Turkey condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban as violation of freedoms

The issue of the hijab, the traditional headscarf worn around the head and shoulders, has been divisive across Europe for years, underlining sharp differences over integrating Muslims. (AFP)
Updated 18 July 2021
Reuters

  • EU Court of Justice: Companies in the bloc can ban employees from wearing a headscarf under certain conditions
  • The issue of the hijab has been divisive across Europe for years
ANKARA: Turkey on Sunday slammed a ruling by a top European Union court allowing the banning of headscarves under certain conditions as a “clear violation of religious freedoms,” adding the move would exacerbate prejudices against Muslim women in Europe.
The Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (CJEU) ruled on Thursday that companies in the bloc can ban employees from wearing a headscarf under certain conditions, if they need to do so to project an image of neutrality to customers.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement the ruling was a sign of rising Islamophobia at a time when it said Muslim women in Europe are being subjected to increasing discrimination for their religious beliefs.
“The CJEU decision, at a time when the Islamophobia, racism and hatred that have taken Europe hostage are rising, disregards religious freedom and creates a basis and legal cover for discrimination,” the ministry said.
On Saturday, the Turkish presidency’s communication director Fahrettin Altun condemned the move, saying “this wrong decision is an attempt to grant legitimacy to racism.”
The issue of the hijab, the traditional headscarf worn around the head and shoulders, has been divisive across Europe for years, underlining sharp differences over integrating Muslims.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s Islamist-rooted AK Party, which came to power in 2002 blending a pro-Western, democratic market approach, has been criticized by Western allies in recent years for increasing authoritarianism and religious intolerance. The United States, Greece, Russia and church leaders expressed concern last year over his government’s move to convert Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia into a mosque last year.
Ankara has repeatedly accused European nations of not doing enough to prevent discrimination against Muslims, saying it will start publishing an annual report on what it calls examples of Islamophobia around the world.
In response to whether headscarf bans at work represented a violation of the freedom of religion, the CJEU said such bans were possible if justified by an employer’s need to present a neutral image.
Ties between Ankara and the bloc have been strained over a host of issues, namely over a dispute between EU member Greece and Turkey over maritime jurisdiction and energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

After war with Israel, a grieving Gaza marks Eid Al-Adha holiday

After war with Israel, a grieving Gaza marks Eid Al-Adha holiday
  • In Gaza’s livestock markets, breeders and farmers reported poor sales ahead of the holiday
  • At one market in the town of Khan Younis, some customers loaded animals onto donkey carts to take them home
GAZA: For Palestinians who lost loved ones in the fighting between Gaza militants and Israel two months ago, there is little cause for celebration during the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha.
Known as the Feast of Sacrifice, it commemorates for the faithful the prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son to show his dedication to God.
The holiday, coinciding with Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah, begins on Tuesday, and Muslims traditionally mark the occasion by slaughtering sheep or cows and exchanging gifts.


For this year’s four-day festival, Mahmoud Issa, a 73-year-old retired teacher, bought new clothes for his grandchildren and took them to a farm to choose an animal to slaughter.
But he mourns the death of his daughter Manar, 39, and her daughter, Lina 13, who he said were killed by an Israeli missile that destroyed their house in the Bureij refugee camp on May 13. Manar’s husband and three other children survived.
“As adults, we are still haunted by pain, but we must get the children out of this atmosphere and make them live the atmosphere of Eid, so that they forget the pain of losing their mother and their eldest sister,” Issa said, sitting next to a large mural of Manar.


Gaza’s Hamas government says 2,200 homes were destroyed and 37,000 damaged by Israeli bombing during the 11 days of cross-border fighting in May.
More than 250 Palestinians were killed in hundreds of Israeli air strikes in Gaza that were launched after Hamas began firing rockets at Israel in retaliation for what the group said were rights abuses against Palestinians in Jerusalem.
Thirteen people were killed in Israel during rocket barrages that disrupted life and sent people running for shelter.
In Gaza’s livestock markets, breeders and farmers reported poor sales ahead of the holiday. At one market in the town of Khan Younis, some customers loaded animals onto donkey carts to take them home.
“This year, the purchase of animals is weak because of the blockade, war and the coronavirus,” said merchant Saleem Abu Atwa, referring in part to tight border restrictions imposed by Israel and Egypt, which cite security concerns for the measures.


“We hope calm continues. It is for the sake of everyone,” he added.
At a street stall in Gaza’s busy Rimal neighborhood, Mohammad Al-Qassas laments the destruction of his shoe store in the fighting as he sells goods that he salvaged from the rubble.
The 23-year-old fears that an Egyptian-brokered truce that ended the most serious hostilities between Gaza militants and Israel in years might not last.
“Another war would be a disaster,” he told Reuters.

Filipinos who worked in US bases in Afghanistan stranded in Dubai

Filipinos who worked in US bases in Afghanistan stranded in Dubai
  • More than 200 stuck after Philippines banned commercial flights from UAE due to COVID-19
  • ‘Wanting to be back with our families, but not being able to travel, is very difficult,’ worker tells Arab News
DUBAI: More than 200 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who were deployed in US bases in Afghanistan are now stranded in Dubai.

As many as 2,000 Filipinos were deployed by international contractors inside American and NATO military facilities at the start of 2021, but were gradually sent home after President Joe Biden decided to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan.

Most of them managed to return to the Philippines, but those who belonged to the last batches that were moved to Dubai after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan became stranded after the Philippines banned commercial flights from the UAE in May.

Contractors usually hire Filipinos and other nationalities for certain skillsets required in overseas US military facilities, such those in Afghanistan and previously Iraq, wherein the deployment of Americans is considered risky. Non-US nationals are willing to take on the risk for higher pay.

The travel restriction, which was expected to end on July 15, was extended last week until the end of the month, affecting travelers from the UAE, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Oman.

Several of the countries on the travel ban are where cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 have been rampant.

In an earlier briefing, presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the Philippines’ Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19 extended the “travel restrictions currently in place until the end of the month.”

He added: “The technical working group of IATF has been directed to review protocols and recommend testing and quarantine procedures for travelers from the seven countries which are considered as high risk (for the Delta variant).”

Rechie Antegra, 34, who was deployed as a travel specialist by a US contractor at Bagram airbase in Afghanistan for 11 years, told Arab News: “I’ve been stranded here in Dubai for about a month already, but some have been here longer — about two to three months.”

He added: “I’m lucky since the company I worked for (in Bagram) continues to shoulder food and hotel expenses plus the visa costs for me and 11 of my officemates. Others (who were deployed in Afghanistan) are in a more difficult situation.”

Antegra said those who have been waiting for commercial flights to resume, without support from their previous employers, are running out of funds as they have to pay for their own daily expenses.

Migrant labor expert Emmanuel S. Geslani told Arab News that the OFWs from Afghanistan who are stuck in Dubai are unsure whom to approach for possible inclusion in government repatriation flights since they were not employed in the UAE in the first place.

There will be two more repatriation flights this month — on July 27 and July 30 — after two special flights earlier.

UAE-based Filipino workers have been clamoring for regular passenger flights to resume, especially those who have lost their jobs or finished their contracts and are staying in the country without residency papers.

“I doubt if any of the officials from the consulate (in Dubai) or embassy (in Abu Dhabi) are helping,” Antegra said.

“These OFWs tell me that whatever money they saved while working in Afghanistan is being depleted fast with their continued stay in Dubai,” he added.

“Some of my officemates have tried to avail of the repatriation flights. With about 3,500 workers from the UAE who’ve signed, we don’t even know if we can be included.

“The burden of being away from home and wanting to be back with our families, but not being able to travel, is very difficult.”

Syria regime fire kills five in rebel bastion

Syria regime fire kills five in rebel bastion
EHSIM: Syrian regime artillery fire killed at least five civilians including two children in the country's last major rebel bastion of Idlib, a Britain-based war monitor said Sunday.
The shelling took place in the village of Ehsim late Saturday, in the south of Idlib region, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
A family member told AFP that visitors had gathered to congratulate a male relative on getting married when the shelling hit their home.
Earlier in the day, rockets fired by pro-government forces killed six people in the village of Sarja, including three children and a rescue worker, meaning at least 11 were killed in total in Idlib on Saturday.
The shelling at Ehsim came hours after President Bashar al-Assad took the oath of office for a fourth term, pledging to "liberate" areas still beyond government control.
The deaths are the latest violations of a ceasefire deal agreed by Turkey and Russia in March 2020 to stem a regime offensive on the jihadist-dominated stronghold.
An AFP photographer in Ehsim saw rescue workers under floodlights cut through a collapsed ceiling to retrieve the body of a woman.
Bundling her body up in a blanket, they then gently lowered it down a ladder and carried it into an ambulance.
Bordering Turkey, the northwestern Idlib region is home to around three million people, more than half displaced by fighting in other parts of war-torn Syria. Many rely on humanitarian aid to survive.
The region is dominated by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, but other rebel groups are also present.
Syria's war has killed around half a million people and forced millions more to flee their homes since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

UAE study finds COVID-19 medicine Sotrovimab prevents death among high-risk patients

UAE study finds COVID-19 medicine Sotrovimab prevents death among high-risk patients
  • 100 percent prevention of death among Sotrovimab recipients
DUBAI: High-risk patients including adults, pregnant women and children 12 years old and above with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections – and who were at risk having their symptoms progress to severe ones – were saved from possible death by having the anti-viral medicine Sotrovimab.

A two-week evaluation, wherein 6,175 COVID-19 patients in Abu Dhabi received Sotrovimab, showed that a 100 percent prevention of death among recipients and and 99 percent prevention of admission to intensive care units, UAE health officials said in a report from state news agency WAM.

They also noted that 97 percent of the patients fully recovered within 14 days.

About 52 per cent of the patients were aged 50 or above, and almost all recipients had multiple comorbidities including obesity, cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody treatment delivered through intravenous therapy, is being produced by global biopharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has approved the use of Sotrovimab after conducting local evaluation. It has also been approved for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The UAE was one of the first countries in the world to receive a shipment of Sotrovimab in mid-June.

Meanwhile, additional 1,565 new COVID-19 infections and four deaths were reported overnight, bringing the UAE’s caseload to 659,449 cases including 1,896 fatalities.

MoHAP also reported that  1,508 individuals had fully recovered from the coronavirus disease, for a total number of recoveries of 637,267.

The total number of administered COVID-19 vaccine doses is now at 16,341,613, for a rate of vaccine distribution of 165.23 doses per 100 people, after 78,028 jabs were done during past 24 hours.

US accuses Iran of trying to deflect blame for nuclear talks impasse

US accuses Iran of trying to deflect blame for nuclear talks impasse
  • Denies that any agreement had been reached on a prisoner swap
  • Iran earlier said next round of talks must wait until the new Iranian administration takes office next month
WASHINGTON/CAIRO: The US on Saturday accused Tehran of an “outrageous” effort to deflect blame for the impasse in Iran nuclear talks and denied that any agreement had been reached on a prisoner swap.
Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, said earlier on Twitter that the next round of negotiations in Vienna must wait until the new Iranian administration takes office in August but insisted that a prisoner exchange could take place quickly if the United States and Britain would stop linking it with the nuclear issue.
Indirect US-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 deal have been on hold since the last round ended on June 20, and Araqchi’s comments confirmed that Tehran will not return to the table before President-elect Ebrahim Raisi takes over.
“We’re in a transition period as a democratic transfer of power is under way in our capital. Vienna talks must thus obviously await our new administration,” he tweeted.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said: “These comments are an outrageous effort to deflect blame for the current impasse.”
“We stand ready to return to Vienna to complete work on a mutual return to the JCPOA once Iran has made the necessary decisions,” Price said, referring to diplomatic efforts to get both countries back to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
That is the nuclear accord that former President Donald Trump abandoned and his successor, President Joe Biden, seeks to revive.
Araqchi also urged the United States and Britain to stop linking any exchange of prisoners with the nuclear deal. “Ten prisoners on all sides may be released tomorrow if US&UK fulfil their part of a deal,” he said.
In response, Price said: “With respect to the comments on the Americans whom Iran has unjustly held against their will, we see just another cruel effort to raise the hopes of their families … There is no agreed deal yet.”
“We had been engaged in indirect talks on the detainees in the context of the Vienna process, and the delay in restarting that process is not helping,” Price added. “While it would be more effective to make progress if we were meeting in Vienna, we are also prepared to continue with talks on detainees during this period.”
Iran, which is holding a handful of Iranian-Americans, has been accused by rights activists of arresting dual nationals to try to extract a concession from other countries. Iran has dismissed the charge.
Iran said earlier this week that it was holding talks on securing the release of Iranian prisoners in American jails and other countries over violations of US sanctions.
In May, Washington denied a report by Iranian state television that the countries had reached a prisoner swap deal in exchange for the release of $7 billion in frozen Iranian oil funds under US sanctions in other countries.
The hiatus in nuclear talks, which US and European officials attribute to hard-line Raisi’s election, has raised questions about next steps if the talks hit a dead end.

