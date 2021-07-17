Europe reels from worst floods in years as death toll nears 130

You are here

An aerial view taken on July 16, 2021 shows the destruction in the pedestrian area of Bad Muenstereifel, western Germany, after heavy rain hit parts of the country, causing widespread flooding. (AFP)

A picture taken on July 15, 2021 shows a view of a flooded street in the Belgian city of Verviers, near Liege, after heavy rains and floods lashed western Europe. (AFP)
This aerial view taken in Brommelen on July 16, 2021 shows the flooded area around the Meuse after a levee of the Juliana Canal broke. (AFP)
AFP

AFP

SCHULD, Germany: Devastating floods have torn through entire villages and killed at least 128 people in Europe, most of them in western Germany where stunned emergency services were still combing the wreckage on Friday.
Unsuspecting residents were caught completely off guard by the torrent dubbed the “flood of death” by German newspaper Bild.
Streets and houses were submerged by water in some areas, while cars were left overturned on soaked streets after flood waters passed. Some districts were completely cut off.
“Everything was under water within 15 minutes,” Agron Berischa, a 21-year-old decorator from Bad Neuenahr in Rhineland-Palatinate state, told AFP.
“Our flat, our office, our neighbors’ houses, everywhere was under water.”
In nearby Schuld, Hans-Dieter Vrancken, 65, said “caravans, cars were washed away, trees were uprooted, houses were knocked down.”
“We have lived here in Schuld for over 20 years and we have never experienced anything like it. It’s like a warzone,” he said.
Roger Lewentz, interior minister for Rheinland-Palatinate, told Bild the death toll was likely to rise as emergency services continued to search the affected areas over the coming days.
“When emptying cellars or pumping out cellars, we keep coming across people who have lost their lives in these floods,” he said.
With five more dead found in the state by Friday evening, the nationwide death toll mounted to 108.
Adding to the devastation, several more people were feared dead in a landslide in the town of Erftstadt in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) triggered by the floods.
In neighboring Belgium, the government confirmed the death toll had jumped to 20 — earlier reports had said 23 dead — with more than 21,000 people left without electricity in one region.
Calling the floods “possibly the most catastrophic our country has ever seen,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo declared Tuesday a day of national mourning.
Luxembourg and the Netherlands were also hammered by heavy rains, inundating many areas and forcing thousands to be evacuated in the city of Maastricht.

In Germany’s hard-hit Ahrweiler district in Rhineland-Palatinate, several houses collapsed completely, drawing comparisons to the aftermath of a tsunami.
At least 24 people were confirmed dead in Euskirchen, one of the worst-affected towns.
“I fear that we will only see the full extent of the disaster in the coming days,” Chancellor Angela Merkel said late Thursday from Washington, where she met with President Joe Biden.
“My empathy and my heart go out to all of those who in this catastrophe lost their loved ones, or who are still worrying about the fate of people still missing.”
In Ahrweiler, around 1,300 people were unaccounted for, although local authorities told Bild the high number was likely due to damaged phone networks.
Lewentz told local media that up to 60 people were believed to be missing, “and when you haven’t heard from people for such a long time... you have to fear the worst.”

Gerd Landsberg, head of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, said the cost of the damage was likely to run into “billions of euros.”
In Belgium, the army has been sent to four of the country’s 10 provinces to help with rescue and evacuations.
The swollen Meuse river “is going to look very dangerous for Liege,” a nearby city of 200,000 people, warned Wallonia regional president Elio Di Rupo.
In Switzerland, lakes and rivers were also swelling after heavy overnight rainfall. In Lucerne in particular, Lake Lucerne had begun to flood the city center.
Some parts of western Europe received up to two months’ worth of rainfall in two days on soil that was already near saturation, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
But there was some improvement Friday as the water level began to fall back.

The severe storms have put climate change back at the center of Germany’s election campaign ahead of a September 26 poll marking the end of Merkel’s 16 years in power.
Speaking in Berlin, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Germany would “only be able to curb extreme weather situations if we engage in a determined fight against climate change.”
The country “must prepare much better” in future, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said, adding that “this extreme weather is a consequence of climate change.”
Because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, climate change increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.
In urban areas with poor drainage and buildings located in flood zones, the damage can be severe.
North Rhine-Westphalia premier Armin Laschet, the conservative running to succeed Merkel, called for “speeding up” global efforts to fight climate change, underlining the link between global warming and extreme weather.
 

US probes rash of health incidents among diplomats in Vienna

US probes rash of health incidents among diplomats in Vienna
Updated 22 min 1 sec ago
AP

US probes rash of health incidents among diplomats in Vienna

US probes rash of health incidents among diplomats in Vienna
  • At least 20 Vienna-based employees have reported suffering from mysterious symptoms since President Joe Biden was inaugurated
  • Some of the symptoms are similar to those first reported by US diplomats and spies in Havana, Cuba, in 2016 and 2017
Updated 22 min 1 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is investigating a recent rash of mysterious health incidents reported by American diplomats and other government employees in Vienna, Austria, US officials said Friday.
Some of the symptoms are similar to those first reported by US diplomats and spies in Havana, Cuba, in 2016 and 2017 for which no definitive cause has yet been determined, according to the officials, who said more than 20 new cases were being looked at by medical teams at the State Department and elsewhere, including the Pentagon and CIA.
“In coordination with our partners across the US government, we are vigorously investigating reports of possible unexplained health incidents among the US Embassy Vienna community,” the State Department said. “Any employees who reported a possible UHI received immediate and appropriate attention and care.”
Some believe the unexplained injuries, which include brain damage, are the result of attacks with microwave or radio wave weapons. However, despite years of study there is no consensus as to what or who might be behind the incidents or whether they are, in fact, attacks.
The Vienna-based employees have reported suffering from mysterious symptoms since President Joe Biden was inaugurated, according to the officials. The Vienna cases were first reported Friday by The New Yorker magazine.
Vienna has for centuries been a center for espionage and diplomacy and was a hub for clandestine spy-versus-spy activity during the Cold War. The city is currently the site of indirect talks between Iran and the United States over salvaging the nuclear deal that was negotiated there in 2015.
Those talks are now in hiatus and it was not immediately clear if any members of the US negotiating team were among those suffering from injuries.
The problem has been labeled the “Havana Syndrome,” because the first cases affected personnel in 2016 at the US Embassy in Cuba. In May, officials said at least 130 cases across the government are were under investigation, up from several dozen last year.
People who are believed to have been affected have reported headaches, dizziness and symptoms consistent with concussions, with some requiring months of medical treatment. Some have reported hearing a loud noise before the sudden onset of symptoms.
Particularly alarming are revelations of at least two possible incidents in the Washington area, including one case near the White House in November in which an official reported dizziness.
Although some are convinced the injuries are the result of directed energy attacks, others believe the growing number of cases could actually be linked to “mass psychogenic illness,” in which people learning of others with symptoms begin to feel sick themselves.

 

Topics: Austria

US judge rules DACA program illegal, suspends new applications

Immigrant youth and advocates rally in support of DACA tin Austin, Texas in this Nov. 12, 2019 photo. (AP file)
Immigrant youth and advocates rally in support of DACA tin Austin, Texas in this Nov. 12, 2019 photo. (AP file)
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

US judge rules DACA program illegal, suspends new applications

Immigrant youth and advocates rally in support of DACA tin Austin, Texas in this Nov. 12, 2019 photo. (AP file)
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: A US federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings.
US District Judge Andrew Hanen sided with a group of states suing to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, arguing that it was illegally created by former President Barack Obama in 2012.
Hanen found the program violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) when it was created but said that since there were so many people currently enrolled in the program — nearly 650,000 — his ruling would be temporarily stayed for their cases and their renewal applications.
“To be clear,” the judge said, the order does not require the government to take “any immigration, deportation or criminal action against any DACA recipient.”
He said the government could continue to receive new applications to the program, as ordered by a federal judge in a separate case, but that it could not approve them.
The White House and Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Cheska Mae Perez, a 23-year-old DACA recipient from the Philippines, said her 22-year-old brother and 20-year-old sister applied for DACA as soon as new applications were allowed following a court order in December 2020. Her brother received his approval a couple of weeks ago, she said, but her sister was still waiting.
“I spoke with her a few minutes after the decision came down,” Perez said. “She burst into tears.”
Democratic US Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey wrote on Twitter that the ruling was not a surprise, “just a painful reminder that we need to stop relying on temporary immigration fixes.”
“Congress must seize the moment and any and all opportunities to finally provide a pathway to legalization for millions of undocumented immigrants,” he said.
Democratic President Joe Biden, who was vice president when Obama created the program, has said he wants to create a permanent pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients, known as “Dreamers.”
Biden issued a memorandum on his first day in office directing the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to take “all actions he deems appropriate” to “preserve and fortify” the program, which former President Donald Trump, a Republican, tried to end.

Judge agreed with DACA critics
The US Supreme Court last year blocked a bid by Trump to end DACA, saying that his administration had done so in an “arbitrary and capricious” manner.
US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in March that his department would issue a formal regulation to strengthen the legal standing of the DACA program, but the agency has yet to do so.
Biden’s comprehensive immigration bill, which Democrats introduced in Congress on Feb. 18, also calls for a three-year pathway to citizenship for many DACA recipients, but it lacks Republican support and faces long odds of passage.
The Obama administration issued a memo creating the DACA program after a bipartisan immigration reform bill called the DREAM Act failed to pass Congress.
Recipients are protected from deportation, granted work authorization, given access to drivers’ licenses, and in some cases have better access to financial aid for education.
Hanen agreed in his ruling with critics of the program who argued that DACA did an end-run around the legislative process by providing benefits to Dreamers without congressional authorization.
Beneficiaries of the program say that in the near-decade since its creation, DACA has allowed them to develop lives in the United States that would have been impossible without some form of legal status.
At the same time, recipients say the program’s constant tumult in the courts has caused undue stress, with an ever-present looming threat that the benefits of DACA could disappear at any moment.
Even though the ruling protects DACA holders for now, the prospect of future court proceedings creates more uncertainty for the group.

 

Topics: Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Dreamers Joe Biden

Taliban fighters claim capture of key provincial capital in north Afghanistan

Candles are placed by journalists next to the portrait of Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui as a tribute in Kolkata on Friday. (AFP)
Candles are placed by journalists next to the portrait of Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui as a tribute in Kolkata on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 17 July 2021

Taliban fighters claim capture of key provincial capital in north Afghanistan

Candles are placed by journalists next to the portrait of Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui as a tribute in Kolkata on Friday. (AFP)
  • City of Sheberghan is long-time stronghold of warlord, ex-Afghan vice president, leading figure in anti-Taliban alliance, Abdul Rashid Dostum
Updated 17 July 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Taliban fighters on Friday claimed to have taken control of an Afghan provincial capital considered a key gateway to the country’s northern and northeastern regions.

The city of Sheberghan, in Jowzjan province, reportedly became the group’s latest territorial gain following an intensification of clashes between the Taliban and government forces since US-led military accelerated troop withdrawals from Afghanistan.
The Taliban have continued to capture districts and border crossings in the country’s north and west.
Sheberghan has long been the seat of power for one of Afghanistan’s factional leaders, Abdul Rashid Dostum, a warlord, former vice president, and one of the main figures in the anti-Taliban alliance.
Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told Arab News: “The mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate by seizure of entrances of Sheberghan, capital city of Jowzjan, arrived in Sheberghan today.”
He said fighters loyal to Dostum and government troops had fled toward Sheberghan’s airport.
While government officials declined to comment, an official source in Jowzjan confirmed to Arab News that the city had fallen following a three-pronged attack.
But a pro-Dostum lawmaker, Mohammed Karim Jowzjani, told Arab News the Taliban were still on the outskirts of Sheberghan and that fighting continued to take place.
“The fighting is intense there. If Sheberghan falls, then two other provinces in its neighborhood will also fall and the Taliban will have an upper hand in the whole region,” he said.
He added that Dostum, who left Afghanistan for Turkey after the Taliban began their onslaughts in the northern region in early May, was expected to return to the country.
Since the launch of their attacks, the Taliban have captured scores of districts and a number of key border crossings with Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, largely due to the surrender of government forces.
Meanwhile, a convoy of government troops heading to recapture the Spin Boldak crossing with Pakistan was on Friday ambushed by the Taliban. A group of army soldiers and an award-winning Indian journalist traveling with them were killed in the attack.
Danish Siddiqui was a photojournalist with Reuters and had been in Kandahar to cover the fighting. Reuters confirmed his death.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Outcry in Kashmir over ban on Eid Al-Adha animal sacrifice

Goats huddle together as they are brought for sale at a market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP)
Goats huddle together as they are brought for sale at a market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP)
Updated 17 July 2021

Outcry in Kashmir over ban on Eid Al-Adha animal sacrifice

Goats huddle together as they are brought for sale at a market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP)
  • The ban follows a series of regulations targeting the indigenous population of the region that until August 2019 was India’s sole Muslim-majority state
Updated 17 July 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A wave of outrage was set off in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday after authorities in the disputed Muslim-majority region banned the sacrifice of animals during the Eid Al-Adha holiday.
Muslims constitute more than 70 percent of Kashmir’s population. They traditionally mark Eid Al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice, by offering special prayers and slaughtering livestock, usually a goat, cow or camel, and giving the meat to the poor.
But the local administration on Thursday ordered a “ban on illegal killings or sacrifices of cows or calves, camels and other animals,” warning of “stringent action against the offenders violating animal welfare laws.”
Kashmiris say they see the ban, coming ahead of the second-most important Muslim holiday, as yet another move by India targeting their identity.
“The order is against Article 14 of the Constitution of India which guarantees equal treatment, and also against Articles 25 and 26 which guarantee freedom of religious practices,” Srinagar human rights lawyer Habeel Iqbal told Arab News. “This order targets a particular community and hence is bad in law.”
Others see the ban also as an attack on religious freedom in Kashmir.
“This is a communal agenda of the right-wing Hindu government who are depriving Muslims, who are a minority across India, even of their basic fundamental rights to the freedom of religion,” said Majid Hyderi, a journalist and political analyst in Srinagar.

FASTFACTS

• Administration in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday ordered an end to what it said was ‘illegal killings or sacrifices’ of livestock.

• Muslims traditionally mark Eid Al-Adha by offering special prayers, slaughtering livestock and giving the meat to the poor.

“The issue like the ban on meat goes against the basic emotion and sentiments of the people and this might lead to a backlash and further alienation of the people of the region.”
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K. Pole, the main implementing authority for the order, was not available for the media on Friday, while the director of the Department of Animal Husbandry in Srinagar, Purnima Mittal, declined to comment.
The ban follows a series of regulations targeting the indigenous population of the region that until August 2019 was India’s sole Muslim-majority state.
In that month India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government abrogated Articles 370 and 35A of the country’s constitution, which granted special autonomous status to Kashmir, and scrapped its statehood by dividing it into two federally administered units.
That move was followed by a crackdown on political activity, arrests of hundreds of political leaders, and a series of administrative measures that raised concerns over attempts at engineering a demographic change in the Himalayan region.
“Since Aug. 5, 2019, there has been a pattern of issuing new orders, one after another, at a galloping pace. Most orders are being viewed as a part of the ruling BJP’s civilizational and ideological project with respect to Kashmir,” Srinagar author and journalist Gowhar Geelani said.
“The latest order, the ban on slaughter, is a part of the series. The BJP decides the menu, food habits, culture, identity and history,” he said.
Srinagar businessman Aijaz Ahmad said the new ban was like rubbing salt in the wound.
“This attack on religious sentiment is not good,” he said. “This is a deliberate provocation and attempt to stir up resentment.”

Topics: Kashmir Eid Al-Adha 2021

Tigrayans ensnared in wave of arbitrary arrests: Amnesty

Three more Ethiopian regions are sending soldiers to reinforce the national army in its fight against forces from the northern region of Tigray, officials say. (AP)
Three more Ethiopian regions are sending soldiers to reinforce the national army in its fight against forces from the northern region of Tigray, officials say. (AP)
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

Tigrayans ensnared in wave of arbitrary arrests: Amnesty

Three more Ethiopian regions are sending soldiers to reinforce the national army in its fight against forces from the northern region of Tigray, officials say. (AP)
  • Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says it is monitoring reports of harassment
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Amnesty International on Friday accused Ethiopia of arbitrarily arresting dozens of ethnic Tigrayans in Addis Ababa and elsewhere since rebels retook control of the war-hit Tigray region’s capital last month.

Those detained have included activists and journalists, and some have been beaten and transported hundreds of kilometers from the capital, Amnesty said.
The total number is likely to be in the hundreds, with the whereabouts of many unknown, Amnesty said.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray last November to detain and disarm leaders of the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
He said the move came in response to TPLF attacks on federal army camps.
The 2019 Nobel Peace laureate declared victory in late November after federal troops took the regional capital Mekele, but fighting continued and TPLF leaders remained on the run.
In late June the conflict took a stunning turn when pro-TPLF fighters reclaimed Mekele and Abiy declared a ceasefire.
The recent arrests of Tigrayans outside Tigray began after that, Amnesty said.
“Former detainees told us that police stations are filled with people speaking Tigrinya, and that authorities had conducted sweeping mass arrests of Tigrayans,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty’s East and Southern Africa director.
The arrests should stop and all detainees should be “promptly charged with internationally recognized crimes and given fair trials, or immediately and unconditionally released,” Muchena said.
Abiy’s government has previously denied engaging in ethnically motivated arrests.
The federal police and attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A lawyer for one detainee, who has since been released on bail, told Amnesty his client had been accused of having links to the TPLF, which the government considers a terrorist group.

BACKGROUND

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray last November to detain and disarm leaders of the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

One detainee told Amnesty that police raided his snooker hall on the night of July 2 and “began to harass and beat customers” before scrutinizing identity documents and detaining five Tigrayans.
“They kept us on the open air and it was raining the whole night. We also stayed there the next day on Saturday ... We were 26 Tigrayans arrested in the station that day,” the man said.
Of those, seven were transported 240 km east, to the Awash Arba area of Ethiopia’s Afar region, he said.
On Thursday, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), a state-affiliated but independent body, said it was also monitoring reports of arbitrary arrests, business closures and “other types of harassment targeting ethnic Tigrayans.”
The EHRC and rights groups have similarly voiced concern about previous rounds of such arrests going back to the beginning of the war. Tigrayan rebels announced an offensive this week to reclaim disputed territory in western and southern Tigray that was occupied early in the war by security forces from Amhara region, which borders Tigray to the south.
Thousands of Amhara forces, including militia fighters, have deployed to the border between the two regions, and three other regions have confirmed they are also sending troops.
Spokesmen for both sides have offered competing claims concerning who holds key towns including Alamata in southern Tigray and Mai-Tsebri in western Tigray.
A statement Thursday from the rebel’s “military command” said government soldiers and Amhara militia fighters had launched a counter-offensive Thursday near Mai-Tsebri.
The statement said the rebels’ operations would meanwhile “continue in succession and in wider scope than the previous ones.”
Separately, Debretsion Gebremichael, president of Tigray’s pre-war government, said in a statement on Thursday that pro-TPLF forces were not waging war on the population of Amhara.
He insisted they were focused on restoring Tigray’s pre-war boundaries.
“You should refuse being part of (this attack),” he said, referring to the government’s counter-offensive.
“You should say ‘it is enough’ and engage in a struggle that would be beneficial to you and your history.”
Amhara officials have also stressed that they are looking to reclaim land they accuse the TPLF of illegally annexing in the early 1990s and don’t mean to harm Tigrayan civilians.
Fighting in Tigray has already left thousands dead and, according to the United Nations, pushed hundreds of thousands to the brink of famine.

Topics: Tigray

