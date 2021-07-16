You are here

PIF set to take stake in McLaren as motor group refinances, Sky News reports

McLaren is preparing for the age of electric vehicles. (Reuters)
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

  • PIF, Ares Management may make £400 million investment
  • Existing shareholders to inject £150 million
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is in advanced talks to acquire a stake in McLaren Group as part of a £550 million funding round that could be announced within days, Sky News reported, citing unnamed bankers.

The deal will see PIF and Ares Management, an alternative investment manager, injecting £400 million into the British supercar manufacturer and Formula One team-owner, Sky said. A further £150 million will come from existing investors including Mumtalakat, the sovereign investment fund of Bahrain.

No official announcement has been made by PIF or McLaren.

Bitcoin headed for weekly drop amid exchange crackdown

Bitcoin headed for weekly drop amid exchange crackdown
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

Bitcoin headed for weekly drop amid exchange crackdown

Bitcoin headed for weekly drop amid exchange crackdown
  • Bitcoin trading 5 percent lower in the week
  • Italy joins global crackdown on crypto platform Binance
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Bitcoin was set for a weekly decline as regulators continued a global crackdown on cryptocurrency exchange Binance and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speculated that central bank digital currencies may make cryptocurrencies less useful.

Bitcoin was trading little changed at $31,783 at 1:14 p.m. GMT on Friday, after experiencing its biggest slide in 10 days on Thursday. The world’s most traded cryptocurrency was 5 percent lower in the week.

Binance is not authorized to carry out activities in Italy, the country’s market watchdog said on Thursday, joining a string of global regulatory moves against the cryptocurrency exchange.

It is unclear whether the regulator had requested that local Internet companies block Binance’s website, or whether it has referred the case to magistrates. A Binance spokesperson said its website did not operate out of Italy and that the Consob notice had no direct impact on its services. He declined to comment on the letter.

Scrutiny of the cryptocurrency sector is growing across the world, with regulators worried over consumer protection and the use of digital coins for money laundering and other criminal activities.

Britain’s financial watchdog last month barred Binance — one of the world’s biggest exchanges — from carrying out regulated activities in the UK. Watchdogs in Thailand, Japan, Germany and the United States have also targeted the platform.

Binance was last month the world’s biggest exchange by spot trading volumes, data from CryptoCompare showed, with trading volumes in June at $668 billion — a near 10-fold jump from July 2020.

It offers a wide range of services to users across the globe, from crypto spot to derivatives trading. However, on Friday, it said it had stopped selling stock tokens — digital versions of equities — as Hong Kong's regulator moved against trade in the tokens.

Fed vs. stabelcoins

Fed Chair Powell on Wednesday said one of the stronger arguments for the US central bank to set up a digital currency is that it could undercut the need for private alternatives such as cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

Asked during a congressional hearing if having a digital currency issued by the Fed would be a more viable alternative than having multiple cryptocurrencies or stablecoins emerge in the payments system, Powell said he agreed. A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that attempts to peg its value to a conventional currency such as the US dollar.

“I think that may be the case and I think that’s one of the arguments that are offered in favor of digital currency,” Powell said during a hearing before the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. “That, in particular, you wouldn’t need stablecoins, you wouldn’t need cryptocurrencies if you had a digital US currency — I think that’s one of the stronger arguments in its favor.”

Fed officials will be broadly examining the digital payments universe in a discussion paper that could be released in early September, Powell said. He described it as a key step that accelerates the Fed’s efforts to determine if it should issue a central bank digital currency, or CBDC.

Digital euro

Elsewhere on Wednesday, the European Central Bank formally launched a pilot project to create a “digital euro”.

“Our work aims to ensure that in the digital age citizens and firms continue to have access to the safest form of money, central bank money,” ECB president Christine Lagarde said in a statement.

The initial “investigation phase” is to last two years and will focus on the digital euro’s design and distribution options, before a final decision is taken on whether to proceed.

A digital euro would be an electronic version of euro coins and banknotes held in a digital wallet, potentially allowing eurozone citizens for the first time to have accounts directly with the ECB.

A key challenge will be to balance privacy demands with anti-money laundering regulations, with experts saying it’s unlikely a digital euro can offer the same kind of anonymity as cash.

To avoid taking business away from commercial banks, ECB executive board member Fabio Panetta told reporters the amount of e-euros individuals can hold in their digital wallets could be capped, for example at around 3,000 euros ($3,500).

Wheat set for biggest weekly gain in 4 years on weather worries

Wheat set for biggest weekly gain in 4 years on weather worries
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

Wheat set for biggest weekly gain in 4 years on weather worries

Wheat set for biggest weekly gain in 4 years on weather worries
  • CBOT wheat up 11 percent this week on parched U.S., Canada spring crop
  • Corn, soybeans steady as market assesses dry northern U.S.
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 16 : Chicago wheat rallied again on Friday to head for its biggest weekly gain in four years as parched conditions for North American spring wheat and adverse weather in Europe stoked concern about global supplies.
Corn and soybeans edged higher and were also set for weekly gains as drought in the northern United States put the onus on other growing belts achieving bumper yields in order to replenish falling US stocks.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.6 percent at $6.83 a bushel by 11:08 a.m. GMT, after earlier hitting a two-week high. Over the week, wheat is up 11.1 percent, the biggest weekly gain since June 2017.
“You’ve got the US and Canada, Russia with reduced yield estimates and over here the July rain,” a European trader said of wheat crop concerns.
Weather forecasts showed hot weather and scant rainfall in the week ahead in northern US and Canadian spring wheat zones where crops have been struggling with dryness. In western Europe, torrential rain that has caused deadly floods in Germany and Belgium was raising concern about late yield loss and quality downgrades for ripening wheat crops.
In Russia, forecasters have reduced harvest estimates, partly because of lower than expected yields in the key southern export region that has this summer faced heavy rain followed by hot, dry weather. A heatwave in the Black Sea region was also raising concern about corn crops.
“As a result, more and more operators are questioning the ability of Ukraine to achieve a new corn production record this year,” consultancy Agritel said.
Alongside a large US crop, a bumper Ukrainian harvest has been seen as important for easing tight global supplies of the feed grain.
CBOT corn was up 0.5 percent at $5.58-3/4 a bushel and soybeans added 0.8 percent to $13.90-1/2.
Rain forecast this week in the Midwest curbed corn futures on Thursday, while soybeans also eased in the previous session after data showing the smallest monthly US soybean crush in two years in June.

Saudi water company signs $800m of contracts to expand services to 6 million people

Saudi water company signs $800m of contracts to expand services to 6 million people
Updated 16 July 2021
Jana Salloum

Saudi water company signs $800m of contracts to expand services to 6 million people

Saudi water company signs $800m of contracts to expand services to 6 million people
  • 91 agreements signed with 44 contractors
  • Project will create 276,000 new water connections, 229,000 sewage connections
Updated 16 July 2021
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: The Saudi National Water Company (NWC) has signed SR3 billion ($800 million) of agreements with contractors to supply water and sewage services to 6 million people.

The 91 agreements with 44 contractors will lead to the building of 276,000 water connections and 229,000 sewage connections, NWC said in a statement.

The project will provide a boost to the national economy as there is a requirement that more than 50 percent of the inputs for its water and sewage connections and service lines must be locally produced.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) has launched the latest phase of its restructuring of regional water facilities under the NWC umbrella, as part of the Kingdom’s wider privatization strategy.

Last Sunday, Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli, minister of environment, water and agriculture, launched the integration of the Western Cluster, around the Makkah region, and the Southern Cluster, consisting of the Asir, Jazan, Najran, and Al-Baha regions.

The two clusters will be restructured under the NWC parent entity and are part of plans for all 13 regions in the Kingdom to be integrated into six clusters, which will then operate under centralized management.

This latest step comes after the NWC succeeded in integrating the regions in the north into the Northwestern Cluster in November, without any disruption to service. The long-term aim is to have the water distribution sector fully integrated by the end of the year.

Ericsson’s 5G march hits a wall in China, shares fall

Ericsson’s 5G march hits a wall in China, shares fall
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

Ericsson’s 5G march hits a wall in China, shares fall

Ericsson’s 5G march hits a wall in China, shares fall
  • Company no longer banking on China 5G contract wins
  • Sales in mainland China declined by 2.5 billion crowns
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

Ericsson said on Friday it was no longer banking on previously anticipated contract wins for 5G tenders in China as it gets caught in the crossfire of a political battle between Beijing and the West, sending its shares down 8 percent.
Chinese rival Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. has been banned from selling equipment in Sweden, where Ericsson is based, and in some other western countries.
Ericsson had previously warned that Sweden’s ban might impact its business in China, which is undertaking a huge 5G build-out and where it generates just under 10 percent of its revenue. .
Chief Financial Officer Carl Mellander told Reuters on Friday that 5G tenders expected during the second quarter in China did not take place, and the company said in a statement that sales there fell by 2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($290 million).
Asked on an analyst call if Ericsson expected to recoup that money, Chief Executive Borje Ekholm replied: “No, it’s not coming back.”
Mellander said in an interview that it was “prudent to forecast materially lower market share in China going forward.”
Initial contract allotments for the second phase of 5G deployment in China are expected to be announced before the end of this month, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Ericsson’s dour outlook was in sharp contrast to Nokia , along with Huawei one of Ericsson’s main rivals in the race to upgrade global wireless systems to 5G.
The Finnish group said this week it would likely raise its full-year outlook due to a stronger-than-expected second quarter.

Younger shoppers drive Burberry sales rebound

Younger shoppers drive Burberry sales rebound
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

Younger shoppers drive Burberry sales rebound

Younger shoppers drive Burberry sales rebound
  • Retail revenue for the 13 weeks to June 26 rose 86 percent
  • Burberry said it had strong growth in mainland China and Korea
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Burberry, the British brand seeking to replace departing boss Marco Gobbetti, said its like-for-like sales had risen above pre-pandemic levels, driven by new, younger customers and demand for handbags and trench coats.
The 165-year-old group said on Friday retail revenue for the 13 weeks to June 26 rose 86 percent to 479 million pounds ($662 million), with comparable store sales rising 90 percent on the same period last year and 1 percent ahead of the period two years ago.
Gobbetti, who has sought to elevate Burberry in the luxury sector, is returning home to Italy to lead Ferragamo, the two companies said last month. The news sent Burberry’s shares tumbling 10 percent.
Chief Financial Officer Julie Brown said Gobbetti’s announcement had come as a surprise, but it was “very much a personal decision.”
Riccardo Tisci, the designer who Gobbetti brought in to revitalize the brand, remained committed, she told reporters. Investors had feared he could follow the CEO out of the door.
“(Tisci) remains very excited by the opportunity to continue to inspire our customers with his imprint on Burberry’s identity, reinforced by the response to his latest collection,” she said. “We’re very, very confident of Riccardo’s position.”
Brown said Gobbetti would remain until the end of 2021. She declined to say if she would apply to be his replacement.
Shares in Burberry reversed initial gains to trade down 4 percent in early deals on Friday.
Citi said the update would normally be sufficient to reinforce investor sentiment on the turnaround, but uncertainty around senior management was likely to persist.

CHINA STRENGTH
Burberry adds to evidence that luxury has rebounded from the pandemic. Cartier maker Richemont said on Friday its sales had more than doubled in the latest quarter.
Gobbetti said full-price sales accelerated as Burberry’s collections attracted new, younger luxury customers.
Burberry said it had strong growth in mainland China and Korea, helping comparable store sales in Asia Pacific rise 27 percent.
In March, the brand faced calls for a consumer boycott in China related to Xinjiang cotton.
Brown said the issue had “relatively limited impact,” although she declined to confirm if Burberry was still a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, a group that promotes sustainable cotton production.
The Americas were a stand out in other markets, with comparable sales up 341 percent on a year ago and 34 percent up on two years ago, driven by a new and younger clientele.
Stores in Europe, however, continued to be hit by lockdowns and weaker tourist footfall, it said.

Latest updates

Situation in Lebanon ‘getting worse’ says army chief
General Joseph Aoun was speaking while inspecting the army units deployed in the Bekaa Valley. (AFP/File Photo)
Delta COVID variant now dominant strain worldwide; US deaths surge: Officials
Delta COVID variant now dominant strain worldwide; US deaths surge: Officials
Saudi Arabia confirms 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,298 new cases
The Ministry of Health also announced there have been 21,616,457 doses of vaccine administered across the Kingdom. (Twitter/SaudiMOH)
Arab candidates in top running for mayor in Dearborn
Arab candidates in top running for mayor in Dearborn
South Africa unrest death toll climbs to 212: minister
South Africa unrest death toll climbs to 212: minister

