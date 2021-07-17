You are here

  • Home
  • Director Nabil Ayouch returns to Cannes with an ode to Moroccan hip-hop

Director Nabil Ayouch returns to Cannes with an ode to Moroccan hip-hop

Director Nabil Ayouch returns to Cannes with an ode to Moroccan hip-hop
Short Url

https://arab.news/8m8rd

Updated 42 sec ago
Melinda Mrini

Director Nabil Ayouch returns to Cannes with an ode to Moroccan hip-hop

Director Nabil Ayouch returns to Cannes with an ode to Moroccan hip-hop
Updated 42 sec ago
Melinda Mrini

CANNES: It is a director’s dream to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, but for French-Moroccan auteur Nabil Ayouch, this was hardly his first rodeo.

Ayouch has been making films for over 25 years and has seen a number of his features screened at the prestigious French festival, most notably in the Un Certain Regard section.

He returned to La Croisette with a bang in 2021, with his latest film, “Casablanca Beats,” which was in competition for the prized Palme d’Or.

Ayouch’s seventh feature was inspired by an authentic cultural center in Sidi Moumen, a district on the outskirts of the Moroccan city, and recounts the story of young people who express themselves through hip-hop.

Did you expect to see ‘Casablanca Beats’ selected as part of the official competition?

I expected everything and nothing at the same time. I have been making movies and coming to Cannes for over 25 years, and it’s true, the official competition is the ultimate selection. This gives me great pleasure, and when I heard the news, I was a bit stunned. In fact, I have the impression that a loop has come full circle.

Can we say that this is the first Moroccan film in competition at Cannes for the Palme d’Or, or should we qualify it as a French-Moroccan film?

It depends on how you look at the movie. It is funded by both Morocco and France, but in its DNA, it is mainly Moroccan. Why? Because all the actors are Moroccan, and because I shot it entirely in Morocco and in Darija Maghribia (Moroccan dialect). So, for me, the film is Moroccan in its very essence. Indeed, today the cinema as a whole is and can only be international in its financing, but this is truly secondary. So yes, it is the first time, and it is a wonderful thing for the movie itself, for Moroccan cinema and for Morocco.

Your films shed light on social issues. Again, you are talking about young people who have chosen hip-hop to express themselves. Why did you choose this theme?

I already mentioned a loop that has come full circle because of a long journey that dates back to the end of the 1970s and beginning of the 1980s, when I was growing up in the Parisian suburbs of Sarcelles and learned to look at the world through the lens of a cultural center, the MJC (Youth and Cultural House), which back then was called the Forum des Cholettes. At this center, I learned tap dancing, theater and choir; I watched my first concerts, my first movies — Chaplin, Eisenstein. Years later, when I had the opportunity to give back what I was offered when I was young, I built, together with some friends, Les etoiles de Sidi Moumen, a cultural center within the Ali Zaoua foundation, and this is where I shot this film.


For years, I watched these youngsters. I thought they were beautiful, captivating and extremely talented, so I aspired to make a movie about them. I sat down with them in order to better understand their experiences and they just moved me to tears.

In your films, you often call on amateurs with no previous experience in cinema. Is it a question of credibility or of budget?

I like to discover young talents. For my first short film, “Les Pierres Bleues du Desert,” (The Blue Stones of the Desert), which I made when I was 21, I chose as the lead role a young Moroccan from the Parisian suburb of Trappes who had never acted in films before. He was 14 at the time. His name? Jamel Debbouze, and since then he has come a very long way.


I really believe that in Morocco talent is everywhere; I see it on the street, in cultural centers and in Moroccan society. Very often, most of these young people end up pursuing a career and, believe me, they’re not just budding actors, they are full-fledged performers in front of the camera. They give everything they have, and they do so with incredible accuracy and authenticity. I also enjoy the job of directing an actor in his first role. It is something quite unique on many levels; the discovery of the camera, it is really beautiful.

Your youth has inspired you a great deal. Why did you choose to make films in Morocco rather than France? Are there more stories to tell in Morocco?

I was born with multiple identities: Muslim and Moroccan from my father’s side; Jewish and French-Tunisian from my mother’s; and I attended a secular republican school in France. It’s about two worlds, two cultures, two social levels: One life in the Parisian suburbs, and another on while on vacation in Morocco with my father. It got all mixed up, and I immediately felt a lack in my Moroccan identity that never had the chance to explore. It was the cinema that allowed me to discover it.

With the opening of movie theaters and film production, Saudi Arabia wants to strengthen its presence in the regional and international film industry. Do you believe there should be more collaboration between Arab countries?

I can only rejoice at the fact that movie theaters are opening up, no matter where. Whether in Saudi Arabia or elsewhere, this is good news for the cinema. I hope this will help increase and develop South-South co-productions (greater cooperation between key players in the regional film industry). We would benefit a lot by sharing among us a common field of values, by developing ways of collaboration and co-productions, instead of automatically looking to other regions of the world.


I hope that the opening of these movie theaters and the dynamism that comes with the creation of the Red Sea Festival and other inspirations will allow this development.

Topics: Cannes Film Festival

Saudi stars make a splash at 2021 amfAR gala in Cannes

Saudi stars make a splash at 2021 amfAR gala in Cannes
Mila Alzahrani and Sarah Taiba. Getty Images
Updated 17 July 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

Saudi stars make a splash at 2021 amfAR gala in Cannes

Saudi stars make a splash at 2021 amfAR gala in Cannes
Updated 17 July 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

CANNES: Saudi actors, producers and designers left a dazzling mark as this year’s lavish amfAR gala, that raises funds for AIDS research, returned to Cannes Friday evening.

Film producer and chairman of the Red Sea Film Festival Committee Mohammed Al-Turki, “The Perfect Candidate” star Mila Alzahrani, actress and screenwriter Sarah Taibah and “Born a King” actor Rakan Binbella were among the guests at the 27th edition of the fundraising gala, along with a star-studded guest list that included Spike Lee, Dylan Penn, Regina King, Orlando Bloom and Swizz Beatz.

For the occasion, Alzahrani opted to sartorially represent the Kingdom by wearing a draped, forest green gown with a chain link collar designed by Jeddah-born couturier Yousef Akbar.

Mila Alzahrani wearing Yousef Akbar at the 2021 amfAR gala. Getty Images

The night began with a cocktail hour complete with ballerinas and flapper girls with Afghan hounds before a seated dinner under the stars at Villa Eilenroc in Antibes.

Guests dined while being entertained with a fashion show curated by fashion editor Carine Roitfeld titled “I am a Movie Star.” Alicia Keys was the music headliner, performing a set which included her legendary hit “New York” as well as “Fallin’.”

The live auction, which took place during the dinner, saw a combination of luxury holidays, jewels, art-work and one-off experiences go under the hammer. 

Sarah Taibah at the 2021 amfAR gala. Getty Images

Among the items being auctioned was a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival and a visit to the UNESCO heritage site Al-Ula, which went under the hammer for $354,161. 

“This lot right here is very special to me. I’m a big fan of what’s going on in Saudi Arabia,” said music producer Swizz Beatz. “The forward-thinking, the youth, the entire region. And tonight this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend the highly-anticipated first edition Red Sea International Film Festival, a celebration of Arab and global cinema,” he said.

Mohammed Al Turki and Rakan Binbella at the 2021 amfAR gala. Getty Images

“While enjoying the festival, you and a guest will have a relaxing, all-inclusive five-star accommodation for two— and when Saudi says its five stars, it’s 50 stars just know,” the music producer added.

Amongst the artwork, contemporary UAE-based British artist Sacha Jafri created a live painting during the auction, which raised $1.18 million. 

“amfAR is about celebrating lives, saving lives and making lives more beautiful. That’s what the painting is going to be about,” Jafri said of the artwork.

“It’s got layers and layers of love, empathy, spirit, everything I can muster and all the actors and actresses, top footballers of the world that are with us here tonight, singers of the world have all hand-printed and signed my painting,” he explained.

Artist Sacha Jafri created a live painting for auction. Getty Images

An Andy Warhol Mickey Mouse piece raised $442,702 and a Chopard 18-karat white gold diamond necklace went for $200,692. 

The collection of 32 evening gowns which were worn by models during the live fashion show were auctioned off for $200,000.

The non-profit amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, raises money to support AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $550 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide.

Megan Fox dons Arab designer for new shoot 

Megan Fox dons Arab designer for new shoot 
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

Megan Fox dons Arab designer for new shoot 

Megan Fox dons Arab designer for new shoot 
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US actress Megan Fox has this week championed an Arab designer, Lebanese footwear maker Andrea Wazen. 

Fox wore Wazen’s shoes during a shoot for “Who What Wear.” (Instagram)

The superstar has opted for the Wazen’s lace up “Mandaloun” heels in blue, which have previously been worn by US rapper Cardi B.

Fox wore Wazen’s shoes during a shoot for “Who What Wear,” the California-based fashion brand that produces trend reports, celebrity style guides, wardrobe how-tos and fashion news. 

Wazen’s creations have been spotted on a number of A-listers and It-girls across the globe, including Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber.

Arab fashion designers, including Rami Kadi, Nicolas Jebran, Elie Saab and Tony Ward, have been in the spotlight this past week for their show-stopping dresses that international celebrities championed at the Cannes Film Festival. 

Topics: Megan Fox andrea wazen

Gigi Hadid narrates new episode of Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’

Gigi Hadid narrates new episode of Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

Gigi Hadid narrates new episode of Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’

Gigi Hadid narrates new episode of Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid has narrated a new episode of the Netflix series “Never Have I Ever,” she revealed on Instagram.

The catwalk star posted a teaser clip on Instagram on Thursday and wrote: “Had the best time getting to narrate a new episode of @neverhaveiever — I got your back, Pax!”

In the short video, she said: “This is Paxton Hall-Yoshida. He is a 16-year-old boy from Sherman Oaks, California, and I am model, designer, activist and former 16-year-old from California Gigi Hadid.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

The model’s supporters can listen to her voiceover during the third episode.

Hadid has replaced Chrissy Teigen in the new season.

Teigen’s exit from the role follows a cyberbullying scandal in which she admitted to having bullied TV personality Courtney Stodden in the past. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

In May, Stodden, 26, claimed that she was bullied by Teigen on social media in 2011 after marrying then 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison.

The following month, Teigen released a statement, saying: “Not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.”

She added: “I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

Topics: Gigi Hadid Never Have I Ever

Lebanese illustrator Raphaelle Macaron: ‘Irony’s a big part of my life’

Lebanese illustrator Raphaelle Macaron: ‘Irony’s a big part of my life’
Updated 16 July 2021
Rawaa Talass

Lebanese illustrator Raphaelle Macaron: ‘Irony’s a big part of my life’

Lebanese illustrator Raphaelle Macaron: ‘Irony’s a big part of my life’
  • The acclaimed Lebanese illustrator discusses some of her favorite work
Updated 16 July 2021
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: Lebanese comic-book artist and illustrator Raphaelle Macaron has become one of the most sought-after artists in the Arab diaspora. Her eye-catching work is reminiscent of the colorful, cartoonish Pop Art movement and vintage Egyptian movie posters. The Beirut-born, Paris-based artist’s inspirations range from current affairs to record sleeves of the Sixties and Seventies. Her illustrations have been commissioned by The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Amnesty International and others.

Macaron’s love of illustration stretches back to her childhood and her mother’s collection of French comic books. Superhero comics and graphic novels from the US soon followed.

Macaron’s love of illustration stretches back to her childhood and her mother’s collection of French comic books. (Supplied)

“What I like about comics is mostly the fact that they unite two things I love the most — drawing and storytelling,” she told Arab News. Her work takes an often-ironic and humorous look at modern life, and champions influential Arab cultural figures. So, what does it take to create a good piece of illustration? “The term ‘illustrating’ is a precise one,” she explains. “You need to illustrate a thought, a feeling or a political message. A good illustration needs to have a message that is very efficient, very understandable, and creates empathy with the reader.”

Here, Macaron talks us through some of her favorite pieces.

‘Beirut Explosion’ (2020)

This image of the broken glass was the first one I made about the Beirut explosion, one month after it happened. L’Orient Le-Jour, the French-speaking newspaper in Lebanon, asked me to do the illustration. It was difficult, because I literally had no words and no thoughts. I felt I had no purpose and was completely confused. At the time, it was the only image I could come up with because I was not capable of having a punch line or a strong message. I just felt really broken. What was really difficult, being away from Beirut at the time, was trying to understand the gravity of the situation. What I missed the most was being in the streets and being able to have a mental map of the things that do and don’t exist anymore. In my head, it felt like everything was destroyed.

‘Anatomy of a Nightmare’ (2020)

I did this six or seven months after the explosion, after having lived with the thought of it for a longer time, which obviously comes with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. It was part of a project called “Micro-commissions” that was launched by the Beirut Art Center, where they asked five artists to make daily drawings of whichever cycle they were in. I was in the cycle called “I Draw The Line Here.” It’s obviously about the explosion, but I’m just realizing now that it’s not too far from the Edward Said image. It’s also about the inner violence that you can carry along with you in your normal life. I feel like this is a recurring theme in my work: How alive, in both enriching and heavy ways, the inner landscape can be.

Edward Said (2021)

This drawing was initially commissioned by a magazine three weeks before the events in Palestine began. There was an angle in the article that I found very moving, which is the feeling of always going on with your life with that violence and heaviness inside of you. As an expat I really related to that. The article talked about how Said was always conflicted between his academic life in the United States and how he wanted to have a pragmatic view on things. He wanted to talk about the Palestinian cause in terms that the American people would understand. By definition, these terms were flawed and didn’t depict the exact reality. They were depicting him as this person who was torn his whole life. I felt it was interesting to show this contrast; showing him alone with a very violent inner struggle. I regularly use colors to contrast a message and, in this case, Said being in cold, calm colors and having something very bright and intense in his head felt right.

‘Nancy Jazz Pulsations’ (2021)

This was a dream project. I’m a huge music fan and a compulsive record collector. I was asked to create the whole identity of this year’s edition of this music festival in France. It’s a series of five posters, but this is the main one. They all follow the same principle, which is basically a portrait with projections on the face. I wanted to use this opportunity to talk all about my musical references as well. Who can we see? There’s Umm Kulthum, David Bowie, Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, Moondog, Lauryn Hill, and Kurt Cobain, who was my teenage sweetheart. When I draw posters, typography is one of the most important parts of an illustration; I draw all the fonts that I use.

‘Visit Beirut’ (2018)

I’ve grown a bit tired of this image because it’s been seen so many times, but I wanted to include it. I made it almost four years ago as part of a personal exhibition, which had fake ads for Beirut. They were, for me, so obviously ironic. The point of the exhibition was to basically take the orientalist view of Beirut as being this ‘perfect city’ between the East and the West. It ended up being one of my best-selling prints. It resonated with a lot of people. I feel like this print really represents the tone of my work; there’s a lot of irony and humor. Irony is not just a big part of my work, it’s a big part of my life.

‘Warda’ (2020)

I was asked by Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris to create merchandise for their “Divas Arabes” exhibition. It was a dream for me because I had to make concert posters of three strong women: Umm Kulthum, Fayrouz, and Warda. I remember watching Warda’s concerts and was struck by her outfits and her record covers. She had so many crazy hairstyles. I didn’t know which one to choose. She just looked so awesome all the time. The main focus was trying to fit all her hairstyles into one composition. I had a lot of fun doing it. The typography looks like it comes from a sci-fi movie with the 3D effect.

‘Society Magazine’ (2020)

This was the first cover I did for Society Magazine. It’s close to my heart because I did it during the first lockdown. It was meant to be the first issue after lockdown in France, so it was an important moment for me and for everyone. I put a lot of thought into how I could create a single moment in a scene that captures exactly how we feel about proximity. I was scared of going out, because I didn’t know what the world would be like now. We had to wear masks at that point, which was a crazy thing back then, but now it’s very normal. It was almost cathartic to work on this. Some people thought it was a dramatic drawing. But for me, it was really funny.

Topics: Raphaelle Macaron Beirut

‘Midnight in Cairo’ explores the lives of the city’s pioneering female stars

‘Midnight in Cairo’ explores the lives of the city’s pioneering female stars
Updated 16 July 2021
Nourhan Tewfik

‘Midnight in Cairo’ explores the lives of the city’s pioneering female stars

‘Midnight in Cairo’ explores the lives of the city’s pioneering female stars
  • Raphael Cormack tells the tale of Egypt’s ‘explosion of creativity’ in the early 20th century
Updated 16 July 2021
Nourhan Tewfik

LONDON: It is 1917 in a city south of Cairo. An Egyptian actress has just left the stage after performing a play with her troupe. She returns to give a solo encore of her songs to a rapt audience. This woman was the exceptional Mounira Al-Mahdiyya. And she had to do all of this while dressed as a man.

At the time, it was still not socially acceptable for women to perform on stage in Egypt. But Al-Mahdiyya was one of the trailblazers who would help to change that, and pave the way for the many talented Egyptian women who followed her.

“She starts off very early in the 20th century as a singer of old-school (music), but then makes her way through those musicals, ends up headlining her own shows and then going into theater. She puts on the first Arab opera and then records lighter popular songs in the 1920s. She also gets into film,” says Raphael Cormack, British scholar, editor and translator who tells the intriguing story of Al-Mahdiyya, aka Sultanat Al-Tarab, as well as other Egyptian female artists of the inter-war period — including vaudeville star and newspaper founder Rose Al-Youssef and Al-Mahdiyya’s rival, the legendary Umm Kulthum — in his recently released book “Midnight in Cairo: The Divas of Egypt’s Roaring ‘20s.” 

Fatma Rushdi in the 1930s. (AFP)

Cormack first discovered this fascinating world as a PhD student living in Cairo, researching Egyptian theater.

“I was going through old theater performances and magazines and discovered that there was this whole other world,” he tells Arab News. It was, he admits, “sometimes not as respectable” as the ‘high culture’ focused on by Cairo’s theater critics and literary salons, “but it was a lot more fun, and also put women at the center of the story throughout the world.”

“I tried to (show this world) through the perspective of the female stars whose words and pictures I found in these magazines,” he says of his book.

Cormack relied on memoirs, journals, magazines and periodicals to chart the stories of the divas who made Emad al-Din Street the “center of nightlife” in Downtown Cairo’s Ezbekiyya district. His aim was to show how these performers contributed to “an explosion of creativity” which “too often is restricted to ‘more serious’ literary groups.”

Cormack first discovered this fascinating world as a PhD student living in Cairo, researching Egyptian theater. (Supplied)

Although eager to highlight the untold lives of these female artists, Cormack was equally keen not to reproduce nostalgic interpretations of this much-feted era. He also tried to steer the focus away from Alexandria as the center of cosmopolitanism, as it is often portrayed by orientalists. Rather, he wanted to tell the story of this buoyant arts scene through the perspective of people who lived in Cairo, spoke Arabic as a native language, and were interacting with people from all kinds of backgrounds.

While very aware of the problems and different power dynamics prevalent in this era, Cormack was still stunned by his discovery of a world were “people were interacting together with some degree of equality and at least without exclusion.”

“In this Arabic-speaking nightlife, there were people creating a different model of cosmopolitanism, one that doesn’t exclude in the way the ordinary story we get from Lawrence Durrell’s “Alexandria Quartet,” for example, excludes Egyptians,” he continued.

Beyond the inclusionary atmosphere of the era, Cormack was also intrigued by how these female artists formed their own theater troupes and toured with them inside Egypt and across the Middle East.

Cormack relied on memoirs, journals, magazines and periodicals to chart the stories of the divas who made Emad al-Din Street the “center of nightlife” in Downtown Cairo’s Ezbekiyya district. (Supplied)

“One example is Egyptian actress Fatma Rushdi whose theater group toured Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and North Africa,” he says. “She took all these texts which were either newly written plays, or adaptations of classical Arabic stories or of European plays, and performed them in the Middle East and in many cities across Egypt.”

Like Al-Mahdiyya, a singer, dancer and actor all at once, these stars were genre-defying — their work an invitation to “reconsider what genre means” when thinking about 1920s Cairo, he says.

What Cormack achieves with his book is much more than just a vivid representation of a group of female artists who were creative, revolutionary and forward-looking. He questions how we think of, classify, and archive art.

“When I was writing the book, I wanted it to speak to people in Egypt, people who knew something about these histories. I hoped they would get how much similarity there is between this period and what’s happening now. I think what’s going on in this book is women facing up to so many things that they have to deal with now globally and in Egypt. That there were possibilities in this period is what makes it an exciting one to look at,” he says.

“But I also wanted to be able to speak to people in Anglophone countries who probably didn’t know that Cairo had any kind of entertainment scene in the 1920s. As I say somewhere in the book, I wanted to show that the Middle East is not just a place of politics and war, that it’s not just a problem to be solved.”

Topics: Midnight in Cairo Raphael Cormack Egypt

Latest updates

Director Nabil Ayouch returns to Cannes with an ode to Moroccan hip-hop
Director Nabil Ayouch returns to Cannes with an ode to Moroccan hip-hop
UK plans special visas for skilled refugees 
UK plans special visas for skilled refugees 
Saudi Arabia and Italy considering joint bid to host 2030 World Cup
Saudi Arabia and Italy considering joint bid to host 2030 World Cup
Insurance firm Marsh launches Saudi engineering hub
Insurance firm Marsh launches Saudi engineering hub
Belgium takes back six mothers, 10 children from Syria
Belgium takes back six mothers, 10 children from Syria

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.