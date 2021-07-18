You are here

Thai sisters fire second 59 to capture LPGA pairs event

Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand (R) looks over a birdie attempt with her sister and teammate Moriya Jutanugarn during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on July 17, 2021 in Midland, Michigan. (Getty Images/AFP)
Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand (R) looks over a birdie attempt with her sister and teammate Moriya Jutanugarn during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on July 17, 2021 in Midland, Michigan. (Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 18 July 2021
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn shot their second 11-under par 59 in best-ball play to capture the LPGA Great Lakes Bay Invitational, taking a three-stroke victory on Saturday over defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura.
Ariya, 25, and Moriya, 26, finished at 24-under 256 at windy Midland Country Club golf course in Michigan.
In the first round, they shot a 67 in the alternate shot format, then fired a 59 on Thursday in best ball and carded a 71 in alternate shot Friday to enter the final round two shots behind American Clanton and Thailand’s Suwannapura, who closed Saturday with a 64.
Clanton and Suwannapura won the inaugural event in 2019 by a whopping by six strokes. The tournament was canceled last year because of the global coronavirus pandemic.
South Korean Kim A-lim and American Yealimi Noh (64) and Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn and India’s Aditi Ashok (66) tied for third at 261.
Reigning US Women’s Open champ Yuka Saso of the Philippines and Australian Minjee Lee were fifth on 262 after a closing 62.
Nelly and Jessica Korda shot a 67 to finish in a tie for 17th at 13 under. World number one Nelly Korda is making her first start since winning the Meijer Classic and the Women’s PGA in consecutive weeks. The sisters will compete in the Olympics for the Team USA.

Bucks edge Suns 123-119 to take 3-2 lead in NBA Finals

Updated 18 July 2021

AP

Bucks edge Suns 123-119 to take 3-2 lead in NBA Finals
Updated 18 July 2021
AP

  • They can win their first title since 1971 in Milwaukee on Tuesday night
PHOENIX, US: Jrue Holiday seized his chance to give the Milwaukee Bucks the lead in the NBA Finals.
Took it right out of Devin Booker’s hands, actually.
Holiday’s steal and alley-oop pass to Giannis Antetokounmpo for a dunk sealed a wild Game 5 and gave the Bucks a 123-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.
Antetokounmpo had 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Khris Middleton added 29 points, and Holiday had 27 points and 13 assists.
The Bucks fought their way out of an early 16-point hole by flirting with the best-shooting night in NBA Finals history, but then won it by making a huge defensive play for the second straight game.
They can win their first title since 1971 in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.
“One more to go. One more to go,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’ve got to keep playing good basketball.”
Booker had 40 points, his second straight 40-point game. But with the Suns rallying and down one with 16 seconds left, he drove into the middle and Holiday wrestled the ball out of his hands.
Antetokounmpo sprinted down the court to his right and Holiday fired a perfect lob pass that the Greek Freak slammed down while Chris Paul fouled him to make it 122-119. Antetokounmpo missed the free throw, but the Bucks grabbed the rebound and Middleton made one free throw for the final point of the night.
Before the defensive stand, Milwaukee’s offense was the story. The Bucks made 32 of 45 shots in the middle two quarters, outscoring the Suns 79-53 during that stretch.
Milwaukee became the first road team to win in the series and with one more victory will complete its second 2-0 comeback in this postseason — along with the fifth in NBA Finals history.
Paul had 21 points and 11 assists, and Deandre Ayton finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds. But the Suns missed a chance to move within a victory of their first championship and will need a victory at Fiserv Forum to bring the series back to the desert for Game 7 on Thursday night.
Milwaukee was at 62.1 percent shooting after three quarters, threatening to challenge Orlando’s 62.5 percent mark against the Lakers in Game 3 of the 2009 finals. Holiday’s basket had the Bucks in good shape at 108-94 with about 9 minutes remaining, but the Suns put together a push in the final minutes.
Down 10 with just under 3 1/2 minutes remaining, the Suns got a 3 from Booker and a basket by Paul to cut it to 120-119 with 56 seconds to play. Holiday missed a jumper, but that didn’t matter once the defensive ace of the Bucks backcourt took it back from Booker.
It wasn’t as spectacular a defensive play as Antetokounmpo’s block of Ayton’s dunk attempt that preserved a two-point lead in Game 4, but it was every bit as important to a Bucks team making its first finals appearance since 1974.
It good off to a bad start when the Suns won the first two games, but things changed when the series moved — even the name of the arena. The Suns announced a naming rights deal Friday that changed Phoenix Suns Arena into the Footprint Center.
Whatever the name, the arena was so loud during the Suns’ sensational start to the first quarter that nobody could hear a foul on P.J. Tucker after a turnover to prevent a breakaway. The Suns threw it ahead to Booker, who threw down a dunk as Antetokounmpo sprinted back and grabbed his arm in what otherwise may have drawn a flagrant foul.
Not getting that basket didn’t slow the Suns, who scored the next seven points to open a 32-16 lead on Mikal Bridges’ 3-pointer. The Suns made 14 of 19 shots (73.7 percent) in the first quarter and led 37-21.
But Booker started the second on the bench and the Bucks opened with a 21-5 spurt to quickly tie it at 42 on Pat Connaughton’s 3-pointer with 7:48 remaining in the half.
Milwaukee took a 64-61 advantage to the break, becoming the second team in finals history to lead at halftime after trailing by at least 15 after one, according to Elias.

TIP-INS
Bucks: Milwaukee played without Thanasis Antetokounmpo. Giannis’ older brother was placed in health and safety protocols. Coach Mike Budenholzer said the Bucks wouldn’t have their whole staff for the same reason. ... The Boston Celtics were the first team to be 15 or more down after one and ahead at the half, doing so in the 1957 finals against the St. Louis Hawks.
Suns: Paul has 1,068 assists in the playoffs. He moved ahead of Steve Nash and Larry Bird into seventh place on the career list during the game. ... Bridges scored 13 points.

OFFICIAL OUT
James Williams was the umpire for the game. He replaced Sean Wright, who was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
 

Louis Oosthuizen takes one-shot Open lead heading into final round

Updated 17 July 2021

AFP

Louis Oosthuizen takes one-shot Open lead heading into final round
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

  • The South African is aiming to lift the Claret Jug for a second time on Sunday
  • Louis Oosthuizen sole major victory to date came at St Andrews in 2010
UNITED KINGDOM: Louis Oosthuizen held off a charge from Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth to stay in front by one shot on 12 under par at the British Open after a sun-bathed third round at Royal St. George’s on Saturday.
The South African is aiming to lift the Claret Jug for a second time on Sunday after his sole major victory to date came at St. Andrews in 2010.
However, he has finished second in six majors since then, including at the US PGA Championship and US Open in the past two months, and will have to hold his nerve on the final round.
Resuming on 11 under par in pristine conditions, Oosthuizen was unfortunate not to make more than a solid start as birdie putts at the first two holes shaved the cup in a run of six straight pars.
His patience paid off as he birdied the par-five seventh and then picked up another shot at the ninth.
However, after dropping just one shot in his opening two rounds, bogeys at 11 and 13 allowed Morikawa and Spieth to briefly take a share of the lead.
Oosthuizen regained his composure and his precise putting for birdie at the par-three 16th to retake the lead outright and will again be partnered with Morikawa in the final group on Sunday.
The young American made a nervous start to his third round, dropping two strokes in the first six holes.
However, the 24-year-old quickly bounced back to make the turn in level par for his round and consecutive birdies at 13 and 14 put him in a great position to challenge for his second major at 11 under.
Spieth’s bid for a second Open Championship faltered late on as he three-putted on the 18th green to fall back to nine under.
The American had got off to a flier with birdies at the second, fourth, sixth and 10th to move to 11 under.
But, just as in his second round when he blamed being hungry for a poor finish, the three-time major winner struggled coming home as he also made bogey at the 11th and 16th.
The expected push from a stellar cast of former major champions further down the leaderboard never materialized on ‘moving day’, with the third round often the time when potential winners emerge.
Pre-tournament favorite and recently crowned US Open champion Jon Rahm was the one big name to haul himself into contention with a 68 to move to seven under.
World number one Dustin Johnson dropped back to four under with a three over par round which could have been much worse but for birdies at the 14th and 16th.
Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka is three under after making three bogeys in the first five holes to post a 72.
Canada’s Corey Connors and American Scottie Scheffler are well-positioned at eight under.
Earlier, Rory McIlroy’s hopes of a fifth major title faded on the back nine after an electrifying start from the Northern Irishman entertained the thousands following his third round.
Crowds of up to 32,000 have been allowed into the 149th Open Championship despite surging infection rates for the coronavirus in England.
The biggest galleries of the tournament so far saw McIlroy make five birdies on the front nine to take the turn in four under par for the day and the championship.
But a combination of wild driving off the tee and sloppy putting saw McIlroy drop shots at the 11th, 13th and 15th to fall back to one under.
“Sort of a tale of two nines,” McIlroy said after walking off the 18th green.
“The back nine played tough. They’re sort of tucking the pins away. They’ve stretched the golf course out to as long as it can play.”
Bombastic world number six Bryson DeChambeau has dominated the headlines in Sandwich for the wrong reasons after taking aim at the standard of his driver after a disappointing opening round.
The American, who just made the cut, suffered another frustrating day as a double bogey at the ninth set the tone for his two over round of 72.

Max Verstappen wins historic sprint race at Silverstone to stretch F1 title lead

Updated 17 July 2021

AP

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen during the Sprint session of the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone. (AFP)
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen during the Sprint session of the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone. (AFP)
Updated 17 July 2021
AP

  • The Dutchman stretched his lead over Hamilton by winning the sprint and takes a 33-point advantage
  • The leaders of F1 have recognized the series needs a freshening as its audience starts reaching key younger demographics
SILVERSTONE, UK: Max Verstappen out-dragged Lewis Hamilton at the start of Formula One's experimental first sprint qualifying race to take the pole for the British Grand Prix and spoil the homecoming of the seven-time champion.
Hamilton initially seemed fine with the defeat and showed enthusiasm for the format and the fan energy at packed Silverstone.
“I don't know how it looks to watch from the fans,” Hamilton said from aboard an open-air trolley used for the “podium” drivers as they were taken for a lap past the grandstands.
For him, Hamilton said in the trolley the inaugural sprint race format was “way more enjoyable. We should do more like that, or a version of it in the future."
He'd changed his tune by the post-race news conference, and Hamilton sullenly accepted that he'd lost again to Verstappen and Red Bull. Hamilton said there he didn't like the format — which, also, cost him another point in the standings.
The Dutchman stretched his lead over Hamilton by winning the sprint and takes a 33-point advantage over the beloved local driver in Sunday's grand prix.
“In my opinion there needs to be a Saturday and Sunday weekend,” Hamilton said.
Verstappen and third-place Valtteri Bottas said they preferred the the traditional three-round qualifying, noting they'd rather have used the track time for practice.
The leaders of F1 have recognized the series needs a freshening as its audience starts reaching key younger demographics and so this weekend they tried something new. One practice session was cut and transitioned instead Friday to the preferred knockout qualifying, which was won by Hamilton.
But that only set the starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race — dicey because there's always the chance the drivers don't push hard out of fear of damaging their cars a day early when points aren't on the line.
That wasn't a problem because it was racy right from Verstappen’s jump on Hamilton as flames shot from Verstappen's heated left front tire. Fernando Alonso jumped from 11th to fifth in the opening lap before finishing seventh, and Sergio Perez Jr. crashed.
Any chance at Hamilton finally bettering the championship leader was lost when Verstappen simply drove away from Hamilton at the start.
“They’ve done a really great job with their engine, their starts are really great this year,” Hamilton said. “We’ve lost a bit of performance on our starts, so we’ve got to work a bit harder to improve that.”
Verstappen earned three points for the win, as well as the pole for Sunday’s full Grand Prix. It put Verstappen in position for a fourth consecutive win, all from pole.
Red Bull has won five straight, which includes a Perez victory. He was the biggest casualty of the experimental qualifying when Perez crashed on the fifth lap and finished last.
The hard racing was celebrated after the finish as Verstappen, Hamilton and Bottas instead of going to a podium, climbed aboard the trolley. Verstappen was presented with an old-school winner’s wreath around his neck and all three drivers waved to fans as they passed.
For the fans, Hamilton was jovial yet apologetic for the defeat.
“I’ve got to give a lot of love to all these fans, I can’t tell you the energy that I’m getting from them is awesome,” Hamilton said. “I am sorry I was not able to get the win; tomorrow we fight again.”
Verstappen was content with the win.
“Happy to have pushed for those three points," he said. “A good fight with Lewis on the first lap,”
Hamilton received two points for finishing second. Bottas earned the final point awarded Saturday.
Hamilton has not won a race since May 9 at the Spanish GP but Silverstone has long been a Mercedes stronghold and the team has won seven of the past eight British GP. Hamilton has won six of those.

Germany walk off Olympics friendly after Torunarigha racist abuse

Updated 17 July 2021

AFP

Germany walk off Olympics friendly after Torunarigha racist abuse
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

  • Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused, said German Football Association
  • German head coach Stefan Kuntz defended his 23-year-old squad member
TOKYO: Germany walked off after 85 minutes of Saturday’s pre-Olympics friendly with Honduras after Jordan Torunarigha suffered racist abuse.
The 2016 silver medallists played the Central Americans in Wakayama, Japan, as they warmed up for their Games campaign which starts on July 22 against champions Brazil.
“The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused,” the German Football Association (DFB) tweeted.
German head coach Stefan Kuntz defended his 23-year-old squad member.
“When one of our players is racially abused, playing on is not an option,” told DFB’s Twitter account.
The Honduras Football Federation said on Twitter the situation was down to a “misunderstanding on the pitch.”
In February 2020, Hertha Berlin center-back Torunarigha was sent off for reacting to alleged monkey chants from Schalke fans during a German Cup loss.
In that match, Torunarigha, who is of Nigerian descent, picked up a water bottle carrier and slammed it to the ground before being shown a red card for second bookable offense.

Saudi karate champion Tarek Hamdi looks to add to gold medal haul at Tokyo 2020

Updated 18 July 2021

Arab News

Saudi karate champion Tarek Hamdi looks to add to gold medal haul at Tokyo 2020
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

  • Hamdi heads to Japan as the Saudi Arabian delegation’s most decorated athlete
Saudi’s karate Olympian Tarek Hamdi hopes to add to his impressive collection of gold medals at international competitions when he takes to the mat at Tokyo 2020 on Aug. 6.

Hamdi, who will turn 23 during the Olympics, will be the Saudi Arabian delegation’s most decorated athlete in Japan.

Having started karate in 2009 at the age of 15, Hamdi won his first medal for Saudi Arabia, a gold, at the Asian Junior Championships in Uzbekistan in 2013. He followed that up by becoming the first Saudi to win gold in a Karate World Championship, at Jakarta in 2015.

In 2017, he claimed gold medals at four tournaments in the 75 kg category — the Asian Championship in Indonesia, the World Cup in Croatia and the U-23 Asian Championship and Asian Senior Championships, both in Kazakhstan. His achievements earned him the title of world most promising karate athlete for the year.

A year later he won three bronze medals at the World League in Spain, the World Premier League in the UAE and the Asian Games in Jakarta. He also won gold at the Asian Senior Championships 2019 in Uzbekistan.

Hamdi secured qualification to the Olympics with a gold at the Karate Tokyo 2020 Qualifiers in France earlier this year.

