  Magnitude 5.6 earthquake recorded in Iraq's Basra - Iraqi news agency

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake recorded in Iraq's Basra - Iraqi news agency

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake recorded in Iraq's Basra - Iraqi news agency
Updated 21 sec ago

Updated 21 sec ago

Developing...

Updated 21 sec ago

Updated 21 sec ago

Developing...

Mina, the City of Tents

Updated 20 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 20 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

MINA: Mina’s Hajj tent development, known as the City of Tents, is one of the biggest projects executed by the Saudi government to serve pilgrims during the Hajj season to ensure their comfort and security, extending over 2.5 million square meters with a capacity of 2.6 million people.


Pilgrimages in the past used to suffer from regular tent fires in Mina, largely as a result of pilgrims not adhering to safety guidelines. Despite exhaustive efforts to counter this, over the years fires claimed many lives, injured hundreds and resulted in pilgrims losing their property.
These tragedies led to the development of flame retardant tents made of fiberglass tissues covered with Teflon, which are resistant to high heat and ignition, and which prevent the emission of toxic gases.


The tents are linked to each other via paved, illuminated and signposted corridors, and each group of tents is surrounded by metal fences for security, with main gates and emergency exits.
They provide communal areas, toilets and bathrooms, kitchens and electrical outlets, and are equipped with air-conditioning systems, are shaped in accordance with Islamic norms, and are made of flexible parts to ease storage and installation.


The tents are either 8 square meters in size, 6 by 8 meters or 12 by 8 meters, and fire extinguishers and hoses are distributed across the corridors at approximately one every 100 meters.
Water sprinklers, that operate automatically upon sensing heat, are installed in each tent to extinguish fires, and the moment water is emitted from one, an alarm rings to alert security staff to the danger.
Special water tanks have been installed in tunnels on top of the mountains near Mina, with a capacity of 200,000 cubic meters to be used to extinguish fires.

Topics: Hajj 2021 Saudi Arabia Mina

UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary has public speaking ban lifted

Updated 39 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

  • Anjem Choudary was jailed in 2016 after promoting support for Daesh
  • He oversaw banned extremist group Al-Muhajiroun
Updated 39 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: UK radical Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has had conditions prohibiting him from public speaking lifted.
The London radical, who was featured in Arab News’ “Preachers of Hate” series, was sentenced in 2016 to a five-and-a-half-year jail term after being convicted of promoting support for Daesh. He was released from prison in 2018 under strict conditions that have now expired.
Choudary oversaw Al-Muhajiroun (ALM), a banned extremist group that promoted a radical view of Islam.
While there has been no evidence that he has directed any attacks, he has been linked with eventual terrorists through association, including Michael Adebolajo, one of the murderers of Fusilier Lee Rigby, and Khuram Butt, the ringleader of the London Bridge terror attack.
During his teenage years, Fishmongers’ Hall attacker Usman Khan took an interest in Choudary’s preaching.
Muslim convert Lewis Ludlow, who plotted a terror attack on London’s Oxford Street, attended a demonstration led by Choudary and ALM.
Choudary was banned from public speaking, had his internet and mobile phone restricted, and was prohibited from contacting people who were suspected of extremist-related offenses.
He was also forced to wear an electronic tag, abide by a night curfew, only attend pre-approved mosques and hold regular meetings with probation officers.
Separate regulations also saw his name added to a UN sanctions list, effectively banning him from traveling overseas.

Topics: Anjem Choudary UK hate preacher

King Fahd Causeway boosts KSA-Bahrain non-oil trade by 18 percent in Q2

Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

  • Saudi trade accounted for around half of Bahrain’s total trade with the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Non-oil trade between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain rose 18 percent to $781 million during the second quarter of this year, compared to a year earlier as more trucks crossed the King Fahd Causeway.
Saudi trade accounted for around half of Bahrain’s total trade with the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members, according to the latest figures released by Bahrain’s eGovernment and Information Authority.
Ali Al-Mudaifa, executive director of Bahrain’s Economic Development Board, said: “The King Fahd Causeway was instrumental in the food and medical supply chain during the height of the pandemic in Q2 2020. It will be just as important in supporting continued economic activity and trade between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in 2021.
“Bahrain is only a 40-minute drive away from the region’s biggest market, Saudi Arabia, so the causeway is a major draw for international companies looking to expand into the Gulf. Our Kingdom is also very well connected to the rest of the GCC via multiple daily flights on the national carrier, Gulf Air, and DHL’s regional hub is based at our new airport terminal,” he added.
Saudi Arabia opened its international borders on May 17. In a bid to manage the surge in demand, ten additional lanes have been installed in the departure area at the King Fahd Causeway, bringing the total number of lanes to 27, as well as 36 lanes in the arrival area.
The waiting time across the causeway has also been reduced. The King Fahd Causeway Authority and Tabadul in March announced it was planning to roll out a new truck management scheme. The pilot scheme is designed to help reduce the waiting time for trucks on the bridge from an average of four hours to just 20 minutes.

Topics: trade Bahrain

Saudi Arabia records 12 COVID-19 deaths, 1,055 new infections

Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

  • Police in Tabuk and Qassim arrested 40 people for flouting quarantine rules
  • 6 mosques reopened in 4 regions after being sterilized after 6 people tested positive for COVID-19
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 12 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,075.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,055 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 509,576 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 10,805 remain active and 1,420 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 323, followed by Makkah with 187, the Eastern Province with 170, Asir recorded 114, and Qassim confirmed 66 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,143 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 490,696.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, police in Jazan said they arrested 64 people for flouting quarantine rules after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Penalties for individuals who violate quarantine instructions include a fine of up to SR200,000 ($53,332) and/or up to two years imprisonment, and penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. If the violation was committed by an expat, they face deportation from the Kingdom and are permanently banned from reentry.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened six mosques in four regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after six people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,865 within 162 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 190 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.10 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs Jazan Coronavirus

