new stage.
“We hope all parties can uphold the vision of an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future, carry forward the Asia-Pacific partnership, send a positive message of fighting the coronavirus with solidarity and deepen economic recovery and cooperation,” Zhao said.
Suga will speak about his determination to hold a safe and secure Olympics when the games start in Tokyo on July 23, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.
Suga will also emphasis Japan’s determination to secure fair access to vaccines for all countries and regions to support the global effort toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and Tokyo’s vision to expand a free and fair economic bloc, Kato said.
Ardern said APEC’s first leaders’ meeting outside the usual annual summits “reflects our desire to navigate together out of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis.”
“APEC economies have suffered their biggest contraction since the Second World War over the past year, with 81 million jobs lost. Responding collectively is vital to accelerate the economic recovery for the region,” said Ardern, whose South Pacific island nation has been among the most successful in the world in containing the virus.
The pace of a global vaccine rollout and conditions attached to international vaccine deals are vexed issues among APEC members.
The United States has been accused by some of hoarding vaccines. Biden came up well short on his goal of delivering 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the rest of the world by the end of June as a host of logistical and regulatory hurdles slowed the pace of US vaccine diplomacy.
Although the Biden administration has announced that about 50 countries and entities will receive a share of the excess COVID-19 vaccine doses, the US had shipped fewer than 24 million doses to 10 recipient countries by July 1, according to an Associated Press tally.
Taiwan, an APEC member that China claims as a renegade territory, has accused Beijing of tying the delivery of coronavirus vaccines to political demands. The government of the self-ruled island says China has intervened to block vaccine deliveries to Taiwan from fellow APEC members Japan and the United States.
China has accused Australia of interfering in the rollout of Chinese vaccines in former Australian colony Papua New Guinea. Both Australia and Papua New Guinea are also APEC members.
Sino-Australian relations plummeted last year when Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of and responses to the pandemic.
China said that by May it was providing COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 40 African countries, describing its actions as purely altruistic.
The vaccines were donated or sold at “favorable prices,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry official said.
The online leaders’ meeting that is chaired from the New Zealand capital Wellington and straddles 11 time zones comes before the scheduled annual summit in November.
New Zealand’s pandemic response has been among the most effective in the world and the isolated nation of 5 million people has recorded just 26 COVID-19 deaths. But its vaccination campaign has been far slower than in most developed countries.
Ardern said leading a regional response to the pandemic was one of New Zealand’s highest priorities when it took over as APEC’s chair from Malaysia in an annual rotation among the 21 members.
“I will be inviting discussion on immediate measures to achieve more coordinated regional action to assist recovery, as well as steps that will support inclusive and sustainable growth over the long term,” she said. “APEC leaders will work together to get through the pandemic and promote a sustainable and inclusive recovery, because nobody is safe until everyone is safe.”

Topics: Pacific Rim APEC New Zealand Jacinda Ardern

Related

Asia-Pacific trade ministers mull pandemic, recovery
Business & Economy
Asia-Pacific trade ministers mull pandemic, recovery
Investors discuss ways to back global shift to green economy
Business & Economy
Investors discuss ways to back global shift to green economy

Egypt’s nuclear project on target, minister says

Egypt’s nuclear project on target, minister says
Updated 16 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s nuclear project on target, minister says

Egypt’s nuclear project on target, minister says
  • The first El-Dabaa nuclear power plant will consist of four power units with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts each
Updated 16 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s El-Dabaa nuclear plant project is proceeding according to the schedule agreed with Russian company Rosatom, Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister Mohammed Shaker said, as the head of Rosatom visited Egypt to inspect the site.

Shaker confirmed that the plant is not facing any obstacles and aims begin operation in 2026.

Work is underway on the project in the city of El-Dabaa in Matrouh governorate on the Mediterranean coast. 

The first El-Dabaa nuclear power plant will consist of four power units with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts each.

These plants will be equipped with the third generation VVER-1200 reactor (GEN3+), the latest technology designed for nuclear power plants.

It is expected that 25,000 workers will be employed on the construction of the plant, 80 percent of them Egyptian.

Egyptian officials have been invited to attend a ceremony in Russia next month to mark the start of the first phase construction.

Egypt signed the agreement with Rosatom to establish its first nuclear power plant, which is expected to cost around $4 billion.

Shaker said that Egypt is seeking to become a regional energy hub through electrical interconnections with many countries, including Saudi Arabia.

He said that the capacity of the connection with Saudi Arabia will reach between 2,000 megawatts and 3,000 megawatts.

The ministry is keen to increase the electrical interconnection capacities with Sudan, Libya and Jordan.

It has signed electrical interconnection agreements with the three countries, which currently amount to between 3,500 to 4,000 megawatts.

The electrical interconnection capacity with Sudan is set to increase to 300 megawatts within 16 months. it is expected to increase to 2,000 megawatts with Jordan.

Topics: Egypt El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant Rosatom Mohammed Shaker

Related

Egypt eyes its first nuclear plant in El-Dabaa
Business & Economy
Egypt eyes its first nuclear plant in El-Dabaa
Special Fission accomplished: El-Sisi hails progress of Egypt’s first nuclear plant
Middle-East
Fission accomplished: El-Sisi hails progress of Egypt’s first nuclear plant

El-Sisi welcomes US petroleum company’s investment plans in Egypt

El-Sisi welcomes US petroleum company’s investment plans in Egypt
Updated 16 July 2021
Yassen Mohammed

El-Sisi welcomes US petroleum company’s investment plans in Egypt

El-Sisi welcomes US petroleum company’s investment plans in Egypt
  • Apache, the largest oil producer in Egypt, targets investment plans for the coming years in the fields of research, exploration, and production
  • Egyptian president said joint cooperation would enhance the country’s efforts to become a center for energy trading in the region
Updated 16 July 2021
Yassen Mohammed

CAIRO: The largest oil producer in Egypt wants to enhance its investment in the country and president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is optimistic about the proposed expansion.

American company Apache is specialized in the field of petroleum research and exploration. The company’s CEO, John Christmann, met with El-Sisi in Cairo this week, according to the president’s spokesman Bassam Rady. 

During the meeting, they discussed joint cooperation and also reviewed the company's existing business position and targeted investment plans for the coming years in the fields of research, exploration, and production in Egypt.

El-Sisi welcomed the agreement between the company and the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum to expand activities in the country. He also said the deal would enhance Egypt’s efforts to become a center for energy trading in the region.

Apache has a long history in Egypt as both El-Sisi and Christmann said they want to build on that working relationship. 

Christmann said Egypt is at the forefront of countries that Apache eyes for further investment considering the positive investment climate in the North African state. In addition, Egypt features an attractive geographical location, discoveries in the fields of oil and gas, and advanced infrastructure.

Topics: Apache Corporation Egypt

Related

Egypt eyes its first nuclear plant in El-Dabaa
Business & Economy
Egypt eyes its first nuclear plant in El-Dabaa
Egyptian food ordering platform raises $10m in funding
Business & Economy
Egyptian food ordering platform raises $10m in funding

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to expand duty free outlets beyond airports
Saudi Arabia to expand duty free outlets beyond airports
Macron to host new international conference on Lebanon Aug 4
Macron to host new international conference on Lebanon Aug 4
China steps up climate fight with launch of emissions trading scheme
China steps up climate fight with launch of emissions trading scheme
’I numb myself’: Hospital fire deepens Iraq’s COVID crisis
’I numb myself’: Hospital fire deepens Iraq’s COVID crisis
Lebanese illustrator Raphaelle Macaron: ‘Irony’s a big part of my life’
Lebanese illustrator Raphaelle Macaron: ‘Irony’s a big part of my life’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.