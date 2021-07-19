Saudi U-23 football squad in tough training ahead of Olympic opener 

You are here

Players from the Saudi Olympic football squad during a training session in Tokyo. (Saudi Olympic Committee)
Al Hilal's Salem Al-Dossary is one of the Saudi U-23 squad's three permitted "overage" players. (Saudi Olympic Committee)
Coach Saad Al-Shehri is focusing on fitness and tactical exercises in the day's before the team's opener against Ivory Coast. (Saudi Olympic Committee))
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

  • Coach Saad Al-Shehri oversees exercises in final days before Tokyo 2020 kickoff against Ivory Coast
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

TOKYO: Saudi’s U-23 squad has stepped up its training program under the watchful eye of coach Saad Al-Shehri ahead of its Olympic football tournament opener against Ivory Coast on Thursday.

The 22-man group took part in its second training session in Tokyo on Sunday, with Al-Shehri implementing both fitness and tactical exercises ahead of the game at Yokohama International Stadium. The sessions were set to continue on Monday and in the two days before the team launches its campaign.

The training included extensive fitness exercises as well as work on tactical set plays, with the day’s session ending with a half-field match focusing on defensive formations.

Saudi Arabia qualified for the Olympics after an absence of 24 years by finishing second, behind South Korea, in AFC U-23 Championship which took place in early 2020.

This will be Saudi Arabia’s third participation in the Olympic football tournament, and only the second with the U-23 squad.




Action from the Saudi U-23 squad's training session in Tokyo on Sunday. (Saudi Olympic Committee)

In 1984 in Los Angeles, the senior national team lost all three Group C matches to Brazil (3-1), Morocco (1-0) and West Germany (6-0).

Playing in Group B at the 2016 Atlanta Games, the young Saudi players lost their opener 1-0 to Spain at the Citrus Bowl, Orlando, and followed that up with 2-1 defeats at Miami’s Orange Bowl to Australia and France.

Al-Shehri will be hoping that his team will claim Saudi’s first points at the Olympics in a tough group that includes Ivory Coast, Rio 2016’s silver medalists, Germany, and reigning champions Brazil.

The opener against an Ivory Coast team that has had little preparation will give the U-23 players the chance to banish the memory of the senior Saudi national team’s ill-fated 2002 World Cup campaign in Japan, which produced three defeats, including a harrowing 8-0 loss to the eventual finalists.

The 22 players representing Saudi in Tokyo are: Amin Bukhari, Mohammed Al-Rubaie, Zaid Al-Bawardi, Hamad Al-Yami, Khalifa Al-Dossary, Abdulilah Al-Omari, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdullah Hassoun, Abdulbasit Hindi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Nasser Al-Omran, Ali Al-Hassan, Salman Al-Faraj, Mukhtar Ali, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Sami Al-Najei, Ayman Al-Khalif, Turki Al-Ammar, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Ayman Yahya, Salem Al-Dossary, and Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sport football

Ex-Liverpool man James Gow appointed Al-Jazira academy technical director

Ex-Liverpool man James Gow appointed Al-Jazira academy technical director
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

  • Gow arrives after 12 years with The Reds most recently as club’s international academy technical director in Australia
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: UAE champions Al-Jazira have announced the appointment of former Liverpool technical director, James Gow, as the new head of its academy in Abu Dhabi.

The country’s capital represents the latest stop in Gow’s career following stints in England, Australia, China, and Singapore, and he arrives following 12 successful years in various roles with Liverpool FC where he was most recently the club’s international academy technical director in Australia, managing and developing more than 30 coaches while also initiating sports science and performance analysis departments.

Gow said: “I am very happy to arrive at the home of the UAE champions. Al-Jazira is renowned across the region for its academy, and it is truly a great honor to lead it going forward.

“I found Al-Jazira to be the most suitable step in my career as I was attracted by the strong foundations put in place by the club’s leadership and the ambitious long-term vision and plans to cement itself as a leading example.

“I am excited about the future, and I am confident that my experience will help to develop the academy’s functions across all fronts. The UAE is home to many great talents, and it is great to see many of them are graduates of Al-Jazira’s academy. We look to build on this great success going forward.

“As a team, we have a big task ahead and a great responsibility to fulfill and I look forward to getting straight to work,” he added.

The Englishman began his career at Liverpool in 2008 as a young coach involved in the club’s community department, working on inclusion initiatives for children and adults with disabilities and with youth in underprivileged areas.

He then took a role as a performance analyst intern in 2011 while studying at university, servicing both the club’s academy and the first team and working with some of the world’s biggest football stars on introducing an individual player-focused development system.

Gow also successfully led a long-term player development program during his time as head of coaching at Liverpool FC’s International Football Academy in Guilin, China between 2014 and 2015.

His appointment comes as part of Al-Jazira’s long-term mission to develop young talent from its academy, which last season proved a big success as 17 academy graduates featured in the 2020-21 Arabian Gulf League title-winning squad.

Al-Jazira chief executive officer, Ali Youssef Al-Hammadi, said: “We are very happy to welcome James as the new leader of Al-Jazira’s academy. The appointment of an internationally experienced academy technical director is a clear testament to the importance we place on continually growing our football academy.

“Thanks to our leadership’s guidance and great trust in our home-grown talent, we take massive pride in being home to one of the Middle East’s best academies.

“Driven by our investment across all age groups, we have a very strong structure in place to build on the great title-winning success of last season in the upcoming years.

“While Al-Jazira’s academy functions with an eye on the future of the first team, our long-term plan focuses on developing young talent on both the sporting and personal fronts to represent the club on the biggest global stages,” he added.

Since its launch in 2004, Al-Jazira’s academy has consistently graduated players into the club’s senior squad while also producing several UAE international stars. Over the last three seasons alone, it has advanced 17 players into the first-team squad, with six regularly starting for the club last season.

Of the players representing the UAE national team across the youth age groups all the way to U-23, at least 24 players graduated from Al-Jazira’s academy, with another seven in the senior national team.

The club’s sporting director, Mads Davidsen, said: “Following a rigorous recruitment process, it brings me great pleasure to welcome James to the ever-growing Al-Jazira family.

“We are building an environment which possesses a diversity of cultures and a high level of experiences from across the world, and James’ proven global track record leading academies for some of the biggest clubs and organizations matches our ambition to do just that.”

Al-Jazira will be hoping to replicate last season’s success and will embark on their quest to defend their title in the 2021-22 season starting in August and will take part in the 2022 AFC Champions League.

Topics: sport football Liverpool UAE

Al-Ittihad, Al-Fayha to kick off 2021-22 SPL on Aug. 11

Al-Ittihad, Al-Fayha to kick off 2021-22 SPL on Aug. 11
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

  • Fixtures of round 1-13 given tentative dates, matchdays 14, 15 to be confirmed
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The schedule for the first round of matches of the 2021-22 Saudi Professional League (SPL) has been released with the campaign kicking off with a clash between Al-Ittihad and Al-Fayha on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

However, SPL officials announced that while the first 13 rounds have been given tentative dates, rounds 14 and 15 will not be confirmed until the schedule of matches of the 2021-22 King’s Cup have been revealed.

The first major confrontation of the season will come in round five when Al-Nassr hosts Al-Ittihad on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh, and that will be followed by several derbies until the season’s halfway point.

In the sixth round, Al-Shabab will play Al-Hilal at King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 23, while the following round of fixtures will witness the Jeddah derby between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahly on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Matchday 8 will see one of the biggest matches of the season as champions Al-Hilal meets Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Al-Ittihad will host Al-Shabab at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Friday, Oct. 22, and the following round will see Al-Ahly take on Al-Hilal at the same stadium (Oct. 29).

Round 11 sees Al-Shabab host Al-Nassr at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Monday, Nov. 15, while the Saudi Clasico between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad takes place at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Sunday, Nov. 21, the highlight of stage 12.

Matchday 13 big games include Al-Nassr traveling to Jeddah to meet Al-Ahli on a Friday.

The SPL also clarified that should the Saudi clubs still participating in the 2021 AFC Champions League qualify for the quarterfinals, their matches in the eighth round will be postponed, and in the scenario of one of them reaching the final, a 12th-round fixture would also be rescheduled.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League

Saudi Olympic squad arrives in Tokyo

Saudi Olympic football team arrive in Tokyo for the Olympic games. (Twitter/@saudiolympic)
Saudi Olympic football team arrive in Tokyo for the Olympic games. (Twitter/@saudiolympic)
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Olympic Committee has arrived in Tokyo, completing its preparations to participate in the 32nd Summer Olympics.
Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee and deputy head of the Kingdom’s participating delegation, said upon arrival in the Japanese capital on Sunday: “All arrangements have been completed in terms of accommodation, transport and training venues for the qualified Olympic players.”
He said he “hoped that the Kingdom’s representatives will achieve the desired results in the international forum.”
The Saudi national under-23 football team held a training session that included a number of tactical, technical and physical exercises with coach Saad Al-Shehri, focusing particularly on defense.
The Saudi Olympic football team is set to face the Ivory Coast team on Thursday at Yokohama Stadium in the Group D category, which also includes Brazil and Germany.
It is the first time the Saudi team has qualified for the Olympics in 24 years, after it came in second place after South Korea in the Asian Football Confederation U-23 Championship, which was held in January last year.
The team arrived in Tokyo along with Saudi judo qualifiers Sulaiman Hamad and Tahani Al-Qahtani, and weightlifters Siraj Al-Saleem and Mahmoud Al-Humayd.

Topics: Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz 2020 Tokyo Olympics Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) Saad Al-Shehri Sulaiman Hamad Tahani Al-Qahtani Siraj Al-Saleem Mahmoud Al-Humayd Olympics

Hamilton roars back to win British GP after Verstappen crash

Hamilton roars back to win British GP after Verstappen crash
Updated 18 July 2021
AFP

  • Championship leader Max Verstappen taken to hospital after crash
Updated 18 July 2021
AFP

SILVERSTONE, England: Lewis Hamilton roared back from a first-lap incident that sent championship leader Max Verstappen to hospital and overcame a 10-second penalty to win the British Grand Prix and reignite his title defense on Sunday.
The seven-time champion won at his home track to snap a run of five races without a victory. He had dropped from second to fifth after he served his penalty, picked up two spots when he returned to the track and then Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was ordered to move out of Hamilton’s way.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen before the Red Bull driver crashed out. (Reuters)

It gave him 11 laps to chase down leader Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari and Hamilton made the pass for the win with just two laps to go — and on the same corner where he had tangled with Verstappen. The British driver was cheered on to his eighth career victory at Silverstone by the passionate home fans, who also gave him a standing ovation.
Hamilton, who then drove a victory lap brandishing the British flag, cut the gap to Verstappen in the drivers’ championship from 33 points to seven.
“What a great job guys. Thank you so much for continuing to push this year, I am so inspired by you guys. There’s a long way to go but I believe in you guys,” Hamilton said after the race.
Then he climbed the rail and ran toward the grandstands waving the flag to his adoring crowd.
Verstappen crashed out of the race when a spirited first lap battle with Hamilton sent the Dutchman spinning hard into a barrier.
The race was red-flagged to allow for repairs to the tire barrier. Verstappen, wobbly as he climbed from his car, was initially seen in the Silverstone medical center but then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

UAE champions Al-Jazira Club sign academic scholarship deal with Spanish university

UAE champions Al-Jazira Club sign academic scholarship deal with Spanish university
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

  • Collaboration will offer 5 annual semi-scholarship opportunities for players, staff, executives in sports, law online programs
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Al-Jazira Club has partnered with Spanish university Instituto Superior de Derecho y Economía (ISDE) on a new academic scholarship cooperation agreement that will see the Abu Dhabi club offered five scholarship seats on an annual basis.

As the first collaboration of its kind between a Middle Eastern club and ISDE, the UAE champions will be offered five semi-scholarship seats for the university’s international sports programs — representing a 50 percent discount of the original fee — to its players, employees, coaching staff and executives.

Interested registrants can apply for a variety of easily accessible online postgraduate master’s programs such as global sports management, international sports law and markets, industry sports and entertainment law.

The collaboration comes as part of the Arabian Gulf League champions’ mission to raise levels of excellence across all areas of the club.

“Everyone at Al-Jazira shares the commitment to continually break boundaries and find innovative ways for growth,” said its CEO Ali Youssef Al-Hammadi.

“This cooperation with a leading sports education institution will undoubtedly enable many of our trusted staff members to grow both academically and professionally, and ultimately bring back their new skills to the benefit of our club,” he added.

“Education is a very important pillar at Al-Jazira, and following this year’s programs for our community’s school kids, we are delighted to now extend our investment into higher education,” he said.

“The cooperation particularly brings us immense pride as we become the first club in the Middle East to sign an agreement of this kind with ISDE.”

Recognized globally for its sports management and law courses, ISDE replicates work environments of leading law firms and companies, offering its students access to the same tools they would gain in the workplace.

Boasting an alumni community of over 30,000 professionals across the globe, the university is home to campuses in Spain and the US, including New York, Madrid, Barcelona, and the northwestern Spanish region of Asutrias.

The modern Spanish university has partnered with over 250 law firms and companies in over 50 countries.

It is also in collaboration with world-leading academic institutions such as New York University, Georgetown, the University of Miami and Jindal Global University, among others.

On the sports front, ISDE is in partnership with Spanish giants FC Barcelona, who are currently sponsoring several masters programs.

Marking the new agreement, ISDE CEO Juan Jose Sanchez Puig said: “With this agreement, ISDE offers Al-Jazira’s athletes a profound international experience, excellence in training, as proven year after year with its outstanding position in the best international rankings. As well as an extraordinary digital training, that brings our students closer to success.”

Topics: football

