Dubai Expo tickets go on sale starting from $26 for adult one-day access

DUBAI – Tickets for Expo 2020 Dubai have gone on sale with single adult entry priced at 95 dirhams ($26).
After almost 10 years of planning, the opening ceremony will take place at Al Wasl Plaza, which features the world’s largest 360-degree projection surface, the event’s organizers said in a statement.
The entertainment line-up so far includes Oscar-winning AR Rahman’s women’s ensemble the Firdaus Orchestra; Bollywood’s Sonam Kapoor; Emirati singer Ahlam; and the Russian Bolshoi. Sports fans will also have the opportunity to witness the world’s largest Brazilian jiu-jitsu lesson, get to grips with exciting football-based sport teqball and sign up to various fitness activities and events.
There will be up to 60 live events a day – including film nights, poetry readings and concerts.
Season passes allowing unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020, cost 495 dirhams, with Mastercard debit and credit holders receiving a 25 percent discount. Other ticket packages are also available to view at www.expo2020dubai.com.
