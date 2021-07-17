You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai’s Mashreqbank applied for Saudi banking license, sees digital-only future

Dubai’s Mashreqbank applied for Saudi banking license, sees digital-only future

Dubai’s Mashreqbank applied for Saudi banking license, sees digital-only future
Mashreqbank has closed 24 branches in the past two years. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8t9yy

Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s Mashreqbank applied for Saudi banking license, sees digital-only future

Dubai’s Mashreqbank applied for Saudi banking license, sees digital-only future
  • Lender is also planning to enter the Omani market
  • Traditional bank branches will no longer exist 'very soon,' CEO says
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Mashreqbank has applied for a banking license in Saudi Arabia and is seeking to enter the Omani market, Ahmed Abdelaal, CEO of Mashreqbank, told Bloomberg News.

The Dubai-based lender no longer sees its main competitors as other bricks-and-mortar lenders and sees the future of retail banking as digital only, he said in an interview.

Traditional bank branches will no longer exist “very soon,” Abdelaal told Bloomberg. The Dubai-based lender currently operates just 10 branches in the UAE, having closed 24 in the past two years, he said.

“There’s a complete shift in our strategy to focus on digital channels,” which now account for the majority of new business at the lender, Abdelaal said. “We still have some clients who rely on brick and mortar but our numbers show these are diminishing by the minute.”

“Our real competitors are the providers of client experience...the owners of data, the owners of information,” he said.

The Saudi Cabinet gave its nod to the Kingdom’s finance minister to issue licenses for the country’s first digital banks, STC Bank and Saudi Digital Bank, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported in June.

Digital banks licensed in Saudi Arabia will help improve the quality and user experience for customers in the Kingdom, supporting innovation and reducing costs, Yazeed Alsheikh, director for general of banking control at Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), said at the time.

This will directly contribute to stimulating competition with local banks and financial technology companies, he said.

Topics: #banking #finance #mashreqbank #digitalbanking

Related

Mashreq Bank set to move half of its jobs to cheaper locations
Business & Economy
Mashreq Bank set to move half of its jobs to cheaper locations
Mashreq to cut branches as it shifts toward digital banking
Business & Economy
Mashreq to cut branches as it shifts toward digital banking
Digital banks in Saudi Arabia to reduce costs and stimulate competition — SAMA
Business & Economy
Digital banks in Saudi Arabia to reduce costs and stimulate competition — SAMA

Talks on Sunday to end oil output stalemate

Talks on Sunday to end oil output stalemate
Updated 3 min 40 sec ago
Frank Kane

Talks on Sunday to end oil output stalemate

Talks on Sunday to end oil output stalemate
  • Members canceled a meeting on July 5 that was supposed to overcome an impasse over crude output levels
  • Meeting is expected to agree to raise oil production by about 400,000 barrels per day from August
Updated 3 min 40 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Ministers from OPEC+, the alliance of oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will hold a special meeting on Sunday to end the stalemate over the next phase of output increases.

The meeting is expected to agree to raise oil production by about 400,000 barrels per day from next month, although exact terms will be finalized at the talks.

The UAE this month rejected plans to increase output, which were endorsed by the rest of the 23-member alliance, unless there was an increase in the baseline level from which its output is calculated. It is not known if the special meeting will discuss baseline levels.

Saudi Arabia wants to extend the terms of the next phase of OPEC+ supply increases, at least until the end of the year and possibly beyond the end of the current OPEC+ arrangement next April.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman has consistently advocated caution in the next round of increases, in view of the continuing threat from COVID-19 and its possible effect on the global economy and oil demand.

Although demand has recovered strongly in recent months, and global inventories are near the five-year average OPEC+ holds as a benchmark, Saudi Arabia and other producers remain concerned about possible shocks to the global market from new lockdowns, as well as a possible return of Iranian oil to the market.

Topics: OPEC output Oil

Related

UAE is still in discussions with Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members for better terms under the current agreement that will expire in April 2022. (Reuters/File Photo)
Business & Economy
UAE is still in talks with Saudi Arabia over OPEC+ deal
Special OPEC+ impasse could last into next month, says JP Morgan analyst
Business & Economy
OPEC+ impasse could last into next month, says JP Morgan analyst

Ethereum co-founder to exit crypto industry, set up philanthropy venture

Ethereum co-founder to exit crypto industry, set up philanthropy venture
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

Ethereum co-founder to exit crypto industry, set up philanthropy venture

Ethereum co-founder to exit crypto industry, set up philanthropy venture
  • Philanthropic venture to be funded from own wealth
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

Ethereum co-founder Anthony Di Iorio will sell his current venture Decentral and cut ties with other crypto firms as he seeks to set up a philanthropic foundation.

The venture will be funded from his own wealth and the proceeds from the sale of Decentral, a digital wallet business, he told CoinDesk. Decentral is worth “a few hundred million dollars,” he said. In 2018, Forbes said his personal fortune was as much as $1 billion; Etherium has doubled in price since then.

He will use principles he developed as a crypto entrepreneur and maybe blockchain technology to tackle what he described as “large problems,” he said in an interview.

About 20 percent of his motivation for leaving the industry was personal security concerns, he said.

Topics: #crypto #ethereum #philanthropy

Related

Bitcoin headed for weekly drop amid exchange crackdown
Business & Economy
Bitcoin headed for weekly drop amid exchange crackdown
Italian watchdog, Dubai’s largest bank warn against cryptocurrencies
Business & Economy
Italian watchdog, Dubai’s largest bank warn against cryptocurrencies

Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software

Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software

Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software
  • Full Self-Driving capability will cost subscribers $199 per month
  • Customers were previously charged $10,000 upfront
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

CALIFORNIA: Tesla Inc. said on Saturday it has introduced an option for some customers to subscribe to its advanced driver assistance software, dubbed “Full Self-Driving capability,” for $199 per month, instead of paying $10,000 upfront.
Tesla has previously said its subscription service would generate recurring revenue and expand the customer base for pricy features including lane changing on highways and parking assistance.
But the US electric carmaker reiterated on Saturday that the current features “do not make the vehicle autonomous,” adding they “require a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel.”
“FSD capability subscriptions are currently available to eligible vehicles in the United States. Check your Tesla app for updates on availability in other regions,” Tesla said on its website.
Tesla’s CFO Zachary Kirkhorn said in April that its planned subscription service would generate recurring revenue for the company, although “there could be a period of time in which cash reduces in the near term.”
“If ... you look at the number of customers who did not purchase FSD upfront or on a lease and maybe want to experiment with FSD, this is a great option for them,” he said during an earnings call in April.
Tesla said the subscription service is available in vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving computer 3.0 or above. It told customers that upgrading to the new hardware will cost $1,500.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk forecast in 2019 that robotaxis with no human drivers would be available in some US markets in 2020. In March, Tesla told a California regulator that it may not achieve full self-driving technology by the end of this year.
Tesla has been testing its new semi-autonomous driving software for city streets and last week released “FSD Beta v9” to a limited number of customers. 

Topics: #tesla #selfdrivingcars #autonomousvehicles

Related

Tesla to ‘recall’ over 285,000 cars in China due to faulty software
Business & Economy
Tesla to ‘recall’ over 285,000 cars in China due to faulty software
Tesla to accept bitcoin again when greener
Business & Economy
Tesla to accept bitcoin again when greener
Tesla doubles down on camera-based Autopilot
Business & Economy
Tesla doubles down on camera-based Autopilot

Insurance firm Marsh launches Saudi engineering hub

Insurance firm Marsh launches Saudi engineering hub
Updated 17 July 2021
Rashid Hassan

Insurance firm Marsh launches Saudi engineering hub

Insurance firm Marsh launches Saudi engineering hub
  • Al-Khobar facility will provide dedicated local support to organizations as they look to transition to more sustainable energy sources
  • Marsh’s third such facility in the Middle East and Africa region
Updated 17 July 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: American insurance broker and risk adviser Marsh announced the launch of an engineering hub in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

Located in Al-Khobar, it is Marsh’s third such facility in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, with the other two located in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The global insurance firm has operated in more than 130 countries since its inception in 1871.

The Al-Khobar hub will provide dedicated local support to organizations as they look to transition to more sustainable energy sources, part of the Kingdom’s wider goal to embrace renewable energy.

“Marsh is investing significantly in expanding its specialist capabilities and geographical reach across the MEA region to support energy and power clients as they adapt to greater demands on their resources while managing the transition toward decarbonization,” Marsh Saudi Arabia CEO Bassam Al-Bader said in a statement.

Topics: #saudi #energytransition

Related

Saudi Arabia ‘deeply involved’ in shift to renewable energy, says Kerry
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ‘deeply involved’ in shift to renewable energy, says Kerry

Indian startup expands doorstep fuel delivery service to KSA

Indian startup expands doorstep fuel delivery service to KSA
Updated 17 July 2021
Rashid Hassan

Indian startup expands doorstep fuel delivery service to KSA

Indian startup expands doorstep fuel delivery service to KSA
  • FuelBuddy also taking service to UAE
  • App-based platform distributes fuel directly to customers
Updated 17 July 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: An Indian fuel delivery startup is expanding its doorstep services to Saudi Arabia.

In a tweet, Delhi-based FuelBuddy said it would also be adding the UAE and Saudi Arabia to its list of markets as it aimed to “go global.”

Established in 2016, the app-based platform distributes fuel directly to customers wherever they are located.

“This foray into Saudi Arabia and the UAE provides FuelBuddy with access to newer geographies and customers as part of its global expansion plan,” the firm said in a statement.

In May, FuelBuddy acquired Bangalore-based on-demand fuel delivery startup MyPetrolPump — a venture owned by ANB Fuels Pvt. Ltd. — for a combination of cash and stock, making it one of the largest players in the fuel delivery sector in India.

Topics: #automotive #India #saudi #startups

Related

Fuel and food prices push June Saudi inflation to highest this year
Business & Economy
Fuel and food prices push June Saudi inflation to highest this year
PIF-backed startup accelerator program to hold first showcase in July
Business & Economy
PIF-backed startup accelerator program to hold first showcase in July

Latest updates

Max Verstappen wins historic sprint race at Silverstone to stretch F1 title lead
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen during the Sprint session of the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone. (AFP)
Egypt seeks global push in Ethiopian dam talks
Egyptian Minister of Water Resource and Irrigation, Mohamed Abdel-Aty. (Reuters file photo)
Family: Palestinian Authority covering up critic’s death
Family: Palestinian Authority covering up critic’s death
Talks on Sunday to end oil output stalemate
Talks on Sunday to end oil output stalemate
The history of the Holy Kaaba
The history of the Holy Kaaba

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.