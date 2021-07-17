You are here

King Salman receives phone call, Eid greetings from Oman’s sultan

King Salman receives Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in NEOM on Sunday July 11, 2021. (AFP)
King Salman awards Sultan Haitham with the Order of King Abdul Aziz and the sultan awards the king with the Order of Al-Said. (File/SPA)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

  • Sultan Haitham bin Tariq thanked the king for the warm reception he received during his visit
  • The sultan’s two-day visit to the Kingdom was his first foreign trip since becoming Oman’s leader
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a phone call from the sultan of Oman on Saturday.
During the phone call, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq thanked the king for the warm reception he received during his recent visit to the Kingdom and congratulated him on Eid Al-Adha which will take place on Tuesday.
The sultan’s two-day visit to the Kingdom was his first foreign trip since becoming Oman’s leader in January 2020.
The two leaders held talks in NEOM on Sunday and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was present during the discussions.
The king and sultan also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on establishing the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council.

Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths

Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 489,553
  • A total of 8,063 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 15 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,098 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 258 were recorded in Riyadh, 211 in Makkah, 128 in the Eastern Province, 124 in Asir, 82 in Jazan, 50 in Al-Baha, 43 in Madinah, 40 in Hail, 39 in Najran, 23 in Tabuk, 15 in the Northern Borders region, and eight in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 489,553 after 1,207 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 8,063 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 22 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Makkah sees safe arrival of pilgrims as Hajj begins

Updated 17 July 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • Health checks were followed by bus transfers to take pilgrims to Grand Mosque where they performed tawaf
  • Pilgrims left the Grand Mosque after performing tawaf and buses transported them to temporary residences
Updated 17 July 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Pilgrims have arrived at the Grand Mosque in Makkah to perform tawaf in the first Hajj act of the year after reaching the city on Saturday through four entry points designed to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia, which receives almost 2.5 million pilgrims each year, has limited the number of travelers permitted to perform Hajj for the second year in a row to 60,000, as health and safety is a top priority for officials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The pilgrims permitted to perform Hajj comprise of different nationalities residing in the Kingdom and must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

According to this year’s Hajj organizing plan, pilgrims are gathering in four main entry locations: Al-Taneem, Al-Shara’i, the Kor checkpoint and the Al-Shumaisi security zone.

Pilgrims residing in Makkah were also directed to head to the nearest point to join up with arrivals.

Security and health checks were followed by bus transfers to take pilgrim groups to the Grand Mosque, where they performed tawaf upon arrival. Once completed, pilgrims left the Grand Mosque through the Bab Ali grouping station, where buses transported them to temporary residences near the holy sites.

With a temperature of 41 degrees Celsius in Makkah, most pilgrims were seen carrying umbrellas to protect themselves from the scorching summer heat. Security personnel and civil workers were monitoring the movement of the pilgrims, ensuring that all health instructions were followed and to provide immediate help.

Hisham Saeed, spokesman of the Hajj and Umrah ministry, said that 6,000 pilgrims every three hours are expected to enter the Grand Mosque to perform tawaf. After each group leaves, a sterilization process will be carried out to ensure maximum safety.

For the security and safety of pilgrims, all entrances to Makkah are monitored by security officers and thermal-imaging cameras to prevent people without Hajj permits accessing the holy sites.

“The mountains surrounding Makkah and all its valleys, where people with no Hajj permits might believe they can access the holy sites, are completely monitored by the Mujahideen force and equipped with cameras to foil such attempts,” Commander of Hajj Security Forces Maj Gen. Zayed bin Abdulrahman Al-Tuwayan said in a press conference held in Makkah.

According to Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami, assistant commander of Hajj Security Forces for the Grand Mosque and its surroundings, officials are working closely with health authorities to protect pilgrims and prevent the spread of the coronavirus during Hajj.

Al-Bassami told Arab News that the Hajj Security Forces have a “very high level of coordination” with the Saudi Ministry of Health.

Hajj, the world’s largest annual religious gathering with about 2.5 million people taking part in 2019, is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken by all capable Muslims at least once in their lives.

Young Saudis take giant strides to promote green solutions

In order to create eco-friendly wearables, experimenting with materials and techniques is needed. (Supplied)
In order to create eco-friendly wearables, experimenting with materials and techniques is needed. (Supplied)
Updated 17 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

In order to create eco-friendly wearables, experimenting with materials and techniques is needed. (Supplied)
  • Home-grown businesses and influencers are showing on social media how to minimize environmental impact
Updated 17 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: A new generation of Saudis taking on the mantle of saving the planet is promoting eco-friendly practices to increase the “green footprint” in industries ranging from food to fashion.

Home-grown businesses and influencers are using social media to focus on sustainability and green solutions, while also showing how to develop eco-friendly habits and help minimize environmental impact.
Yasmin Hamza and Hawazen Zahran, two Saudi women with a strong interest in sustainability, launched the @indulgethyself Instagram account to promote their environmental message.
Hamza, a fashion designer, said that her “sustainability journey” began while attending fashion school in New York.
“My studies shed a lot of light on the importance of sustainability in the fashion industry. It made me reflect on my daily environmental impact as an individual and I began incorporating eco-friendly practices in my daily life,” she said.
However, their efforts to adopt and promote eco-friendly practices often ran into difficulties.
Hamza said that initially it was hard to find budget-friendly eco-products in Saudi Arabia, but after considerable research they were able to find local enterprises that matched their environmental principles.
Indulge Thyself offers a safe platform to spread knowledge and encourage dialogue on environmental protection, while also providing information and accessible lists of products and resources.
“Most importantly, it shows that being sustainable is attainable and not as complex as sometimes portrayed in society or the media,” Hamza added.
Brands that take special care in catering for the planet as well as customers include Carton Shop, Nawah, Home Grown Market, Noon, Sukkari store, and Eco-Shop KSA.
Nouf Bannan, founder of Nawah, said that the brand’s aim is to become a “one-stop shop for a greener lifestyle.” The eco-friendly online platform raises awareness on recycling, reducing waste and protecting the environment.
Bannan said that when she launched the website, her aim was to merely to recycle, but she realized that this becomes easier if basic products are available.
“I began looking for items and bought a few that can always be reused. Once I saw how they made my life easier and how they were so eco-friendly, I was intrigued even more and began to offer the products through Nawah.”

FASTFACT

Yasmin Hamza and Hawazen Zahran, two Saudi women launched the @indulgethyself Instagram account to promote their environmental message.

All products offered via the platform are bought from entities that are also 100 percent eco-friendly. Items are made from bamboo, silicone, glass, metal and other materials that do not pose a threat to the planet.
Third Culture Co., founded by Shaima Shamsi, relies on ethical design practices to further the environmental cause.
Shamsi said that her team “believes that everything around them carries energy and the brand’s process is conscious of it.”
She added: “This extends to all things involved in the process, from our artisans to raw materials, resulting in objects that are a reflection of the observer, passed from hands that created it to ones who appreciate it.”
Third Culture Co. begins by looking at how materials engage with surroundings and what role they play with a person’s emotional values. “From there we study and understand where our materials are coming from, how the communities are producing the material we are interested in.”
“We produce in small quantities, ensuring fair wages and a clean working environment for the people who work on every piece we make. Finally, we look into the end of life of our products and ask our clients to send back their purchases for mending and recycling to ensure they are disposed of or repurposed with respect to the environment.”
The influencers behind Indulge Thyself advise those who are looking to adopt a more environment-friendly lifestyle to live by the motto “reduce, recycle, reuse and reconsider.”
“Reduce means to minimize the amount of waste we create. Reuse refers to using items more than once. Recycle is to put a product to new use instead of throwing it away, and reconsider is about considering how our actions affect the environment.”
The brands, as well as the influencers, encourage locals to avoid being overwhelmed by information online, explaining that adopting eco-friendly habits is not as difficult as sometimes portrayed.
Their message? Those who are interested can take baby steps and, slowly and gradually, work toward a better and safer environment for this generation and those to come.

Hajj pilgrims urged to carry coronavirus safety items

Saudi health chiefs urged Hajj pilgrims to ensure they had packed coronavirus safety items. (SPA)
Saudi health chiefs urged Hajj pilgrims to ensure they had packed coronavirus safety items. (SPA)
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi health chiefs urged Hajj pilgrims to ensure they had packed coronavirus safety items. (SPA)
  • Hajj security arrest 9 people for violating permit rules
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi health chiefs on Friday urged pilgrims due to attend this year’s Hajj to ensure they had packed face masks, hand sanitizers, napkins, and personal-use prayer mats before setting out on their journey to Makkah.

The annual pilgrimage, which this year will be performed by a limited number of worshippers due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic restrictions, will start on July 17/18 and end on July 22/23.
Spokesman for the Hajj Security Forces Command, Brig. Gen. Sami Al-Shuwairekh, said authorities had arrested nine people for trying to access holy sites without a permit, a prerequisite for this year’s Hajj season, and all of them had been fined SR10,000 ($2,666).
He warned that security forces would continue until July 23 to take legal action against anyone attempting to reach the Grand Mosque in Makkah, its central surrounding area, or holy sites at Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat without permission.
Meanwhile, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, launched maintenance and operational projects costing more than SR31 million to coincide with the start of Hajj.

FASTFACT

The total number of coronavirus cases in KSA reached 507,423.

The initiatives will be implemented by the ministry to ensure the maintenance of high-quality services for pilgrims and application of health and safety measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Schemes also include an app project for smart devices to educate and guide pilgrims, a Wi-Fi service for Namira Mosque in Arafat Valley, the installation of 62 screens to broadcast awareness messages in different languages, and the provision of 30 interactive screens for the Islamic electronic library.
Saudi Arabia on Friday reported 13 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 8,048.
There were 1,298 new cases, meaning that 507,423 people in the country had now contracted the disease. A total of 11,029 cases remained active, of which 1,400 patients were in critical condition.
In addition, the Saudi Ministry of Health said 1,428 patients had recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 488,346.
Meanwhile, 21,771,592 people in the country have to date received a jab against COVID-19, including 1,413,312 elderly.

103 quarantine violators arrested in Riyadh

Preliminary legal procedures have been taken against the individuals. (SPA)
Preliminary legal procedures have been taken against the individuals. (SPA)
Updated 17 July 2021
SPA

Preliminary legal procedures have been taken against the individuals. (SPA)
  • Those failing to adhere to Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 regulations could face fines of up to SR200,000
Updated 17 July 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Authorities in Riyadh have arrested 103 people for breaching isolation and quarantine rules after contracting COVID-19.

Riyadh Police Department spokesperson Maj. Khaled Al-Kraidis said security organizations monitoring preventive measures had also arrested other people for violating mandatory quarantine imposed on them when entering the Kingdom.

Preliminary legal procedures have been taken against the individuals and their cases referred to the relevant authorities, he added.

Those failing to adhere to the Kingdom’s COVID-19 regulations could face fines of up to SR200,000 ($53,000), a maximum of two years in prison, or both. The penalty is doubled for repeated violations.

Non-Saudis found to have breached quarantine rules run the risk of being deported and permanently banned from the country.
 

