49 outlets shut due to COVID-19 breaches across Saudi Arabia

DAMMAM: Municipalities in the Kingdom have shut 49 commercial outlets as part of efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Eastern Province municipality carried out 10,550 inspection tours in one week across shopping malls, commercial centers and stores.
These checks resulted in 24 commercial outlets being shut down, while 533 violators were given penalties for ignoring health regulations.
The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask wearing, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues, and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.
The municipality urged all commercial facilities to abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the virus from spreading.
The supervisory teams in Makkah also carried out 735 field control rounds, which resulted in the closure of 25 commercial establishments that violated municipal requirements as they were not applying precautionary and preventive measures. In addition, the authorities closed three gas stations that did not meet technical requirements, and penalties and fines were applied against them.
As pilgrims head to Mount Arafat, the women of the holy city head to the Grand Mosque to honor a pastime tradition
JEDDAH/MAKKAH: At a time when millions of Muslims travel to the valley of Mina on the first day of Hajj, the women of Makkah head to the Grand Mosque to honor a pastime tradition only recently broken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Day of Arafat, the holiest day in the Islamic lunar calendar, is dedicated to prayer and unity, and is a significant event for Muslims.
It is also a day that bears witness to a local phenomenon that has been practiced for ages. As millions of pilgrims head to Mount Arafat on the ninth day of Dul Hijjah, the official first day of Hajj, silence sweeps over Makkah, especially the Grand Mosque.
In mere hours, the floors of the Mataf around the Kaaba — once filled with people circumambulating in the white Ihram — is replaced with a mere handful of people, who are mostly women.
The phenomenon has been witnessed for as long as many can remember and is locally known as “Yawm Al-Kholeef,” derived from the Arabic word for “void” or “empty.”
When women and children head to the Grand Mosque, the men head five miles due east to Mina valley with the pilgrims.
Every year, Makkawis, known as “mutawefeen” across the city, prepare themselves for the Hajj season as soon as Eid Al-Fitr ends as they await pilgrims arriving from Jeddah through their ‘wukalaa’ or agents.
Women prepare their homes for welcoming and lodging their guests, who will stay for either a few days or up to four months, depending on the agreement between the mutawef, the wakeel, and the pilgrim.
“The relationship between pilgrims and mutawef is solid and is not controlled by economic interest,” Faten Hussein, a matawefa and journalist specializing in Hajj and Umrah, told Arab News.
“The relationship is rather governed by human, spiritual, and religious ties. The profession, for the first generation of mutawefeen, was handed down for generations and considered an honor for those who serve and assist the pilgrims, looking after their comfort.”
On the eighth day of Dul Hijjah, men across the city — old and young — gather the necessary food, tents and gear, before guiding the pilgrims from the Grand Mosque to Mina, where they will stay for the duration of Hajj before they move to Mount Arafat after dawn on the ninth, marking the day of Arafat.
“The mutawefeen would then take the pilgrims to the Grand Mosque while praying along the way.
“The mutawef’s sons and at times even his daughters would be walking in the back with the female pilgrims. This is to ensure that pilgrims stay with the group and do not get lost nor left behind,” said Hussein.
Until the recent closure of the Grand Mosque due to the pandemic, women often would gather their friends, family members, and neighbors, pack their food and gear and head to the mosque to spend the day praying while they wait for sundown to break their fast.
In Islamic tradition, abled Muslims who are not performing Hajj are recommended to fast on the day as “it expiates the sins of the preceding year and the coming year.”
After spending the whole day at the mosque dedicated to their prayers and supplications, preparations for Eid begin, with women heading to nearby souks to buy toys for the children of the family and sweets for visiting guests.
Today, women still take advantage of the empty mosque and head out to perform Umrah rituals or spend a day praying at the mosque, something that became an annual habit for many in Makkah and nearby cities.
Jeddah-based graphic designer Nedaa Zuhair told Arab News that in her childhood, she noticed her grandmother and aunts going to Makkah every year on Arafat Day as she spent the day at the house of an aunt who decided to stay back.
“Up until recently, I’ve noticed that more and more women would head to Makkah for the day.
“Though at times I prefer staying at home and spending a relaxing day in peace, I did happen to go a few times in the past years and even though it would be eerily quiet, especially knowing that millions of pilgrims from around the world are gathered just a mere few miles away, it was a special feeling,” she told Arab News.
“In 2011, I had an experience of a lifetime when I was walking around the Kaaba and when I looked to my left, I found that barely anyone was touching the kiswa.
“I was so focused on completing my rounds that I didn’t realize I had a chance and took it. I touched and leaned on the Kaaba for what seemed to be ages, I can’t describe the sense of calm I got and the spiritual connection I felt. I never got the chance to touch the kiswa again but it is a memory I cherish,” she said.
“I found that simple traditions such as Yawm Al-Kholeef are closer to the heart than ever before since we can’t go to the mosque without prior permission due to the pandemic.
“I think one day we’ll be able to go back and do it again and I’ll bring my young daughter along with me to get a sense of the day’s significance just like I had once with my grandmother,” added Zuhair.
After sundown, preparations for Eid commence. Trays of chocolates and sweets are readied, new clean clothes are hung, toys are stacked in a corner and decorations are on display as women return from the souks and market to add the final touches.
For three days, celebrations with close family and friends have been underway, but the work for the women is not done just yet.
Hussein explained that after the pilgrimage, the mutawefeen and pilgrims return home to a feast from the pilgrims’ land in their honor.
“In the late 19th century, a princess from Bhopal (an erstwhile princely state in India) told of her visit to Makkah and how she found the company of the guide’s women to be very enjoyable and important because it is founded on good treatment and great companionship,” said Hussein.
“The better the treatment the pilgrims receive from the mutawef’s family, the more famous the family becomes among the pilgrims, and the more pilgrims will come to visit them. It is a good means of advertisement for them among the people.”
Saudi health ministry: No COVID-19 infections among pilgrims
Specialized health guides were accompanying pilgrims to check on them and give advice
MINA: No cases of COVID-19 have been detected during this year’s Hajj, Saudi health officials said as the pilgrimage got underway.
The coronavirus pandemic means this year’s Hajj has been reduced to 60,000 pilgrims from within the Kingdom.
Security, health and Hajj ministry officials told a press conference in Makkah on Sunday that precautionary measures against COVID-19 had been fully implemented.
Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said no cases had yet been detected.
Health protocols and preventive measures, he said, could ensure a safe Hajj season.
The first phase of protocols began before pilgrims started arriving at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Saturday for the start of Hajj. “In this phase, we made sure that all the pilgrims had all received the necessary vaccines,” Al-Aly said.
The second phase included spreading awareness among pilgrims and introducing precautionary measures.
“Since the pilgrims are of different nationalities, the awareness campaign was launched through various languages,” he said.
Specialized health guides were accompanying pilgrims to check on them and give advice.
Interior Ministry spokesman Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub said security services and government entities were implementing the health precaution plans at the holy sites.
“Security men will continue doing their duties and prevent unauthorized people from entering the holy sites,” Al-Shalhoub said. “Those found violating the rules will be arrested and penalized.”
On Sunday, pilgrims worshipped and rested in Mina ahead of traveling to Arafat on Monday morning for the climax of the pilgrimage.
Hisham bin Saeed, the Hajj and Umrah Ministry spokesman, said strict precautions were in place for transporting pilgrims, including from Mina to Arafat between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Monday morning.
Some 71 camps had been prepared to accommodate the pilgrims.
Al-Aly said there were 13 hospitals in Makkah — three located at the holy sites, while the other 10 were in Makkah city.
“There is also a mobile field hospital which will accompany the pilgrims,” he said. “There are also some 50 clinics and medical centers in different parts of the holy sites.”
“Moreover, we have 180 ambulances that can provide intensive care services.”
He said the Saudi Red Crescent Authority were also providing “significant services” including capacity for almost 3,000 medical beds.
At the mosque of Namirah, worshippers will perform combined and shortened Dhuhr and Asr prayers and attend the Hajj sermon
MINA: Amid strict health measures, Hajj pilgrims flocked to Mount Arafat early Monday morning after converging in Mina for Tarwiyah, the eighth day of Dul Hijjah.
At the mosque of Namirah, they will perform combined and shortened Dhuhr and Asr prayers and attend the Hajj sermon, following the steps of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), who delivered his last sermon on the ninth of the same month 10 years after he migrated from Makkah to Madinah.
Last year’s Hajj sermon focused on social solidarity and health precautions for protecting lives against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
After sunset, Hajj pilgrims will spend the night in Muzdalifah. Upon their arrival in the holy site, they will perform the Maghrib prayer, followed by a shortened Isha prayer.
Earlier in Mina, there were no major rituals during the Tarwiyah — the day of quenching — so the pilgrims spent their time praying and reflecting until Monday’s sunrise.
Mina, 7 km northeast of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, is the site of the world’s largest tent city, accommodating some 2.5 million pilgrims. However, Saudi Arabia is working on increasing the number of pilgrims that Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat can hold, under the country’s Vision 2030 reform plans.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Hajj is restricted to 60,000 pilgrims from within the Kingdom.
Tarwiyah was given its name because on this day, the early pilgrims were instructed to drink a lot of water and fill their leather containers in preparation for moving to Arafat and back to Mina, knowing that water was scarce, and Mina is the closest site to the area of the Grand Mosque, where Zamzam water was available.
Those early pilgrims would also make sure their animals were properly fed and had consumed enough water to help them to travel to their destination. Pilgrims have been following the same custom since Prophet Muhammad performed his only Hajj in 632 CE, a few months before he died aged 62.
Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh, Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti, has urged all pilgrims to devote their time to the Almighty during the days of Hajj.
He also called on them to adhere to health regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
He added that government and private entities are doing all they can during this year’s Hajj to help pilgrims carry out their religious duty in the best and most comfortable way.
“The efforts are also to ensure the safety of the pilgrims while performing their Hajj rituals in line with the precautionary measures approved by the concerned authorities, aimed for the safety of both the pilgrims and the organizers,” the mufti told the Saudi News Agency.
He added that serving pilgrims and ensuring their comfort is a custom Saudi Arabia and its leaders have always been known for.
For the second consecutive year, the Hajj has been limited to pilgrims from inside Saudi Arabia. The decision was taken to protect them against the pandemic.
Saudi medical staff save Pakistani pilgrim after sever heart attack
He is currently undergoing medical care for his condition at Mina Al-Wadi Hospital in Makkah
JEDDAH: An emergency medical team saved the life of a Pakistani pilgrim after he suffered a severe heart attack as he performed Hajj.
The team, which was from the Heart Center in King Abdullah Medical City in Makkah, a member of the Healthcare Cluster, treated the patient who was staying at an accommodation camp in Mina.
“He was taken directly to Mina Al-Wadi Hospital, and rapid coordination took place between the health authorities, as the patient was urgently transferred from the holy site to the emergency department in the medical city,” Saudi Press Agency said.
He is currently undergoing medical care for his condition, it added.
The Makkah Healthcare Cluster has prepared specialized medical teams to receive such cases around the clock.
It aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely
RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) dismantled 1,581 mines in Yemen between July 10-16.
The figure comprised seven antipersonnel mines, 1,013 anti-tank mines, 558 unexploded ordnances, and three explosive devices.
Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the directive of King Salman to help ease Yemeni suffering.
Saudi and international experts are removing mines planted by the Houthi militia in Yemeni regions especially Marib, Aden, Al-Jawf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.
A total of 263,428 mines have been cleared since the start of the project. More than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians.
Masam has 32 demining teams. It aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. It trains local demining engineers, gives them modern equipment and it also helps mine victims. Last year, Masam’s contract was extended for one year at a cost of $30 million.