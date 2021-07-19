You are here

Iran imposes week-long lockdown of Tehran as coronavirus surges

Iran imposes week-long lockdown of Tehran as coronavirus surges
All bazars, market places and public offices will close, as well as movie theaters, gyms and restaurants in both Tehran province and the neighboring province of Alborz during Iran’s fifth coronavirus lockdown. (AFP)
Updated 19 July 2021
AP

Iran imposes week-long lockdown of Tehran as coronavirus surges

Iran imposes week-long lockdown of Tehran as coronavirus surges
  The lockdown — the nation's fifth so far — will begin on Tuesday and last until next Monday
  Iran has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the Middle East
Updated 19 July 2021
AP

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday imposed a week-long lockdown on the capital, Tehran, and the surrounding region as the country struggles with another surge in the coronavirus pandemic, state media reported.
The lockdown — the nation’s fifth so far — will begin on Tuesday and last until next Monday. All bazars, market places and public offices will close, as well as movie theaters, gyms and restaurants in both Tehran province and the neighboring province of Alborz.
Iran reported 25,441 new cases on Monday and 213 deaths over the past day, bringing the overall death toll to 87,374 from among more than 3.5 million confirmed cases in the pandemic.
During an earlier surge in cases, in April, Iran reported the highest daily number of cases, 25,582. At the time, its daily death tolls surged to around 400, below the grim record of 486 reached last November.
Iranian authorities have lately been warning about a new surge, fueled by the fast-spreading delta variant. In sanctions-hit Iran, which has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the Middle East, less than 2 percent of the population of 84 million has received both doses, mainly of the imported Russian and Chinese vaccines.

Iraq market blast kills at least 20: security official

Iraq market blast kills at least 20: security official
Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
AFP

Iraq market blast kills at least 20: security official

Iraq market blast kills at least 20: security official
Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: At least 20 people were killed and several others wounded Monday in a bomb blast in a busy market in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a security official told AFP.
The blast in the densely populated majority-Shiite suburb came as shoppers crowded the market buying food ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid Al-Adha.
Video footage shared on social media of the aftermath of the blast showed bloodied victims and people screaming.
“A terror attack using a locally-made IED (improvised explosive device) in Woheilat Market in Sadr City, in east Baghdad, left several victims dead and others injured,” Iraq’s interior ministry said in a statement.
Security officials told AFP the death toll was at least 18, but feared the number killed may rise further.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Baghdad Operations Command, a joint military and interior ministry security body, said it had launched an investigation into Monday’s attack.
In January, the Daesh group claimed responsibility for a rare twin suicide bombing that killed 32 people — also at a crowded market in Baghdad.
That blast was the city’s deadliest attack in three years.
Such violence was commonplace in Baghdad during the sectarian bloodletting that followed the US-led invasion of 2003, and later on as IS swept across much of Iraq and also targeted the capital.
But after years of deadly violence, militant attacks have become relatively rare in the capital Baghdad.
Iraq declared IS defeated at the end of 2017 after a fierce three-year campaign.
But the group’s sleeper cells have continued to operate in desert and mountain areas, typically targeting security forces or state infrastructure with low casualty attacks.
Sadr City is named after revered Ayatollah Mohamed Sadr.
His son, Moqtada Sadr — a firebrand cleric with millions of followers and in command of paramilitary groups — is a crucial player in Iraqi politics who has often protested against the influence of both the United States and Iran.
The boycott by Sadr of upcoming elections slated for October is a blow to Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi, who had called the early vote in response to demands by pro-democracy activists.

US offers $7 million reward for information leading to Hezbollah operative

US offers $7 million reward for information leading to Hezbollah operative
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

US offers $7 million reward for information leading to Hezbollah operative

US offers $7 million reward for information leading to Hezbollah operative
  The U.S. Treasury Department first designated Salman on July 19, 2019
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice Program is offering a reward of up to $7 m for information leading to the identification or location of Salman Raouf Salman, a Hezbollah member accused of partaking in the bombing of the Argentine Jewish Mutual Aid Society

According to a statement released Monday, Salman 58, is “a leader of Hizbollah’s External Security Organization (ESO), which is responsible for planning, coordinating, and executing … terrorist attacks around the globe.”

Salma “is most well-known for his prominent role in the July 18, 1994, bombing of the Argentine Jewish Mutual Aid Society (AMIA), a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which resulted in the deaths of 85 innocent civilians,” the statement said. 

The US Treasury Department first designated Salman on July 19, 2019, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist for directing and supporting Hezbollah activities.

Second filling of Ethiopia’s giant dam nearly complete – state media

Second filling of Ethiopia’s giant dam nearly complete – state media
Updated 19 July 2021
Reuters

Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete – state media

Second filling of Ethiopia’s giant dam nearly complete – state media
  The dam has caused concern over water shortages and safety in Egypt and Sudan, which also depend on the Nile's waters
Updated 19 July 2021
Reuters

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia has nearly completed the filling of a huge dam on the Blue Nile river for a second year, state media reported on Monday, a move that has already angered Egypt.
Addis Ababa says the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), a $4 billion hydropower project, is crucial to its economic development and to provide power.
But is has caused concern over water shortages and safety in Egypt and Sudan, which also depend on the Nile’s waters.
“The second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will be completed in few minutes,” the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) reported on Monday.
Egypt said last month it had received official notice from Ethiopia that it had begun filling the reservoir for a second time and said it rejected the move.
Egypt views it as a grave threat to its Nile water supplies, on which it is almost entirely dependent. Sudan has also expressed concern about the dam’s safety and the impact on its own dams and water stations.
Long-running diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute between the three countries have yielded little success.
The United States has also said Ethiopia’s filling of the dam had the potential to raise tensions and has urged all parties to refrain from any unilateral actions.

Video shows Iranian police opening fire during water protest

Video shows Iranian police opening fire during water protest
Updated 19 July 2021
AP

Video shows Iranian police opening fire during water protest

Video shows Iranian police opening fire during water protest
  Water worries in the past have sent angry demonstrators into the streets in Iran
Updated 19 July 2021
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Iranian police opened fire late Sunday night amid protests against water shortages in southwestern Iran, a video showed, the latest unrest after days of demonstrations that have seen at least one person killed.
The video from the Human Rights Activists News Agency by Human Rights Activists in Iran showed the shooting in Susangerd, which has been an epicenter of demonstrations in Iran’s restive Khuzestan province.
A police officer fires into the air with a pistol and at least one other shot can be heard in the footage. Riot police on motorcycles race around a corner, firing at the protesters.
The video corresponded to other Associated Press reporting of the demonstrations in Khuzestan, home to ethnic Arabs who complain of discrimination by Iran’s Shiite theocracy. The video also matched known features of Susangerd and the protest depicted took place where other demonstrations occurred in recent days.
On Sunday, the deputy governor of Khuzestan province in charge of security affairs acknowledged the unrest had killed at least one person. The state-run IRNA news agency quoted Valiollah Hayati as blaming “rioters” for killing a citizen in the city of Shadegan in Khuzestan. Iran’s government long has blamed protesters for deaths during demonstrators in unrest, despite its history of bloody crackdowns.
Arab separatists have long operated in Khuzestan, which Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein tried to seize in his 1980s war with Iran. They have blown up oil pipelines in the past and have been blamed for attacks, including a 2018 assault on a military parade that killed at least 25 people in Ahvaz.
Water worries in the past have sent angry demonstrators into the streets in Iran. The country has faced rolling blackouts for weeks now, in part over what authorities describe as a severe drought. Precipitation had decreased by almost 50 percent in the last year, leaving dams with dwindling water supplies.
The protests in Khuzestan come as Iran struggles through repeated waves of infections in the coronavirus pandemic and as thousands of workers in its oil industry have launched strikes for better wages and conditions.
Iran’s economy also has struggled under US sanctions since then-President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers, crashing the value of he Islamic Republic’s currency, the rial.

Yemen’s information minister slams Houthis for intimidation tactics against citizens

Yemen’s information minister slams Houthis for intimidation tactics against citizens
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

Yemen's information minister slams Houthis for intimidation tactics against citizens

Yemen’s information minister slams Houthis for intimidation tactics against citizens
  Mob intimidates civilians in there Yemen home
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s Information Minister, Muammar al-Eryani, has condemned a Houthi attack against the house of a civilian in the central governorate of Ibb this week.

The mob, led by senior militant Badar Al-Assal, damaged part of the house and intimidated its occupants Mohammed Aldaas and his family – mouthing racial slurs, Yemen state news agency Saba reported.
Al-Eryani said: “This is not the first and will not be the last in the series of Houthi daily crimes against the people of Ibb.” 
Al-Eryani warned the militia against their continued abuse of civilians living in the governorate, which included killings and financial extortions. 

