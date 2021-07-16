Who’s Who: Raed Al-Mudaiheem, Jeddah Airports Company chairman

Raed Al-Mudaiheem has been the chairman of the board of directors of Jeddah Airports Company since July 2021.
He has also been the chairman of the board of directors of the United Mining Industries since 2005. Al-Mudaiheem is the vice chairman of the board of directors of Masdar Building Materials, Northern Region Cement Co., Al-Yamamah Steel Industries Co., and Al-Badia Cement.
He is also the vice president of the Saudi-Iraqi Business Council and a board member of Saudi Airlines Catering, Bawan Group, Thabat Contracting Co., and Riyadh Cables Group.
Al-Mudaiheem served as the managing director and CEO of Masdar Building Materials, vice chairman of the board of directors of Saudi Airlines Catering, and as a board member of Swiss Cement Company representing Al-Muhaidib Investors Consortium in Egypt between 2006 and 2020 and Arabian Pipes between 2007 and 2015.
He held several positions at the Water and Sanitation Authority in Riyadh, such as director of the Riyadh program for water maintenance and operation between 1995-1997, director of plants and wells between 1989-1995, and as an electrical engineer between 1986-1989.
Al-Mudaiheem worked in diversified engineering activities within the power and water sectors, then moved to the private sector and acquired extensive experience in building materials (trading and manufacturing) — namely steel, cement, timber, gypsum, pre-cast, electrical transformers and manufacturing.
His areas of expertise include project management, strategy development, competitive analysis, mergers and acquisition.
He holds a BA and MA in electrical engineering from King Saud University, which he received in 1986 and 1992 respectively.
Saudi Arabia confirms 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,298 new cases
The health ministry also announced that 1,428 new patients had recovered from COVID-19
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: There were 13 new COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in Saudi arabia on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,048.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,298 new cases reported in the Kingdom over the previous 24 hours, meaning 507,423 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 11,029 remain active and 1,400 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 274, followed by Makkah and the Eastern Province with 240, Asir recorded 143, and Jazan confirmed 83 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,428 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 488,346.
There have also been 21,616,457 doses of vaccine administered across the Kingdom.
First Saudi soccer team for disabled women lands sponsorship deal
Friends of People with Disabilities Association and Pioneers Consulting sign partnership agreement
Updated 16 July 2021
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Al-Sadeeqat, the first soccer team in Saudi Arabia for women with disabilities, has scored a sponsorship deal.
The agreement was signed in Riyadh on Thursday by Princess Ghadeer Bint Abdullah Bin Saud, chair of the board of directors of the Friends of People with Disabilities Association (FPDA), and Faisal Al-Amro, partner and general manager of Pioneers Consulting.
Princess Ghadeer said that people with disabilities are an important and beloved part of Saudi society, and that the Kingdom guarantees their rights in every way.
Al-Amro said that in the seven years since the business was founded, Pioneers Consulting has earned the trust of clients in the public, private and non-profit sectors, and as part of its belief in social responsibility it is now proud to sponsor the Kingdom’s first soccer team for women with disabilities.
Princess Dania bint Abdullah bin Saud, the FPDA’s executive director, said that one of the aims of Saudi Vision 2030 is to ensure that people with disabilities are given the opportunity to participate in the social life of the country, and to empower them to develop and reach their full potential. Such empowerment is an integral part of the country’s sustainable development plan.
HIGHLIGHT
She told Arab News that the association looks forward to Al-Sadeeqat becoming the first officially accredited team for women with special needs, so that it can compete in local, regional and international competitions under the association’s banner.
Eithar Al-Baltan, consultant and partnerships officer at Pioneers Consulting, said that the sponsorship deal reflects the company’s belief in corporate social responsibility, in line with Vision 2030, and in the importance of quality of life.
Princess Sarah bint Nawaf, who is helping to run Al-Sadeeqat, said that the team was established to help support the development of sporting abilities among women with disabilities. Participating in sports can help with the rehabilitation of disabled people and also has positive effects on their mental health, she added.
She told Arab News that she hopes that the team will help to increase participation by people with disabilities in sport, and urged families to get involved by encouraging and supporting their children’s sporting dreams.
Al-Sadeeqat is just the beginning for the FPDA, which said that it hopes expand its activities to include other sports for disabled athletes.
Makkah Grand Mosque ready to receive Hajj pilgrims
Issuance of prayer permits for non-pilgrims to resume on July 24
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has stopped issuing prayer permits in the Grand Mosque, starting Friday, in preparation for Hajj to receive pilgrims.
Prayer permits will be issued again starting July 24, the ministry said.
The yearly pilgrimage to Makkah is considered the world's largest human gathering, with almost 2.5 million pilgrims in 2019.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Hajj is restricted to 60,000 pilgrims, all coming from within the Kingdom.
Last year, only 1,000 pilgrims were allowed as the world reeled in uncertainty as the pandemic first struck.
The Ministry of Health has stressed the importance of adhering to precautionary measures in family gatherings during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, such as wearing a mask, avoiding shaking hands and keeping a safe distance to limit the spread of the disease and to preserve the health and safety of all members of society.
On Thursday, the Health Ministry announced that more than 21 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saudi Arabia through more than 580 vaccination sites across the Kingdom.
Even then, new infections have continued worldwide as variants of the disease have emerged.
Saudi Arabia reported 15 more COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, taking the overall toll to 8,035.
There were 1,165 new cases, meaning that 506,125 people in the country have contracted the disease. A total of 11,172 cases remained active, of which 1,429 are in critical condition.
Meanwhile, ten people were arrested for violating Hajj regulations on Thursday after they failed to produce valid permits, Hajj Security Forces Command Brig. Gen. Sami Al-Shuwairekh said.
They were issued with SR10,000 ($2,660) fines.
Al-Shuwairekh called on all citizens and residents to abide by instructions for this year’s pilgrimage, adding that security personnel will bring legal action against anyone who tries to reach the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the central surrounding area and the holy sites (Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat) without a permit up to July 23.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that on July 17 and 18 pilgrims will be received at four centers, from where they will be transported to the Grand Mosque by buses to perform the arrival tawaf, before heading to the holy sites.
Residents eager to travel as KSA unveils summer tourism program
Updated 16 July 2021
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Saudis and expats have expressed their excitement about exploring the destinations featured in the Saudi Tourism Authority’s summer program.
The program, which began on June 24 and runs through to September, covers approximately 500 tourist experiences and 11 destinations across the Kingdom.
Yasmin Mohiuddin, a Bangladeshi expat who is a keen traveler, said she was looking forward to the program.
“Pre-COVID-19, when Saudi Seasons were going on, I enjoyed all of it. Unfortunately, the following year, the whole world faced a pandemic and Saudi Seasons could not take place. I hope this time it is bigger (with) lively vibes. I am sure Riyadh, AlUla, and Tabuk won’t be enjoyable during the heat.
“Taif, Al-Baha, and such regions with pleasant weather conditions during summer will be a hit, where visitors will enjoy the ambiance and sites altogether. If it is anything like the Saudi Seasons, I would sign up for them myself.”
The “Our Summer, Our Mood” campaign targets local and international visitors.
Jeddah, Umluj, and King Abdullah Economic City will have their shores open for tourists.
The mountainous regions of Taif, Al-Baha, and Asir offer thrilling activities. Other places, like Tabuk, AlUla, Riyadh, and Al-Ahsa, have thousands of years worth of history and promise a memorable experience for heritage geeks and enthusiasts.
Fahad Naseem, a 32-year-old expat, said he was glad the government was taking such initiatives to promote local tourism.
“Previously, there was not enough range of hotels and activities when traveling to these places. Now that the government is pushing tourism again, I am hoping that these places will become more and more interesting.”
Some people were simply excited about being able to travel again.
Amna Khalid, a 23-year-old Saudi student, said: “As long as I am in an environment that is safe, I absolutely cannot wait. University this year has been very stressful and I miss going to places like AlUla and Taif. It is even more exciting because I know that the authorities have had time to step up the destinations and make them world-class.”
Further information about the program is available on the Visit Saudi website or the Visit Saudi app.
It is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and helps develop destinations, provide investment opportunities, create permanent and seasonal jobs for locals, and contribute to social and economic development. These efforts will also cement Saudi Arabia’s position as a prominent tourist destination.
The program comes as a second luxury liner is about to start operating from Jeddah for this year’s holiday cruise season.
The Scenic Eclipse, which can carry up to 228 passengers, will sail from Jeddah between July 17 and Dec. 9, with destinations including Yanbu in Saudi Arabia, Aqaba in Jordan, and Port Ghalib Marina in Egypt, which is close to the historical sites of Luxor.
Saudi performing arts chiefs unveil major plans to boost theater sector
Authority will work to establish partnerships to create advanced theater industry that meets goals of Vision 2030
Updated 15 July 2021
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Saudi performing arts chiefs on Wednesday raised the curtain on an ambitious new strategy to create a thriving theater industry in the Kingdom.
The Theater and Performing Arts Authority has unveiled plans aimed at promoting Saudi talent, job opportunities, and standards of entertainment in the sector.
The authority’s chief executive officer, Sultan Al-Bazai, said: “Our main mission is to stimulate the development and growth of the theater and performing arts sector by empowering Saudi talents to build successful careers and create content that inspires audiences.”
Alongside an employee awareness campaign about the strategy, he pointed out that the authority would be working to establish partnerships in the sector to create an advanced Saudi theater industry that met the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Ministry of Culture.
The initiative, backed by Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud, was launched in the presence of Deputy Minister of Culture Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, Al-Bazai, and other prominent figures.
Fayez said: “This strategy has been set, among its objectives, to provide support in different models, care for infrastructure, and societal and geographical access to each city, in addition to a comprehensive development of the sector with all its components, on top of which is the development of talents and capabilities that abound in the Kingdom.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us until we reach the establishment of a great theatrical industry that perpetuates our culture, documents our stories, expresses our concerns, our arts, and our ambitions.
“We also have a lot of challenges to overcome in providing empowerment opportunities for all fields that fall within the scope of theater and performing arts, in order to achieve the goals and outputs that everyone aspires to,” he added.
The strategy will cover all forms of performing arts including theater, dance, circus shows, stand-up comedy, street and motion performances, and opera. It will also encompass venues, content, production, and the prevalence of the culture of performing arts in the Kingdom.
The authority’s vision, according to its website, was “to create inspiring performances with exceptional talents on every stage.”
Its key aims were to enhance the quantity and diversity of content, increase the number and variety of local productions, improve access to the theater and performing arts sector, raise appreciation levels among members of the public and practitioners, and generate audience demand.
In meeting the objectives, the authority would be looking to create an effective theater space for Saudi talent, strengthen the sector’s contribution to economic growth, promote culture as a way of life, and boost levels of professionalism and creativity.
A total of 26 initiatives to develop the sector will be implemented in stages through to 2030. They will include talent development involving education, training, talent-spotting, school theater, traditional dance, cultural business incubators, theater academies, career development schemes, graduate recruitment, and sector awards.
Work to upgrade the country’s performing arts infrastructure, national theater, and Riyadh theater district will also be undertaken, and funding will be made available to help support local productions, the staging and hosting of shows, and the financing of events and content.
On modern technology, the strategy will introduce an innovation support program and multi-screen initiative. And to drive audience figures, the authority intends to subsidize ticket prices, carry out audience satisfaction surveys, promote critical reviews of theater performances, raise awareness of local and international works, and encourage community participation and cultural tourism.
Through the provision of educational and training courses, officials hope that around 4,500 graduate performers and 4,200 qualified trainees will emerge.