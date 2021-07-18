Yemen to get more COVID-19 vaccines by end of month — health ministry

You are here

A Yemeni health worker receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Yemen’s third city of Taiz. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Yemen is expecting to get 151,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine
  • Vaccination campaigns have only begun in parts of Yemen controlled by the internationally-recognized government
ADEN: Yemen expects to get a second batch of COVID-19 shots by the end of this month through the COVAX global vaccine-sharing scheme, the health ministry said on Sunday.
Yemen is expecting to get 151,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine, out of an eventual total of 504,000, a spokesperson said.
The desperately poor country, whose health infrastructure has been devastated by six years of war, received 360,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine in March through COVAX.
Another batch of AstraZeneca shots is expected via COVAX in August, according to the health ministry of the Saudi-backed internationally-recognized government.
So far vaccination campaigns have only begun in parts of Yemen controlled by the internationally-recognized government.
A small number of vaccines, 10,000 doses, were transferred to north Yemen, which is controlled by the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement, but they have not yet been administered.
Yemen’s emergency coronavirus committee registered four confirmed cases and no deaths on Sunday. It has recorded 6,981 coronavirus infections and 1,368 deaths in total so far, though the true figure is widely thought to be much higher as the war has restricted COVID-19 testing and reporting.
Houthi authorities, who control the capital Sanaa and most major urban areas, have provided few figures.

  • In Gaza’s livestock markets, breeders and farmers reported poor sales ahead of the holiday
  • At one market in the town of Khan Younis, some customers loaded animals onto donkey carts to take them home
GAZA: For Palestinians who lost loved ones in the fighting between Gaza militants and Israel two months ago, there is little cause for celebration during the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha.
Known as the Feast of Sacrifice, it commemorates for the faithful the prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son to show his dedication to God.
The holiday, coinciding with Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah, begins on Tuesday, and Muslims traditionally mark the occasion by slaughtering sheep or cows and exchanging gifts.


For this year’s four-day festival, Mahmoud Issa, a 73-year-old retired teacher, bought new clothes for his grandchildren and took them to a farm to choose an animal to slaughter.
But he mourns the death of his daughter Manar, 39, and her daughter, Lina 13, who he said were killed by an Israeli missile that destroyed their house in the Bureij refugee camp on May 13. Manar’s husband and three other children survived.
“As adults, we are still haunted by pain, but we must get the children out of this atmosphere and make them live the atmosphere of Eid, so that they forget the pain of losing their mother and their eldest sister,” Issa said, sitting next to a large mural of Manar.


Gaza’s Hamas government says 2,200 homes were destroyed and 37,000 damaged by Israeli bombing during the 11 days of cross-border fighting in May.
More than 250 Palestinians were killed in hundreds of Israeli air strikes in Gaza that were launched after Hamas began firing rockets at Israel in retaliation for what the group said were rights abuses against Palestinians in Jerusalem.
Thirteen people were killed in Israel during rocket barrages that disrupted life and sent people running for shelter.
In Gaza’s livestock markets, breeders and farmers reported poor sales ahead of the holiday. At one market in the town of Khan Younis, some customers loaded animals onto donkey carts to take them home.
“This year, the purchase of animals is weak because of the blockade, war and the coronavirus,” said merchant Saleem Abu Atwa, referring in part to tight border restrictions imposed by Israel and Egypt, which cite security concerns for the measures.


“We hope calm continues. It is for the sake of everyone,” he added.
At a street stall in Gaza’s busy Rimal neighborhood, Mohammad Al-Qassas laments the destruction of his shoe store in the fighting as he sells goods that he salvaged from the rubble.
The 23-year-old fears that an Egyptian-brokered truce that ended the most serious hostilities between Gaza militants and Israel in years might not last.
“Another war would be a disaster,” he told Reuters.

  • More than 200 stuck after Philippines banned commercial flights from UAE due to COVID-19
  • ‘Wanting to be back with our families, but not being able to travel, is very difficult,’ worker tells Arab News
DUBAI: More than 200 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who were deployed in US bases in Afghanistan are now stranded in Dubai.

As many as 2,000 Filipinos were deployed by international contractors inside American and NATO military facilities at the start of 2021, but were gradually sent home after President Joe Biden decided to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan.

Most of them managed to return to the Philippines, but those who belonged to the last batches that were moved to Dubai after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan became stranded after the Philippines banned commercial flights from the UAE in May.

Contractors usually hire Filipinos and other nationalities for certain skillsets required in overseas US military facilities, such those in Afghanistan and previously Iraq, wherein the deployment of Americans is considered risky. Non-US nationals are willing to take on the risk for higher pay.

The travel restriction, which was expected to end on July 15, was extended last week until the end of the month, affecting travelers from the UAE, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Oman.

Several of the countries on the travel ban are where cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 have been rampant.

In an earlier briefing, presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the Philippines’ Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19 extended the “travel restrictions currently in place until the end of the month.”

He added: “The technical working group of IATF has been directed to review protocols and recommend testing and quarantine procedures for travelers from the seven countries which are considered as high risk (for the Delta variant).”

Rechie Antegra, 34, who was deployed as a travel specialist by a US contractor at Bagram airbase in Afghanistan for 11 years, told Arab News: “I’ve been stranded here in Dubai for about a month already, but some have been here longer — about two to three months.”

He added: “I’m lucky since the company I worked for (in Bagram) continues to shoulder food and hotel expenses plus the visa costs for me and 11 of my officemates. Others (who were deployed in Afghanistan) are in a more difficult situation.”

Antegra said those who have been waiting for commercial flights to resume, without support from their previous employers, are running out of funds as they have to pay for their own daily expenses.

Migrant labor expert Emmanuel S. Geslani told Arab News that the OFWs from Afghanistan who are stuck in Dubai are unsure whom to approach for possible inclusion in government repatriation flights since they were not employed in the UAE in the first place.

There will be two more repatriation flights this month — on July 27 and July 30 — after two special flights earlier.

UAE-based Filipino workers have been clamoring for regular passenger flights to resume, especially those who have lost their jobs or finished their contracts and are staying in the country without residency papers.

“I doubt if any of the officials from the consulate (in Dubai) or embassy (in Abu Dhabi) are helping,” Geslani said.

“These OFWs tell me that whatever money they saved while working in Afghanistan is being depleted fast with their continued stay in Dubai,” he added.

“Some of my officemates have tried to avail of the repatriation flights. With about 3,500 workers from the UAE who’ve signed, we don’t even know if we can be included,” Antegra meanwhile said.

“The burden of being away from home and wanting to be back with our families, but not being able to travel, is very difficult.”

  • EU Court of Justice: Companies in the bloc can ban employees from wearing a headscarf under certain conditions
  • The issue of the hijab has been divisive across Europe for years
ANKARA: Turkey on Sunday slammed a ruling by a top European Union court allowing the banning of headscarves under certain conditions as a “clear violation of religious freedoms,” adding the move would exacerbate prejudices against Muslim women in Europe.
The Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (CJEU) ruled on Thursday that companies in the bloc can ban employees from wearing a headscarf under certain conditions, if they need to do so to project an image of neutrality to customers.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement the ruling was a sign of rising Islamophobia at a time when it said Muslim women in Europe are being subjected to increasing discrimination for their religious beliefs.
“The CJEU decision, at a time when the Islamophobia, racism and hatred that have taken Europe hostage are rising, disregards religious freedom and creates a basis and legal cover for discrimination,” the ministry said.
On Saturday, the Turkish presidency’s communication director Fahrettin Altun condemned the move, saying “this wrong decision is an attempt to grant legitimacy to racism.”
The issue of the hijab, the traditional headscarf worn around the head and shoulders, has been divisive across Europe for years, underlining sharp differences over integrating Muslims.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s Islamist-rooted AK Party, which came to power in 2002 blending a pro-Western, democratic market approach, has been criticized by Western allies in recent years for increasing authoritarianism and religious intolerance. The United States, Greece, Russia and church leaders expressed concern last year over his government’s move to convert Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia into a mosque last year.
Ankara has repeatedly accused European nations of not doing enough to prevent discrimination against Muslims, saying it will start publishing an annual report on what it calls examples of Islamophobia around the world.
In response to whether headscarf bans at work represented a violation of the freedom of religion, the CJEU said such bans were possible if justified by an employer’s need to present a neutral image.
Ties between Ankara and the bloc have been strained over a host of issues, namely over a dispute between EU member Greece and Turkey over maritime jurisdiction and energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

EHSIM: Syrian regime artillery fire killed at least five civilians including two children in the country's last major rebel bastion of Idlib, a Britain-based war monitor said Sunday.
The shelling took place in the village of Ehsim late Saturday, in the south of Idlib region, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
A family member told AFP that visitors had gathered to congratulate a male relative on getting married when the shelling hit their home.
Earlier in the day, rockets fired by pro-government forces killed six people in the village of Sarja, including three children and a rescue worker, meaning at least 11 were killed in total in Idlib on Saturday.
The shelling at Ehsim came hours after President Bashar al-Assad took the oath of office for a fourth term, pledging to "liberate" areas still beyond government control.
The deaths are the latest violations of a ceasefire deal agreed by Turkey and Russia in March 2020 to stem a regime offensive on the jihadist-dominated stronghold.
An AFP photographer in Ehsim saw rescue workers under floodlights cut through a collapsed ceiling to retrieve the body of a woman.
Bundling her body up in a blanket, they then gently lowered it down a ladder and carried it into an ambulance.
Bordering Turkey, the northwestern Idlib region is home to around three million people, more than half displaced by fighting in other parts of war-torn Syria. Many rely on humanitarian aid to survive.
The region is dominated by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, but other rebel groups are also present.
Syria's war has killed around half a million people and forced millions more to flee their homes since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

  • 100 percent prevention of death among Sotrovimab recipients
DUBAI: High-risk patients including adults, pregnant women and children 12 years old and above with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections – and who were at risk having their symptoms progress to severe ones – were saved from possible death by having the anti-viral medicine Sotrovimab.

A two-week evaluation, wherein 6,175 COVID-19 patients in Abu Dhabi received Sotrovimab, showed that a 100 percent prevention of death among recipients and and 99 percent prevention of admission to intensive care units, UAE health officials said in a report from state news agency WAM.

They also noted that 97 percent of the patients fully recovered within 14 days.

About 52 per cent of the patients were aged 50 or above, and almost all recipients had multiple comorbidities including obesity, cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody treatment delivered through intravenous therapy, is being produced by global biopharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has approved the use of Sotrovimab after conducting local evaluation. It has also been approved for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The UAE was one of the first countries in the world to receive a shipment of Sotrovimab in mid-June.

Meanwhile, additional 1,565 new COVID-19 infections and four deaths were reported overnight, bringing the UAE’s caseload to 659,449 cases including 1,896 fatalities.

MoHAP also reported that  1,508 individuals had fully recovered from the coronavirus disease, for a total number of recoveries of 637,267.

The total number of administered COVID-19 vaccine doses is now at 16,341,613, for a rate of vaccine distribution of 165.23 doses per 100 people, after 78,028 jabs were done during past 24 hours.

