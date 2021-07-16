You are here

  • Home
  • Russia: Afghan instability heightens with hasty US retreat

Russia: Afghan instability heightens with hasty US retreat

Russia: Afghan instability heightens with hasty US retreat
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani at Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent. America’s hasty retreat from Afghanistan has worsened the terrorist threat, Lavrov told the conference Friday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9hq5a

Updated 15 sec ago
AP

Russia: Afghan instability heightens with hasty US retreat

Russia: Afghan instability heightens with hasty US retreat
  • Participants gathering in Tashkent traded stinging criticisms and finger-pointing over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan
  • Conference had originally been intended to discuss building better transportation links across Central and South Asia
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan: America’s hasty retreat from Afghanistan has destabilized the region and worsened the terrorist threat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a conference of world powers and Afghanistan’s neighbors Friday.
Those participating sought a common path toward resolving the country’s escalating violence.
Participants gathering in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent traded stinging criticisms and finger-pointing over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. Taliban forces have surged in recent weeks, capturing dozens of districts and key border region from the faltering Afghan security forces and military as the US and NATO complete their withdrawal.
The conference had originally been intended to discuss building better transportation links across Central and South Asia, but that agenda was trumped by the Taliban advances.
All the participants — including the US, Russia, China and many of Afghanistan’s neighbors — have hands in the Afghan conflict. Few want an outright Taliban takeover in the country, but the conference’s early tone pointed to the difficulty of finding common ground over how to salvage a peaceful settlement.
“Regrettably, we have witnessed a quick degradation of the situation in Afghanistan in the last few days,” Lavrov told the gathering, pointing to the “hasty withdrawal of the US and NATO contingents.”
“The crisis in Afghanistan has led to the exacerbation of the terrorist threat and the problem of illegal drug trafficking that has reached an unprecedented scale,” he said. “There are real risks of instability spilling into neighboring countries.”
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova derided a call by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell for collective efforts to help a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan. “First, they create a problem and then search for those responsible and call for collective efforts,” she wrote on her channel on a messaging app.
In recent weeks, the Taliban have chalked up dozens of wins and now hold key border crossings with Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan. The insurgents say they are not seeking an outright military victory over the Afghan government, but peace efforts have long been stalled and without a deal, the country risks an all-out civil war for power among all its many armed factions.
Speaking to the conference, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said his country wants a peace settlement. He pointed out the Pakistan already hosts more than 2 million refugees from decades of war in Afghanistan and cannot handle a new surge that is likely if violence escalates.
“We will always be against a military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan,” Khan was quoted as saying by Russian state RIA-Novosti news agency. He also rejected allegations of Pakistan’s support for the Taliban as “extremely unfair,” saying “Pakistan has done more than any other country to help put the Taliban at the negotiations table.”
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, in turn, took the opportunity in speaking to the conference to further denounce what he calls Pakistan’s fomenting of violence in Afghanistan. He said more than 10,000 “jihadi fighters from Pakistan and other places in the past month” have come to Afghanistan, without offering evidence.
Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan are plagued by deep, long-time suspicions. Kabul continually accuses Islamabad of providing safe havens for the Taliban and treating wounded insurgents at hospitals in Pakistan. On Friday in Pakistan’s southwestern border town of Chaman, Afghan Taliban were reportedly treated for injuries received in battle with Afghan security forces and military across the border in Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak. The Taliban had taken the border town earlier this week, and Afghan elite forces were waging a counter-attack to retake it.
Pakistan has also accused Afghanistan of harboring the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, who have stepped up attacks in Pakistan, killing several army personnel a week in recent months.
America’s Homeland Security was represented at the conference, as was the US peace envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, who has been pressing for a peace deal and a cease-fire.
A senior Afghan government delegation was traveling to Qatar on Friday to meet Taliban leaders who have a political office in Doha, the capital there. The meeting is headed by Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the country’s national reconciliation council making it the highest level delegation yet to meet the Taliban.
The Central Asian states, Russia and the US have all expressed a hope that a peaceful Afghanistan that included the Taliban working with, instead of against, the Afghan security forces could tackle militant groups like the Daesh group and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan. In some parts of Afghanistan, the Taliban have fought IS at times, helping degrade its capabilities.
With the final deadline for the last US soldier out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, America is also looking to heightened its intelligence and capability to fight terror threats in the region.
The five Central Asian States had a separate meetings Thursday with Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, President Joe Biden’s assistant for homeland security. Afghanistan figured prominently in their talks, which centered on ways to cooperate on regional security.

Topics: Afghanistan Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov Taliban Tashkent

Related

Missing plane in Siberia found, survivors seen: Officials

Missing plane in Siberia found, survivors seen: Officials
Updated 6 min 2 sec ago
AFP

Missing plane in Siberia found, survivors seen: Officials

Missing plane in Siberia found, survivors seen: Officials
  • Russia’s emergencies ministry: The site of the plane’s hard landing was discovered. They see living people
Updated 6 min 2 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: A plane carrying 17 people that went missing Friday in the Siberian region of Tomsk has been found and survivors have been spotted, Russian officials said.
“The site of the plane’s hard landing was discovered. They see living people,” Russia’s emergencies ministry said in a statement.
Interfax said the plane had been carrying out a flight for regional airline Siberian Light Aviation and was due to land in the regional capital Tomsk.
The reports said the plane’s emergency beacon had been activated and that a search was underway.
The incident comes after an An-26 plane crashed earlier this month in Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka peninsula, killing all 28 people on board.
Antonov planes were manufactured during the Soviet era and are still used throughout the former USSR for civilian and military transport. They have been involved in a number of accidents in recent years.

Topics: Russia Tomsk plane crash

Related

Russian plane with 28 on board crashed into sea
World
Russian plane with 28 on board crashed into sea
Russian plane makes emergency landing after passenger bomb threat
World
Russian plane makes emergency landing after passenger bomb threat

Vietnamese man jailed for 18 months for spreading COVID-19

Vietnamese man jailed for 18 months for spreading COVID-19
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

Vietnamese man jailed for 18 months for spreading COVID-19

Vietnamese man jailed for 18 months for spreading COVID-19
  • Vietnam has seen record high numbers of daily infections since late April
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

HANOI: Vietnam jailed a man for 18 months on Friday for breaking strict COVID-19 quarantine rules, spreading the virus to others and causing financial damage to authorities, state media reported.
Dao Duy Tung, 30, was convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases” at a one-day trial at the People’s Court of northern province of Hai Duong, the state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.
Vietnam has been one of the world’s coronavirus success stories, thanks to targeted mass testing, aggressive contact tracing, tight border restrictions and strict quarantine but new clusters of infections in recent weeks have tarnished that record.
“Tung illegally entered Vietnam from Laos on April 22 and breached the 14-day quarantine regulations,” the news agency said.
“After having been notified that his contacts in Laos tested positive for the virus, Tung failed to show up at medical facilities to get tested,” it added. “Instead, he traveled to other cities, came into contact with many people, and visited several places.”
Vietnam has seen record high numbers of daily infections since late April. In all, it has recorded 42,288 infections and 207 deaths.
Hai Duong province, which is adjacent to the capital Hanoi, has reported only 51 cases since late April, much lower than some 22,000 in the country’s coronavirus epicenter of Ho Chi Minh City in the south.
Tung’s violations caused financial damage of more than 3 billion dong ($130,372.43) to the authorities, according to the VNA report. It did not elaborate nor say how many people Tung had infected.
Calls to the court in Hai Duong were not answered.
Vietnam has spent 21.5 trillion dong ($934.34 million) of its state budget fighting the virus, the government said on Friday. That includes payment for vaccines and equipment and help to people affected by the pandemic, the government said.
In late March, a court sentenced a Vietnam Airlines flight attendant to a two-year suspended jail term on the same charges. ($1 = 23,011 dong)

Related

Vaccine deliveries rising as delta virus variant slams Asia
World
Vaccine deliveries rising as delta virus variant slams Asia
TikTok last week announced changes to its content-moderation systems for certain content. (File/AFP)
Media
TikTok Sounds used to spread COVID vaccine misinformation: think tank

One in two Covid hospital cases develop complications: study

One in two Covid hospital cases develop complications: study
Updated 16 July 2021
AFP

One in two Covid hospital cases develop complications: study

One in two Covid hospital cases develop complications: study
  • The rate of complications was high even among 'young, previously healthy' patients
  • 'This work contradicts current narratives that Covid-19 is only dangerous in people with existing co-morbidities and the elderly': expert
Updated 16 July 2021
AFP

PARIS: As many as one in every two people hospitalized with severe Covid-19 go on to develop other health complications, according to comprehensive new research released on Friday.
Authors of the study said their findings showed a “profound” short- and long-term health impact on Covid-19 patients as well as on health and care services.
Data from more than 70,000 hospital patients across more than 300 British hospitals was collected for the research.
It found that the most common health complications were problems with patients’ kidneys and lungs, but neurological and cardiovascular conditions were also widely reported.
The rate of complications was high even among “young, previously healthy” patients, with 27 percent of 19-29 year olds and 37 percent of 30-39 year olds experiencing at least one complication after being hospitalized with Covid-19.
Authors of the research, published in The Lancet medical journal, said it should alert policymakers to the need to plan for long-term support for Covid survivors.
“This work contradicts current narratives that Covid-19 is only dangerous in people with existing co-morbidities and the elderly,” said senior author Professor Calum Semple, from the University of Liverpool.
“Disease severity at admission is a predictor of complications even in younger adults, so prevention of complications requires a primary prevention strategy, meaning vaccination.”
The data showed that complications were more common in men than women and slightly higher in black patients than white patients.
Significantly, nearly one in three — 27 percent — of patients were found to be less able to care for themselves after being discharged from hospital, irrespective of age, gender or race.
The authors said that the complications recorded in the research were separate from so-called “long Covid,” where sufferers manifest symptoms directly linked to the disease for weeks and often months after infection.
They called for longer-term monitoring of the health impacts on Covid patients and said governments should be prepared to organize specialized follow up care for survivors.
“It is important that with the high risk of complications and the impact these have on people, that complications of Covid-19 — not just death — are considered when making decisions on how best to tackle the pandemic,” said co-author Aya Riad, from the University of Edinburgh.
“Just focussing on death from Covid-19 is likely to underestimate the true impact, particularly in younger people who are more likely to survive severe COVID-19.”

Topics: #covid-19 UK ‘Long COVID’

Related

Long COVID has over 200 symptoms: Study
World
Long COVID has over 200 symptoms: Study
Saudi health ministry says it is safe to mix COVID-19 vaccines approved in Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health ministry says it is safe to mix COVID-19 vaccines approved in Kingdom

Italy sends medical aid to Tunisia to combat COVID-19

Italy sends medical aid to Tunisia to combat COVID-19
Updated 16 July 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy sends medical aid to Tunisia to combat COVID-19

Italy sends medical aid to Tunisia to combat COVID-19
  • ‘With this operation, Italy intends to reaffirm its friendship and solidarity with the Tunisian people,’ deputy FM tells Arab News
  • KSA, UAE among other countries providing aid as health crisis worsens, with 93% of ICU beds occupied
Updated 16 July 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy is sending 25 tons of medical aid to Tunisia to help alleviate the North African country’s health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The first shipment arrived in Tunisia on Friday, with more to follow in the coming days. They include ventilators, protective masks, gloves, surgical gowns and sanitizing gel.

“With this operation, Italy intends to reaffirm its friendship and solidarity with the Tunisian people,” Deputy Foreign Minister Marina Sereni told Arab News.

In the last week, Tunisia has received donations from various countries to combat the pandemic, including from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, France and China.

The health situation in Tunisia is deteriorating. According to data released by the Health Ministry, 164 deaths and 7,878 new cases were recorded on Wednesday.

So far, Tunisia has recorded 526,487 infections and 17,009 deaths, and its national vaccination campaign, which began on March 13, is proceeding slowly.

Its public hospitals are struggling due to the high number of hospitalizations, with almost 93 percent of beds in intensive care units occupied. In the south, the army has set up field hospitals to face the emergency.

Topics: Italy Tunisia

Related

PSG signs Italy’s star goalkeeper Donnarumma on 5-year deal
Sport
PSG signs Italy’s star goalkeeper Donnarumma on 5-year deal
The planes, flown by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, arrived in the Tunisian capital. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Third Saudi plane carrying COVID-19 aid arrives in Tunisia

South Africa’s president says alleged instigators of violence identified

South Africa’s president says alleged instigators of violence identified
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

South Africa’s president says alleged instigators of violence identified

South Africa’s president says alleged instigators of violence identified
  • Rioting broke out in several parts of the country following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma last week for his failure to appear at a corruption inquiry
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

CAPE TOWN: President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday security agencies had identified a number of people suspected of instigating violence this week in South Africa and that his government would not allow “anarchy and mayhem” to prevail.
Ramaphosa made the remarks when he visited Ethekwini Municipality, which includes the port city of Durban, one of the worst-hit areas in a week of looting that destroyed hundreds of businesses and killed more than 100 people.
“We obviously as a government are extremely concerned at what happened here and we are doing everything to deal with it, and it’s quite clear that all these incidents of unrest and looting were instigated,” Ramaphosa said.
“We will not allow anarchy and mayhem to unfold in our country,” he said, adding that 25,000 soldiers would be deployed to flashpoints soon, up from 10,000 troops now.
He said the instigators had been identified and would be pursued by security agencies. One alleged instigator has already been arrested, a cabinet minister said on Thursday.
Calm was returning in parts of the main commercial city Johannesburg, even though most shops remain closed, and operations at the ports of Durban and Richards Bay were improving
The rioting broke out in several parts of the country following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma last week for his failure to appear at a corruption inquiry.
Ramaphosa also said he was concerned about rising racial tensions in some parts of the country.

Topics: South Africa

Latest updates

Russia: Afghan instability heightens with hasty US retreat
Russia: Afghan instability heightens with hasty US retreat
Ugandan weightlifter missing in Japan before Olympics
Ugandan weightlifter missing in Japan before Olympics
Wheat set for biggest weekly gain in 4 years on weather worries
Wheat set for biggest weekly gain in 4 years on weather worries
Saudi water company signs $800m of contracts to expand services to 6 million people
Saudi water company signs $800m of contracts to expand services to 6 million people
Missing plane in Siberia found, survivors seen: Officials
Missing plane in Siberia found, survivors seen: Officials

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.