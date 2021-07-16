You are here

Saudi foreign minister meets Turkish counterpart at Uzbekistan conference

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. (SPA)
  The Uzbek convention was titled, "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities"
TASHKENT: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of a two-day international conference being held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek convention was titled, “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities,” and during their meeting the ministers discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern and ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Turkey.

Also present at the talks between the prince and Cavusoglu was Saudi ambassador to Uzbekistan, Hisham Al-Suwailem, and director general of the Saudi foreign minister’s office, Abdulrahman Al-Daoud.

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Tashkent on Friday.

The Saudi minister attended a two-day international conference, “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities,” in the capital of Uzbekistan.

Prince Faisal conveyed to the president the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Uzbekistan president conveyed his greetings to the king, the crown prince, and to the government and people of Saudi Arabia.

Prince Faisal congratulated Mirziyoyev for the success of the conference and discussed the importance of boosting joint investments in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which he said provided many promising opportunities, especially in technology, innovation and renewable energy.

The Saudi minister also met Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdul Aziz Kamilov. They discussed bilateral relations and the importance of developing them through the Saudi-Uzbek Joint Committee, which works on achieving the aspirations of the leadership and peoples of the two countries.

The meeting also discussed the importance of exploring joint investment opportunities according to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, especially in innovation, technology, and vital sectors.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Saudi minister also met his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu. The ministers discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern.

 

Raed Al-Mudaiheem has been the chairman of the board of directors of Jeddah Airports Company since July 2021.

He has also been the chairman of the board of directors of the United Mining Industries since 2005. Al-Mudaiheem is the vice chairman of the board of directors of Masdar Building Materials, Northern Region Cement Co., Al-Yamamah Steel Industries Co., and Al-Badia Cement.

He is also the vice president of the Saudi-Iraqi Business Council and a board member of Saudi Airlines Catering, Bawan Group, Thabat Contracting Co., and Riyadh Cables Group.

Al-Mudaiheem served as the managing director and CEO of Masdar Building Materials, vice chairman of the board of directors of Saudi Airlines Catering, and as a board member of Swiss Cement Company representing Al-Muhaidib Investors Consortium in Egypt between 2006 and 2020 and Arabian Pipes between 2007 and 2015.

He held several positions at the Water and Sanitation Authority in Riyadh, such as director of the Riyadh program for water maintenance and operation between 1995-1997, director of plants and wells between 1989-1995, and as an electrical engineer between 1986-1989.

Al-Mudaiheem worked in diversified engineering activities within the power and water sectors, then moved to the private sector and acquired extensive experience in building materials (trading and manufacturing) — namely steel, cement, timber, gypsum, pre-cast, electrical transformers and manufacturing.

His areas of expertise include project management, strategy development, competitive analysis, mergers and acquisition.

He holds a BA and MA in electrical engineering from King Saud University, which he received in 1986 and 1992 respectively.

Saudi Arabia confirms 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,298 new cases

  The health ministry also announced that 1,428 new patients had recovered from COVID-19
RIYADH: There were 13 new COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in Saudi arabia on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,048.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,298 new cases reported in the Kingdom over the previous 24 hours, meaning 507,423 people have now contracted the disease. 

Of the total number of cases, 11,029 remain active and 1,400 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 274, followed by Makkah and the Eastern Province with 240, Asir recorded 143, and Jazan confirmed 83 cases.

The health ministry also announced that 1,428 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 488,346.

There have also been 21,616,457 doses of vaccine administered across the Kingdom.

First Saudi soccer team for disabled women lands sponsorship deal

First Saudi soccer team for disabled women lands sponsorship deal

  Friends of People with Disabilities Association and Pioneers Consulting sign partnership agreement
RIYADH: Al-Sadeeqat, the first soccer team in Saudi Arabia for women with disabilities, has scored a sponsorship deal.

The agreement was signed in Riyadh on Thursday by Princess Ghadeer Bint Abdullah Bin Saud, chair of the board of directors of the Friends of People with Disabilities Association (FPDA), and Faisal Al-Amro, partner and general manager of Pioneers Consulting.

Princess Ghadeer said that people with disabilities are an important and beloved part of Saudi society, and that the Kingdom guarantees their rights in every way.

Al-Amro said that in the seven years since the business was founded, Pioneers Consulting has earned the trust of clients in the public, private and non-profit sectors, and as part of its belief in social responsibility it is now proud to sponsor the Kingdom’s first soccer team for women with disabilities.

Princess Dania bint Abdullah bin Saud, the FPDA’s executive director, said that one of the aims of Saudi Vision 2030 is to ensure that people with disabilities are given the opportunity to participate in the social life of the country, and to empower them to develop and reach their full potential. Such empowerment is an integral part of the country’s sustainable development plan.

She told Arab News that the association looks forward to Al-Sadeeqat becoming the first officially accredited team for women with special needs, so that it can compete in local, regional and international competitions under the association’s banner.

Eithar Al-Baltan, consultant and partnerships officer at Pioneers Consulting, said that the sponsorship deal reflects the company’s belief in corporate social responsibility, in line with Vision 2030, and in the importance of quality of life.

Princess Sarah bint Nawaf, who is helping to run Al-Sadeeqat, said that the team was established to help support the development of sporting abilities among women with disabilities. Participating in sports can help with the rehabilitation of disabled people and also has positive effects on their mental health, she added.

She told Arab News that she hopes that the team will help to increase participation by people with disabilities in sport, and urged families to get involved by encouraging and supporting their children’s sporting dreams.

Al-Sadeeqat is just the beginning for the FPDA, which said that it hopes expand its activities to include other sports for disabled athletes.

 

Makkah Grand Mosque ready to receive Hajj pilgrims

Makkah Grand Mosque ready to receive Hajj pilgrims

  Issuance of prayer permits for non-pilgrims to resume on July 24
JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has stopped issuing prayer permits in the Grand Mosque, starting Friday, in preparation for Hajj to receive pilgrims.

Prayer permits will be issued again starting July 24, the ministry said.

The yearly pilgrimage to Makkah  is considered the world's largest human gathering, with almost 2.5 million pilgrims in 2019. 

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Hajj is restricted to 60,000 pilgrims, all coming from within the Kingdom.  

Last year, only 1,000 pilgrims were allowed as the world reeled in uncertainty as the pandemic first struck. 

The Ministry of Health has stressed the importance of adhering to precautionary measures in family gatherings during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, such as wearing a mask, avoiding shaking hands and keeping a safe distance to limit the spread of the disease and to preserve the health and safety of all members of society.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry announced that more than 21 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saudi Arabia through more than 580 vaccination sites across the Kingdom.

Even then, new infections have continued worldwide as variants of the disease have emerged.

Saudi Arabia reported 15 more COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, taking the overall toll to 8,035.

There were 1,165 new cases, meaning that 506,125 people in the country have contracted the disease. A total of 11,172 cases remained active, of which 1,429 are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, ten people were arrested for violating Hajj regulations on Thursday after they failed to produce valid permits, Hajj Security Forces Command ‏Brig. Gen. Sami Al-Shuwairekh said.

They were issued with SR10,000 ($2,660) fines.

Al-Shuwairekh called on all citizens and residents to abide by instructions for this year’s pilgrimage, adding that security personnel will bring legal action against anyone who tries to reach the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the central surrounding area and the holy sites (Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat) without a permit up to July 23.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that on July 17 and 18 pilgrims will be received at four centers, from where they will be transported to the Grand Mosque by buses to perform the arrival tawaf, before heading to the holy sites.

