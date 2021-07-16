You are here

UN chief: World faces a ‘hurricane of humanitarian crises’

UN chief: World faces a ‘hurricane of humanitarian crises’
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday humanitarian needs are outpacing the ability of the UN and aid organizations to meet them “turbocharged by the COVID-19 pandemic.” (Reuters)
Updated 16 July 2021
AP

UN chief: World faces a ‘hurricane of humanitarian crises’

UN chief: World faces a ‘hurricane of humanitarian crises’
  • Antonio Guterres said humanitarian needs are outpacing the ability of the UN and aid organizations to meet them
  • UN and partners are seeking to reach 160 million people with assistance this year, the highest figure ever
Updated 16 July 2021
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations chief warned Friday that a “hurricane of humanitarian crises” around the world has left civilians in conflict areas paying the highest price.
And is compounded by a relentless wave of attacks on humanitarian and medical workers.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said humanitarian needs are outpacing the ability of the United Nations and aid organizations to meet them, “turbocharged by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“We are in uncharted waters,” he said in a speech to the UN Security Council read by Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.
“The sheer scale of humanitarian needs have never been greater,” Guterres said. “The United Nations and our partners are seeking to reach 160 million people with assistance this year — the highest figure ever.”
He cited Ethiopia’s Tigray region, Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria as examples of the “bloody surge in humanitarian crises.”
From Tigray, he said, the UN has heard “credible reports” in the past few months of executions of civilians, arbitrary arrests and detentions, sexual violence against children and forced displacement “on a massive scale.”
“In Afghanistan, brutal attacks killed at least 24 civilians, including five health workers, during just one week in June,” he said. “Civilian casualties in the first quarter of this year increased by 29 percent compared to last year; the increase for women was 37 percent.”
The secretary-general said in Yemen, at least five civilians are killed or injured every day on average, 20 million people are in dire need of humanitarian aid, and five million “are face-to-face with famine.”
And in last month’s attack on one of the largest hospitals in northern Syria, which killed 19 civilians including three children, one missile reportedly hit the emergency room and another hit the delivery room, he said.
Guterres urged the Security Council to take strong and immediate action to support its resolutions on protecting civilians, humanitarian and health care workers, as well as hospitals, schools, water facilities and other “humanitarian space.”
Around the world, he said, security incidents affecting humanitarian organizations including shootings, assaults, sexual violence, kidnappings and raids “have increased tenfold since 2001.”
In Tigray, 12 aid workers have been killed since the conflict started in November 2020 and many more have been intimidated, harassed and detained, he said.
So fair this year, Guterres said, the World Health Organization has recorded 568 incidents affecting the delivery of medical care in 14 conflict zones including shootings, shelling, threats, equipment removals, and the militarization of medical facilities causing 114 deaths of health care workers and patients.
The secretary-general said it is becoming more difficult to provide aid to people in need, citing restrictions imposed by governments or parties to conflicts on the movement of humanitarian goods, long visa and customs procedures, delays at checkpoints, and high taxes and fees on supplies.
He urged governments to “support aid rather than blocking it,” and to make sure their “counterterrorism operations do not undermine humanitarian operations.”
Guterres also urged an end to practices that “politicize humanitarian action” including frequent attempts to interfere in humanitarian organizations’ selection of aid recipients and aid partners, counterterrorism legislation criminalizing humanitarian and medical activities — and conversely politicians and military members portraying aid as part of their counterterrorism agenda.
He also urged action to foster greater respect for international humanitarian law including training militaries, to hold accountable those responsible for attacks on humanitarian workers and to ensure that governments protect the ability of aid organizations to engage with all parties to conflict, including armed groups.
The secretary-general called on the Security Council to “use its influence to ensure that attacks against schools and hospitals cease immediately, and that these facilities and their personnel are protected.”
Robert Mardini, director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross, echoed Guterres’ concern at the increasing gap between humanitarian needs and the ability to respond “because of the compounded crises and overlap of armed conflict, the consequence of climate change (and) increase of COVID cases in many places from Afghanistan to Tigray.”
Humanitarian budgets are under increasing pressure, he said, “so we are dealing with these terrible dilemmas to be able to set priorities where the most pressing needs are.”
Mardini told the council meeting, which focused on protecting civilians and preserving humanitarian space, that humanitarian workers must be able to work in close proximity to those in need, and conflict-affected people and communities must be able to reach aid “in a safe and dignified way.”
When there is no humanitarian space, he said, there is “a dire lack of protection and assistance for those who need it most” and humanitarian workers are put “in mortal danger, far too many of them traumatized, missing, maimed or killed.”
He highlighted three ICRC concerns: the politicization and manipulation of humanitarian aid, countries insisting on armed escorts to ensure safety for those delivering aid often resulting in “less safety and more security incidents,” and “the growing negative impact of sanctions and counter-terrorism measures on humanitarian aid.”
Mardini said divisions in the Security Council, “notably on access to populations in need, are increasing suffering on the frontlines.”
France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, whose country holds the council presidency and chaired the meeting, called the shrinking of humanitarian space “extremely worrisome.”
He said the Security Council must raise awareness and reiterate the principles of humanitarian law, including to armed forces that are parties to conflict and to armed groups.
The secretary-general said he has asked the new UN humanitarian chief to appoint a special adviser on the preservation of humanitarian space and access to strengthen negotiations on these issues.
Le Drian announced that during France’s presidency of the European Union during the first half of 2022 it plans to organize a humanitarian conference along with the European Commission.

US judge rules DACA program illegal, suspends new applications

Immigrant youth and advocates rally in support of DACA tin Austin, Texas in this Nov. 12, 2019 photo. (AP file)
Immigrant youth and advocates rally in support of DACA tin Austin, Texas in this Nov. 12, 2019 photo. (AP file)
Updated 28 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

US judge rules DACA program illegal, suspends new applications

Immigrant youth and advocates rally in support of DACA tin Austin, Texas in this Nov. 12, 2019 photo. (AP file)
Updated 28 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: A US federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings.
US District Judge Andrew Hanen sided with a group of states suing to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, arguing that it was illegally created by former President Barack Obama in 2012.
Hanen found the program violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) when it was created but said that since there were so many people currently enrolled in the program — nearly 650,000 — his ruling would be temporarily stayed for their cases and their renewal applications.
“To be clear,” the judge said, the order does not require the government to take “any immigration, deportation or criminal action against any DACA recipient.”
He said the government could continue to receive new applications to the program, as ordered by a federal judge in a separate case, but that it could not approve them.
The White House and Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Cheska Mae Perez, a 23-year-old DACA recipient from the Philippines, said her 22-year-old brother and 20-year-old sister applied for DACA as soon as new applications were allowed following a court order in December 2020. Her brother received his approval a couple of weeks ago, she said, but her sister was still waiting.
“I spoke with her a few minutes after the decision came down,” Perez said. “She burst into tears.”
Democratic US Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey wrote on Twitter that the ruling was not a surprise, “just a painful reminder that we need to stop relying on temporary immigration fixes.”
“Congress must seize the moment and any and all opportunities to finally provide a pathway to legalization for millions of undocumented immigrants,” he said.
Democratic President Joe Biden, who was vice president when Obama created the program, has said he wants to create a permanent pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients, known as “Dreamers.”
Biden issued a memorandum on his first day in office directing the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to take “all actions he deems appropriate” to “preserve and fortify” the program, which former President Donald Trump, a Republican, tried to end.

Judge agreed with DACA critics
The US Supreme Court last year blocked a bid by Trump to end DACA, saying that his administration had done so in an “arbitrary and capricious” manner.
US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in March that his department would issue a formal regulation to strengthen the legal standing of the DACA program, but the agency has yet to do so.
Biden’s comprehensive immigration bill, which Democrats introduced in Congress on Feb. 18, also calls for a three-year pathway to citizenship for many DACA recipients, but it lacks Republican support and faces long odds of passage.
The Obama administration issued a memo creating the DACA program after a bipartisan immigration reform bill called the DREAM Act failed to pass Congress.
Recipients are protected from deportation, granted work authorization, given access to drivers’ licenses, and in some cases have better access to financial aid for education.
Hanen agreed in his ruling with critics of the program who argued that DACA did an end-run around the legislative process by providing benefits to Dreamers without congressional authorization.
Beneficiaries of the program say that in the near-decade since its creation, DACA has allowed them to develop lives in the United States that would have been impossible without some form of legal status.
At the same time, recipients say the program’s constant tumult in the courts has caused undue stress, with an ever-present looming threat that the benefits of DACA could disappear at any moment.
Even though the ruling protects DACA holders for now, the prospect of future court proceedings creates more uncertainty for the group.

 

Taliban fighters claim capture of key provincial capital in north Afghanistan

Candles are placed by journalists next to the portrait of Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui as a tribute in Kolkata on Friday. (AFP)
Candles are placed by journalists next to the portrait of Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui as a tribute in Kolkata on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 17 July 2021

Taliban fighters claim capture of key provincial capital in north Afghanistan

Candles are placed by journalists next to the portrait of Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui as a tribute in Kolkata on Friday. (AFP)
  • City of Sheberghan is long-time stronghold of warlord, ex-Afghan vice president, leading figure in anti-Taliban alliance, Abdul Rashid Dostum
Updated 17 July 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Taliban fighters on Friday claimed to have taken control of an Afghan provincial capital considered a key gateway to the country’s northern and northeastern regions.

The city of Sheberghan, in Jowzjan province, reportedly became the group’s latest territorial gain following an intensification of clashes between the Taliban and government forces since US-led military accelerated troop withdrawals from Afghanistan.
The Taliban have continued to capture districts and border crossings in the country’s north and west.
Sheberghan has long been the seat of power for one of Afghanistan’s factional leaders, Abdul Rashid Dostum, a warlord, former vice president, and one of the main figures in the anti-Taliban alliance.
Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told Arab News: “The mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate by seizure of entrances of Sheberghan, capital city of Jowzjan, arrived in Sheberghan today.”
He said fighters loyal to Dostum and government troops had fled toward Sheberghan’s airport.
While government officials declined to comment, an official source in Jowzjan confirmed to Arab News that the city had fallen following a three-pronged attack.
But a pro-Dostum lawmaker, Mohammed Karim Jowzjani, told Arab News the Taliban were still on the outskirts of Sheberghan and that fighting continued to take place.
“The fighting is intense there. If Sheberghan falls, then two other provinces in its neighborhood will also fall and the Taliban will have an upper hand in the whole region,” he said.
He added that Dostum, who left Afghanistan for Turkey after the Taliban began their onslaughts in the northern region in early May, was expected to return to the country.
Since the launch of their attacks, the Taliban have captured scores of districts and a number of key border crossings with Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, largely due to the surrender of government forces.
Meanwhile, a convoy of government troops heading to recapture the Spin Boldak crossing with Pakistan was on Friday ambushed by the Taliban. A group of army soldiers and an award-winning Indian journalist traveling with them were killed in the attack.
Danish Siddiqui was a photojournalist with Reuters and had been in Kandahar to cover the fighting. Reuters confirmed his death.

Outcry in Kashmir over ban on Eid Al-Adha animal sacrifice

Goats huddle together as they are brought for sale at a market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP)
Goats huddle together as they are brought for sale at a market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP)
Updated 17 July 2021

Outcry in Kashmir over ban on Eid Al-Adha animal sacrifice

Goats huddle together as they are brought for sale at a market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP)
  • The ban follows a series of regulations targeting the indigenous population of the region that until August 2019 was India’s sole Muslim-majority state
Updated 17 July 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A wave of outrage was set off in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday after authorities in the disputed Muslim-majority region banned the sacrifice of animals during the Eid Al-Adha holiday.
Muslims constitute more than 70 percent of Kashmir’s population. They traditionally mark Eid Al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice, by offering special prayers and slaughtering livestock, usually a goat, cow or camel, and giving the meat to the poor.
But the local administration on Thursday ordered a “ban on illegal killings or sacrifices of cows or calves, camels and other animals,” warning of “stringent action against the offenders violating animal welfare laws.”
Kashmiris say they see the ban, coming ahead of the second-most important Muslim holiday, as yet another move by India targeting their identity.
“The order is against Article 14 of the Constitution of India which guarantees equal treatment, and also against Articles 25 and 26 which guarantee freedom of religious practices,” Srinagar human rights lawyer Habeel Iqbal told Arab News. “This order targets a particular community and hence is bad in law.”
Others see the ban also as an attack on religious freedom in Kashmir.
“This is a communal agenda of the right-wing Hindu government who are depriving Muslims, who are a minority across India, even of their basic fundamental rights to the freedom of religion,” said Majid Hyderi, a journalist and political analyst in Srinagar.

FASTFACTS

• Administration in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday ordered an end to what it said was ‘illegal killings or sacrifices’ of livestock.

• Muslims traditionally mark Eid Al-Adha by offering special prayers, slaughtering livestock and giving the meat to the poor.

“The issue like the ban on meat goes against the basic emotion and sentiments of the people and this might lead to a backlash and further alienation of the people of the region.”
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K. Pole, the main implementing authority for the order, was not available for the media on Friday, while the director of the Department of Animal Husbandry in Srinagar, Purnima Mittal, declined to comment.
The ban follows a series of regulations targeting the indigenous population of the region that until August 2019 was India’s sole Muslim-majority state.
In that month India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government abrogated Articles 370 and 35A of the country’s constitution, which granted special autonomous status to Kashmir, and scrapped its statehood by dividing it into two federally administered units.
That move was followed by a crackdown on political activity, arrests of hundreds of political leaders, and a series of administrative measures that raised concerns over attempts at engineering a demographic change in the Himalayan region.
“Since Aug. 5, 2019, there has been a pattern of issuing new orders, one after another, at a galloping pace. Most orders are being viewed as a part of the ruling BJP’s civilizational and ideological project with respect to Kashmir,” Srinagar author and journalist Gowhar Geelani said.
“The latest order, the ban on slaughter, is a part of the series. The BJP decides the menu, food habits, culture, identity and history,” he said.
Srinagar businessman Aijaz Ahmad said the new ban was like rubbing salt in the wound.
“This attack on religious sentiment is not good,” he said. “This is a deliberate provocation and attempt to stir up resentment.”

Tigrayans ensnared in wave of arbitrary arrests: Amnesty

Three more Ethiopian regions are sending soldiers to reinforce the national army in its fight against forces from the northern region of Tigray, officials say. (AP)
Three more Ethiopian regions are sending soldiers to reinforce the national army in its fight against forces from the northern region of Tigray, officials say. (AP)
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

Tigrayans ensnared in wave of arbitrary arrests: Amnesty

Three more Ethiopian regions are sending soldiers to reinforce the national army in its fight against forces from the northern region of Tigray, officials say. (AP)
  • Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says it is monitoring reports of harassment
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Amnesty International on Friday accused Ethiopia of arbitrarily arresting dozens of ethnic Tigrayans in Addis Ababa and elsewhere since rebels retook control of the war-hit Tigray region’s capital last month.

Those detained have included activists and journalists, and some have been beaten and transported hundreds of kilometers from the capital, Amnesty said.
The total number is likely to be in the hundreds, with the whereabouts of many unknown, Amnesty said.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray last November to detain and disarm leaders of the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
He said the move came in response to TPLF attacks on federal army camps.
The 2019 Nobel Peace laureate declared victory in late November after federal troops took the regional capital Mekele, but fighting continued and TPLF leaders remained on the run.
In late June the conflict took a stunning turn when pro-TPLF fighters reclaimed Mekele and Abiy declared a ceasefire.
The recent arrests of Tigrayans outside Tigray began after that, Amnesty said.
“Former detainees told us that police stations are filled with people speaking Tigrinya, and that authorities had conducted sweeping mass arrests of Tigrayans,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty’s East and Southern Africa director.
The arrests should stop and all detainees should be “promptly charged with internationally recognized crimes and given fair trials, or immediately and unconditionally released,” Muchena said.
Abiy’s government has previously denied engaging in ethnically motivated arrests.
The federal police and attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A lawyer for one detainee, who has since been released on bail, told Amnesty his client had been accused of having links to the TPLF, which the government considers a terrorist group.

BACKGROUND

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray last November to detain and disarm leaders of the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

One detainee told Amnesty that police raided his snooker hall on the night of July 2 and “began to harass and beat customers” before scrutinizing identity documents and detaining five Tigrayans.
“They kept us on the open air and it was raining the whole night. We also stayed there the next day on Saturday ... We were 26 Tigrayans arrested in the station that day,” the man said.
Of those, seven were transported 240 km east, to the Awash Arba area of Ethiopia’s Afar region, he said.
On Thursday, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), a state-affiliated but independent body, said it was also monitoring reports of arbitrary arrests, business closures and “other types of harassment targeting ethnic Tigrayans.”
The EHRC and rights groups have similarly voiced concern about previous rounds of such arrests going back to the beginning of the war. Tigrayan rebels announced an offensive this week to reclaim disputed territory in western and southern Tigray that was occupied early in the war by security forces from Amhara region, which borders Tigray to the south.
Thousands of Amhara forces, including militia fighters, have deployed to the border between the two regions, and three other regions have confirmed they are also sending troops.
Spokesmen for both sides have offered competing claims concerning who holds key towns including Alamata in southern Tigray and Mai-Tsebri in western Tigray.
A statement Thursday from the rebel’s “military command” said government soldiers and Amhara militia fighters had launched a counter-offensive Thursday near Mai-Tsebri.
The statement said the rebels’ operations would meanwhile “continue in succession and in wider scope than the previous ones.”
Separately, Debretsion Gebremichael, president of Tigray’s pre-war government, said in a statement on Thursday that pro-TPLF forces were not waging war on the population of Amhara.
He insisted they were focused on restoring Tigray’s pre-war boundaries.
“You should refuse being part of (this attack),” he said, referring to the government’s counter-offensive.
“You should say ‘it is enough’ and engage in a struggle that would be beneficial to you and your history.”
Amhara officials have also stressed that they are looking to reclaim land they accuse the TPLF of illegally annexing in the early 1990s and don’t mean to harm Tigrayan civilians.
Fighting in Tigray has already left thousands dead and, according to the United Nations, pushed hundreds of thousands to the brink of famine.

UK daily infections top 50,000 days before virus rules eased

UK daily infections top 50,000 days before virus rules eased
Updated 16 July 2021
AP

UK daily infections top 50,000 days before virus rules eased

UK daily infections top 50,000 days before virus rules eased
  • Government figures showed another 51,870 confirmed lab cases, the highest number since mid-January
  • Government hopes the rapid rollout of vaccines will keep a lid on the number of people becoming seriously ill
Updated 16 July 2021
AP

LONDON: The UK recorded more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases in one day Friday for the first time in six months.
Meanwhile, the British government’s top medical adviser warned that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 could hit “quite scary” levels within weeks.
Government figures showed another 51,870 confirmed lab cases, the highest number since mid-January. Infections have surged in recent weeks, mainly among unvaccinated younger people, as a result of the far more contagious delta variant and the easing of lockdown restrictions.
Despite the increase, the British government plans to lift all remaining legal restrictions on social contact in England on Monday and to ditch social distancing guidelines, as well as the legal requirement for people to wear masks in most indoor settings, including shops, trains, buses and subways.
The government is hoping that the rapid rollout of vaccines will keep a lid on the number of people becoming seriously ill with COVID-19 — a stance that some leading scientists at an emergency international summit critiqued as “reckless.”
The group, which includes advisers to the governments of Italy, New Zealand and Taiwan, said they joined forces through a “sense of urgency” to warn of the global consequences of allowing the delta variant to spread rapidly through the British population.
The scientists warned that the combination of high infections and high levels of vaccination “create the conditions in which an immune escape variant is most likely to emerge.”
One of the co-signatories to Friday’s statement, Dr. William A. Haseltine of the New York-based think tank Access Health International, went further, describing the strategy as “murderous” and “unconscionable.”
Families representing many of those who have died from COVID-19 in the UK also joined in the criticism of the plan devised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government.
“The overwhelming scientific consensus is that lifting restrictions on Monday will be disastrous, and bereaved families know firsthand how tragic the consequences of unlocking too early can be,” said Jo Goodman, co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice. “There is a real fear that once again the government’s thinking is being driven by what’s popular rather than the interests of the country.”
Other parts of the UK — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are taking more cautious steps out of lockdown.
So far, the number of people in UK hospitals with virus-related illnesses and subsequently dying remains relatively low, certainly when compared with the peak of the second wave of the pandemic earlier this year.
But with the government putting the country on notice that daily infections could rise to over 100,000 this summer, concerns are clearly growing. Johnson has sought to rein in any euphoria around Monday’s lifting of restrictions, an occasion tagged “Freedom Day” on social media.
Johnson is urging people to remain vigilant when meeting with others and to carry on wearing masks in enclosed or crowded places.
His chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, told a webinar hosted by London’s Science Museum late Thursday that the UK is “not out of the woods yet.”
“I don’t think we should underestimate the fact that we could get into trouble again surprisingly fast,” Whitty said.
More cases will inevitably lead to more people requiring hospital attention even though the vaccine rollout has helped build a wall of immunity around those deemed the most vulnerable. More than two-thirds of British adults have received both doses of a vaccine, and almost 88 percent have had one dose.
Friday’s government data showed 3,964 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the most since late March. Though the number has gone up steadily in recent weeks, it remains far lower than in January, when British hospitals had around 40,000 COVID-19 patients.
Alongside the increase in hospitalizations, daily virus-related deaths have risen to levels not seen since March. Another 49 virus-related deaths were recorded Friday, taking the UK’s total to 128,642, the seventh-highest in the world.
Whitty warned that the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is doubling about every three weeks and could reach “quite scary numbers” if the current trend continues.
“We are not by any means out of the woods yet on this. We are in much better shape due to the vaccine program, and drugs and a variety of other things,” he said.
“But this has got a long way to run in the UK, and it’s got even further to run globally,” he added.

