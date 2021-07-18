Afghanistan recalls diplomats from Pakistan over ‘abduction’ of envoy’s daughter

You are here

Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad gestures during a press conference regarding the abduction of the daughter of Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, in Islamabad, on July 18, 2021. (AP)
  • Islamabad says that it hopes Kabul will reconsider the decision to recall its ambassador
Sayed Salahuddin SAIMA SHABBIR

KABUL, ISLAMABAD: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani recalled the country’s ambassador and other diplomats from Pakistan on Sunday over the reported brief kidnapping of the ambassador’s daughter in Islamabad, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul.

The development, coinciding with major Taliban advances and the resumption of Afghan peace talks, could further harm the already tense relations between the two neighbors, who have had uneasy historical ties.

The ministry on Saturday protested the abduction of Sisila Alikhil, 26, daughter of Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil, by unknown individuals on Friday. She was freed a few hours later.

“Following the abduction of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter in Pakistan, the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan called back Afghanistan’s ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan until all security threats are addressed, including the arrest and trial of the perpetrators of (this) abduction,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Silsila Alikhil was reportedly abducted in the middle of the Pakistani capital Islamabad, held for several hours and brutally attacked, officials in both countries said on Saturday.

A medical report compiled after she was taken to hospital by police said she suffered blows to her head, had rope marks on her wrists and legs and was badly beaten. She is also thought to have several broken bones, with further tests ordered to ascertain the extent of her injuries.

No details have been released so far about the abduction itself or the circumstances of her release.

“An Afghan delegation will visit Pakistan soon to assess and follow up on the case and all related issues; subsequent actions will follow based on the findings,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday the country’s government hoped Ghani would reconsider the decision to recall the Afghan diplomats.

“The security of the ambassador, his family and personnel of the embassy and consulates of Afghanistan in Pakistan has been further beefed up,” the ministry said. “The foreign secretary met the ambassador of Afghanistan today, highlighted all the steps taken by the government in this context, and reassured him of full cooperation. We hope that the government of Afghanistan (will) reconsider its decision.”

Torek Farhadi, an ex-adviser to former Afghan President Hamid Karzai told Arab News that close Afghanistan and Pakistan collaboration is of utmost importance at this time of peace talks with Taliban. “President Ghani could have waited a few days and take such a decision in consultation with Afghan Parliament,” he said.

“The affective aspect of what happened to Sisila Alikhil is of course totally understandable, but such a decision from the president seems too hasty,” Farhadi added.

Top Taliban leader favors political solution for Afghanistan

Anti-Taliban militants in Balkh region of Afghanistan. Since the drawdown of US-led troops from Afghanistan began, the Taliban have overrun several districts. (AFP)
Anti-Taliban militants in Balkh region of Afghanistan. Since the drawdown of US-led troops from Afghanistan began, the Taliban have overrun several districts. (AFP)
Updated 19 July 2021

Top Taliban leader favors political solution for Afghanistan

Anti-Taliban militants in Balkh region of Afghanistan. Since the drawdown of US-led troops from Afghanistan began, the Taliban have overrun several districts. (AFP)
  • Akhundzada vows to maintain ‘strong and good ties’ in his Eid message to the world
Updated 19 July 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Taliban is keen on a political settlement for Afghanistan despite its territorial gains in recent weeks, the group’s supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada said on Sunday, as he assured the international community of maintaining “good ties” in the future.

“In spite of the military gains and advances, the Taliban strenuously favors a political settlement in the country, and every opportunity for the establishment of an Islamic system, peace and security,” Akhundzada said in his message to mark the religious festival of Eid Al-Adha.
“(The Taliban sought) good and strong diplomatic, economic and political relations in the framework of reciprocal interaction and mutual agreements with all world countries, including America, following the withdrawal of all foreign forces,” he added.
The Taliban have overrun dozens of districts and border crossings with Pakistan, Iran and Central Asia since the drawdown of US-led troops from Afghanistan began on May 1, causing concern that the group will regain power by force similar to their move in the 1990s.
Akhundzada highlighted how the setting up of the Taliban’s political office in Doha in 2013 was “aimed at finding ways for a peaceful settlement” with Afghan government delegates and national leaders, accusing them of “wasting time” at the US-sponsored intra-Afghan talks that began in Qatar in September.
Launching the peace talks was a critical condition for the signing of a controversial deal between Washington DC and the Taliban in February last year.
On Saturday, Taliban representatives, government-appointed negotiators, and local and factional figures resumed the Qatar talks after a stalemate of several months.
“We are looking for a positive & constructive outcome,” Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, tweeted after the meeting.

BACKGROUND

The Taliban have overrun dozens of districts and border crossings with Pakistan, Iran and Central Asia since the drawdown of US-led troops from Afghanistan began on May 1, causing concern that the group will regain power by force similar to their move in the 1990s.

While the agenda for the current discussions remains unclear, several government sources told Arab News on Sunday that the “enforcement of a ceasefire and formation of a coalition” to replace President Ashraf Ghani’s administration “will likely be among the top issues.”

In a letter to Ghani in March, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged an acceleration of peace talks and pushed the Afghan leader to form a new administration.

The proposal drew stern reactions from Ghani, who vowed to pass on the baton “only after the convocation of elections.”

According to the February deal with the Taliban, all foreign troops needed to exit Afghanistan by September, ending nearly 20 years of occupation, but US President Joe Biden announced earlier this month that the withdrawal would conclude by Aug. 31, bringing the country’s longest war to a swift end weeks before the Sept. 11 deadline he had set earlier this year.

Akhundzada, whose whereabouts have been kept secret by the Taliban, reiterated in his message that, based on the Doha deal with the US, the Taliban “will not permit anyone to pose a security threat to any other country using our soil.”

He added that Afghanistan was “our shared home,” and the Taliban “favored no enmity with local factions” provided they accept the group’s demand for “a pure Islamic system.”

However, unlike his past statements, Akhundzada did not repeatedly refer to US-led troops as “occupiers” but vowed to “pay particular attention to and strive to create an appropriate environment for female education within the framework of sublime Islamic law.”

The group was accused of imposing repressive and harsh policies on women when it ruled Afghanistan for five years until it was toppled from power in late 2001.

Since then, Afghan women have regained the right to education, voting, and working outside the home.

It is still not an easy place to be a woman, however, with forced marriages, domestic violence, and maternal mortality continuing to be prevalent across the country, particularly in its rural areas.

But access to public life has improved, especially in Kabul, where thousands of women work, while more than a quarter of parliament is female.

But fears are mounting over the potential degradation of hard-won rights as the Taliban widen their control on several areas in northern and northeastern Afghanistan, which used to be the bastion of the anti-Taliban alliance in the late 1990s.

Experts drew particular attention to the tone of Akhundzada’s latest message.

“He (Akhundzada) has used a reconciliatory tone both for Afghans and foreigners mostly and seeks to allay concerns about (the) Taliban trying to gain power through war,” Taj Mohammad, a Kabul-based analyst, told Arab News. “He has also promised that the Taliban would allow women’s education and has repeated a long-held stance on the formation of a puritanical Islamic government.”

Indians breathe easy after ban on major festival

A Hindu man wears a mask before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at
A Hindu man wears a mask before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela" amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 19 July 2021

Indians breathe easy after ban on major festival

A Hindu man wears a mask before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela" amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • The anxiety surrounding the festival became all the more pronounced following reports that the Kumbh Mela — a massive Hindu festival attended by over 4 million people between March and April in Haridwar — was a “super spreader”
Updated 19 July 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s move to cancel a massive Hindu festival with an expected footfall of over 20 million people was the “right decision,” civil society members and health
experts said on Sunday amid an impending third wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, which has claimed more than 400,000 lives across the country.
Independent agencies and media reports, however, claim the actual figure is “at least 10 times higher” than the numbers reflected in official data.
On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in India’s largest state of Uttar Pradesh called off the “Kanwar Yatra,” a festival for Hindu deity Shiva, amid a steady spike in daily COVID-19 infections. Nearly 42,000 new cases were reported from across India on Sunday.
“On the appeal of the Uttar Pradesh government, the Kanwar Sanghs (the organization of Shiva devotees) has canceled the Kanwar Yatra (festival) this year,” Navneet Sehgal, Uttar Pradesh’s informational secretary, said in a statement on Saturday.
Uttar Pradesh was forced to revise its stand after the Supreme Court on Friday called upon the state to reconsider hosting the “symbolic festival.”
“The right to life is paramount. All other sentiments, even religious, are subservient to these most basic fundamental rights,” the apex court said on Friday before asking the state government to file a response by Monday.
Experts applauded the move, urging authorities to “keep learning and use science in decision making,” especially during a pandemic.
“Public health science is very clear. No matter which gathering, it can spread the virus, especially when there is potential threat of transmission of the virus in the emerging third wave,” Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and public health expert based in the national capital New Delhi, told Arab News.
“This is an important development and a very right decision,” he added.

FASTFACTS

• ‘The right to life is paramount. All other sentiments, even religious, are subservient to these most basic fundamental rights,’ says the apex court.

• Experts applauded the move, urging authorities to ‘keep learning and use science in decision making,’ especially during a pandemic.

The 15-day annual festival draws close to 30 million from different parts of the country to the holy city of Haridwar in Uttar Pradesh’s neighboring state of Uttarakhand, where devotees collect water from the River Ganges, considered sacred by Hindus. The pilgrims then return home and use the water as an offering at local shrines for Shiva.
The anxiety surrounding the festival became all the more pronounced following reports that the Kumbh Mela — a massive Hindu festival attended by over 4 million people between March and April in Haridwar — was a “super spreader” amid the second wave of the outbreak.
“Pilgrims who came to the Kumbh contributed to the disease in other parts of the country,” Dr. Lahariya said, adding: “The number of the pilgrims attending the Kanwar Yatra could be three to four times more than those attending the Kumbh. It definitely has a higher risk of spreading the virus.”
Dr. Lahariya added that to “arrest the virus,” authorities needed to undertake all measures to limit the disease.
“When vaccination coverage is low, and the COVID-19 appropriate behavior is suboptimal, the festival or mass gathering can spread the virus fast,” he added.

The South Asian nation of 1.39 billion people has ordered 660 million vaccine doses for August-December, its largest procurement, local media reported on Friday, amid a severe vaccine shortage, with many inoculation centers shut and people waiting for long hours to get a shot.

Health and government officials were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Sunday.

However, Dr. Loveleen Mangla, a pulmonologist based in Uttar Pradesh’s industrial hub of Noida, said he “felt a sense of relief” at the cancelation of the festival.

“There are many things that can be delayed, be it religious or any other gatherings in view of the prevailing outbreak,” Dr. Mangla told Arab News, adding that “after the experience of Kumbh Mela, we should be more careful.”

“It’s a collective responsibility of all — be it politicians or people to do everything possible to stop the spread of the virus and follow COVID-19-appropriate behavior,” he added.

But while Uttarakhand made a “wise choice” by canceling the Kanwar Yatra festival last week, said Anoop Nautiyal, a social worker, he added that it had paid “a heavy price” for hosting the Kumbh Mela.

“All energies should now be focused on strengthening our infrastructure and human resources to minimize the impact of the imminent and inevitable third wave of the pandemic,” Nautiyal, the founder of the Social Development for Communities, an NGO based in Dehradun, told Arab News.

Uttar Pradesh goes to the polls early next year, and the ruling BJP “cannot afford to lose” the largest state of the country that elects 80 out of 543 lawmakers to the lower house of Parliament.

“More than not learning from mistakes, it’s a question of political compulsions that are dominating the public health concerns. After the Supreme Court’s intervention, the Uttar Pradesh government does not have any option but to pull back,” Nautiyal said.

Some analysts, however, were apprehensive whether the government would be “serious in implementing its order.”

“Though better sense prevailed this time and they canceled the festival, I have my apprehensions even today,” Surya Pratap Singh, a former bureaucrat and social advocate based in Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow, told Arab News.

“No doubt the government has banned the festival, but the people will go out, and the regime will say they cannot control it. My experience says what the BJP government says or does; there is a lot of difference between the two,” he said.

UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary has public speaking ban lifted

UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary has public speaking ban lifted
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary has public speaking ban lifted

UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary has public speaking ban lifted
  • Anjem Choudary was jailed in 2016 after promoting support for Daesh
  • He oversaw banned extremist group Al-Muhajiroun
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: UK radical Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has had conditions prohibiting him from public speaking lifted.
The London radical, who was featured in Arab News’ “Preachers of Hate” series, was sentenced in 2016 to a five-and-a-half-year jail term after being convicted of promoting support for Daesh. He was released from prison in 2018 under strict conditions that have now expired.
Choudary oversaw Al-Muhajiroun (ALM), a banned extremist group that promoted a radical view of Islam.
While there has been no evidence that he has directed any attacks, he has been linked with eventual terrorists through association, including Michael Adebolajo, one of the murderers of Fusilier Lee Rigby, and Khuram Butt, the ringleader of the London Bridge terror attack.
During his teenage years, Fishmongers’ Hall attacker Usman Khan took an interest in Choudary’s preaching.
Muslim convert Lewis Ludlow, who plotted a terror attack on London’s Oxford Street, attended a demonstration led by Choudary and ALM.
Choudary was banned from public speaking, had his internet and mobile phone restricted, and was prohibited from contacting people who were suspected of extremist-related offenses.
He was also forced to wear an electronic tag, abide by a night curfew, only attend pre-approved mosques and hold regular meetings with probation officers.
Separate regulations also saw his name added to a UN sanctions list, effectively banning him from traveling overseas.

UK security services issue warning over terror threat from Afghan collapse

Taliban prisoners are released from Pul-e-Charkhi jail in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP)
Taliban prisoners are released from Pul-e-Charkhi jail in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP)
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

UK security services issue warning over terror threat from Afghan collapse

Taliban prisoners are released from Pul-e-Charkhi jail in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP)
  • Security experts said it is likely that Afghanistan will see Taliban government “of some sort” within six months
  • Fears raised that rise of Taliban could inspire radicals in West
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The fall of the Western-backed Afghan government could inspire radicalized youth in countries such as Britain to conduct terror attacks, sources in the security services have said.
Security experts said it is likely that Afghanistan will see a Taliban government “of some sort” within the next six months, which would provide a rallying cry for extremists based in the West as they look for new inspiration following the fall of Daesh.
Security analysts have raised concerns that the power vacuum created by the resurgent Taliban could lead to young extremists surging to Afghanistan or opting to conduct terror attacks at home.
Ken McCallum, director-general of MI5 — Britain’s homeland security agency — said it is “likely” that terror groups in the UK will seek to benefit from a rising Taliban in Afghanistan to radicalize and inspire others.
“It must surely be likely that extremist groups of various sorts, including UK-based groupings who have no meaningful connection themselves to Afghanistan, will seek to portray this to potential people they’re trying to recruit or radicalize, as a victory for extremist Islam,” he added. “Extremists will seek to take propaganda advantage from the situation in Afghanistan.”
McCallum warned that the “inspired” effect from changing circumstances in Afghanistan poses “at least as much of a challenge” as the “directed” threat, which includes terror cells being ordered to conduct attacks.

