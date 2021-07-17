Who’s Who: Dr. Hani Mohammad Zubair Choudhry, assistant deputy minister at Saudi Ministry of Education

Dr. Hani Mohammad Zubair Choudhry is the assistant deputy minister for research and innovation at the Ministry of Education. He has also been the director general for research grants at the ministry since February.
Choudhry has pursued graduate medical education programs, studying cancer biology and therapeutics from Harvard Medical School, US in 2016.
He completed a doctorate in cancer precision medicine from the University of Oxford, UK in 2014 and an master’s in molecular medicine from the School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Sheffield, UK in 2009.
Choudhry completed a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) in Jeddah in 2006.
In October 2020, he was appointed director of the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Precision Medicine, a partnership between KAU and the University of Oxford. From August 2017 to January 2021, he was director of the Center for the Alignment of Learning Outcome with Labour Market, and the vice president for development at KAU.
Choudhry was director of the cancer metabolomics and epigenomics unit at KAU from September 2016 until January 2021.
He was the founder and CEO of Innovative BioMed Consultation Expert House registered under Business and Knowledge Alliance as a private consultation office, KAU from December 2016 to January 2021.
Choudhry was a postdoctoral fellow at the Target Discovery Institute (TDI) and Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research at the University of Oxford from July 2016 to September 2016. He has been a visiting research fellow at the TDI since June 2015.
Pilgrims express joy at selection to perform virus-curtailed Hajj
Just 60,000 of 500,000 Hajj applicants were chosen to participate in the annual pilgrimage
Updated 46 min 36 sec ago
Huda Al-Shair
JEDDAH: Pilgrims specially picked to perform this year’s Hajj have described their joy at being given the chance to carry out the holy ritual amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Due to the global health crisis, Saudi Arabia has only allowed a select number of worshippers to take part in the annual pilgrimage.
Just 60,000 of 500,000 Hajj applicants were chosen to participate in the religious event that attracted approximately 2.5 million pilgrims in 2019 alone.
Those selected for this year’s Hajj had to meet a number of specific requirements which included having been fully jabbed against COVID-19 with any of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Um Azzam, 53, and her husband Abu, from Riyadh, were both given the green light to attend Hajj.
She told Arab News: “We received the text message on the night of June 24 and the feeling was completely indescribable joy and happiness. We were hoping and praying to perform Hajj and our prayers were answered.
“Why should we be afraid (of performing Hajj during the pandemic) when we trust in Allah and are delegated to him? On top of that, we have taken our vaccines and trust in the precautionary measures.”
I’m not saying it isn’t possible to get infected, but it definitely wasn’t a concern of mine because I felt safe with the number of people going and the strict precautionary measures we must follow.
Um Mazin
Mariam Mohammed, and her mother Um Mazin, an American citizen living in the Kingdom, were also selected to visit Makkah and the 24-year-old, from the Eastern Province, said it would be her first trip to the holy city as a pilgrim.
“I’m so excited. I’ve always wanted to perform Hajj but, for some reason, it just never worked out. But it did this time.
“I don’t feel scared or nervous. I wouldn’t let my fear of being infected (with COVID-19) stop me from taking this opportunity. I could literally get COVID-19 in my own city, so I might as well perform a powerful religious task,” she added.
And her mother said the threat of contracting COVID-19 had never crossed her mind when submitting her Hajj application. “I’m not saying it isn’t possible to get infected, but it definitely wasn’t a concern of mine because I felt safe with the number of people going and the strict precautionary measures we must follow.
“I also assume that since the government has done so well in controlling the virus, it will be even more careful when it comes to the Hajj season.”
She noted that her daughter’s application had initially been turned down due to her Saudi nationality.
“It was explained to us that there were too many Saudis attending Hajj and they (Saudi authorities) wanted to give the chance for others to perform too. I had no idea that they had a quota for non-Saudis, although it’s actually a great idea.”
Mohammed’s rejection was later overturned due to her relationship with a non-Saudi pilgrim, her American mom.
However, Abu Hassan, 55, from Jeddah, was not so lucky. He told Arab News that he had registered for Hajj online but despite being at first accepted he later received a message to say his application had been unsuccessful.
He said: “It was disappointing at first, of course. The last time I performed Hajj was over 28 years ago, so I was really excited to go this year, especially with this amount of people.
“I appreciate a lot of what they (the government) have done in the process of registering electronically. And attending Hajj this year wasn’t meant to be, Allah has other plans for me, so I’ve fully accepted the outcome,” he added.
But for Mohammed Al-Hokair, 22, from Riyadh, the outcome was better. “We heard on the news that Hajj this year would still be going ahead, so everyone in my family, my parents, sister and I, immediately began the registration process.”
He and his sister’s applications were initially refused but they were then accepted because he was registered as a companion to assist his parents.
“We got the approval three Fridays ago and at first I was feeling nervous. But that didn’t last and now I feel very secure and safe.
“The rule for performing the pilgrimage is at least once in a lifetime for whoever is capable, and I am capable and got the opportunity, so why shouldn’t I go? I mean, this is a plan from Allah and so if I’m meant to attend Hajj this year, no matter what, I will attend it. And this will be my first time, so I am also feeling excited now,” Al-Hokair said.
However, he pointed out that many of his friends and family members had not been so fortunate.
More than 22 million virus doses given in Saudi Arabia
The Ministry called on Saudis and expats to register to take the vaccine through its (Sehhaty) application
Updated 40 min 29 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health announced that, as of Saturday, more than 22 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in all regions since the start of the nationwide inoculation campaign.
Vaccines were administered through more than 587 vaccination sites in the Kingdom’s regions.
The Ministry called on Saudis and expats to register to take the vaccine through its (Sehhaty) application.
It also advised pilgrims suffering from asthma to follow a few medical tips during their Hajj journey, including taking their bronchodilator prior to any physical activity, carrying inhalers, seeing a doctor prior to Hajj, relaxing and avoiding crowds, wearing a smart bracelet that contains the patient’s information, and using emergency centers when inhalers did not help with asthma attacks.
Saudi Arabia on Saturday reported 15 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 8,063.
FASTFACT
The total number of coronavirus cases in KSA reached 508,521.
There were 1,098 new cases, meaning that 508,521 people in the country had now contracted the disease. A total of 10,905 cases remained active, of which 1,386 patients were in critical condition.
Of the newly recorded cases, 258 were in Riyadh, 211 in Makkah, 128 in the Eastern Province and 43 in Madinah. In addition, the ministry said that 1,207 patients had recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 489,553.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 23,644,943 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
Hajj 2021: How Jeddah earned its reputation as the city of hospitality
For centuries, the port city of Jeddah on the Red Sea coast has offered pilgrims comfort and friendship on their arduous journey
The special bond between Jeddah and the pilgrimage has shaped the city’s geography, architecture and its entire way of life
Updated 17 July 2021
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: For centuries, Hajj has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the millions of Muslims who travel to the Holy City of Makkah. In days gone by the journey was often arduous. But weary pilgrims arriving in Jeddah, for many their first port of call, have always found comfort and friendship thanks to the famed hospitality of the city’s residents.
The port city on the Red Sea coast has been inextricably linked with Hajj and Umrah for more than 1,300 years. In 674, Caliph Uthman ibn Affan, a companion of the Prophet, designated the city as a gateway for pilgrims traveling to Makkah and Madinah.
It has continued to serve this noble purpose ever since, latterly under the careful stewardship of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which works tirelessly to facilitate the movement, accommodation and comfort of pilgrims on their journeys to Makkah, 40 miles to the east of Jeddah, and Madinah, 220 miles to the north.
This gateway to two of the holiest cities in Islam has provided generations of Muslims from all corners of the Earth with food and lodgings on their journey to perform the sacred pilgrimage. But the city offers so much more than shelter and sustenance. Pilgrims have traditionally been greeted with profoundly touching displays of hospitality, solidarity and friendship — a proud tradition among Jeddawis that continues to this day.
Families in Madinah are often referred to as “Muzawareen” — which comes from the Arabic word “zeyara,” meaning “visit” — denoting their inherited duty to take into their homes pilgrims visiting the mosque and the grave of the Prophet.
Families in Makkah are often called “Mutawefeen,” which is derived from “tawaf,” one of the rituals during Hajj and Umrah. Again, this denotes their traditional role in guiding visitors.
By the same token, Jeddawis are often known as “Wukalaa” in recognition of the assistance they provided as agents to the pilgrims who arrived there by sea.
In the old days, large ships carrying the pilgrims would anchor in deeper waters off the Red Sea coast, and the travelers would be brought ashore by locals on smaller wooden sambouks and dhows. There they were greeted by their designated agents, who would show them to their lodgings.
Ahmed Badeeb, a local historian and longtime resident of Jeddah’s historic old city, said that this special bond between the people of the city and visiting pilgrims not only shaped its urban geography but its entire way of life.
“Pilgrims arriving by land were very few,” he told Arab News. “Large ships would bring Hajj pilgrims from all over and there were no hotels in Jeddah.
“The people of the city would provide lodgings for pilgrims in their own homes and the pilgrim would become part of the family, establishing relationships. And when their guests returned home, they’d continue their correspondence because they felt like they had a home (there).
Homeowners would normally sleep in the mabeet, their designated sleeping quarters located on the roof of the house, and provide lodging for pilgrims in the megad (sitting room) on the ground floor.
Pilgrims’ visits for Hajj could last for up to four months, but they usually remained in Jeddah for only a few days while their agents arranged onward travel to Makkah or Madinah. Jeddah was therefore a brief pit stop on their journeys.
HAJJ 2021 IN FOCUS
Pilgrims have arrived at the Grand Mosque in Makkah to perform tawaf in the first Hajj act of the year after reaching the city on Saturday. Keep track of this year's pilgrimage here.
“It would take a few days for pilgrims to prepare their belongings before setting out for Makkah with their food, clothing and supplies,” Badeeb said.
“Camels were rented to carry pilgrims’ belongings, and at times a howdah (a seat on the back of a camel) was also brought in to carry the women. It would take one day to reach Makkah.”
The duration of a pilgrim’s stay in Jeddah varied depending on the arrangements made between the “wakeel” in Jeddah and the “mutawif” in Makkah who would host the pilgrim upon arrival there.
“(Jeddah’s) population would grow exponentially with every Hajj season,” Badeeb added. “It helped with the city’s economic growth and aided the pilgrims as well, as they would sell their goods and spices to residents of the city, who have always been welcoming.”
In addition to boosting the local economy, Hajj also shaped Jeddah’s architecture. Historians believe that because prosperous families in the old city hosted so many pilgrims, it became common for their homes to include several stories — as many as seven. They had numerous rooms set aside for specific purposes and often featured protruding rowshan balconies. The taller and more elaborately decorated the house, the greater the status of its residents.
Inside these towering structures, the owners would prepare rooms for the pilgrims they were hosting. Guests were normally given the megad on the ground floor and provided with mats and pillows.
Derived from the word “to sit,” the megad is a large room normally used for welcoming family and close friends. While pilgrims were provided with lodgings on lower floors, families would move into rooms on the upper floors and provide their guests with meals prepared in their kitchen, which was usually located on the first floor.
“By the time the pilgrims arrived in Jeddah, their food supplies would have depleted on their long journeys,” said Badeeb. “Everything was provided for them from the minute they landed until they left.
“Pilgrims arriving from certain countries or regions usually stayed with specific families, facilitated through agents in their home countries. The trust that is built through that allowed them to keep their money and belongings safely stored until they completed their pilgrimage.”
Over the years, as the number of pilgrims steadily grew, it became increasingly difficult to find lodgings with families in the old city. To ensure everyone was safely housed and cared for, the Saudi authorities realized they would have to build new, specialized facilities.
In 1950 the Kingdom’s founder, King Abdul Aziz, ordered a “pilgrims’ city” to be established close to Jeddah Islamic Seaport, where about 70 percent of pilgrims arrived in the country on their way to perform Hajj. By 1971, this city within a city had 27 buildings, including health clinics, shops, mosques and other facilities.
Several similar facilities were subsequently established, including one to the east of the historic old city capable of accommodating 2,000 pilgrims, and another near the old airport, which by the mid-1980s could host 30,000 people.
Times have changed and although Jeddah’s families no longer host visitors in their own homes as their forefathers once did, they continue to offer the same warm greetings and hospitality that has characterized the city’s residents for centuries.
In Islamic history, the Kaaba was built by Prophet Ibrahim and his son Ismail
The Quraysh reconstructed the pre-Islamic Kaaba around 608 C.E.
Updated 17 July 2021
Deema Al Khudair
All Muslims seek to perform Hajj at least once in their lifetime. Hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam and is conditional — only for those who are able. The Kaaba, which means cube in Arabic, is 15 meters high and covered in black silk.
The mount where the Kaaba is located was a shrine and existed long before pre-Islamic times. In Islamic history, the Kaaba was built by Prophet Ibrahim and his son Ismail.
The Quraysh tribe, which ruled Makkah, reconstructed the pre-Islamic Kaaba around 608 C.E. with alternating stone and wood courses.
A door was built above ground level to safeguard it from intruders and floods. The Black Stone, which Muslims aim to touch and kiss while performing Umrah and Hajj, and statues of pagan gods were kept in the pre-Islamic Kaaba.
In 620, Prophet Muhammad was expelled from Makkah and exiled to Yathrib, which is today known as Madinah.
The shrine became the main site for Muslim prayer and pilgrimage after the prophet’s return to Makkah around 629 and 630. On his victorious return to Makkah, the prophet is said to have cleansed the Kaaba of idols, restoring the shrine to Prophet Ibrahim’s monotheism.
Muslims honor the Black Stone, which is said to have been sent to Prophet Ibrahim by the Angel Gabriel. In the year of his death, 632, Prophet Muhammad undertook his final journey, establishing the rites of pilgrimage.
King Salman receives phone call, Eid greetings from Oman’s sultan
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq thanked the king for the warm reception he received during his visit
The sultan’s two-day visit to the Kingdom was his first foreign trip since becoming Oman’s leader
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a phone call from the sultan of Oman on Saturday.
During the phone call, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq thanked the king for the warm reception he received during his recent visit to the Kingdom and congratulated him on Eid Al-Adha which will take place on Tuesday.
The sultan’s two-day visit to the Kingdom was his first foreign trip since becoming Oman’s leader in January 2020.
The two leaders held talks in NEOM on Sunday and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was present during the discussions.
The king and sultan also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on establishing the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council.