What We Are Buying Today: Eco Friendly & Co

Ugandan weightlifter missing in Japan before Olympics
Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, failed to show up for a coronavirus test and was not in his hotel room
Ugandan sports officials said the athlete recently found out he wouldn’t compete at the Games due to quota system
Updated 16 July 2021
AFP
TOKYO: A Ugandan weightlifter has gone missing during an Olympic training camp in Japan after learning he would not be able to compete, Japanese and Ugandan officials said Friday.
Authorities were searching for Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, who failed to show up for a coronavirus test and was not in his hotel room, host city Izumisano said in a statement.
Ugandan sports officials said the athlete had recently found out he would not be able to compete at the Games because of a quota system.
“One member of the Ugandan delegation, which the city received as a host town, has gone missing and cannot be reached,” the city near Osaka said in a statement.
“The city is making all efforts to search for the individual. We have reported the matter to police.”
The statement said Ssekitoleko was last seen shortly after midnight inside the hotel by a fellow athlete.
He failed to conduct a required PCR test by shortly after noon and the alarm was raised when he was not found in his hotel room.
Salim Musoke Ssenkungu, president of the Ugandan Weightlifting Federation, told AFP that Ssekitoleko had been training “very hard” for his first Olympic weightlifting competition but was told this week that he would not be allowed to compete and had to return home.
“If someone is there in Japan and is assuming he is going to compete but then gets bad news, of course he is going to be upset,” Ssenkungu said.
The young athlete had recently won a bronze in the Africa Weightlifting Championships and was considered experienced despite his youth, he added.
“He’s not from a rich family so it took a lot of interest and energy from him to be successful,” Ssenkungu said.
Donald Rukare, president of the Uganda Olympic Committee, said officials had only just been informed about the disappearance.
“We are also trying to find out (what happened). We are in contact with the team in Osaka,” he told AFP.
Uganda’s delegation arrived in Japan last month, headed for a pre-Games training camp in Izumisano, in Osaka region.
But a coach tested positive on arrival, and other delegation members were subsequently asked to self-isolate, with a second member later testing positive.
Virus cases are rising in Tokyo, which is under a state of emergency, and there is heavy scrutiny in Japan of infection risks linked to the Games.
Athletes and other Olympic participants are subject to strict rules including regular testing and limits on their movement.
Teams in training camps are limited to their hotels and training sites, and barred from moving around freely and interacting with local residents.
There have been claims however of some violations of the rules by Olympic participants and the government said Friday it had asked organizers to investigate and punish anyone found to be flouting the regulations.
The Games open in a week’s time, but spectators have been barred from all events in Tokyo and surrounding areas, and will be allowed into just a handful of venues outside the capital.
Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen takes on British icons including Spitfire fighter jet
In a promotional video released by Red Bull, Verstappen outpaced them all
Going into this weekend’s Grand Prix, Verstappen holds a 32-point lead over his nearest rival at Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News
LONDON: While all the focus this weekend will be on whether Max Verstappen can continue his drive toward the Formula One world championship title at Silverstone, the Dutchman took time out to race some British icons ahead of the race.
The Red Bull driver took on an iconic red London bus and London black cab, and even a common white van, before challenging the legendary Spitfire fighter plane during a lap of the famous Goodwood circuit in west Sussex.
In a promotional video released by Red Bull, Verstappen outpaced them all while showing off the raw power and speed of the F1 championship-winning RB7 car, which Sebastian Vettel drove to the title in 2011.
This year’s championship leader made light work of the white van, the London bus and the black cab.
The Second World War jet joined the race late, swooping over the circuit and ended up crossing the line in a photo finish with Verstappen going at full throttle.
Going into this weekend’s Grand Prix, Verstappen holds a 32-point lead over his nearest rival at Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, who is vying for a record-breaking eighth world championship title this season and a third straight British Grand Prix win after wins in 2019 and 2020.
Ray Hanania show discusses role Arabs are playing in deep space exploration
Almekdash tells Arab News that Arab American participation in NASA projects is an ‘opportunity for our community to give back’ to the US
The UAE’s Al-Matrooshi aims to become just the second Arab woman to fly on a NASA mission
Updated 14 July 2021
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: Last week, the UAE introduced Nora Al-Matrooshi as the first Arab woman to start training to be an astronaut as she could play a pivotal role in the country’s upcoming space missions.
The UAE, considered a newcomer to the world of space exploration, sent the first Emirati into space as part of a three-member crew that blasted off on a Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan in September 2019.
One year later, Abu Dhabi said it planned to launch an unmanned rover to the moon by 2024 which would be the first trip to Earth’s satellite by an Arab country.
Then in February, the UAE’s “Hope” probe successfully entered Mars’ orbit making history as the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.
If Al-Matrooshi does find herself involved in a future space mission, she would be just the second Arab woman to actually fly on a NASA mission. The first woman was Christa McAuliffe, a US teacher and astronaut of Lebanese American heritage, who died during the destruction of the Space Shuttle Challenger on Jan. 28, 1986.
This past year, McAuliffe was honored as her image appeared on the face of an American silver dollar coin to continue her educational mission 35 years after she and her six astronaut crewmates were tragically lost in flight.
But whether they are from the Arab world or from the diaspora in Western countries, Arabs clearly have a role to play in space exploration, said Hasan Almekdash, who works as a bio-statistician contractor through Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR), a US-based company operating in fields of science, technology, and engineering.
“I know about 24 other Arab Americans who work or worked at NASA,” said Almekdash, who is focused on the biomedical research and environmental sciences division at the NASA Johnson Space Center (JSC).
“Most of the people are engineers and scientists supporting some NASA divisions as contractors.”
Two of the Arab Americans working on NASA’s Mars Exploration program are Palestinians and originally from the Gaza Strip. Loay Elbasyouni grew up in Beit Hanoun and was a part of the engineering team that launched a helicopter from the surface of Mars in February 2021.
The other Arab American is Soha Al-Qeshawi, a senior software engineer, who is helping NASA build the Orion spacecraft, which will serve as the exploratory spacecraft that will carry astronauts to the Red Planet.
Almekdash told Arab News that Arab American participation in NASA projects “is an opportunity for our community to give back to this country.” Along with other Arabs from America and the Arab World, he is playing “a significant role” in the exploration of Mars.
“We are studying long space travel and its implications on health because when you go to space, you have a lot of fluid changes,” Almekdash said.
“You have a lot of things that happen to the muscles and bones. You have a radiation effect. Life happens, even in space, so you run into medical situations and you need to figure out a way to deal with these. Basically, we conduct research at NASA and KBR. We support the NASA scientists in our expertise to find optimal solutions for long space travel.”
“I am focused on medical research,” Almekdash said. “So hopefully, we will try to solve all the data problems like human health in space and how to make long space travel possible.”
Almekdash made his comments during an appearance Wednesday on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show” broadcast live on WNZK AM 690 Radio in Detroit, and WDMV AM 700 Radio in Washington D.C. on the US Arab Radio Network. The radio show was streamed live on the Arab News Facebook page and is on a podcast at ArabNews.com/RayRadioshow.
US gun company under fire for producing pistol resembling Lego toy
“Block 19” comes with a kit of bricks and glue to allow consumers to customize their own makeshift bricks gun
Several anti-gun campaigners in the US described producing a gun that looks like a child’s toy as irresponsible
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: A US gun company is facing a backlash after it produced a real pistol designed to resemble a gun made of Lego bricks, with many describing the action as dangerous and irresponsible.
Culper Precision, a company that manufactures Glock19 pistols, has used plastic toy bricks similar to those produced by the toy giant, to customize the pistol that looks like a child’s toy gun.
Except that in this case, the “Block 19” pistol is “fully functional,” it said.
“Block 19” comes with a kit of bricks and glue to allow consumers to customize their own makeshift bricks gun by attaching plastic add-ons, such as slide mounted optics.
The company said it was “grateful for the attention that Block19 is currently getting across the globe” and that it built Block19 “to talk about the enjoyment of the shooting sports and the joy that can only be found in marksmanship practice and training.”
However, several anti-gun campaigners in the US described producing a gun that looks like a child’s toy as irresponsible and dangerous.
Shannon Watts, member of the Everytown for Gun Safety campaign group, said her organization contacted Lego about the customized Block19 last week.
She said the Danish company then sent a "cease and desist" letter to Culper Precision demanding that it stop producing the weapon, which is covered in toy building blocks similar to Lego bricks.
She said there was a risk that children may be drawn to use firearms “even when guns don't look like toys”.
The weapon appears to have since been removed from the gun manufacturer's website.
French-Moroccan ultra runner to test his limits in aid of education in Yemen’s Socotra
Ultra-runner Hichame Moubarak will test his limits on the Yemeni island of Socotra to raise funds for local schools
Updated 14 July 2021
RUA’A ALAMERI
DUBAI: After running the world’s hottest desert in Namibia, the windiest in Mongolia, the driest in Chile and the coldest in Antarctica, Hichame Moubarak now has his sights set on becoming the first person to complete a run around Socotra in a bid to raise funds for schools on the Yemeni island.
The French-Moroccan ultra-runner currently based in Qatar said that he hopes to raise $10,000 for the five schools on Socotra.
One of his biggest challenges, he said, will be to avoid injury on the sharp rockyand mountainious terrain.
“Running on Socotra is quite difficult because there are lots of rocks and you can get surface damage, so you always need to focus on the ground and where you place your feet,” he said.
Moubarak aims to complete this self-curated run in eight days, running 42 km a day, in November. He traveled to Socotra in May to plan his route with local guide Rafat Showqi.
“At one point when I was alone in the middle of nowhere, I thought to myself, if I put my feet here, I think the rock will collapse and it was a 10-meter drop. I was really looking at safety closely when I was there,” he said.
One of dangers of tackling such a challenge on Socotra is that the island lacks cellular network coverage, so Moubarak risks being stranded if injured.
When asked what led him to undertake extreme challenges, the ultra-runner said that he wants to test his limits, physically and mentally.
Socotra, described as the “Galapagos of the Middle East” and the “Jewel of Arabia,” is a Yemeni UNESCO World Heritage Site. While largely unaffected by the war that broke out in Yemen in 2015, the island suffers from economic depression, and education is one of many sectors in need of urgent funding.
Moubarak said that funds raised for his run, which he has named The Jurassic Ultra Challenge, will cover IT eqquipment, a screen projector, and a one-year salary for a teacher for the five schools on the island. He hopes this will help schools develop a digital library to document the biodiversity of the island as well as its distinct flora and fauna.
“They live on an amazing island, and I thought to myself, maybe they don’t know everything about the island, and maybe they need to have tools to develop this library,” he said.
“So the idea at the beginning was to buy equipment and support them to create a database documenting the different species of trees, birds and insects,” he added.
This is not Moubarak’s first effort to raise funds for a disadvantaged community. In 2018, his fundraiser for clean water access in Sierra Leone raised $25,000, and benefited 800 people.
He said that running for a cause helps him get through the difficult moments of his challenges.
“Combining them with a cause creates more awareness and raises more money,” he said.
As someone who has come from hardship, he said, completing charitable challenges is a way of “giving back.”
“I grew up in a very difficult environment; my parents had huge difficulties raising me and my siblings. I left home when I was 12 because I was obliged to change my environment drastically,” Moubarak said.
“Now I see myself and look at where I am and what I am doing. It’s like giving back, giving back to people, but also giving back to myself,” he added.