Who’s Who: Abdulrahman Al-Mahmoud, general director at Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

Abdulrahman Al-Mahmoud has been the general director of corporate communications at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development since February 2020. He is in charge of overseeing the corporate communications division, managing the ministry’s brand and reputation, and developing the annual strategic communication plan.
He also led the development of the corporate identity at the ministry after its was established following the merging of the Ministry of Civil Service and the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.
Al-Mahmoud is a highly accomplished and self-driven leader with over 22 years of extensive experience in driving transformation, innovation, growth and sustain within several renowned organizations.
He boasts solid management capabilities and strategic vision, and the ability to plan, communicate and execute strategies and plans that drive organizations towards success.
Al-Mahmoud received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from King Saud University in 1996, after which he obtained professional courses and certificates in management, strategy, planning and marketing.
Prior to working at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, he served as the vice president of marketing and corporate communications at Advance Electronic Co. (AEC) from 2017 until 2020, where he built the marketing strategies for four different divisions, while focusing on organizational improvement, effectiveness and growth.
From 2004 to 2015, he worked for the two largest telecommunications companies in the Kingdom, establishing the business sectors at both Mobily and Saudi Telecom Co.
At the mosque of Namirah, worshippers will perform combined and shortened Dhuhr and Asr prayers and attend the Hajj sermon
Updated 19 July 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
MINA: Amid strict health measures, Hajj pilgrims flocked to Mount Arafat early Monday morning after converging in Mina for Tarwiyah, the eighth day of Dul Hijjah.
At the mosque of Namirah, they will perform combined and shortened Dhuhr and Asr prayers and attend the Hajj sermon, following the steps of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), who delivered his last sermon on the ninth of the same month 10 years after he migrated from Makkah to Madinah.
Last year’s Hajj sermon focused on social solidarity and health precautions for protecting lives against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
After sunset, Hajj pilgrims will spend the night in Muzdalifah. Upon their arrival in the holy site, they will perform the Maghrib prayer, followed by a shortened Isha prayer.
Earlier in Mina, there were no major rituals during the Tarwiyah — the day of quenching — so the pilgrims spent their time praying and reflecting until Monday’s sunrise.
Mina, 7 km northeast of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, is the site of the world’s largest tent city, accommodating some 2.5 million pilgrims. However, Saudi Arabia is working on increasing the number of pilgrims that Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat can hold, under the country’s Vision 2030 reform plans.
FASTFACT
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Hajj is restricted to 60,000 pilgrims from within the Kingdom.
Tarwiyah was given its name because on this day, the early pilgrims were instructed to drink a lot of water and fill their leather containers in preparation for moving to Arafat and back to Mina, knowing that water was scarce, and Mina is the closest site to the area of the Grand Mosque, where Zamzam water was available.
Those early pilgrims would also make sure their animals were properly fed and had consumed enough water to help them to travel to their destination. Pilgrims have been following the same custom since Prophet Muhammad performed his only Hajj in 632 CE, a few months before he died aged 62.
Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh, Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti, has urged all pilgrims to devote their time to the Almighty during the days of Hajj.
He also called on them to adhere to health regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
He added that government and private entities are doing all they can during this year’s Hajj to help pilgrims carry out their religious duty in the best and most comfortable way.
“The efforts are also to ensure the safety of the pilgrims while performing their Hajj rituals in line with the precautionary measures approved by the concerned authorities, aimed for the safety of both the pilgrims and the organizers,” the mufti told the Saudi News Agency.
He added that serving pilgrims and ensuring their comfort is a custom Saudi Arabia and its leaders have always been known for.
For the second consecutive year, the Hajj has been limited to pilgrims from inside Saudi Arabia. The decision was taken to protect them against the pandemic.
The Health Ministry said Saudi Arabia is registering between 1,000 and 1,200 daily COVID-19 cases.
It is posting similar numbers of daily recoveries.
The health authority has inoculated more than 22 million of its 35 million citizens and residents. All those selected to partake in this year’s Hajj have been vaccinated.
Saudi Red Crescent Authority chief inaugurates mobile command center
Updated 19 July 2021
SPA
MINA: Dr. Jalal Al-Owaisi, president of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA), inaugurated the mobile command center that conducts mobile operations and serves as the command and control room for urgent incidents during Hajj.
It provides a comprehensive picture from the field through the cameras it is equipped with. During the inauguration ceremony, Al-Owaisi was briefed about the center, its missions, and the technologies and tools it is equipped with to help with its field operations.
The center can receive reports and transfer them to emergency teams stationed around the scene of an incident.
It is equipped with tools that help assign specific tasks to the incident management team, and provides the stationary command with a live audio and video feed of the incident, facilitating the decision-making process.
The command room contains communication and camera systems along with a meeting room that broadcasts what is happening on the field live, keeping those in charge aware of all developments and emergencies.
The SRCA has provided four Thuraya vehicles that will operate during this Hajj season and will be stationed at the points of operations to facilitate the decision-making process.
Pilgrims to be quizzed on standard of Hajj services
The Saudi National Center for Performance Measurement (Adaa) is carrying out thousands of surveys
Levels of satisfaction fed back to ministries to improve services
Updated 19 July 2021
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: The National Center for Performance Measurement (Adaa) has started collecting feedback from pilgrims at this year’s Hajj.
“The process aims to check the pilgrims’ levels of satisfaction with government services provided during their Hajj journey and contribute to helping public agencies to improve their services,” Adaa Director-General Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Qaoud said.
The center aims to improve Hajj services through the data collected.
More than 60,000 surveys will be carried out face-to-face, online and on the phone to measure pilgrim satisfaction of 29 services provided through 11 government agencies.
The services include issuing Hajj permits, the readiness of facilities upon arrival and the experience of visiting the Grand Mosque and other holy sites.
“The measurement includes all stages of Hajj,” Al-Qaoud said.
The field questionnaires are conducted in seven different sites that are involved in the Hajj process.
Adaa periodically issues reports based on the evaluations of the pilgrims.
These reports are then submitted to decision-makers and heads of government agencies, to improve services.
“Measuring the Hajj performance journey comes in fulfillment of the aspirations of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to provide the best services for the pilgrims that enable them to perform their rituals with ease and comfort,” Al-Qaoud said.
Saudi crown prince allocates $1 million as marriage grants
Young Saudis also received a training course in financial awareness
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has directed SR3.74 million ($997,080) to be distributed as marriage grants to 200 young men and women across the Kingdom.
The money comes out of his “keenness to support orphans with special circumstances and people with disabilities, as they are among the priority groups of the ‘SNAD Mohammed bin Salman’ program,” Saudi Press Agency reported.
In 2019, the crown prince provided SR520 million to more than 26,000 people across the Kingdom under the same scheme. They also received a training course in financial awareness.
As pilgrims head to Mount Arafat, the women of the holy city head to the Grand Mosque to honor a pastime tradition
Updated 18 July 2021
Rawan Radwan & Tareq Al-Thaqafi
JEDDAH/MAKKAH: At a time when millions of Muslims travel to the valley of Mina on the first day of Hajj, the women of Makkah head to the Grand Mosque to honor a pastime tradition only recently broken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Day of Arafat, the holiest day in the Islamic lunar calendar, is dedicated to prayer and unity, and is a significant event for Muslims.
It is also a day that bears witness to a local phenomenon that has been practiced for ages. As millions of pilgrims head to Mount Arafat on the ninth day of Dul Hijjah, the official first day of Hajj, silence sweeps over Makkah, especially the Grand Mosque.
In mere hours, the floors of the Mataf around the Kaaba — once filled with people circumambulating in the white Ihram — is replaced with a mere handful of people, who are mostly women.
The phenomenon has been witnessed for as long as many can remember and is locally known as “Yawm Al-Kholeef,” derived from the Arabic word for “void” or “empty.”
When women and children head to the Grand Mosque, the men head five miles due east to Mina valley with the pilgrims.
Every year, Makkawis, known as “mutawefeen” across the city, prepare themselves for the Hajj season as soon as Eid Al-Fitr ends as they await pilgrims arriving from Jeddah through their ‘wukalaa’ or agents.
Women prepare their homes for welcoming and lodging their guests, who will stay for either a few days or up to four months, depending on the agreement between the mutawef, the wakeel, and the pilgrim.
“The relationship between pilgrims and mutawef is solid and is not controlled by economic interest,” Faten Hussein, a matawefa and journalist specializing in Hajj and Umrah, told Arab News.
“The relationship is rather governed by human, spiritual, and religious ties. The profession, for the first generation of mutawefeen, was handed down for generations and considered an honor for those who serve and assist the pilgrims, looking after their comfort.”
On the eighth day of Dul Hijjah, men across the city — old and young — gather the necessary food, tents and gear, before guiding the pilgrims from the Grand Mosque to Mina, where they will stay for the duration of Hajj before they move to Mount Arafat after dawn on the ninth, marking the day of Arafat.
“The mutawefeen would then take the pilgrims to the Grand Mosque while praying along the way.
“The mutawef’s sons and at times even his daughters would be walking in the back with the female pilgrims. This is to ensure that pilgrims stay with the group and do not get lost nor left behind,” said Hussein.
Until the recent closure of the Grand Mosque due to the pandemic, women often would gather their friends, family members, and neighbors, pack their food and gear and head to the mosque to spend the day praying while they wait for sundown to break their fast.
In Islamic tradition, abled Muslims who are not performing Hajj are recommended to fast on the day as “it expiates the sins of the preceding year and the coming year.”
After spending the whole day at the mosque dedicated to their prayers and supplications, preparations for Eid begin, with women heading to nearby souks to buy toys for the children of the family and sweets for visiting guests.
Today, women still take advantage of the empty mosque and head out to perform Umrah rituals or spend a day praying at the mosque, something that became an annual habit for many in Makkah and nearby cities.
Jeddah-based graphic designer Nedaa Zuhair told Arab News that in her childhood, she noticed her grandmother and aunts going to Makkah every year on Arafat Day as she spent the day at the house of an aunt who decided to stay back.
“Up until recently, I’ve noticed that more and more women would head to Makkah for the day.
FASTFACT
“Though at times I prefer staying at home and spending a relaxing day in peace, I did happen to go a few times in the past years and even though it would be eerily quiet, especially knowing that millions of pilgrims from around the world are gathered just a mere few miles away, it was a special feeling,” she told Arab News.
“In 2011, I had an experience of a lifetime when I was walking around the Kaaba and when I looked to my left, I found that barely anyone was touching the kiswa.
“I was so focused on completing my rounds that I didn’t realize I had a chance and took it. I touched and leaned on the Kaaba for what seemed to be ages, I can’t describe the sense of calm I got and the spiritual connection I felt. I never got the chance to touch the kiswa again but it is a memory I cherish,” she said.
“I found that simple traditions such as Yawm Al-Kholeef are closer to the heart than ever before since we can’t go to the mosque without prior permission due to the pandemic.
“I think one day we’ll be able to go back and do it again and I’ll bring my young daughter along with me to get a sense of the day’s significance just like I had once with my grandmother,” added Zuhair.
After sundown, preparations for Eid commence. Trays of chocolates and sweets are readied, new clean clothes are hung, toys are stacked in a corner and decorations are on display as women return from the souks and market to add the final touches.
For three days, celebrations with close family and friends have been underway, but the work for the women is not done just yet.
Hussein explained that after the pilgrimage, the mutawefeen and pilgrims return home to a feast from the pilgrims’ land in their honor.
“In the late 19th century, a princess from Bhopal (an erstwhile princely state in India) told of her visit to Makkah and how she found the company of the guide’s women to be very enjoyable and important because it is founded on good treatment and great companionship,” said Hussein.
“The better the treatment the pilgrims receive from the mutawef’s family, the more famous the family becomes among the pilgrims, and the more pilgrims will come to visit them. It is a good means of advertisement for them among the people.”