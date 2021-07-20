You are here

Stocks sink amid global virus surge

A man adjusts his American flag face mask on July 19, 2021 on a street in Hollywood, California. (AFP file photo)
A man adjusts his American flag face mask on July 19, 2021 on a street in Hollywood, California. (AFP file photo)
Updated 20 July 2021
Reuters

  • US Treasury yields slipped to 1.265 percent and have fallen for 11 of the last 15 trading sessions
LONDON: Risk-aversion ruled on Monday as a surge in worldwide coronavirus cases pushed down bond yields and left stocks facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit global markets 18 months ago.
The STOXX 600 slid 1.4 percent and London’s FTSE fell 1.3 percent as England scrapped COVID-19 restrictions even though over 48,000 new cases were reported in Britain on Sunday.
Asia had seen Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’ Hang Seng drop 1.3 percent overnight too. Cases hit an 11-month high at the weekend in Singapore. Thailand had its highest single-day increase since the pandemic began and Sydney’s construction workers were told to down tools after cases rose there as well.
Wall Street futures were down 0.5 percent although it was good news for those holding safe haven government bonds or the dollar, which climbed to a more than three-month high.
Natwest’s Global Head of Desk Strategy, John Briggs, said the chances of broader lockdowns being needed again were growing and also China’s economy was slowing, meaning a recent surge in commodity prices could be peaking although oil is now expensive enough to be a weight on many economies.
“Where all this comes out of the wash for me is that with this narrative gaining traction, it is clearly more bullish for the dollar,” Briggs said.
He said that if COVID-19 cases rise again, factors to consider include which countries have the highest vaccination rates, what their appetite for social restrictions is and also what their fiscal appetite is.

“The US comes out on top of all these,” Briggs added. “We are in a period of renewed US exceptionalism ... So all this is bullish for the USD.”
China’s supersized tech trio Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent sank 3 percent or more after a Shanghai court at the weekend posted a list of “typical unfair competition cases” involving the companies.
Global economic growth is beginning to show signs of fatigue as many countries, particularly in Asia, struggle to curb the highly contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus and have been forced into some form of lockdown.
Investors are also worried about the specter of elevated inflation, which the market has long feared.
Economists at Bank of America downgraded their forecast for US economic growth this year to 6.5 percent, from 7 percent previously, but maintained their 5.5 percent forecast for next year.
In bond markets, the move to safe haven assets meant the recent fall in yields continued. Germany’s 10-year bond yield was at its lowest since late March at -0.369 percent ahead of an ECB meeting this week.
US Treasury yields slipped to 1.265 percent and have fallen for 11 of the last 15 trading sessions.
Action in the currency market lifted the dollar 0.2 percent against a basket of major currencies to 92.734.

Morocco’s economic growth to slow to 2.9% in 2022

Updated 20 July 2021
Reuters

Morocco’s economic growth to slow to 2.9% in 2022

  • Surge in government spending narrows fiscal deficit to 6%
RABAT: Morocco’s economic growth is expected to slow to 2.9 percent in 2022 from a forecast 5.8 percent this year, the planning agency said on Monday.

The forecasts signal a recovery in domestic and foreign demand but remain shrouded in uncertainty given developments in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and vaccination efforts, the agency said in a report.
Morocco has Africa’s largest vaccinated population, administering near 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines so far.
Last year, Morocco’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 6.3 percent under the combined impact of the pandemic and drought.
The fiscal deficit was seen narrowing to 6 percent in 2022 from 6.3 percent this year due to a surge in government spending to help productive sectors and reduce disparities.

Spurring growth hinges on addressing unemployment, the informal economy and disparities, planning agency head Ahmed Lahlimi said.
The trade deficit is expected to widen to 16.8 percent in 2022 from 15.9 percent this year.
Given the bonds Morocco may issue and the steady flow of remittances from Moroccans abroad, which offset the drop in tourism, Morocco’s foreign exchange reserves are expected to stand at 311 billion dirhams ($34.7 billion), enough to cover six months and 9 days of imports.
Money supply growth would slow to 4 percent in 2022 after 5.7 percent in 2021, the agency said.

Startup of the Week: Saudi company offers eco-friendly travel luggage

Updated 20 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

Startup of the Week: Saudi company offers eco-friendly travel luggage

  • I think what makes my products stand out is the fact that they are Saudi made, with localized cultural designs adding a personal touch to the bags
Najoob Travel is a novel business venture offering 100 percent cotton fabric bags designed to help organize luggage.
Mervat Al-Samman, owner and founder of the startup, drew on her own travel experiences to set up the company.
She said: “I travel with my family and kids and organizing three to four bags for every trip can be hard work. This is where I got the inspiration from to make things easier and turn the idea into a business so that other people could benefit from it.”
Initially, Al-Samman struggled to source suppliers of the cotton she required for her bags. “As well as calculating and managing the cost of the raw materials, printing was also a bit difficult at first,” she added.
Her bags are eco-friendly and reusable. “I think what makes my products stand out is the fact that they are Saudi made, with localized cultural designs adding a personal touch to the bags,” she said.
Al-Samman noted that the bags had proved popular as a gift for newlyweds. “Customers are happy with the quality, and often express their surprise at how simple and effective the bags are.”
The entrepreneur aims to expand her business by launching an online store and extending the reach of her products to a national and regional audience.

Audi reports 37 percent increase in Mideast first-half sales

Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

Audi reports 37 percent increase in Mideast first-half sales

  • Its brand portfolio includes Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini
DUBAI: Germany’s Audi Group reported a 37 percent increase in sales in the Middle East during the first half of 2021, its best regional performance for five years.
Audi Middle East’s Managing Director Carsten Bender said: “Our model offensive continues to have a strong impact in the market, and we are thrilled with these results. We are looking forward to continued market recovery and success in the region in the second half of the year.”
The German carmaker said it saw strong sales for its electric models, especially the e-tron Sportback.
Its brand portfolio includes Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini. In total in 2020, the Audi Group delivered 1.693 million vehicles under the Audi brand, 7,430 sports Lamborghinis and 48,042 Ducati motorcycles.
In a separate announcement, Lamborghini announced it had delivered 4,853 vehicles in the first six months of 2021, an increase of 37 percent year-on-year. The biggest markets, the US is still the top selling destination for Lamborghini, with 1502 vehicles, followed by mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao (602), Germany (391), the UK (318), Japan (258), the Middle East (226) and Italy (197).
Last month, the Italian super car manufacturer said it saw Saudi Arabia as potentially its strongest market in the Middle East.
“The UAE is currently the biggest one, but we think that Saudi Arabia could become the biggest — it’s currently No. 2. We have the right partner today, so there is a big opportunity. We see growth and more potential,” CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Arab News in June. Lamborghini has partnered with Saudi elite car dealership Samaco and now has outlets in Jeddah, Riyadh and Alkhobar.

Goldman Sachs sees ‘upside’ to oil price forecasts from OPEC+ supply deal

Updated 19 July 2021

Goldman Sachs sees ‘upside’ to oil price forecasts from OPEC+ supply deal

Updated 19 July 2021
BENGALURU: US investment bank Goldman Sachs said the OPEC+ deal to boost oil supply supports its view on oil prices and expects modest “upside” to its summer forecast for Brent to reach $80 a barrel.

OPEC+, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, agreed on Sunday to boost oil supply from August to cool prices which have climbed to 2-1/2 year highs.

“The agreement had two distinct points of focus: a moderate increase in production which will keep the market in deficit in the coming months, as well as guidance for higher capacity which will be needed in coming years given growing under-investment,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Goldman said the deal is in line with its view that “OPEC should focus on maintaining a tight physical market all the while guiding for higher future capacity and disincentivizing competing investments.”

The OPEC+ deal represents $2 per barrel “upside” to its $80 per barrel summer Brent price forecast and a $5 upside to its $75 per barrel forecast for next year, Goldman said.

However, Goldman expects oil prices to gyrate in the coming weeks due to the risks from the Delta variant and the slower velocity of supply developments relative to recent mobility gains.

With most of its expected summer demand gains already achieved and with growing headwinds from the Delta COVID-19 variant, Goldman said the catalyst for the next leg higher in prices is shifting from the demand to the supply side, with upside risks to price forecasts in the coming months.

Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday, after the OPEC+ group of producers overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output, sparking concerns over a supply glut amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Dubai Expo tickets go on sale starting from $26 for adult one-day access

Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

Dubai Expo tickets go on sale starting from $26 for adult one-day access

  • After almost 10 years of planning, the opening ceremony will take place at Al Wasl Plaza
DUBAI – Tickets for Expo 2020 Dubai have gone on sale with single adult entry priced at 95 dirhams ($26).
After almost 10 years of planning, the opening ceremony will take place at Al Wasl Plaza, which features the world’s largest 360-degree projection surface, the event’s organizers said in a statement.
The entertainment line-up so far includes Oscar-winning AR Rahman’s women’s ensemble the Firdaus Orchestra; Bollywood’s Sonam Kapoor; Emirati singer Ahlam; and the Russian Bolshoi. Sports fans will also have the opportunity to witness the world’s largest Brazilian jiu-jitsu lesson, get to grips with exciting football-based sport teqball and sign up to various fitness activities and events.
There will be up to 60 live events a day – including film nights, poetry readings and concerts.
Season passes allowing unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020, cost 495 dirhams, with Mastercard debit and credit holders receiving a 25 percent discount. Other ticket packages are also available to view at www.expo2020dubai.com.

