Coronavirus
Saudi authorities ramp up health inspection tours

The authorities closed 69 commercial outlets for breaching coronavirus protocols. (SPA)
Updated 18 July 2021
SPA

  • These checks resulted in two commercial outlets being shut down
DAMMAM: Municipalities in the Kingdom have shut 71 commercial outlets as part of their efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Eastern Province municipality carried out 1,246 inspection tours in one day across shopping malls, commercial centers and stores.

These checks resulted in two commercial outlets being shut down, while 54 violators were given penalties for ignoring health regulations.

The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask wearing, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues, and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.

The municipality of Hail also carried out 1,336 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in one day. The authorities closed 69 commercial outlets for breaching coronavirus protocols.

Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.

In Senegal, giant sheep prized for Eid

DAKAR: A ram the size of a small pony tosses its head inside a sumptuous pen illuminated by flashing disco lights, before lunging at some ewes half its size.
The skittish animal lives on a rooftop in Senegal’s capital Dakar, alongside a dozen ewes, in an enclosure featuring ceiling fans, faux chandeliers and multicolored lighting.
The plush surroundings underscore the deep affection owner Abdou Fatah Diop has for the breed of sheep known as Ladoum, which are native to the West African country.
“It’s a passion. I forget everything,” Diop says of his sheep, adding that he spends more money on them then he does on his family.
But the sheep are still money-spinners. Businessman Diop, 40, sells lambs sired by his prize ram to other Ladoum breeders who want to improve their herds, for the equivalent of thousands.
Many are similarly enamoured with sheep in the mostly Muslim nation of Senegal, where there are popular television programs dedicated to the animal.
The most prized variety are the Ladoum: a smooth-haired breed with curled horns that can reach imposing heights of 1.2 meters (4 feet) or more at the shoulder.
A wealthy elite also pays small fortunes for magnificent Ladoum rams to sacrifice during the Islamic festival of Eid Al-Adha — also called Tabaski — which begins next week.
Senegalese breeders only developed the variety over the past 20 years, according to Diop, to accentuate the sheep’s proportions and physical beauty.
Abou Kane, another top breeder, has dozens of Ladoum tethered under a white tent in the center of Dakar to sell for Tabaski.
His clients will pay up to 2 million CFA francs (3,000 euros, $3,600) for a sacrificial animal.
“It’s an exceptional breed that you can find nowhere else,” he says, praising the sheep’s “splendour.”


Slaughtering flashy rams for Tabaski has become a marker of status in Senegal.
But prices are far out of reach for many in the country, where about 40 percent live on less than $1.90 (1.70 euros) a day, according to the World Bank.
There is still pressure to buy a good-looking sheep, however.
In Dakar’s largest ruminants’ market, herders in colorful robes stroll among thousands of bleating sheep and goats.
Traders from neighboring Mali and Mauritania have come ahead of Tabaski to serve the city’s clientele.
The market does a roaring trade over the festival period, according to its president Mamadou Talla, clearing about 150,000 euros ($180,000) a day in sales and supplying half of the 260,000 sheep consumed in Dakar.
Talla, 61, said that competing for the nicest sheep is a uniquely Senegalese phenomenon and that customers are picky.
“Every Senegalese wants a big ram” the 61-year-old added, which can “mystify” the neighbors and make children happy.
Not all sheep are exorbitant. Talla said many go for 60,000 CFA francs (90 euros, $107), for example.


Several traders interviewed by AFP said that costs of upkeep and transport justified the seemingly high price of ordinary Tabaski sheep.
For the deluxe animals, breeder Abou Kane argued that the rich have a religious obligation to choose the nicest animal.
“God demanded of us a sacrifice,” he said. “You really shouldn’t choose just anything.”
Some argue that the pursuit of beauty in sheep has little to do with Tabaski, however.
El Hadji Mamadou Ndiaye, an imam at Dakar’s Great Mosque, said the rules dictate that the sacrificial animal be of a certain age, among other measures, but say nothing of an animal’s size or beauty.
Culture, as well as individual vanity, play a role in the market for enormous Tabaski sheep, he suggested.
“If you’re not a crackpot, you just follow the criteria that are demanded,” Ndiaye said.

South Korea to bring home sailors aboard coronavirus-hit destroyer

South Korea to bring home sailors aboard coronavirus-hit destroyer

  • Two transport planes will bring home 300 sailors aboard the destroyer Munmu the Great
  • About 150 navy personnel will replace the crew and sail the destroyer to South Korea
SEOUL: South Korea is sending military aircraft on Sunday to replace the entire 300-member crew of a navy destroyer on an anti-piracy mission off East Africa after nearly 70 of them tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.
Two transport planes will bring home 300 sailors aboard the destroyer Munmu the Great, Joint Chiefs of Staff and Defense Ministry officials said, requesting anonymity citing department rules.
They said 68 sailors have so far tested positive and the results on 200 of the 300 crew are still pending.
South Korea has taken part in anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden since 2009. According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about 150 navy personnel will replace the crew and sail the destroyer to South Korea. Officials said the ship was to be replaced with another destroyer next month following a six-month rotational deployment.
On Sunday, South Korea’s health authorities reported 1,454 new cases, taking the country’s total to 177,951 with 2,057 deaths.
South Korea has recently imposed its toughest distancing rules on its populous capital region, where most of the recent cases have been found. Authorities are considering more stringent restrictions in other areas as well.

Zuma graft trial to resume despite deadly protests across South Africa

Zuma graft trial to resume despite deadly protests across South Africa

  • Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering
  • His incarceration sparked protests in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal
JOHANNESBURG: The dragging corruption trial of South Africa’s jailed ex-president Jacob Zuma resumes on Monday despite deadly violence that swept the nation after his imprisonment in an unrelated case.
Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering related to a 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from five European arms firms when he was South Africa’s deputy president.
He is accused of pocketing four million rand ($277,000) in bribes from one of the firms, French defense giant Thales, which has been charged with corruption and money laundering.
The trial started in May after numerous postponements and delays, as Zuma’s legal team worked fervently to have the charges dropped.
The 79-year-old Zuma appeared in person for the opening and said he was innocent.
Thales also pleaded not guilty, and the next hearing was set for July 19.
But things took a nasty turn when on June 29, Zuma was found guilty of contempt of South Africa’s top court for snubbing graft investigators probing his tenure as president. He was jailed a week later.
The incarceration sparked protests in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), which snowballed into a week of deadly outbreak of looting and arson that spread to the economic hub Johannesburg, claiming over 200 lives.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who came to office promising to curb graft, said the riots were a “coordinated and well-planned attack” on the country’s young democracy.
“Using the pretext of a political grievance, those behind these acts have sought to provoke a popular insurrection,” Ramaphosa said on Friday night.
Monday’s hearing could reignite tensions that had eased late last week, analysts warn.
“People will be watching the behavior of judges,” said Sipho Seepe, a fellow of the University of Zululand in KZN.
“If they feel justice is not done, they will protest,” he said.
Monday’s hearing will focus on an application by Zuma’s legal team to recuse chief prosecutor Billy Downer for allegedly leaking information to the media.
“We will argue vigorously for the application to be dismissed,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Mthunzi Mhaga told AFP.
The trial will be heard virtually to “avoid disruption,” said Mhaga.
Zuma and his supporters have repeatedly decried all these probes as politically motivated and warned his jailing would spark unrest.
But they deny being behind the recent turmoil.
Carl Niehaus, a close friend of Zuma, told reporters this week that there was no “coordinated campaign to lead to looting and violence.”
“There is however an uprising of people who are deeply concerned and angered by [his] imprisonment.”
Zuma, once dubbed the “Teflon president,” is meanwhile seeking to reverse his 15-month jail sentence.
He was arrested for disobeying a Constitutional Court order to testify before a judicial panel probing the plunder of state coffers during his nine-year rule.
Most of the transgressions investigated by the commission involve three brothers from a wealthy Indian business family, the Guptas, who won lucrative government contracts and were allegedly allowed to choose cabinet ministers.
Zuma only testified once in July 2019.
South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) party forced Zuma — who is a member of the country’s dominant Zulu ethnic group — to resign in 2018 after mounting graft scandals.
But Zuma has retained a fervent support base within the ANC and among the general public, viewed by many as a “people’s man” and a defender of the poor.
Ralph Mathekga, author of “When Zuma Goes,” says judges in the graft case will not bow to “political pressure.”
“Not prosecuting Mr.Zuma will have serious implications for the rule of law,” he told AFP. “The judiciary is going to have to ride the storm.”

UAE study finds COVID-19 medicine Sotrovimab prevents death among high-risk patients

UAE study finds COVID-19 medicine Sotrovimab prevents death among high-risk patients

  • 100 percent prevention of death among Sotrovimab recipients
DUBAI: High-risk patients including adults, pregnant women and children 12 years old and above with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections – and who were at risk having their symptoms progress to severe ones – were saved from possible death by having the anti-viral medicine Sotrovimab.

A two-week evaluation, wherein 6,175 COVID-19 patients in Abu Dhabi received Sotrovimab, showed that a 100 percent prevention of death among recipients and and 99 percent prevention of admission to intensive care units, UAE health officials said in a report from state news agency WAM.

They also noted that 97 percent of the patients fully recovered within 14 days.

About 52 per cent of the patients were aged 50 or above, and almost all recipients had multiple comorbidities including obesity, cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody treatment delivered through intravenous therapy, is being produced by global biopharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has approved the use of Sotrovimab after conducting local evaluation. It has also been approved for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The UAE was one of the first countries in the world to receive a shipment of Sotrovimab in mid-June.

Meanwhile, additional 1,565 new COVID-19 infections and four deaths were reported overnight, bringing the UAE’s caseload to 659,449 cases including 1,896 fatalities.

MoHAP also reported that  1,508 individuals had fully recovered from the coronavirus disease, for a total number of recoveries of 637,267.

The total number of administered COVID-19 vaccine doses is now at 16,341,613, for a rate of vaccine distribution of 165.23 doses per 100 people, after 78,028 jabs were done during past 24 hours.

Bucks edge Suns 123-119 to take 3-2 lead in NBA Finals

Bucks edge Suns 123-119 to take 3-2 lead in NBA Finals

  • They can win their first title since 1971 in Milwaukee on Tuesday night
PHOENIX, US: Jrue Holiday seized his chance to give the Milwaukee Bucks the lead in the NBA Finals.
Took it right out of Devin Booker’s hands, actually.
Holiday’s steal and alley-oop pass to Giannis Antetokounmpo for a dunk sealed a wild Game 5 and gave the Bucks a 123-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.
Antetokounmpo had 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Khris Middleton added 29 points, and Holiday had 27 points and 13 assists.
The Bucks fought their way out of an early 16-point hole by flirting with the best-shooting night in NBA Finals history, but then won it by making a huge defensive play for the second straight game.
They can win their first title since 1971 in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.
“One more to go. One more to go,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’ve got to keep playing good basketball.”
Booker had 40 points, his second straight 40-point game. But with the Suns rallying and down one with 16 seconds left, he drove into the middle and Holiday wrestled the ball out of his hands.
Antetokounmpo sprinted down the court to his right and Holiday fired a perfect lob pass that the Greek Freak slammed down while Chris Paul fouled him to make it 122-119. Antetokounmpo missed the free throw, but the Bucks grabbed the rebound and Middleton made one free throw for the final point of the night.
Before the defensive stand, Milwaukee’s offense was the story. The Bucks made 32 of 45 shots in the middle two quarters, outscoring the Suns 79-53 during that stretch.
Milwaukee became the first road team to win in the series and with one more victory will complete its second 2-0 comeback in this postseason — along with the fifth in NBA Finals history.
Paul had 21 points and 11 assists, and Deandre Ayton finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds. But the Suns missed a chance to move within a victory of their first championship and will need a victory at Fiserv Forum to bring the series back to the desert for Game 7 on Thursday night.
Milwaukee was at 62.1 percent shooting after three quarters, threatening to challenge Orlando’s 62.5 percent mark against the Lakers in Game 3 of the 2009 finals. Holiday’s basket had the Bucks in good shape at 108-94 with about 9 minutes remaining, but the Suns put together a push in the final minutes.
Down 10 with just under 3 1/2 minutes remaining, the Suns got a 3 from Booker and a basket by Paul to cut it to 120-119 with 56 seconds to play. Holiday missed a jumper, but that didn’t matter once the defensive ace of the Bucks backcourt took it back from Booker.
It wasn’t as spectacular a defensive play as Antetokounmpo’s block of Ayton’s dunk attempt that preserved a two-point lead in Game 4, but it was every bit as important to a Bucks team making its first finals appearance since 1974.
It good off to a bad start when the Suns won the first two games, but things changed when the series moved — even the name of the arena. The Suns announced a naming rights deal Friday that changed Phoenix Suns Arena into the Footprint Center.
Whatever the name, the arena was so loud during the Suns’ sensational start to the first quarter that nobody could hear a foul on P.J. Tucker after a turnover to prevent a breakaway. The Suns threw it ahead to Booker, who threw down a dunk as Antetokounmpo sprinted back and grabbed his arm in what otherwise may have drawn a flagrant foul.
Not getting that basket didn’t slow the Suns, who scored the next seven points to open a 32-16 lead on Mikal Bridges’ 3-pointer. The Suns made 14 of 19 shots (73.7 percent) in the first quarter and led 37-21.
But Booker started the second on the bench and the Bucks opened with a 21-5 spurt to quickly tie it at 42 on Pat Connaughton’s 3-pointer with 7:48 remaining in the half.
Milwaukee took a 64-61 advantage to the break, becoming the second team in finals history to lead at halftime after trailing by at least 15 after one, according to Elias.

TIP-INS
Bucks: Milwaukee played without Thanasis Antetokounmpo. Giannis’ older brother was placed in health and safety protocols. Coach Mike Budenholzer said the Bucks wouldn’t have their whole staff for the same reason. ... The Boston Celtics were the first team to be 15 or more down after one and ahead at the half, doing so in the 1957 finals against the St. Louis Hawks.
Suns: Paul has 1,068 assists in the playoffs. He moved ahead of Steve Nash and Larry Bird into seventh place on the career list during the game. ... Bridges scored 13 points.

OFFICIAL OUT
James Williams was the umpire for the game. He replaced Sean Wright, who was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
 

