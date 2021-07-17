Saudi authorities ramp up health inspection tours

DAMMAM: Municipalities in the Kingdom have shut 71 commercial outlets as part of their efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Eastern Province municipality carried out 1,246 inspection tours in one day across shopping malls, commercial centers and stores.
These checks resulted in two commercial outlets being shut down, while 54 violators were given penalties for ignoring health regulations.
The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask wearing, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues, and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.
The municipality of Hail also carried out 1,336 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in one day. The authorities closed 69 commercial outlets for breaching coronavirus protocols.
Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.