You are here

  • Home
  • Insurance firm Marsh launches Saudi engineering hub

Insurance firm Marsh launches Saudi engineering hub

Insurance firm Marsh launches Saudi engineering hub
Hub is dedicated to support organizations in their transition to more sustainable energy sources. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5fd23

Updated 12 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Insurance firm Marsh launches Saudi engineering hub

Insurance firm Marsh launches Saudi engineering hub
  • Al-Khobar facility will provide dedicated local support to organizations as they look to transition to more sustainable energy sources
  • Marsh’s third such facility in the Middle East and Africa region
Updated 12 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: American insurance broker and risk adviser Marsh announced the launch of an engineering hub in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

Located in Al-Khobar, it is Marsh’s third such facility in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, with the other two located in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The global insurance firm has operated in more than 130 countries since its inception in 1871.

The Al-Khobar hub will provide dedicated local support to organizations as they look to transition to more sustainable energy sources, part of the Kingdom’s wider goal to embrace renewable energy.

“Marsh is investing significantly in expanding its specialist capabilities and geographical reach across the MEA region to support energy and power clients as they adapt to greater demands on their resources while managing the transition toward decarbonization,” Marsh Saudi Arabia CEO Bassam Al-Bader said in a statement.

Topics: #saudi #energytransition

Related

Saudi Arabia ‘deeply involved’ in shift to renewable energy, says Kerry
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ‘deeply involved’ in shift to renewable energy, says Kerry

Indian startup expands doorstep fuel delivery service to KSA

Indian startup expands doorstep fuel delivery service to KSA
Updated 30 min 29 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Indian startup expands doorstep fuel delivery service to KSA

Indian startup expands doorstep fuel delivery service to KSA
  • FuelBuddy also taking service to UAE
  • App-based platform distributes fuel directly to customers
Updated 30 min 29 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: An Indian fuel delivery startup is expanding its doorstep services to Saudi Arabia.

In a tweet, Delhi-based FuelBuddy said it would also be adding the UAE and Saudi Arabia to its list of markets as it aimed to “go global.”

Established in 2016, the app-based platform distributes fuel directly to customers wherever they are located.

“This foray into Saudi Arabia and the UAE provides FuelBuddy with access to newer geographies and customers as part of its global expansion plan,” the firm said in a statement.

In May, FuelBuddy acquired Bangalore-based on-demand fuel delivery startup MyPetrolPump — a venture owned by ANB Fuels Pvt. Ltd. — for a combination of cash and stock, making it one of the largest players in the fuel delivery sector in India.

Topics: #automotive #India #saudi #startups

Related

Fuel and food prices push June Saudi inflation to highest this year
Business & Economy
Fuel and food prices push June Saudi inflation to highest this year
PIF-backed startup accelerator program to hold first showcase in July
Business & Economy
PIF-backed startup accelerator program to hold first showcase in July

Saudi retail activity picks up, but landlords still feel pressure on rents

Saudi retail activity picks up, but landlords still feel pressure on rents
Updated 56 min 30 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Saudi retail activity picks up, but landlords still feel pressure on rents

Saudi retail activity picks up, but landlords still feel pressure on rents
  • Point-of-sale transactions have doubled from last year
  • During the Riyadh and Makkah saw 28,000 sq. meters and 57,000 sq m of new retail space in H1
Updated 56 min 30 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s retail sector has seen a recovery in sales at physical stores but, despite the increased footfall, landlords are still feeling the pressure as rents decline amid new space coming onto the market, according to a new report.

“The point-of-sale transactions have been increasing over the past few weeks, and almost doubled compared to the same period last year,” said the report from real estate consultancy firm JLL, based on data from the Saudi Central Bank. “This indicates that, despite the change in consumer behaviors and the shift to e-commerce, many customers prefer the ‘physical experience.’” 

A consumer behavior poll by global consultancy firm Kearney in June found that 57 percent of shoppers in the Kingdom believed that the knock-on effects of the pandemic on buying habits would continue for at least another six months, with 44 percent of those questioned saying they preferred to head to malls to buy essential items.

During the first half of this year, Riyadh and Makkah saw the delivery of 28,000 square meters and 57,000 sq m of new retail space. Jeddah and the Dammam Metropolitan Area saw an extra 53,000 sq m and 12,000 sq m added.

The new supply has resulted in downward pressure on rental levels, with average year-on-year rates dropping by 8 percent for super malls in Riyadh and 2 percent for smaller regional malls. Hardest hit was Makkah, where rental levels among large malls were down 24 percent year-on-year.

Looking ahead, the retail property market is likely to continue to favor tenants as new retail supply enters the market, such as Riyadh Avenue and Mall of Saudi in Riyadh.

Across other sectors the pandemic also had an impact. In the office segment only 7,900 sq m of office space was handed over across the four main Saudi cities, and many of the projects due for delivery within the year will experience further delays.

However, there was a 48 percent rise in the number of residential mortgages registered during the period. 

Based on the high demand for residential villas, as they represent 80 percent of total mortgages, the Ministry of Housing’s Sakani program provided 77,000 housing units during the first five months of 2021, roughly 55 percent of the target of 140,000 units by 2021.

The hospitality sector saw a slight improvement in performance. Riyadh saw the delivery of 590 new hotel rooms over the first half of 2021, while Jeddah saw the delivery of only one hotel, as most hotels delayed their openings to the upcoming Formula 1 event, which is scheduled to begin on Dec. 5, 2021.

Makkah’s hospitality sector continues to face pressure as this year’s Hajj is limited to those who live in Saudi Arabia, with a total of 60,000 pilgrims.

Topics: #retail #saudi #realestate

Related

LuLu, Majid Al-Futtaim among top 250 global retailers
Corporate News
LuLu, Majid Al-Futtaim among top 250 global retailers
Tommy Hilfiger expands retail footprint in Riyadh
Business & Economy
Tommy Hilfiger expands retail footprint in Riyadh
Post-pandemic retail: Will malls thrive again in KSA?
Corporate News
Post-pandemic retail: Will malls thrive again in KSA?
Emaar Malls Q1 profit falls 16% but sees retail on recovery path
Business & Economy
Emaar Malls Q1 profit falls 16% but sees retail on recovery path

Saudi PIF buys into McLaren as part of £550m equity raise

Saudi PIF buys into McLaren as part of £550m equity raise
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

Saudi PIF buys into McLaren as part of £550m equity raise

Saudi PIF buys into McLaren as part of £550m equity raise
  • PIF and Ares will provide £400 million of new capital
  • £150 million will come from existing shareholders including Bahrain's Mumtalakat
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

The McLaren Group announced a £550 million ($758 million) equity investment on Friday with much of it coming from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and global investment firm Ares Management.
McLaren Group includes the British supercar maker as well as McLaren Racing, which competes in Formula One and IndyCar in the United States and is also entering the Extreme E off-road electric series next year.
McLaren said PIF and Ares were providing £400 million of new capital, in the form of preference shares and equity warrants.
The rest will come from existing shareholders as convertible preference shares, allowing for repayment of a loan received in June last year from the National Bank of Bahrain.
Bahrain’s Mumtalakat sovereign investment fund is McLaren’s majority shareholder with a 62.55 percent stake according to its website.
“Following the strategic investment into Racing that we secured last year, this successful equity raise is a key element of our comprehensive financial strategy to support the Group’s sustainable growth plans,” said McLaren Group’s executive chairman Paul Walsh.
“With these strong foundations now in place, we are well positioned to achieve our ambitions as a global luxury supercar and elite motorsport business, with Automotive as McLaren’s core profit driver.”
McLaren had a £300 million equity injection from existing shareholders in March 2020 and last April completed a £170 million sale and leaseback deal on its Woking headquarters.
US-based investment group MSP Sports Capital also acquired a significant minority stake in McLaren Racing last December in a deal that brought in £185 million and eased pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Automotive revenues in the first quarter of this year were £170.5 million, a rise of 145 percent on the same pandemic-affected period in 2020.

Topics: #pif #saudi #mclaren #motorsport #automotive

Related

McLaren ‘devastated’ by death of Saudi stakeholder Mansour Ojjeh
Business & Economy
McLaren ‘devastated’ by death of Saudi stakeholder Mansour Ojjeh
 McLaren Riyadh inaugurates new, state-of-the-art service center 
Corporate News
 McLaren Riyadh inaugurates new, state-of-the-art service center 
Elegance with a hint of jet fighter: The McLaren 2020 GT
Lifestyle
Elegance with a hint of jet fighter: The McLaren 2020 GT
New McLaren GT debut in Riyadh sets a benchmark
Corporate News
New McLaren GT debut in Riyadh sets a benchmark

S&P cuts Kuwait rating on lack of deficit-financing strategy

S&P cuts Kuwait rating on lack of deficit-financing strategy
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

S&P cuts Kuwait rating on lack of deficit-financing strategy

S&P cuts Kuwait rating on lack of deficit-financing strategy
  • Rating cut one notch to A+ from AA-; outlook remains negative
  • S&P expects deficits to average 17 percent of GDP from 2021 to 2024
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings cut Kuwait’s rating by one notch citing the Gulf state’s lack of a funding strategy to finance its deficit.
Hit hard by lower oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Kuwait faces liquidity risks largely because parliament has not authorized government borrowing due to a standoff.
S&P cut Kuwait’s rating by one notch to A+ from AA- and kept its outlook on the country negative, it said in a statement late on Friday.
“The downgrade reflects a persistent lack of a comprehensive funding strategy despite the central government’s ongoing sizeable deficits,” it said.
“Due to parliamentary opposition, the government has so far been unable to pass a law giving it the authority to issue debt or gain immediate access to its large stock of accumulated assets.”
S&P expects central government deficits to average 17 percent of gross domestic product annually between 2021 and 2024. In the fiscal year that ended in March, the country ran a central government deficit of 33 percent of GDP, S&P estimated.
Despite a sluggish pace of reforms, the agency said it still expected Kuwait to eventually adopt a debt law that would allow the government to borrow or overcome parliamentary opposition to gain access to funding alternatives.
S&P had already cut the rating of the OPEC member state last year due to lower oil prices.
Oil-rich Kuwait is the only Gulf monarchy to give substantial powers to an elected parliament, which can block laws and question ministers.
Frequent rows between the cabinet and assembly have led to successive government reshuffles and dissolutions of parliament over decades, hampering investment and reforms.

Topics: #kuwait #creditrating #deficit #budget

Related

Kuwait plans taxes and sovereign bonds to balance budget, says minister
Business & Economy
Kuwait plans taxes and sovereign bonds to balance budget, says minister
Fitch lifts Saudi outlook to stable on higher oil prices, improved state finance
Business & Economy
Fitch lifts Saudi outlook to stable on higher oil prices, improved state finance
Narrower Saudi budget deficit is credit positive, Moody’s says
Business & Economy
Narrower Saudi budget deficit is credit positive, Moody’s says

Wealthy nations cancel $14 billion of Sudan debt

Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, Sudanese foreign minister. (Supplied)
Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, Sudanese foreign minister. (Supplied)
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

Wealthy nations cancel $14 billion of Sudan debt

Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, Sudanese foreign minister. (Supplied)
  • The announcement came as part of a wider effort by the International Monetary Fund to relieve more than $50 billion of Sudan’s debt, around 90 percent of its total, in the coming years
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

PARIS: A group of rich countries said on Friday that it would cancel much of the debt owed by Sudan to help the country back into the international fold.
Talks that ended late on Thursday “allowed us to reach an historic agreement ... to manage Sudan’s debt,” said Emmanuel Moulin, head of the Paris Club of roughly 20 wealthy nations.
Members of the group aim to coordinate “sustainable solutions” to states facing financial problems.
“Of debts that total $23.5 billion, we have canceled $14.1 billion and will reschedule the rest,” said Moulin, who is also director of the French Treasury. At some point in the future, most of the rescheduled debt will likely be canceled as well, he added.

Street scene in downtown Khartoum, capital of Sudan. (Shutterstock photo)

A statement issued later by the Paris Club “congratulated Sudan for the strong measures of poverty reduction and ambitious economic reforms” that led to the decision.
Based on the terms of a Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative, it said that the remaining debt reduction could be achieved by June 2024 at the latest.
“On an exceptional basis, considering Sudan’s very limited capacity of payment, and provided that it continues to implement satisfactorily an IMF supported program, no payments are expected from Sudan until at least Dec. 1, 2024,” the statement said.

FASTFACT

A statement issued by the Paris Club ‘congratulated Sudan for the strong measures of poverty reduction and ambitious economic reforms.’

The announcement came as part of a wider effort by the International Monetary Fund to relieve more than $50 billion of Sudan’s debt, around 90 percent of its total, in the coming years.
Sudan piled up heavy foreign debts under former president Omar Bashir, who was ousted in an April 2019 palace coup following mass protests against his rule.
The country is now governed by a transition government consisting of civilians and military officials and is trying to re-integrate international institutions, with help from major donors. The Paris Club’s decision marks the “international community’s support for a democratic transition in Sudan,” Moulin noted.

Topics: Sudan

Related

PIF set to take stake in McLaren as motor group refinances, Sky News reports
Business & Economy
PIF set to take stake in McLaren as motor group refinances, Sky News reports
Trade between the two countries is worth billions of dollars per year. (SPA)
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, UK double down on strategic partnership

Latest updates

Insurance firm Marsh launches Saudi engineering hub
Insurance firm Marsh launches Saudi engineering hub
Belgium takes back six mothers, 10 children from Syria
Belgium takes back six mothers, 10 children from Syria
Indian startup expands doorstep fuel delivery service to KSA
Indian startup expands doorstep fuel delivery service to KSA
Syria’s Assad takes oath after criticized re-election
Syria’s Assad takes oath after criticized re-election
Saudi retail activity picks up, but landlords still feel pressure on rents
Saudi retail activity picks up, but landlords still feel pressure on rents

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.