Dubai’s Al-Khaleej Sugar Co. to expand in Europe through $590m Spain beet factory

Dubai’s Al-Khaleej Sugar Co. to expand in Europe through $590m Spain beet factory
The company plans to start construction of the plant in Merida next year. (Reuters)
  • The new factory will require an investment of about €500 million ($590 million) and will produce as much as 900,000 metric tons of sugar a year
RIYADH: Dubai-based Al Khaleej Sugar Co., owner of the world’s largest sugar refinery has won approval to build a factory in Spain, extending its reach beyond the MENA region, Bloomberg reported.
The company plans to start construction of the plant in Merida next year, said Managing Director Jamal Al-Ghurair. The agreement between its Iberica Sugar Co. unit and Spanish authorities was signed on Friday, he said.
The new factory will require an investment of about €500 million ($590 million) and will produce as much as 900,000 metric tons of sugar a year, Al-Ghurair said. Operations are expected to begin in 2024, he said.
Al Khaleej, which profits from refining raw sugar and redistributing it in the MENA region, has faced rising competition from the EU and India in recent years.

Topics: sugar Spain manufacturing UAE

Updated 55 min 2 sec ago
RIYADH: Kuwait’s finance ministry is working on a law to allow limited withdrawals from its Future Generations Reserve Fund, Al Anba newspaper reported, citing a document from the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA).
The proposed legislation which would allow the government to tap the fund in times of need is one of a number of plans under consideration that include the sale of sovereign bonds.
Although the withdrawal from the future generations reserve will affect the reserve, the KIA said it would be a temporary measure that “will not affect the durability of this fund.”
The plan will proceed in tandem with other reforms to public finances according to the investment authority.
The Future Generations Fund, managed by KIA had more than $580 billion in foreign assets at the end of last year, according to ratings agency Fitch.

Topics: GIGA PROJECTS NEOM Saudi Arabia renewables

Topics: IsDB

Topics: banking Healthcare UAE Abu Dhabi

