New CNN+ streaming service to launch in the first quarter of 2022

The CNN+ news service is geared toward "CNN superfans, news junkies and fans of quality non-fiction programming." (Supplied)
The CNN+ news service is geared toward “CNN superfans, news junkies and fans of quality non-fiction programming.” (Supplied)
Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

The CNN+ news service is geared toward “CNN superfans, news junkies and fans of quality non-fiction programming.” (Supplied)
  • It is not clear whether CNN President Jeff Zucker, who in February said he intended to leave CNN at the end of 2021, will stay and be involved with the CNN+ launch
  • CNN rivals such as Fox News have also sought new revenue from subscription news services geared toward superfans
ATLANTA: AT&T-owned WarnerMedia will launch a new subscription streaming video news service in the first quarter of 2022, the company said Monday, as WarnerMedia prepares to join forces with Discovery as part of a proposed new company the telecom and media giants announced in May.

The CNN+ news service - which will exist separately from cable channels CNN, CNN international, CNN en Español and news and true crime channel HLN - is geared toward “CNN superfans, news junkies and fans of quality non-fiction programming,” the company said in a press release.

CNN did not disclose details on pricing.

CNN rivals such as Fox News have also sought new revenue from subscription news services geared toward superfans.

It is not clear whether CNN President Jeff Zucker, who in February said he intended to leave CNN at the end of 2021, will stay and be involved with the CNN+ launch. Zucker and Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav, who will lead Discovery Warner Bros. - the proposed new company - are former colleagues and friends.

At launch, CNN+ will feature 8-12 hours of live, daily programming, which will include both library content and new original series and films developed for the service. The streaming service will be available on the CNN app, which will also include TV feeds of CNN and related cable channels for pay TV subscribers.

AT&T Inc and Discovery said in May that they would combine content from WarnerMedia - including the Harry Potter and Batman franchises, CNN and sports programming - and Discovery's unscripted shows from lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC.

Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to see $3 billion in cost synergies with no plans to sell any assets. The deal is anticipated to close in mid-2022, pending approval by Discovery shareholders and regulators.

In a May call with reporters, Zaslav expressed his commitment to the news business, and said that CNN would be part of a news portfolio that includes Discovery’s news business in Poland and other local news assets around the world.

While at NBC, Zaslav helped launch the CNBC business news network, which is now a staple of Wall Street coverage.

Topics: cnn+ CNN

Former editor of Al-Ahram held on charges of joining terrorist group

The former editor in chief of Al-Ahram newspaper, Abdel Nasser Salama, was charged with financing terrorism and joining a terrorist group established in violation of the provisions of the law. (Screenshot)
The former editor in chief of Al-Ahram newspaper, Abdel Nasser Salama, was charged with financing terrorism and joining a terrorist group established in violation of the provisions of the law. (Screenshot)
Updated 37 min 27 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Public Prosecution has ordered the imprisonment of journalist Abdel Nasser Salama, former editor in chief of Al-Ahram newspaper, for 15 days, pending investigations.

Salama was charged with financing terrorism and joining a terrorist group established in violation of the provisions of the law.

Egyptian authorities arrested the former editor in chief at his home on Sunday, in implementation of the Public Prosecution’s decision.

The arrest came as he was accused of “spreading false news on his page on social media and questioning state agencies and institutions.”

Salama was appointed editor in chief of Al-Ahram newspaper during the Muslim Brotherhood era, a position he held until January of 2014, when a decision was issued to dismiss him.

Journalist Mohammed Abdel Hadi Allam replaced Salama.

A month before his dismissal, a ruling had been issued by the Administrative Court invalidating his appointment as editor in chief of Al-Ahram because he did not meet the two basic conditions required for the position.

The conditions stipulated that he should have spent 10 continuous years working in the institution and that he should not mix advertising with editorial content.

The court confirmed that Salama received monthly payments before his appointment as editor in chief of Al-Ahram for bringing advertisements to the prestigious newspaper in Egypt.

Topics: Egypt Al-Ahram Muslim Brotherhood

Majority of COVID-19 misinformation came from 12 people

A sign about stopping the spread of COVID-19, the words
A sign about stopping the spread of COVID-19, the words "fake pandemic" written on it, is posted at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

  • The CCDH called on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube to completely remove all content from the disinformation dozen
LONDON: The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) released a report on Monday citing that the vast majority of anti-vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories regarding coronavirus disease (COVID-19) originated from just 12 people.

The CCDH report found that 12 online personalities, dubbed the “disinformation dozen,” have a combined 59 million followers across multiple social media platforms, with Facebook having the largest number of followers. 

The report further suggests that the disinformation dozen are responsible for 73 percent of all anti-vaccine content on Facebook despite the vaccine being deemed safe by the US government and drug regulators. 

The disinformation dozen include doctors who practice pseudoscience, a bodybuilder, a wellness blogger, a religious zealot, and, most notably, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy Jr. has previously linked vaccines to autism and 5G broadband cellular networks to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has since been removed from Instagram but not from Facebook. 

The CCDH called on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube to completely remove all content from the disinformation dozen who are believed to have been instrumental in creating vaccine hesitancy in the US. 

The report comes shortly after US President Joe Biden blamed the spread of COVID-19 misinformation on social media and said platforms like Facebook are “killing people.”

Meanwhile, Facebook on Saturday defended itself against Biden’s claims and asserted that it should not be blamed for the US missing its vaccine goals.

Topics: media COVID-19

Hamilton racially abused on social media over British GP win

Hamilton racially abused on social media over British GP win
Updated 20 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

  • Formula One Champion, Lewis Hamilton, was subject to racial abuse on social media during and after his win at the British Grand Prix
  • Hamilton gave his support a week ago to the England footballers Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho who were also abused after they missed penalties
PARIS: Lewis Hamilton was the victim of “multiple instances of racist abuse on social media” during and after his controversial win in the British Grand Prix, according to a joint statement by Formula One, the FIA and his Mercedes team.
The seven-time world champion was involved early on in an incident that saw championship leader Max Verstappen plow his Red Bull into a wall and out of the race.
Hamilton was hit by a 10 second penalty but went on to win the race and close the gap in the title race to just eight points.
“During, and after, yesterday’s British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was subjected to multiple instances of racist abuse on social media following an in-race collision,” they said in a joint statement condemning the behavior “in the strongest possible terms.”
“These people have no place in our sport and we urge that those responsible should be held accountable for their actions.
“Formula 1, the FIA, the drivers and the teams are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport, and such unacceptable instances of online abuse must be highlighted and eliminated.”
Verstappen, who was taken to hospital for checks after the race, later accused Hamilton of “disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior.”
A public supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, Hamilton gave his support a week ago to the England footballers Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho who were also abused after they missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final.
“I hope this opens a conversation around acceptance,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.
“We must work toward a society that doesn’t require Black players to prove their value or place in society only through victory.”

Topics: Lewis Hamilton UK Silverstone

WhatsApp blocks 2 million Indian users over messaging violations

WhatsApp and some Indian media firms have sought to challenge the new social media rules in court. (File/AFP)
WhatsApp and some Indian media firms have sought to challenge the new social media rules in court. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 July 2021
AFP

  • WhatsApp blocks more than two million users in India for violating India's controversial social media rules
  • The new rules to regulate social media companies forces them to disclose each month their efforts to police their platforms
NEW DELHI: WhatsApp blocked more than two million users in India in just one month for violating its rules, the US company disclosed in its first compliance report under India’s controversial new social media rules.
Most of the users were blocked for spam message abuses. The Facebook-owned firm has put a limit on mass forward messaging in a bid to counter misinformation.
India implemented new rules in May to regulate social media companies, forcing them to disclose each month their efforts to police their platforms.
“We maintain advanced capabilities to identify these accounts sending a high or abnormal rate of messages and banned two million accounts in India alone from May 15 to June 15 attempting this kind of abuse,” WhatsApp said in its report released late Thursday.
The company said its “top focus” remains on preventing the spread of harmful and unwanted messages.
WhatsApp has more than 400 million users in India, one of its top markets, but has often found itself facing criticism over the spread of misinformation.
Dozens of people were lynched in India in 2018 following rumors spread on WhatsApp about gangs stealing children.
The incidents prompted the messaging app to introduce a limit on bulk forward messaging in India.
WhatsApp and some Indian media firms have sought to challenge the new social media rules in court. Critics say the government is seeking to crush dissent but the government says it is attempting to make social media safer.
Under the rules, social media platforms have to share details of the “first originator” of posts deemed to undermine India’s sovereignty, state security or public order.
WhatsApp says the rules violate India’s privacy laws.

Topics: WhatsApp #India social media Social Media Rules

Facebook says it should not be blamed for US failing to meet vaccine goals

US president Joe Biden blamed Facebook for the dwindling numbers in vaccinations, saying that “They’re killing people.” (File/AFP)
US president Joe Biden blamed Facebook for the dwindling numbers in vaccinations, saying that “They’re killing people.” (File/AFP)
Updated 19 July 2021
Reuters

  • Facebook says the platform should not be blamed for the the failure of the US to meet its vaccination goals
  • COVID-19 misinformation spread widely during the pandemic on social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
WASHINGTON: Facebook on Saturday defended itself against US President Joe Biden’s assertion that the social media platform is “killing people” by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story.
“The data shows that 85 percent of Facebook users in the US have been or want to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Facebook said in a corporate blog post by Guy Rosen, a company vice president. “President Biden’s goal was for 70 percent of Americans to be vaccinated by July 4. Facebook is not the reason this goal was missed.”
COVID-19 misinformation has spread during the pandemic on social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc-owned YouTube. Researchers and lawmakers have long accused Facebook of failing to police harmful content on its platforms.
“They’re killing people. ... Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday when asked about misinformation and what his message was to social media platforms such as Facebook.
The company has introduced rules against making specific false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines for it, and says it provides people with reliable information on these topics.
The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the dominant strain worldwide, accompanied by a surge of deaths around the United States almost entirely among unvaccinated people, US officials said on Friday.
American cases of COVID-19 are up 70 percent over the previous week and deaths are up 26 percent, with outbreaks occurring in parts of the country with low vaccination rates.

Topics: The United States Joe Biden Facebook misinformation #covid-19 COVID-19 vaccination

