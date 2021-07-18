You are here

In Senegal, giant sheep prized for Eid

date 2021-07-18
A Herdsman keeps watch over his sheep in one of Dakars biggest sheep markets in the popular neighbourhood of Pikine on July 7, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 18 July 2021
AFP

In Senegal, giant sheep prized for Eid

In Senegal, giant sheep prized for Eid
  • Clients will pay up to 2 million CFA francs ( $3,600) for a sacrificial animal
  • But prices are far out of reach for many in the country, where about 40 percent live on less than $1.90
Updated 18 July 2021
AFP

DAKAR: A ram the size of a small pony tosses its head inside a sumptuous pen illuminated by flashing disco lights, before lunging at some ewes half its size.
The skittish animal lives on a rooftop in Senegal’s capital Dakar, alongside a dozen ewes, in an enclosure featuring ceiling fans, faux chandeliers and multicolored lighting.
The plush surroundings underscore the deep affection owner Abdou Fatah Diop has for the breed of sheep known as Ladoum, which are native to the West African country.
“It’s a passion. I forget everything,” Diop says of his sheep, adding that he spends more money on them then he does on his family.
But the sheep are still money-spinners. Businessman Diop, 40, sells lambs sired by his prize ram to other Ladoum breeders who want to improve their herds, for the equivalent of thousands.
Many are similarly enamoured with sheep in the mostly Muslim nation of Senegal, where there are popular television programs dedicated to the animal.
The most prized variety are the Ladoum: a smooth-haired breed with curled horns that can reach imposing heights of 1.2 meters (4 feet) or more at the shoulder.
A wealthy elite also pays small fortunes for magnificent Ladoum rams to sacrifice during the Islamic festival of Eid Al-Adha — also called Tabaski — which begins next week.
Senegalese breeders only developed the variety over the past 20 years, according to Diop, to accentuate the sheep’s proportions and physical beauty.
Abou Kane, another top breeder, has dozens of Ladoum tethered under a white tent in the center of Dakar to sell for Tabaski.
His clients will pay up to 2 million CFA francs (3,000 euros, $3,600) for a sacrificial animal.
“It’s an exceptional breed that you can find nowhere else,” he says, praising the sheep’s “splendour.”

Slaughtering flashy rams for Tabaski has become a marker of status in Senegal.
But prices are far out of reach for many in the country, where about 40 percent live on less than $1.90 (1.70 euros) a day, according to the World Bank.
There is still pressure to buy a good-looking sheep, however.
In Dakar’s largest ruminants’ market, herders in colorful robes stroll among thousands of bleating sheep and goats.
Traders from neighboring Mali and Mauritania have come ahead of Tabaski to serve the city’s clientele.
The market does a roaring trade over the festival period, according to its president Mamadou Talla, clearing about 150,000 euros ($180,000) a day in sales and supplying half of the 260,000 sheep consumed in Dakar.
Talla, 61, said that competing for the nicest sheep is a uniquely Senegalese phenomenon and that customers are picky.
“Every Senegalese wants a big ram” the 61-year-old added, which can “mystify” the neighbors and make children happy.
Not all sheep are exorbitant. Talla said many go for 60,000 CFA francs (90 euros, $107), for example.

Several traders interviewed by AFP said that costs of upkeep and transport justified the seemingly high price of ordinary Tabaski sheep.
For the deluxe animals, breeder Abou Kane argued that the rich have a religious obligation to choose the nicest animal.
“God demanded of us a sacrifice,” he said. “You really shouldn’t choose just anything.”
Some argue that the pursuit of beauty in sheep has little to do with Tabaski, however.
El Hadji Mamadou Ndiaye, an imam at Dakar’s Great Mosque, said the rules dictate that the sacrificial animal be of a certain age, among other measures, but say nothing of an animal’s size or beauty.
Culture, as well as individual vanity, play a role in the market for enormous Tabaski sheep, he suggested.
“If you’re not a crackpot, you just follow the criteria that are demanded,” Ndiaye said.

Covid curfew, music ban on Greek party island Mykonos

Covid curfew, music ban on Greek party island Mykonos
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

Covid curfew, music ban on Greek party island Mykonos

Covid curfew, music ban on Greek party island Mykonos
  • Measures include a curfew from 1:00-6:00 am and a ban on bars, clubs and restaurants from playing music
  • An official warned that active cases on Mykonos had quadrupled to over 300 in just a week
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

ASTHENS: Greece on Saturday imposed a five-hour night curfew and other restrictions on the popular travel island of Mykonos because of a “worrying” spike in local Covid-19 infections, officials said.
The measures include a curfew from 1:00 am to 6:00 am and a ban on bars, clubs and restaurants from playing music, and are effective immediately until July 26, deputy civil protection minister Nikos Hardalias said in a statement.
“We call on the residents, visitors and business owners of our beautiful island to follow the measures faithfully...so that the spread of the virus can be swiftly checked and Mykonos can return to normal,” Hardalias said.
One of Greece’s top travel destinations, Mykonos draws hundreds of thousands of visitors annually — including a steady stream of celebrities — to its picturesque beaches and vibrant nightlife.
But Greek authorities have been lately alarmed by the number of clandestine parties held in the island’s numerous villas.
Hardalias on July 15 had warned that active cases on Mykonos had quadrupled to over 300 in just a week.
On Saturday he said organizers of private gatherings of over 20 people risk fines of up to 200,000 euros ($236,000).
Greece is experiencing a steady climb in Covid-19 infections in recent days, largely blamed on the more contagious Delta variant.
Nearly 2,700 new cases were announced nationwide on Friday, compared to fewer than 400 three weeks prior.

Topics: Mykonos Greece #covid-19 curfew Music

Russian billionaire and wife settle bitter $625 million divorce case

Russian billionaire and wife settle bitter $625 million divorce case
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

Russian billionaire and wife settle bitter $625 million divorce case

Russian billionaire and wife settle bitter $625 million divorce case
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Russian billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov and his former wife Tatiana Akhmedova reached a settlement on Friday after years of legal wrangling over a record 454 million pound ($625 million) divorce award made by London’s High Court in 2016.
The dispute led to an unsuccessful attempt by Akhemdova to seize a 115-meter (377-foot) superyacht owned by her former husband through courts in Dubai, as well as a separate court order for her son Temur to pay her more than 70 million pounds from family assets.
The terms of Friday’s settlement are confidential and how much money Akhmedova will now receive is unclear.
“This was never about a figure but a husband honoring his commitment to his family,” a spokesperson for Akhmedova said, rejecting a claim from a spokesperson for her former husband that she would have been better off not pursuing the legal action.
The Times newspaper said Akhmedova would receive around 150 million pounds, which would also have to cover her legal costs.
Akhmedova’s legal action was funded through a specialist financing company, Burford Capital, which said it would receive approximately $103 million for its efforts to enforce the 454 million pound judgment.
Burford said the settlement would boost its operating profit this year by around $20 million.
“In aggregate, Burford expects the matter to have generated more than $70 million of realized gain over the life of the investment,” it said in a statement.
British judge Gwynneth Knowles, in her ruling against Akhmedova’s son Temur in April, said: “The Akhmedov family is one of the unhappiest ever to have appeared in my courtroom.”

 

 

Topics: oligarchs

What We Are Buying Today: Eco Friendly & Co

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 17 July 2021
Nada Hameed

What We Are Buying Today: Eco Friendly & Co

Photo/Supplied
  • Eco Friendly & Co is the official Saudi distributor for Halo Dish Covers, the brand set up in Cape Town, South Africa in 2013
Updated 17 July 2021
Nada Hameed

Reducing the amount of plastic products we use is a call going out around the world, and it is one of the actions we can take to rescue our environment. Eco Friendly & Co offers handmade dish covers that are a greener alternative to cling wrap and plastic covers to protect your leftovers in the fridge.
It has a range of dish covers in different shapes and sizes.
Its products are certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard and are made of pure cotton and elastic, offering a breathable cover. The covers can be reused many times and are easy to wash and dry.
Eco Friendly & Co is the official Saudi distributor for Halo Dish Covers, the brand set up in Cape Town, South Africa in 2013. For more information visit Instagram account @ecofriendly_andco

Topics: What We Are Buying Today

Ugandan weightlifter missing in Japan before Olympics

Ugandan weightlifter missing in Japan before Olympics
Updated 16 July 2021
AFP

Ugandan weightlifter missing in Japan before Olympics

Ugandan weightlifter missing in Japan before Olympics
  • Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, failed to show up for a coronavirus test and was not in his hotel room
  • Ugandan sports officials said the athlete recently found out he wouldn’t compete at the Games due to quota system
Updated 16 July 2021
AFP

TOKYO: A Ugandan weightlifter has gone missing during an Olympic training camp in Japan after learning he would not be able to compete, Japanese and Ugandan officials said Friday.
Authorities were searching for Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, who failed to show up for a coronavirus test and was not in his hotel room, host city Izumisano said in a statement.
Ugandan sports officials said the athlete had recently found out he would not be able to compete at the Games because of a quota system.
“One member of the Ugandan delegation, which the city received as a host town, has gone missing and cannot be reached,” the city near Osaka said in a statement.
“The city is making all efforts to search for the individual. We have reported the matter to police.”
The statement said Ssekitoleko was last seen shortly after midnight inside the hotel by a fellow athlete.
He failed to conduct a required PCR test by shortly after noon and the alarm was raised when he was not found in his hotel room.
Salim Musoke Ssenkungu, president of the Ugandan Weightlifting Federation, told AFP that Ssekitoleko had been training “very hard” for his first Olympic weightlifting competition but was told this week that he would not be allowed to compete and had to return home.
“If someone is there in Japan and is assuming he is going to compete but then gets bad news, of course he is going to be upset,” Ssenkungu said.
The young athlete had recently won a bronze in the Africa Weightlifting Championships and was considered experienced despite his youth, he added.
“He’s not from a rich family so it took a lot of interest and energy from him to be successful,” Ssenkungu said.
Donald Rukare, president of the Uganda Olympic Committee, said officials had only just been informed about the disappearance.
“We are also trying to find out (what happened). We are in contact with the team in Osaka,” he told AFP.
Uganda’s delegation arrived in Japan last month, headed for a pre-Games training camp in Izumisano, in Osaka region.
But a coach tested positive on arrival, and other delegation members were subsequently asked to self-isolate, with a second member later testing positive.
Virus cases are rising in Tokyo, which is under a state of emergency, and there is heavy scrutiny in Japan of infection risks linked to the Games.
Athletes and other Olympic participants are subject to strict rules including regular testing and limits on their movement.
Teams in training camps are limited to their hotels and training sites, and barred from moving around freely and interacting with local residents.
There have been claims however of some violations of the rules by Olympic participants and the government said Friday it had asked organizers to investigate and punish anyone found to be flouting the regulations.
The Games open in a week’s time, but spectators have been barred from all events in Tokyo and surrounding areas, and will be allowed into just a handful of venues outside the capital.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Uganda athletes #coronavirus weightlifter

Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen takes on British icons including Spitfire fighter jet

Max Verstappen took on an iconic red London bus and London black cab, and even a common white van, before challenging the legendary Spitfire fighter plane. (Screenshot/Red Bull)
Max Verstappen took on an iconic red London bus and London black cab, and even a common white van, before challenging the legendary Spitfire fighter plane. (Screenshot/Red Bull)
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen takes on British icons including Spitfire fighter jet

Max Verstappen took on an iconic red London bus and London black cab, and even a common white van, before challenging the legendary Spitfire fighter plane. (Screenshot/Red Bull)
  • In a promotional video released by Red Bull, Verstappen outpaced them all
  • Going into this weekend’s Grand Prix, Verstappen holds a 32-point lead over his nearest rival at Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: While all the focus this weekend will be on whether Max Verstappen can continue his drive toward the Formula One world championship title at Silverstone, the Dutchman took time out to race some British icons ahead of the race.

The Red Bull driver took on an iconic red London bus and London black cab, and even a common white van, before challenging the legendary Spitfire fighter plane during a lap of the famous Goodwood circuit in west Sussex.

In a promotional video released by Red Bull, Verstappen outpaced them all while showing off the raw power and speed of the F1 championship-winning RB7 car, which Sebastian Vettel drove to the title in 2011.

This year’s championship leader made light work of the white van, the London bus and the black cab.

The Second World War jet joined the race late, swooping over the circuit and ended up crossing the line in a photo finish with Verstappen going at full throttle.

Going into this weekend’s Grand Prix, Verstappen holds a 32-point lead over his nearest rival at Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, who is vying for a record-breaking eighth world championship title this season and a third straight British Grand Prix win after wins in 2019 and 2020.

Topics: Motorsport Red Bull Max Verstappen Formula One F1 Formula 1 British Grand Prix

