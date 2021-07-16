You are here

Killers of Iraqi analyst Hisham Al-Hashimi arrested, says PM Al-Khadimi

Al-Hashimi was killed near his home last July in the Ziyouna district of Baghdad by two gunmen riding a motorbike. (AFP/File Photo)
Al-Hashimi was killed near his home last July in the Ziyouna district of Baghdad by two gunmen riding a motorbike.
Arab News

Al-Hashimi was killed near his home last July in the Ziyouna district of Baghdad by two gunmen riding a motorbike.
  • Well-respected researcher was a leading expert on Daesh and other armed groups
  • 36-year-old police lieutenant Ahmed Al-Kenani gave an apparent confession on TV
Arab News

LONDON: Authorities arrested multiple people who were involved in the murder of Iraqi analyst Hisham Al-Hishimi, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Friday.

Al-Hashimi was killed near his home last July in the Ziyouna district of Baghdad by two gunmen riding a motorbike, after receiving threats from Iran-backed militias.

He was a leading expert on Daesh and other armed groups.

“We promised to capture Husham Alhashimi’s killers,” Al-Kadhimi tweeted. “We fulfilled that promise. We have arrested hundreds of criminals - murderers of innocent Iraqis like Ahmed Abdulsamad. We don’t care about media spin: we carry out our duties in the service of our people & in pursuit of justice.”

Iraqi state TV broadcast brief clips of what it said was the confession of one suspect, 36-year-old police lieutenant Ahmed Al-Kenani.

Wearing a brown jumpsuit, Al-Kenani confessed to shooting Hashimi dead using a pistol.

According to reported surveillance footage of the attack shown on state TV, Al-Kenani carried out the killing with three others, riding on two motorcycles.

Friday's announcement marks the first reported arrests made over a murder that shocked the country, where killings of activists have surged over the last year or so.

Earlier this month, dozens of people gathered in central Baghdad to remember Hashemi, who was 47 when he was gunned down, holding pictures of the researcher and lighting candles.

* With Agencies

Topics: Middle East Iraq Hisham Al-Hashimi Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Situation in Lebanon ‘getting worse’ says army chief

General Joseph Aoun was speaking while inspecting the army units deployed in the Bekaa Valley. (AFP/File Photo)
General Joseph Aoun was speaking while inspecting the army units deployed in the Bekaa Valley.
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Situation in Lebanon ‘getting worse’ says army chief

General Joseph Aoun was speaking while inspecting the army units deployed in the Bekaa Valley.
  • General Aoun told military units that they had a responsibility to maintain order
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The situation in Lebanon is deteriorating quickly, Lebanon’s army chief said on Friday. 

General Joseph Aoun was speaking while inspecting the army units deployed in the Bekaa Valley, and said: “The situation seems to be getting worse, and things are about to escalate because we are facing a difficult political and social fate.”

Aoun told the military units that they had a responsibility to maintain order.

“Our responsibility is great at this stage, and we are required to preserve the security and stability of the homeland and prevent chaos,” he said.

“The military is the only institution that is still active, the army is the deterrent to chaos.

“I know that you will not allow anyone to invade our land, and you will not allow these circumstances to make you lose your belonging to your homeland, your identity and your land. What we are experiencing today is a temporary crisis and it will pass,” he added.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Joseph Aoun

Sisi warns Ethiopia that Egypt’s water share is a ‘red line’

Sisi warns Ethiopia that Egypt's water share is a 'red line'
Arab News

Sisi warns Ethiopia that Egypt’s water share is a ‘red line’

Sisi warns Ethiopia that Egypt's water share is a 'red line'
  • Sisi alluded in his speech that Egypt wouldn't shy away from military force if need 
Arab News

DUBAI: President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said Thursday that Egypt’s national security is a ‘red line’ that can never be crossed, Egypt Today reported. 
Egypt fears that plans to fill the Grand Renaissance Dam will allow Ethiopia to control the flow of Africa’s longest river.
When complete, the dam, which Ethiopia is building, will serve as Africa’s biggest hydroelectric power plant.
Sisi explained that Egypt was willing to help all African countries, including Sudan and Ethiopia, but not at the expense of Egypt’s water supplies.
“We will send expertise and agricultural production for all our brothers in Africa. We only want to safeguard our water share” Sisi said.
Sisi also warned that Egypt had “varied options” to protect its national security.
“Before anything happens to Egypt, it would mean that I and the Egyptian military do not exist,” he said. 
Sisi called on Ethiopia and Sudan to have “a legally binding agreement” in order to live in “peace and prosperity.”

Topics: Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Egypt

Lebanon in freefall as France announces aid conference

Lebanon in freefall as France announces aid conference
AFP

Lebanon in freefall as France announces aid conference

Lebanon in freefall as France announces aid conference
  • The international community has pledged millions of dollars in humanitarian aid since last year’s port blast
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon will steer deeper into abyss after the exit of premier-designate Saad Hariri, and as France prepares to host an aid conference on the first anniversary of the country’s port blast.
Hariri’s exit on Thursday comes amid a financial downturn branded by the World Bank as one of the planet’s worst since the mid-19th century.
It leaves the country rudderless as Lebanon faces soaring poverty rates, a plummeting currency, renewed street protests and shortages of basic items including medicine and fuel.
“Lebanon, toward more danger,” read a headline on the front page of the country’s Annahar newspaper on Friday.
“With Hariri out, a worsening crisis is inevitable,” said Lebanon’s French-language daily L’Orient-Le Jour.
France, which has spearheaded international efforts to lift Lebanon out of crisis, said on Friday that it will host an aid conference on August 4.
Organized with the support of the United Nations, it coincides with the first anniversary of a Beirut port explosion that killed more than 200 people and levelled swaths of the capital.
The conference will aim to “respond to the needs of the Lebanese whose situation is deteriorating every day,” France’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
The international community has pledged millions of dollars in humanitarian aid since last year’s port blast, but made the money conditional on installing a government capable of tackling corruption.
Even as international pressure led by France mounted, with the European Union threatening sanctions on Lebanese leaders, political squabbling has repeatedly stymied efforts to form a government.
The French foreign ministry said Hariri’s failure to form a government “confirms the political deadlock which Lebanese leaders have deliberately continued for months, even as Lebanon sinks into unprecedented economic and social crisis.”
After nine months of deliberations with President Michel Aoun over a cabinet line-up, Hariri threw in the towel on Thursday.
He accused Aoun of seeking a share in government that would give his supporters a “blocking third” of seats — effectively a decision-making veto — a charge the president has denied.
“If I formed the government that Michel Aoun wanted... I wouldn’t have been able to run the country, because this isn’t a cabinet I can work with,” Hariri told Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed TV after he stepped down.
Aoun will now have to call on parliament to pick a new premier-designate, who will be tasked with assembling another cabinet, which in turn will have to be approved by the president and political factions.
This takes the political process back to square one, and Lebanese media warn there is a clear risk of many more months of drift, a delay the country can ill afford.
With cabinet berths and parliamentary seats distributed according to religious sects, Harri’s exit will further complicate negotiations, as Hariri is widely seen as the pivotal representative of the country’s Sunni Muslims.
Media reports have circulated the name of former premier Najib Mikati, who was last in power in 2014, as a likely favorite to replace Hariri.
The Al-Akhbar newspaper reported Friday that Mikati, a Sunni Muslim, “is the most likely option.”
Hariri has already said he would not endorse Mikati’s candidacy.
Hariri, who has previously led three governments in Lebanon, is the second candidate to fail at forming a government in less than a year.
He had been nominated prime minister designate in October 2020, replacing Mustapha Adib, a relatively unknown diplomat.
Adib had been nominated in late August, but quit less than a month later, because of resistance from factions over his proposed lineup.
Outgoing prime minister Hassan Diab, who resigned in the wake of the August 4 explosion, has lingered on in a caretaker capacity until political leaders can agree on a new premier.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Lebanon’s “political class has squandered the last nine months.”
“It is critical that a government committed and able to implement priority reforms be formed now,” he added.
Jean-Yves Le Drian, foreign minister of ex-colonial power France, said Hariri’s move was proof that “Lebanese officials are unable to find a way out of the crisis,” accusing them of “cynical self-destruction.”
The Lebanese pound, officially pegged to the dollar at 1,507, plunged to new lows on the black market following Hariri’s announcement, selling for more than 21,000 to the greenback.
The currency crash sparked roadblocks and protests on Thursday night amid growing anger against a ruling class long accused of negligence and corruption.

Topics: Lebanon France

‘I numb myself’: Hospital fire deepens Iraq’s COVID crisis

'I numb myself': Hospital fire deepens Iraq's COVID crisis
AP

‘I numb myself’: Hospital fire deepens Iraq’s COVID crisis

'I numb myself': Hospital fire deepens Iraq's COVID crisis
  • Many blame corruption and mismanagement in the medical system for the disaster
AP

BAGHDAD: No beds, medicines running low and hospital wards prone to fire — Iraq’s doctors say they are losing the battle against the coronavirus. And they say that was true even before a devastating blaze killed scores of people in a COVID-19 isolation unit this week.
Infections in Iraq have surged to record highs in a third wave spurred by the more aggressive delta variant, and long-neglected hospitals suffering the effects of decades of war are overwhelmed with severely ill patients, many of them this time young people.
Doctors are going online to plea for donations of medicine and bottled oxygen, and relatives are taking to social media to find hospital beds for their stricken loved ones.
“Every morning, it’s the same chaos repeated, wards overwhelmed with patients,” said Sarmed Ahmed, a doctor at Baghdad’s Al-Kindi Hospital.
Widespread distrust of Iraq’s crumbling health care system only intensified after Monday’s blaze at the Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in the southern city of Nasiriyah, the country’s second catastrophic fire at a coronavirus ward in less than three months.
Days after the latest fire, the death toll was in dispute, with the Health Ministry putting it at 60, local health officials saying 88, and Iraq’s state news agency reporting 92 dead.
Many blame corruption and mismanagement in the medical system for the disaster, and Iraq’s premier ordered the arrest of key health officials.
Doctors said they fear working in the country’s poorly constructed isolation wards and decried what they called lax safety measures.
“After both infernos, when I’m on call I numb myself because every hospital in Iraq is at high risk of burning down every single moment. So what can I do? I can’t quit my job. I can’t avoid the call,” said Hadeel Al-Ashabl, a doctor in Baghdad who works in a new isolation ward similar to the one in Nasiriyah. “Patients are also not willing to be treated inside these hospitals, but it’s also out of their hands.”
Iraq recorded over 9,600 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in the highest 24-hour total since the pandemic began. Daily case numbers have slowly been rising since May. More than 17,600 people have died of the virus, according to the Health Ministry.
In April, at least 82 people — most of them severely ill virus patients in need of ventilators to breathe — died in a fire at Baghdad’s Ibn Al-Khateeb Hospital that broke out when an oxygen tank exploded. Iraq’s health minister resigned over the disaster.
Faulty construction and inadequate safety practices, involving in particular the handling of oxygen cylinders, have been blamed for the two hospital fires. The 70-bed ward at Al-Hussein Hospital was built three months ago using highly flammable interior wall panels, according to hospital workers and civil defense officials.
Inside one major Baghdad emergency room this week, relatives of COVID-19 patients sat on the floor because there were no chairs available.
With hospital space limited, Ahmed calls on Baghdad’s health directorate to advise him where to send patients. “They say, ‘Send five patients to this hospital, another five to this other,’ and so on,” he said.
Hadeel Almainy, a dentist in Baghdad, resorted to Facebook to find a place for her COVID-19-stricken father, pleading: “He can’t breathe, his skin is turning blue. The hospital couldn’t take us.”
In the southern city of Karbala, doctors have begged on social media for donations of remdesivir, an antiviral medication used to treat coronavirus patients.
Al-Shabl said medications and ventilators are running low at her hospital, and 60 percent of the COVID-19 patients there need the breathing machines.
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, children have come to the hospital with severe virus symptoms, said Alya Yass, a pediatrician at Al-Numan Teaching Hospital in Baghdad.
Doctors blame widespread vaccine hesitancy for the current surge and fear the actual number of infections may be higher than ministry figures. Many Iraqis forgo testing because they don’t trust public hospitals.
Less than 3 percent of Iraq’s population has been vaccinated, according to a Health Ministry official who was not authorized to talk to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity. The ministry has openly blamed the public for flouting pandemic restrictions.
Health workers said they have expressed their concerns to superiors with little results.
Mohammed Jamal, a former doctor at Al-Sader Teaching Hospital in Basra, said he confronted a ministry inspection committee and asked: Why haven’t the medications been restocked or fire extinguishers replaced? Where is the fire system?
“They didn’t listen. They didn’t see,” he said.

Topics: Iraq fire

US calls resignation of Lebanon PM-designate ‘disappointing’

US calls resignation of Lebanon PM-designate 'disappointing'
AFP

US calls resignation of Lebanon PM-designate ‘disappointing’

US calls resignation of Lebanon PM-designate 'disappointing'
  • Blinken says Lebanon’s "political class has squandered the last nine months"
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States said Thursday’s resignation of Saad Hariri as Lebanon’s prime minister-designate was disappointing.
“It is critical that a government committed and able to implement priority reforms be formed now,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after Hariri abandoned his efforts to form a government nine months after accepting the challenge.
The country is deep in crisis and international donors remain adamant that a government must be established before they can provide funding.
But political squabbling has repeatedly stymied such efforts and sent the currency to unprecedented lows that leave imported medicine and fuel increasingly unaffordable.
“Lebanon’s political class has squandered the last nine months,” Blinken said in a statement.
“The Lebanese economy is in free-fall and the current government is not providing basic services in a reliable fashion,” he added.
“Leaders in Beirut must urgently put aside partisan differences and form a government that serves the Lebanese people.”

 

 

Topics: Lebanon Saad Hariri Antony Blinken

