Saudi interior minister checks workflow at Mina’s Hajj command center

Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, who is also the chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, has inspected the workflow at Mina’s command and control center.
During a meeting with security personnel, Prince Abdul Aziz followed up on the procedures to safely conduct Hajj this year.
Prince Abdul Aziz conveyed King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s greetings to those taking part in the Hajj season.
He stressed the need to abide by the precautionary and preventive measures and health protocols as the Kingdom continues to battle with the coronavirus disease (2019).
The meeting reviewed the current stages of the Hajj security plans and preparations by personnel to ensure the safety of pilgrims.
Prince Abdul Aziz recently inaugurated the expansion and renovation of the security headquarters in Mina and its CCTV surveillance room, which has been equipped with the latest technology along with increasing its operational capacity.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Interior Minister Dr. Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood, Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations Affairs Gen. Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani and Undersecretary at the Ministry of Interior Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Faleh.
Saudi Red Crescent Authority equips 12 emergency centers for pilgrims
The emergency teams are backed by a fleet of more than 40 advanced ambulances equipped with the latest medical equipment
Updated 48 min 53 sec ago
SPA
ARAFAT: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) has intensified its operations to receive pilgrims in Arafat and Muzdalifah by equipping 12 emergency centers, supported by 98 paramedics, to provide the finest emergency services during this year’s Hajj season.
The emergency teams are backed by a fleet of more than 40 advanced ambulances equipped with the latest medical equipment.
The supervisor of the Arafat and Muzdalifah areas, Hassan Nafeh, explained that the SRCA’s plans include the roads leading to Arafat, where the pilgrims’ march will be monitored, in addition to the entrances and exits, while emergency centers have been established all around Arafat and Muzdalifah to provide emergency services to pilgrims around the clock.
The SRCA conducted more than 150 medical training courses for nearly 7,800 trainees from the SRCA and staff from government and private sectors bodies participating in this year’s Hajj. The beneficiaries represented 18 government and private entities, including the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, the National Water Co., the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, among others.
Saudi Arabia translates Arafat day sermon into 10 languages
The sermon is broadcast both on FM radio and digitally through the Manarat Al-Haramain platform
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Day of Arafat sermon was translated into 10 languages in an effort to reach more Muslims around the world.
The sermon delivered in Arabic on the main day of the Hajj pilgrimage was translated into English, French, Indonesian, Urdu, Farsi, Chinese, Turkish, Bengali, Hausa, and Malay.
Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Hamidi, vice president for translation and technical affairs at the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said the Saudi leadership is keen to convey the moderate message of Islam to the world.
Bandar Al-Khuzaim, director of information technology at the presidency, said the project’s new infrastructure connects three different broadcasting sites, including the main control room in Mina, the Grand Mosque, and the Namira Mosque.
The sermon is broadcast both on FM radio and digitally through the Manarat Al-Haramain platform.
The translation project began in 2018 in five languages, reaching 13 million people. It increased to six the following year, reaching 16 million.
With no impurities, its water contains a good amount of natural minerals and hence distinct heavy taste
Before the end of the Hajj or Umrah journey, visitors make sure to get a bottle or two of Zamzam water
Updated 44 min 56 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: It is one of the most enduring miracles of Islam, representing God’s mercy. The Well of Zamzam first sprang 5,000 years ago under the feet of the Prophet Ismael after his mother Hagar, the second wife of Ibrahim, ran seven times between the two hills of Safa and Marwah looking for water to save her thirsty son.
The name of the well comes from the phrase Zome Zome, meaning “stop flowing,” a command repeated by Hagar as she attempted to contain the spring water.
The well’s ever-clean water has no moss, insects, fungus, or any other impurities. It contains a higher level of natural minerals than normal desalinated water. For this reason, it has a distinct, heavy taste.
Pilgrims are always keen to drink from the well and carry bottles filled with the water to their homelands since it is believed to be a natural source of healing for the sick, according to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
The development and maintenance of the Well of Zamzam has been of major importance, with the water source protected for centuries in many ways. As the main source of water for visitors to Makkah in ancient times and for present-day pilgrims, the well has never stopped generating the blessed water for Muslims, except for a short period of time.
Throughout the ages, the well was guarded by Abd Al-Muttalib bin Hashim, grandfather of Prophet Muhammad, then by many Muslim caliphs up until modern times, when it fell under the protection of Saudi kings starting with the founder of current Saudi Arabia, King Abdul Aziz.
In the past, the holy well was protected in a primitive way, but during the late King Abdullah’s reign, a great leap was taken with regard to developing the way the well was maintained. He changed the methods of filling and distributing water across the Two Holy Mosques.
He also started the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Zamzam Water Project (KPZW) in 2013.
With the increasing number of visitors coming for Umrah and Hajj, the demand for Zamzam water also rapidly increased. This necessitated more development for the well.
The construction cost of the project amounted to more than SR700 million ($187 million).
The project did away with many of the old unprofessional methods related to pumping, filtering, distributing and filling the water, replacing these with the newest, safest technologies.
In the past, the water used to be bottled manually in different-sized containers, without following an authorized bottling process, resulting in unwanted water pollution.
With this new project, however, there are two main sizes of authorized containers — five and 10 liters — in which the water is treated, bottled, stored, and distributed efficiently.
Before the end of the Hajj or Umrah journey, visitors make sure to get a bottle or two of Zamzam water before they leave, which in previous years used to result in chaos and unorganized queues. Today, the project allows water containers to be distributed to pilgrims inside buses or in airports in order to save time and prevent crowding.
Inside the Two Holy Mosques, the water is provided in coolers that undergo a daily cleaning and filling process.
The online purchase of Zamzam water is a part of the National Water Company’s project, which was initiated following the suspension of sales as a precaution during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Zamzam water is now distributed via the Saudi electronic business platform HNAK, which offers home delivery service as well.
Extraction, pumping and continued surveillance of storage and pipelines are achieved through the optical fiber technology of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition network.
With all these technologies, the quality of Zamzam water’s natural minerals is preserved and sustained according to meticulous research carried out to determine the most suitable methods of pumping and filtering.
To prevent all the characteristics of Zamzam water from being affected by any external natural contaminations, the Zamzam Studies and Research Center has applied rigorous quality control.
“In order to be able to manage the Well of Zamzam in a sustainable manner, we need to have a full understanding of the environmental and hydrogeological setting of this holy well and the sources of water reaching it, including water conductors in the area,” Samer Showman, president of the research center, told Arab News.
“We need to see how the water is being stored and how fast it is moving and the types of minerals it extracts through its journey between the rocks to understand what characterizes the fingerprint of Zamzam water.
“We have linked the mathematical model with a rainfall data network and rainfall stations in a different part of the aquifer to determine the exact volume and quantity of water that can be extracted throughout the year in Wadi Ibrahim,” he added.
Showman said that a special laboratory for Zamzam water in Makkah tracks and tests different samples of the water, which are analyzed on a weekly basis to maintain water quality.
Majid Al-Qasabi visited the operations room where he was briefed on press and television news coverage
Updated 20 July 2021
SPA
MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s acting media minister inspected centers in Makkah and at nearby holy sites providing services to pilgrims performing Hajj.
During his tour of the specially equipped media centers, Majid Al-Qasabi visited the operations room where he was briefed on press and television news coverage, and digital communication techniques.
The minister was also shown around the 24-hour Hajj virtual media center set up to support local and international media and was updated on the General Commission for Audiovisual Media’s preparations for this year’s Hajj.
He toured the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s media center, checked on the Saudi Broadcasting Authority’s technical works at Namira Mosque and visited its Jamarat Bridge studio, and went to the Ministry of Media’s headquarters in Mina.
In addition, Al-Qasabi called in at the Saudi Press Agency’s media center at Umm Al-Qura University to find out about its plans for covering the Hajj pilgrimage and related events and pointed out the important role its team played in highlighting the Kingdom’s efforts in serving Hajj pilgrims.
The medical supplies include masks, gloves, and protective clothing
Jamshed praised the projects and aid provided by the Kingdom through KSrelief in Tajikistan
Updated 33 min 32 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Medical aid worth $500,000 provided by Saudi Arabia arrived in Tajikistan on Monday to help tackle the country's COVID-19 outbreak.
The aid was sent by the Saudi government, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), upon directives from King Salman.
The medical supplies include masks, gloves, and protective clothing.
Saudi ambassador to Tajikistan, Walid Al-Rasheedan, delivered the aid to the Tajik government, represented by Deputy Minister of Health and Social Protection Shodikhon Jamshed, in the presence of a number of officials from the ministries of health and foreign affairs and the Tajik media, at the embassy in the capital, Dushanbe.
Al-Rasheedan said that the Kingdom was keen to help brotherly and friendly countries to confront the coronavirus pandemic, and to continue to cooperate and coordinate in the health field in particular.
“Based on the strong relations between the two countries, the Kingdom’s government is pleased to provide preventive in-kind assistance to the government of Tajikistan to contribute to limiting the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.
Jamshed praised the projects and aid provided by the Kingdom through KSrelief in Tajikistan, and the historical relations that unite the two countries, adding that the Kingdom has a leading role in providing humanitarian and relief assistance to various parts of the world, which is why it has earned this global position.
He said all that the Kingdom offers to his country is valued and appreciated by the leadership and the Tajik people.
The aid is part of the Kingdom’s contribution of $500 million to support international efforts in combating and addressing the coronavirus pandemic.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Kingdom has provided assistance and medical and preventive equipment to various countries around the world to support international efforts to combat the spread of the virus and reduce its risks.