Vietnamese man jailed for 18 months for spreading COVID-19

Vietnamese man jailed for 18 months for spreading COVID-19
A woman wearing a face mask carries vegetables across a street in Hanoi on July 15, 2021. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Vietnam has seen record high numbers of daily infections since late April
HANOI: Vietnam jailed a man for 18 months on Friday for breaking strict COVID-19 quarantine rules, spreading the virus to others and causing financial damage to authorities, state media reported.
Dao Duy Tung, 30, was convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases” at a one-day trial at the People’s Court of northern province of Hai Duong, the state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.
Vietnam has been one of the world’s coronavirus success stories, thanks to targeted mass testing, aggressive contact tracing, tight border restrictions and strict quarantine but new clusters of infections in recent weeks have tarnished that record.
“Tung illegally entered Vietnam from Laos on April 22 and breached the 14-day quarantine regulations,” the news agency said.
“After having been notified that his contacts in Laos tested positive for the virus, Tung failed to show up at medical facilities to get tested,” it added. “Instead, he traveled to other cities, came into contact with many people, and visited several places.”
Vietnam has seen record high numbers of daily infections since late April. In all, it has recorded 42,288 infections and 207 deaths.
Hai Duong province, which is adjacent to the capital Hanoi, has reported only 51 cases since late April, much lower than some 22,000 in the country’s coronavirus epicenter of Ho Chi Minh City in the south.
Tung’s violations caused financial damage of more than 3 billion dong ($130,372.43) to the authorities, according to the VNA report. It did not elaborate nor say how many people Tung had infected.
Calls to the court in Hai Duong were not answered.
Vietnam has spent 21.5 trillion dong ($934.34 million) of its state budget fighting the virus, the government said on Friday. That includes payment for vaccines and equipment and help to people affected by the pandemic, the government said.
In late March, a court sentenced a Vietnam Airlines flight attendant to a two-year suspended jail term on the same charges. ($1 = 23,011 dong)

  • The rate of complications was high even among 'young, previously healthy' patients
  • 'This work contradicts current narratives that Covid-19 is only dangerous in people with existing co-morbidities and the elderly': expert
PARIS: As many as one in every two people hospitalized with severe Covid-19 go on to develop other health complications, according to comprehensive new research released on Friday.
Authors of the study said their findings showed a “profound” short- and long-term health impact on Covid-19 patients as well as on health and care services.
Data from more than 70,000 hospital patients across more than 300 British hospitals was collected for the research.
It found that the most common health complications were problems with patients’ kidneys and lungs, but neurological and cardiovascular conditions were also widely reported.
The rate of complications was high even among “young, previously healthy” patients, with 27 percent of 19-29 year olds and 37 percent of 30-39 year olds experiencing at least one complication after being hospitalized with Covid-19.
Authors of the research, published in The Lancet medical journal, said it should alert policymakers to the need to plan for long-term support for Covid survivors.
“This work contradicts current narratives that Covid-19 is only dangerous in people with existing co-morbidities and the elderly,” said senior author Professor Calum Semple, from the University of Liverpool.
“Disease severity at admission is a predictor of complications even in younger adults, so prevention of complications requires a primary prevention strategy, meaning vaccination.”
The data showed that complications were more common in men than women and slightly higher in black patients than white patients.
Significantly, nearly one in three — 27 percent — of patients were found to be less able to care for themselves after being discharged from hospital, irrespective of age, gender or race.
The authors said that the complications recorded in the research were separate from so-called “long Covid,” where sufferers manifest symptoms directly linked to the disease for weeks and often months after infection.
They called for longer-term monitoring of the health impacts on Covid patients and said governments should be prepared to organize specialized follow up care for survivors.
“It is important that with the high risk of complications and the impact these have on people, that complications of Covid-19 — not just death — are considered when making decisions on how best to tackle the pandemic,” said co-author Aya Riad, from the University of Edinburgh.
“Just focussing on death from Covid-19 is likely to underestimate the true impact, particularly in younger people who are more likely to survive severe COVID-19.”

  • ‘With this operation, Italy intends to reaffirm its friendship and solidarity with the Tunisian people,’ deputy FM tells Arab News
  • KSA, UAE among other countries providing aid as health crisis worsens, with 93% of ICU beds occupied
ROME: Italy is sending 25 tons of medical aid to Tunisia to help alleviate the North African country’s health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The first shipment arrived in Tunisia on Friday, with more to follow in the coming days. They include ventilators, protective masks, gloves, surgical gowns and sanitizing gel.

“With this operation, Italy intends to reaffirm its friendship and solidarity with the Tunisian people,” Deputy Foreign Minister Marina Sereni told Arab News.

In the last week, Tunisia has received donations from various countries to combat the pandemic, including from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, France and China.

The health situation in Tunisia is deteriorating. According to data released by the Health Ministry, 164 deaths and 7,878 new cases were recorded on Wednesday.

So far, Tunisia has recorded 526,487 infections and 17,009 deaths, and its national vaccination campaign, which began on March 13, is proceeding slowly.

Its public hospitals are struggling due to the high number of hospitalizations, with almost 93 percent of beds in intensive care units occupied. In the south, the army has set up field hospitals to face the emergency.

  • Rioting broke out in several parts of the country following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma last week for his failure to appear at a corruption inquiry
CAPE TOWN: President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday security agencies had identified a number of people suspected of instigating violence this week in South Africa and that his government would not allow “anarchy and mayhem” to prevail.
Ramaphosa made the remarks when he visited Ethekwini Municipality, which includes the port city of Durban, one of the worst-hit areas in a week of looting that destroyed hundreds of businesses and killed more than 100 people.
“We obviously as a government are extremely concerned at what happened here and we are doing everything to deal with it, and it’s quite clear that all these incidents of unrest and looting were instigated,” Ramaphosa said.
“We will not allow anarchy and mayhem to unfold in our country,” he said, adding that 25,000 soldiers would be deployed to flashpoints soon, up from 10,000 troops now.
He said the instigators had been identified and would be pursued by security agencies. One alleged instigator has already been arrested, a cabinet minister said on Thursday.
Calm was returning in parts of the main commercial city Johannesburg, even though most shops remain closed, and operations at the ports of Durban and Richards Bay were improving
The rioting broke out in several parts of the country following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma last week for his failure to appear at a corruption inquiry.
Ramaphosa also said he was concerned about rising racial tensions in some parts of the country.

  • Facebook's head of cyber espionage said it was notifying the “fewer than 200 individuals” who were targeted
  • Twitter, LinkedIn and Slack have also rooted out Iranian spies working on their own platforms
WASHINGTON, DC: Facebook said on Thursday it had taken down about 200 accounts run by a group of hackers in Iran as part of a cyber-spying operation that targeted mostly US military personnel and people working at defense and aerospace companies.
The social media giant said the group, dubbed ‘Tortoiseshell’ by security experts, used fake online personas to connect with targets, build trust sometimes over the course of several months and drive them onto other sites where they were tricked into clicking malicious links that would infect their devices with spying malware.
“This activity had the hallmarks of a well-resourced and persistent operation, while relying on relatively strong operational security measures to hide who’s behind it,” Facebook’s investigations team said in a blog post.
The group, Facebook said, made fictitious profiles across multiple social media platforms to appear more credible, often posing as recruiters or employees of aerospace and defense companies. Microsoft-owned LinkedIn said it had removed a number of accounts and Twitter said it was “actively investigating” the information in Facebook’s report.
Facebook said the group used email, messaging and collaboration services to distribute the malware, including through malicious Microsoft Excel spreadsheets. A Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement it was aware of and tracking this actor and that it takes action when it detects malicious activity.
Alphabet Inc’s Google said it had detected and blocked phishing on Gmail and issued warnings to its users. Workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc. said it had acted to take down the hackers who used the site for social engineering and shut down all Workspaces that violated its rules.
The hackers also used tailored domains to attract its targets, Facebook said, including fake recruiting websites for defense companies, and it set up online infrastructure that spoofed a legitimate job search website for the US Department of Labor.
Facebook said the hackers mostly targeted people in the United States, as well as some in the United Kingdom and Europe, in a campaign running since mid-2020. It declined to name the companies whose employees were targeted but its head of cyber espionage Mike Dvilyanski said it was notifying the “fewer than 200 individuals” who were targeted.
The campaign appeared to show an expansion of the group’s activity, which had previously been reported to concentrate mostly on the I.T. and other industries in the Middle East, Facebook said. The investigation found that a portion of the malware used by the group was developed by Mahak Rayan Afraz (MRA), an I.T. company based in Tehran with ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Reuters could not immediately locate contact information for Mahak Rayan Afraz and former employees of the firm did not immediately return messages sent via LinkedIn. Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
MRA’s alleged connection to Iranian state cyber espionage is not new. Last year cybersecurity company Recorded Future said MRA was one of several contractors suspected of serving the IRGC’s elite Quds Force.
Iranian government spies — like other espionage services — have long been suspected of farming out their mission to a host of domestic contractors.
Facebook said it had blocked the malicious domains from being shared and Google said it had added the domains to its “blocklist.”

  • Nicosia has asked the EU for help preventing irregular migrant flows from Turkey before they reach Cyprus
NICOSIA: A Turkish coast guard vessel fired warning shots Friday at a Cyprus police boat on patrol for undocumented migrants near the line of control off the island’s north coast, Cypriot media reported.
The incident came amid high tensions on the island as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prepares to visit the breakway Turkish Cypriot north next week to mark the anniversary of Turkey’s 1974 invasion.
The Cypriot vessel spotted the Turkish coast guard some 11 nautical miles from the small fishing port of Kato Pyrgos, just west of the UN-patrolled armistice line separating government-held territory from the breakaway north, the Cyprus News Agency reported.
Cyprus police spokesman Christos Andreou told CNA that the coast guard cutter was inside Cypriot territorial waters at 3:30 am (0030 GMT) when the incident took place.
He said the boat was on a regular patrol to check for irregular migrants as the area is a dropping-off point for migrants coming from Turkey.
“The patrol boat’s three-member crew seeing the intentions of the Turkish coast guard tried to avoid any incident and headed toward the fishing shelter at Kato Pyrgos,” he said.
“At a distance of four nautical miles from the shelter, the marine police boat received warning shots from the Turkish coast guard.
“Then, being a short distance from the shores, the Turkish coast guard left for the occupied territories” (of northern Cyprus), he said.
Tensions have been running high ahead of Erdogan’s visit to the island next week, when he will make what Greek Cypriots see as a provocative tour of the abandoned beach resort of Varosha, which was emptied of its Greek Cypriot residents by the Turkish invasion.
Cyprus police have stepped up both land and sea patrols since the government declared a “state of emergency” in May following an influx of Syrian migrants that has flooded its reception centers.
Nicosia says most migrants enter government-controlled areas illegally via the UN-patrolled buffer zone from the breakaway north.
Cyprus, the European Union’s most easterly member state, has had the bloc’s highest proportion of asylum applications per capita for four consecutive years.
Nicosia has asked the EU for help preventing irregular migrant flows from Turkey before they reach Cyprus, equivalent to an arrangement for Greece agreed in 2016.
“Despite the enormous efforts by the Cypriot authorities to manage the disproportionate migratory pressures, we are still in an extremely difficult situation,” Interior Minister Nicos Nouris told reporters in June.
He said the division of the island by a 180-kilometer-long cease-fire line “creates unique conditions for the development of irregular migration.”
He said that the proportion of applicants and beneficiaries of international protection in Cyprus corresponds to four percent of the country’s population.
“Unfortunately, during the first months of 2021, the increasing irregular arrivals, especially of Syrian nationals, either by sea or land through the Green Line, indicate an alarming trend,” he said.
“The continuation of the large numbers of migration flows from Turkey is the main challenge for Cyprus.”

