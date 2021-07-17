RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a phone call from the sultan of Oman on Saturday.
During the phone call, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq thanked the king for the warm reception he received during his recent visit to the Kingdom and congratulated him on Eid Al-Adha which will take place on Tuesday.
The sultan’s two-day visit to the Kingdom was his first foreign trip since becoming Oman’s leader in January 2020.
The two leaders held talks in NEOM on Sunday and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was present during the discussions.
The king and sultan also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on establishing the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council.
King Salman receives phone call, Eid greetings from Oman’s sultan
https://arab.news/6zjgx
King Salman receives phone call, Eid greetings from Oman’s sultan
- Sultan Haitham bin Tariq thanked the king for the warm reception he received during his visit
- The sultan’s two-day visit to the Kingdom was his first foreign trip since becoming Oman’s leader
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a phone call from the sultan of Oman on Saturday.