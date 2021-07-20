You are here

Red Cross to join migrant rescue missions in Mediterranean

Medics transport a migrant at the port of El-Ketef in southern Tunisia near the border with Libya. The migrant was rescued by Tunisia’s national guard. (File/AFP)
Medics transport a migrant at the port of El-Ketef in southern Tunisia near the border with Libya. The migrant was rescued by Tunisia’s national guard. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • Already, 792 people are known to have died along that route during the first half of this year — three times as many as during the same period in 2020
AFP

GENEVA: The Red Cross said on Monday it would send teams for migrant rescue missions in the Mediterranean as deaths soar, and launched an emergency appeal for funds.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said its teams would join the maritime and humanitarian crew on the Ocean Viking rescue ship, operated by NGO SOS Mediterranee, from next month.
“It is unacceptable that people are still dying at sea, on Europe’s doorstep,” IFRC President Francesco Rocca said in a statement.
“This is a clear failure of the international community.”
Since the start of summer, the number of crossings have increased as migrants take advantage of the good weather and calmer seas, but the numbers of those lost at sea has also risen.

It is unacceptable that people are still dying at sea, on Europe’s doorstep.

Francesco Rocca, IFRC president

Already, 792 people are known to have died along that route during the first half of this year — three times as many as during the same period in 2020, IFRC said, stressing that the actual number of deaths was likely far higher.
The route between Libya and Europe is considered the most dangerous one across the Mediterranean, where 955 people are known to have died so far this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.
The IFRC teams joining the SOS Mediterranee crew will provide “post-rescue support, including first aid, medical care, psychological support, food, dry clothes, blankets, toiletries and information” to those rescued, the statement said. Medical doctors, a midwife and professionals who can provide psychological support and assistance to the most vulnerable, including unaccompanied minors, will be part of the team, IFRC said.
The organization said it had launched an emergency appeal for 2.0 million Swiss francs ($2.2 million, €1.8 million) to support the operation.
Rocca said the IFRC was “proud to start this new mission, but we also call on the EU and its member states to urgently increase search and rescue operations.”
Caroline Abu Sa’Da, head of SOS Mediterranee’s Swiss branch, hailed the new partnership but insisted European countries needed to do far more.
“International humanitarian organizations such as ours are only plugging the rescue gap left by states in the area,” she said in the statement. “It is not enough.”
“To save as many lives as possible, we urgently need a coalition of European states and maritime actors willing to conduct lawful and humane rescue operations.”
SOS Mediterranee and others have charged that EU governments are neglecting coordinated search-and-rescue action in a bid to discourage migrants from attempting the crossing from war-torn Libya, where they are often victims of organizsed crime and militia violence.

Kosovo repatriates citizens from Syria camps

Turkish-backed Syrian rebel fighters take part in a military parade marking the graduation of a new batch of cadets in the Afrin region of the northern Syrian rebel-held province of Aleppo. (AFP file photo)
Turkish-backed Syrian rebel fighters take part in a military parade marking the graduation of a new batch of cadets in the Afrin region of the northern Syrian rebel-held province of Aleppo. (AFP file photo)
Updated 4 min 27 sec ago
AFP

Kosovo repatriates citizens from Syria camps

Turkish-backed Syrian rebel fighters take part in a military parade marking the graduation of a new batch of cadets in the Afrin region of the northern Syrian rebel-held province of Aleppo. (AFP file photo)
  • Experts say around 400 people from Kosovo joined extremists in Iraq and Syria, police saying more than half have returned
Updated 4 min 27 sec ago
AFP

PRISTINA: Kosovo and North Macedonia repatriated 34 of their citizens from Syria including men suspected of fighting for Daesh, government officials said on Monday.
Since the March 2019 fall of the group’s last stronghold in Syria, local Kurds have been calling for the repatriation of thousands of foreign women and children of extremists they hold in overcrowded camps.
But most countries are reluctant to take back their citizens.
North Macedonia estimates 156 citizens went to fight alongside the extremists, with more than 80 having returned.
Experts say around 400 people from Kosovo joined extremists in Iraq and Syria, police saying more than half have returned.
“These returns demonstrate Kosovo’s willingness to take responsibility for its citizens while setting an example for others,” the American Embassy in Pristina said on Twitter.
Six men, one woman and four children arrived in Kosovo on Saturday “with the help of the US,” the police ministry’s Xhelal Svecla said. North Macedonia’s government said in a statement that four men, five women and fourteen children had returned.
The four men have been detained and would be prosecuted for fighting with foreign units, the statement said. The women and children would be placed in a 14-day quarantine for medical checks while the authorities investigate if they were involved in any crimes.
“If no proof for crimes is found, then on their own will they will be included in the process of rehabilitation, resocialization and reintegration,” the Macedonian government added.
In Kosovo, all seven adults in the group, including one woman, suspected of “having gone to the conflict zone” have been detained for 48 hours due to their investigation, said police official Samedin Mehmeti.

Israeli PM backs down over Muslim holy site in Jerusalem

Israeli PM backs down over Muslim holy site in Jerusalem
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Israeli PM backs down over Muslim holy site in Jerusalem

Israeli PM backs down over Muslim holy site in Jerusalem
  • The world needs to put limits to Israeli violations before such a catastrophe occurs, says political analyst
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Israel’s new prime minister backtracked on Monday after claiming that Jews were entitled to “freedom of worship” at Al-Haram Al-Sharif in Jerusalem, the third-holiest site in Islam.

In fact, the site is administered by Jordan through the Islamic Waqf, and Jews may visit but not pray. Naftali Bennett’s office made it clear on Monday that he now accepted the status quo had not changed.

There was outrage among Palestinians on Sunday when more than 1,600 Jewish extremists paraded through the site, and Israeli security forces fired rubber bullets and tear-gas grenades at Muslim worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque to clear their path.

The Jewish extremists were marking Tisha B’Av, a day of mourning and repentance to commemorate the destruction of two temples more than 2,000 years ago. Jews believe the hilltop compound is where the temples once stood, and refer to it as the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism.

A Palestinian man argues with Israeli border guards in the flashpoint city of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on June 18, 2021.(AFP / MOSAB SHAWER)

Under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Jewish extremists frequently breached the compound under police protection and provoked clashes with Muslim worshippers.

Political analyst and Arab News columnist Osama Al-Sharif said: “Even though Bennett has backed down for now the reality is that Israel will continue to disregard the status quo agreement and will allow Jewish groups to storm the site.

“At one point there will be a catastrophic incident that will result in another intifada or even a regional war. The world needs to put limits to Israeli violations before such a catastrophe occurs.”

 

US ‘always there for Jordan,’ Biden tells King Abdullah

US ‘always there for Jordan,’ Biden tells King Abdullah
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

US ‘always there for Jordan,’ Biden tells King Abdullah

US ‘always there for Jordan,’ Biden tells King Abdullah
  • Abdullah arrives in Washington for talks on Syria conflict and security crisis in Iraq
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The US “will always be there for Jordan,” President Joe Biden told King Abdullah on Monday as the Jordanian monarch arrived in Washington for an official visit.

Biden called the king a "good, loyal, decent friend."
"You've always been there, and we will always be there for Jordan," he said.
Abdullah said his region has many challenges. "You can always count on me, my country and many of our colleagues in the region," he told Biden.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said talks between the king and the president would be “an opportunity to discuss the many challenges facing the Middle East and showcase Jordan’s leadership role in promoting peace and stability in the region.”
The two leaders are expected to discuss the conflict in Syria, from where more than 1 million refugees have fled to Jordan, and a difficult security situation in Iraq, a US administration official said. At least eight drone attacks and 17 rocket attacks have targeted the US military presence in Iraq since Biden took office in January.
King Abdullah and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi visited Baghdad in June for talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi. The Biden administration sees Jordan as a moderate voice in the region that can help “balance and counter” some of the more malign influence coming from Iran, the administration official said.
The Jordanian king had a difficult relationship with Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, who he saw as undercutting the prospect of peace between Israelis and Palestinians with his 2017 declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Biden has no plans to reverse US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital.

King Abdullah is the first Arab leader to meet face-to-face with Biden. The president will host Kadhimi at the White House next week, and Biden has invited Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, to visit later this summer.
King Abdullah is also set to have a working breakfast on Tuesday with Vice President Kamala Harris, and to meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein are expected to join King Abdullah for the White House visit.

*With Reuters

Lebanese president says talks on new PM will begin next Monday

Lebanese president Michel Aoun. (AP file photo)
Lebanese president Michel Aoun. (AP file photo)
Updated 46 min 21 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese president says talks on new PM will begin next Monday

Lebanese president Michel Aoun. (AP file photo)
  • US delegation arrives in Beirut to discuss issues related to corruption and terrorism
  • Opposition alliance celebrates resounding victory over ruling parties in Engineers Syndicate elections
Updated 46 min 21 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun announced on Monday that parliamentary consultations to choose a new prime minister will begin on July 26.

Lebanon has been run by a caretaker government for nearly a year. Meanwhile the nation’s currency has collapsed, many people have lost their jobs and banks have frozen customers’ accounts in what has been described as one of the most severe financial crises the world has seen in modern times.

Saad Hariri, who was chosen as prime minister-designate nine months ago, resigned on Thursday after months of negotiations with Aoun failed to result in the formation of a new government. The previous administration, led by Prime Minister Hassan Diab, resigned amid public anger following the explosion at Beirut’s port on Aug. 4 last year.

Since then, the escalating financial collapse has fueled hunger, unrest and fuel shortages as the country struggles with its worst crisis since the civil war that began in 1975. The Central Bank’s foreign reserves are rapidly running out and the nation’s currency has lost most of its value since 2019, pushing more than half of the population into poverty amid soaring prices.

A delegation from the US Department of Treasury’s Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes office arrived in Beirut on Monday. It will meet “with financial sector interlocutors and civil society groups to engage in discussing issues related to corruption, illicit finance and counterterrorism,” according to the US Embassy in Lebanon.

The results of the Syndicate of Engineers elections held in Beirut showed that voters are taking a new path. (File/AFP)

Dana Stroul, the US deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, warned on Saturday that “the inability of the Lebanese to put food on their tables could lead to violence.”

She also expressed concerns that “the failure to form a government and Hezbollah’s ongoing attempts, due to the support it receives from Iran, to challenge the Lebanese state” are “keeping Lebanon weak and not providing an alternative to the legitimate government.”

FASTFACT

Dana Stroul, US deputy assistant secretary of defense for Middle East, warned that ‘the inability of the Lebanese to put food on their tables could lead to violence.’

She added that “the Pentagon is closely monitoring the situation and encouraging Lebanon’s leaders to take prompt steps to prevent the outbreak of this type of violence.”

Meanwhile the results of Syndicate of Engineers elections in Beirut on Sunday suggested that voters are beginning to take matters into their own hands. The opposition Syndicate Revolts coalition, which formed during the Oct. 17, 2019 revolution, achieved a resounding victory over the ruling parties that is unprecedented in the history of syndicate elections in Lebanon.

Activist Ralph Germany, from the opposition Tahalof Watani (My Nation’s coalition), told Arab News: “The people, including engineers, are angry at the parties in power. Usually the educated class in any society is the one that holds its parties accountable; this is what civilized peoples do.

“Through their votes the engineers wanted to tell the parties in power that the people are not sheep.”

The opposition alliance won about two-thirds of the votes in what is being seen as a referendum on the extent to which the revolution groups are united in opposition to the ruling authority.

A total of 8,727 people voted in the poll out of more than 46,000 registered syndicate engineers, many of whom work outside of Lebanon. Aref Yassin of the Syndicate Revolts coalition won 5,798 votes to become head of the syndicate, succeeding Jad Thabet.

Yassin defeated the candidate backed by the Future Movement and Amal Movement, Bassem Al-Oueini, and the candidate backed by other ruling parties, Abdo Sukaria, by a margin of about four to one.

The ruling parties had tried to disrupt the election by spreading rumors designed to smear the opposition candidate and discourage voting.

“The parties in power fought dirty to stay in charge,” said Germany. “These parties were benefiting from the syndicate by making certain deals, especially since (the syndicate) has a say in urban planning, the fate of marine property, and granting licenses.

“When the ruling parties were in charge, every decision served their own interests.”

Egypt vows firm stance on protecting Nile water security: President tells China

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. (AP file photo)
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. (AP file photo)
Updated 19 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt vows firm stance on protecting Nile water security: President tells China

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. (AP file photo)
  • Visiting Chinese foreign minister urges solution to Nile dam crisis that satisfies all parties
  • Egypt, China to continue cooperation in COVID-19 vaccine production, fighting pandemic
Updated 19 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has told China that his country would maintain its firm stance on preserving its water security in the face of an ongoing dispute over a giant Nile dam project.

During talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on Sunday, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s historical rights to the Nile waters and stressed the need to reach a binding legal agreement about the operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) that worked in the interests of Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia.

Yi pointed out Beijing’s understanding of the importance of the Nile River to Egypt and its interest in helping to find a solution to the impasse.

An official spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency said Cairo was keen to strengthen its strategic partnership with China which had been established for 65 years.

The Chinese minister noted the acceptance of Egypt as a dialogue partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance.

Since the start of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, relations between Egypt and China have been further cemented through the signing of a joint manufacturing agreement for the Sinovac vaccine in Egypt, and El-Sisi said he hoped the two countries could continue to work together in bolstering international efforts to tackle the global health crisis.

The president added that Egypt was keen to draw on Chinese expertise in supporting development programs and national infrastructure projects, including integration into the Belt and Road Initiative.

To mark this year’s 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Egypt and China inked an agreement to set up a governmental cooperation committee to advance bilateral cooperation in a range of fields.

The GERD project was among a number of regional and international issues discussed in talks chaired by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Yi.

Shoukry said a mutually beneficial deal was needed on the dam scheme that preserved the Nile water security of downstream countries Egypt and Sudan, and he noted the importance of China’s position on the issue.

The two sides also talked in detail about ways to resolve the Palestinian crisis.

Battle for the Nile
How will Egypt be impacted by Ethiopia filling its GERD reservoir ?
Enter
keywords

