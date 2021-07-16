Who’s Who: Raed Al-Mudaiheem, Jeddah Airports Company chairman

Raed Al-Mudaiheem has been the chairman of the board of directors of Jeddah Airports Company since July 2021.

He has also been the chairman of the board of directors of the United Mining Industries since 2005. Al-Mudaiheem is the vice chairman of the board of directors of Masdar Building Materials, Northern Region Cement Co., Al-Yamamah Steel Industries Co., and Al-Badia Cement.

He is also the vice president of the Saudi-Iraqi Business Council and a board member of Saudi Airlines Catering, Bawan Group, Thabat Contracting Co., and Riyadh Cables Group.

Al-Mudaiheem served as the managing director and CEO of Masdar Building Materials, vice chairman of the board of directors of Saudi Airlines Catering, and as a board member of Swiss Cement Company representing Al-Muhaidib Investors Consortium in Egypt between 2006 and 2020 and Arabian Pipes between 2007 and 2015.

He held several positions at the Water and Sanitation Authority in Riyadh, such as director of the Riyadh program for water maintenance and operation between 1995-1997, director of plants and wells between 1989-1995, and as an electrical engineer between 1986-1989.

Al-Mudaiheem worked in diversified engineering activities within the power and water sectors, then moved to the private sector and acquired extensive experience in building materials (trading and manufacturing) — namely steel, cement, timber, gypsum, pre-cast, electrical transformers and manufacturing.

His areas of expertise include project management, strategy development, competitive analysis, mergers and acquisition.

He holds a BA and MA in electrical engineering from King Saud University, which he received in 1986 and 1992 respectively.