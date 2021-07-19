You are here

Hamilton racially abused on social media over British GP win

Hamilton racially abused on social media over British GP win
Hamilton was hit by a 10 second penalty but went on to win the race and close the gap in the title race to just eight points (AFP)
Updated 19 July 2021

Updated 19 July 2021

Hamilton racially abused on social media over British GP win
  • Formula One Champion, Lewis Hamilton, was subject to racial abuse on social media during and after his win at the British Grand Prix
  • Hamilton gave his support a week ago to the England footballers Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho who were also abused after they missed penalties
Updated 19 July 2021

PARIS: Lewis Hamilton was the victim of “multiple instances of racist abuse on social media” during and after his controversial win in the British Grand Prix, according to a joint statement by Formula One, the FIA and his Mercedes team.
The seven-time world champion was involved early on in an incident that saw championship leader Max Verstappen plow his Red Bull into a wall and out of the race.
Hamilton was hit by a 10 second penalty but went on to win the race and close the gap in the title race to just eight points.
“During, and after, yesterday’s British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was subjected to multiple instances of racist abuse on social media following an in-race collision,” they said in a joint statement condemning the behavior “in the strongest possible terms.”
“These people have no place in our sport and we urge that those responsible should be held accountable for their actions.
“Formula 1, the FIA, the drivers and the teams are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport, and such unacceptable instances of online abuse must be highlighted and eliminated.”
Verstappen, who was taken to hospital for checks after the race, later accused Hamilton of “disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior.”
A public supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, Hamilton gave his support a week ago to the England footballers Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho who were also abused after they missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final.
“I hope this opens a conversation around acceptance,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.
“We must work toward a society that doesn’t require Black players to prove their value or place in society only through victory.”

Majority of COVID-19 misinformation came from 12 people

A report on Monday said that the vast majority of anti-vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories regarding coronavirus disease (COVID-19) originated from just 12 people. (AFP/File Photo)
A report on Monday said that the vast majority of anti-vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories regarding coronavirus disease (COVID-19) originated from just 12 people. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

Updated 19 July 2021

A report on Monday said that the vast majority of anti-vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories regarding coronavirus disease (COVID-19) originated from just 12 people. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The CCDH called on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube to completely remove all content from the disinformation dozen
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) released a report on Monday citing that the vast majority of anti-vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories regarding coronavirus disease (COVID-19) originated from just 12 people.

The CCDH report found that 12 online personalities, dubbed the “disinformation dozen,” have a combined 59 million followers across multiple social media platforms, with Facebook having the largest number of followers. 

The report further suggests that the disinformation dozen are responsible for 73 percent of all anti-vaccine content on Facebook despite the vaccine being deemed safe by the US government and drug regulators. 

The disinformation dozen include doctors who practice pseudoscience, a bodybuilder, a wellness blogger, a religious zealot, and, most notably, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy Jr. has previously linked vaccines to autism and 5G broadband cellular networks to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has since been removed from Instagram but not from Facebook. 

The CCDH called on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube to completely remove all content from the disinformation dozen who are believed to have been instrumental in creating vaccine hesitancy in the US. 

The report comes shortly after US President Joe Biden blamed the spread of COVID-19 misinformation on social media and said platforms like Facebook are “killing people.”

Meanwhile, Facebook on Saturday defended itself against Biden’s claims and asserted that it should not be blamed for the US missing its vaccine goals.

Topics: media COVID-19

WhatsApp blocks 2 million Indian users over messaging violations

WhatsApp and some Indian media firms have sought to challenge the new social media rules in court. (File/AFP)
WhatsApp and some Indian media firms have sought to challenge the new social media rules in court. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 July 2021
AFP

Updated 19 July 2021

WhatsApp and some Indian media firms have sought to challenge the new social media rules in court. (File/AFP)
  • WhatsApp blocks more than two million users in India for violating India's controversial social media rules
  • The new rules to regulate social media companies forces them to disclose each month their efforts to police their platforms
Updated 19 July 2021
AFP

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp blocked more than two million users in India in just one month for violating its rules, the US company disclosed in its first compliance report under India’s controversial new social media rules.
Most of the users were blocked for spam message abuses. The Facebook-owned firm has put a limit on mass forward messaging in a bid to counter misinformation.
India implemented new rules in May to regulate social media companies, forcing them to disclose each month their efforts to police their platforms.
“We maintain advanced capabilities to identify these accounts sending a high or abnormal rate of messages and banned two million accounts in India alone from May 15 to June 15 attempting this kind of abuse,” WhatsApp said in its report released late Thursday.
The company said its “top focus” remains on preventing the spread of harmful and unwanted messages.
WhatsApp has more than 400 million users in India, one of its top markets, but has often found itself facing criticism over the spread of misinformation.
Dozens of people were lynched in India in 2018 following rumors spread on WhatsApp about gangs stealing children.
The incidents prompted the messaging app to introduce a limit on bulk forward messaging in India.
WhatsApp and some Indian media firms have sought to challenge the new social media rules in court. Critics say the government is seeking to crush dissent but the government says it is attempting to make social media safer.
Under the rules, social media platforms have to share details of the “first originator” of posts deemed to undermine India’s sovereignty, state security or public order.
WhatsApp says the rules violate India’s privacy laws.

Topics: WhatsApp #India social media Social Media Rules

Facebook says it should not be blamed for US failing to meet vaccine goals

US president Joe Biden blamed Facebook for the dwindling numbers in vaccinations, saying that “They’re killing people.” (File/AFP)
US president Joe Biden blamed Facebook for the dwindling numbers in vaccinations, saying that “They’re killing people.” (File/AFP)
Updated 19 July 2021
Reuters

Updated 19 July 2021

US president Joe Biden blamed Facebook for the dwindling numbers in vaccinations, saying that “They’re killing people.” (File/AFP)
  • Facebook says the platform should not be blamed for the the failure of the US to meet its vaccination goals
  • COVID-19 misinformation spread widely during the pandemic on social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Updated 19 July 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Facebook on Saturday defended itself against US President Joe Biden’s assertion that the social media platform is “killing people” by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story.
“The data shows that 85 percent of Facebook users in the US have been or want to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Facebook said in a corporate blog post by Guy Rosen, a company vice president. “President Biden’s goal was for 70 percent of Americans to be vaccinated by July 4. Facebook is not the reason this goal was missed.”
COVID-19 misinformation has spread during the pandemic on social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc-owned YouTube. Researchers and lawmakers have long accused Facebook of failing to police harmful content on its platforms.
“They’re killing people. ... Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday when asked about misinformation and what his message was to social media platforms such as Facebook.
The company has introduced rules against making specific false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines for it, and says it provides people with reliable information on these topics.
The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the dominant strain worldwide, accompanied by a surge of deaths around the United States almost entirely among unvaccinated people, US officials said on Friday.
American cases of COVID-19 are up 70 percent over the previous week and deaths are up 26 percent, with outbreaks occurring in parts of the country with low vaccination rates.

Topics: The United States Joe Biden Facebook misinformation #covid-19 COVID-19 vaccination

Biden battles Russian hacking groups with restrictions on IT firms

The US adds entities to the Commerce Department’s trade blacklist that it says pose a risk to US national security or foreign policy interests. (File/AFP)
The US adds entities to the Commerce Department’s trade blacklist that it says pose a risk to US national security or foreign policy interests. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 July 2021
Reuters

Updated 19 July 2021

The US adds entities to the Commerce Department’s trade blacklist that it says pose a risk to US national security or foreign policy interests. (File/AFP)
  • US restricts trade with four IT firms over harmful activities, including digital espionage, which are reportedly linked to Russia
  • This comes amidst a drumbeat of digital intrusions blamed on Russian government-backed spies and a spate of increasingly disruptive ransomware outbreaks
Updated 19 July 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday took a new stab at Russia’s cybersecurity industry, restricting trade with four information technology firms and two other entities over “aggressive and harmful” activities — including digital espionage — that Washington blames on the Russian government.
A Commerce Department posting said the six entities were sanctioned by the US Treasury Department in April, which targeted companies in the technology sector that support Russian intelligence services.
Their addition to the Commerce Department’s blacklist means US companies cannot sell to them without licenses, which are seldom granted.
The announcement follows April’s sanctions, which were aimed at punishing Moscow for hacking, interfering in last year’s US election, poisoning Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and other alleged malign actions — allegations the Kremlin denies.
They come as the United States is responding to a drumbeat of digital intrusions blamed on Russian government-backed spies and a spate of increasingly disruptive ransomware outbreaks blamed on Russian cybercriminals.
The entities added to the blacklist are Aktsionernoe Obshchaestvo AST; Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo Pasit; Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo Pozitiv Teknolodzhiz, also known as JSC Positive Technologies; Federal State Autonomous Institution Military Innovative Technopolis Era; Federal State Autonomous Scientific Establishment Scientific Research Institute Specialized Security Computing Devices and Automation (SVA); and Obshchestvo S Ogranichennoi Otvetstvennostyu Neobit.
Era is a research center and technology park operated by the Russian Ministry of Defense; Pasit is an IT company that did research and development in support of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service’s malicious cyber operations; SVA is a Russian state-owned institution that also supported malicious cyber operations; and Russia-based IT security firms Neobit, AST and Positive Technologies have clients that include the Russian government, according to the United States.
Positive Technologies said the Commerce Department’s announcement had no new information and that the company engaged in the “ethical exchange of information with the professional information security community” and had never been involved with an attack on US infrastructure.
The other entities either did not immediately respond to requests for comment or could not be reached.
The restrictions against the Russian technology industry have been in the works for months. The same day that the Treasury sanctions were announced, then-Assistant Attorney General John Demers told reporters that officials were in the process of evaluating dozens of Russian companies for possible referral to the Commerce Department.
Demers said investigators would be looking at “a known connection between a particular company and the Russian intelligence services” as they evaluated whether a company was a risk. Non-Russian companies that had back office operations in Russia would also be examined, he said.
The United States adds entities to the Commerce Department’s trade blacklist that it says pose a risk to US national security or foreign policy interests.

Topics: The United States Russian hackers #russia IT

Censorship circumvention tool helps 1.4 million Cubans get Internet access

Thousands of Cubans protested over shortages of basic goods, limits on civil liberties and the government’s handling of a surge in COVID-19 infections. (AFP)
Thousands of Cubans protested over shortages of basic goods, limits on civil liberties and the government’s handling of a surge in COVID-19 infections. (AFP)
Updated 19 July 2021
Reuters

Updated 19 July 2021

Thousands of Cubans protested over shortages of basic goods, limits on civil liberties and the government’s handling of a surge in COVID-19 infections. (AFP)
  • Free Internet censorship circumvention tool helped 1.4 million Cubans to gain access to websites
  • This comes after the Cuban government curbed access to popular social media and messaging platforms in attempt to crack down on anti-government protests
Updated 19 July 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Psiphon Inc’s freely available Internet censorship circumvention tool has about helped nearly 1.4 million Cubans this week gain access to websites, the company said on Friday, after Cuba’s government curbed access to popular social media and messaging platforms.
The Toronto-based company’s Psiphon Network receives US government financial support and also helped people in other countries including Iran and China overcome governmental restrictions on Internet access.
Thousands of Cubans joined nationwide protests over shortages of basic goods, limits on civil liberties and the government’s handling of a surge in COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the most significant unrest in decades in the communist-run country.
Psiphon said 1.389 million users accessed the open web from Cuba through its network on Thursday, as well as 1.238 million as noon EDT (1600 GMT) on Friday.
“Internet is ON; circumvention tools ARE working,” Psiphon said in a statement.
Psiphon said the roughly 1.4 million represents about 20 percent of Cuban Internet users. Its open source circumvention tool can be downloaded from app stores like Google Play or Apple to “maximize your chances of bypassing censorship,” according to the company. Canadian university researchers developed the software in 2007 to let users evade governmental Internet firewalls.
Cuba’s government has restricted access https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/cuba-curbs-access-facebook-messaging-apps-amid-protests-Internet-watchdog-2021-07-13 to platforms including Facebook and WhatsApp amid the protests, according to global Internet monitoring firm NetBlocks.
“We must stand with those opposing authoritarian regimes,” said US Senator Marsha Blackburn, a congressional supporter of US funding for the network.
President Joe Biden said https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/us-reviewing-whether-it-can-help-restore-Internet-access-cuba-2021-07-15 on Thursday the White House is reviewing whether the US government can help Cubans regain Internet access. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki sidestepped questions on Friday about the effort or whether Biden’s administration has reached out to US tech firms.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Will Dunham)

Topics: cuba Internet Censorship social media anti-government protests

