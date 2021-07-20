You are here

Bitcoin drops below $30,000 as Delta variant triggers flight to safe havens

Bitcoin drops below $30,000 as Delta variant triggers flight to safe havens
Bitcoin fell below $30,000 for the first time in a month on Tuesday as a global spike in the Delta variant spooked markets. (Reuters)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Bitcoin drops below $30,000 as Delta variant triggers flight to safe havens

Bitcoin drops below $30,000 as Delta variant triggers flight to safe havens
  • Bitcoin sank as low as $29,500, a level not seen since June 22, before trading 4.1 percent lower at $29,559.10
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Cryptocurrencies sank on Tuesday, with bitcoin falling below $30,000 for the first time in about a month.
Safe-harbor currencies like the yen and dollar traded near multi-month highs against the riskier Australian dollar and British pound on Tuesday, as fears grow that a rampant coronavirus variant could upend the global economic recovery.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin sank as low as $29,500, a level not seen since June 22, before trading 4.1 percent lower at $29,559.10. Rival ether dropped 4.8 percent to $1,730.33, also nearing a one-month low.
The dollar touched an almost-eight-month high of $0.7317 per Aussie on Tuesday before trading at $0.7319, and changed hands at $1.36625 to sterling after hitting the highest since early February at $1.3655 in the previous session.
The fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the dominant strain worldwide, and has been accompanied by a surge in infections around the United States, particularly in areas where vaccinations have lagged. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s “freedom day” — ending over a year of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England — was marred by surging infections and the British prime minister’s own forced self-isolation after Health Minister Sajid Javid tested positive for the virus.
In Australia, nearly half the country’s 25 million people is living under lockdowns to quell an outbreak of the Delta variant. “What is likely concerning markets now is ... a surge in infections occurring in developed markets with high levels of vaccination,” National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland wrote in a client note. “That suggests virus restrictions may need to be in place for longer,” delaying the global recovery, he said.
The euro weakened 0.1 percent to $1.17885, after dipping overnight to the lowest since early April at $1.1764. The European Central Bank announces policy on Thursday, with market participants keen to see how the monetary authority implements changes to its strategy unveiled earlier this month.
“The ECB (is) expected to reinforce its dovish policy settings at this week’s policy meeting,” giving the euro scope to soften in coming months, Rabobank strategist Jane Foley wrote in a research note. At the same time, the dollar is likely to remain supported by safe-haven demand, pushing the euro toward $1.17 by year-end, she said.

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin Currencies

Sudan said to seek debt reduction from Gulf lenders

Sudan said to seek debt reduction from Gulf lenders
Updated 44 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Sudan said to seek debt reduction from Gulf lenders

Sudan said to seek debt reduction from Gulf lenders
  • The minister also disclosed plans to introduce fresh legislation to manage the country's debt
Updated 44 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Sudan will enter into bilateral negotiations with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait in an effort to forgive as much as 60 percent of its estimated $30 billion debt obligation, SUNA reported.
Sudan will also seek to negotiate rescheduling the remaining debts over 16 years to include a 6-years grace period, the news agency reported, citing Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Gibril Ibrahim.
The minister also disclosed plans to introduce fresh legislation to manage the country’s debt in a way that was transparent and accessible to the public.
He pledged that planned investments would help to boost job opportunities for the country’s youth and help to reduce the existing unemployment rate of 40 percent, SUNA reported.
Sudan’s finance ministry would focus on protecting citizens from the impact of economic reforms by developing supportive programs, while at the same time working to stabilize the currency exchange rate, Ibrahim said.

Topics: Finance debt banking

Investors to tune into Anghami, the ‘Spotify’ of Arab world: Tellimer

Investors to tune into Anghami, the ‘Spotify’ of Arab world: Tellimer
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Investors to tune into Anghami, the 'Spotify' of Arab world: Tellimer

Investors to tune into Anghami, the ‘Spotify’ of Arab world: Tellimer
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Anghami, the Middle East-focused music streaming site will appeal to investors as a rare US proxy for the MENA tech scene when it lists on Nasdaq, research group Tellimer said in a note on Tuesday.
Set to become the first Arab technology company to be listed in the US, the Beirut-headquartered company already has some 70 million users across MENA.
Anghami established the first legal music streaming company in the region with a music catalog that includes prominent Arabic record labels like Melody, Mazzika and Platinum, Tellimer said.
“It has a regular stream of monthly subscription revenue and is likely to be cash flow positive, unlike several other tech names,” said report author Nirgunan Tiruchelvam, head of consumer equity research at Tellimer.
Founded by Lebanese entrepreneurs Eddy Maroun, and Elie Habib, its shareholders include Middle East Venture Partners, Samena Capital, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co., MBC Group and Etihad Etisalat Co.
The site has been pitched to regional affordability levels at $4.99 a month and its distribution strategy is focused on working with telcos, unlike that of rival Spotify.
Anghami said in March it had agreed to merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in a deal that implied an enterprise value of about $220 million.
“Being a US listed public company gives us access to growth capital and a global platform that is the best in the world,” Anghami co-founder and CEO Eddy Maroun said at the time.
Under the deal, Anghami will merge with publicly listed Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. The deal includes a $30 million commitment from Dubai-based Shuaa Capital and $10 million from the parent of the SPAC.
Anghami this week said it had added six new mobile partnerships across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria in the first half of 2021.
“Partnering with mobile operators has been a key focus for us since our inception as they give us the opportunity to reach new audiences, benefiting for the telco partner’s big marketing reach as well as offering our users a convenient way to pay or to benefit from access to Anghami Plus through bundles that are tailor-made for each market,” said Choucri Khairallah, Anghami’s VP of business development.

Topics: Music Streaming technology Nasdaq

Israeli PM vows ‘aggressive’ action over Ben & Jerry's ban

Israeli PM vows ‘aggressive’ action over Ben & Jerry's ban
Updated 20 July 2021
AP

Israeli PM vows 'aggressive' action over Ben & Jerry's ban

Israeli PM vows ‘aggressive’ action over Ben & Jerry's ban
  • Ben & Jerry's said it will not renew the license agreement with Israel when it expires at the end of 2022
  • Ben & Jerry's said the sale of its ice cream in territories sought by the Palestinians for an independent state was "inconsistent with our values"
Updated 20 July 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the head of Unilever on Tuesday that Israel will “act aggressively” against Ben & Jerry’s over the subsidiary's decision to stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem.
British consumer goods conglomerate Unilever acquired the Vermont-based ice cream company in 2000. Ben & Jerry’s said in a statement on Monday that it had informed its longstanding licensee — responsible for manufacturing and distributing the ice cream in Israel — that it will not renew the license agreement when it expires at the end of 2022.
Bennett's office said in a statement that he spoke with Unilever CEO Alan Jope about what he called Ben & Jerry’s “clearly anti-Israel step,” adding that the move would have “serious consequences, legal and otherwise, and that it will act aggressively against all boycott actions directed against its citizens.”
The announcement was one of the highest-profile company rebukes of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war. Most of the international community considers these settlements illegal under international law and an impediment to peace with the Palestinians.
Approximately 700,000 Israelis now live in settlements, around 500,000 in the occupied West Bank and 200,000 in east Jerusalem. Israel considers the entirety of Jerusalem its capital, while the Palestinians seek it as capital of a future state.
Ben & Jerry’s said its announcement that sale of its ice cream in territories sought by the Palestinians for an independent state was “inconsistent with our values.”
Israel's Foreign Ministry criticized the decision on Monday as “a surrender to ongoing and aggressive pressure from extreme anti-Israel groups” and said the company was cooperating with “economic terrorism.”
Avi Zinger, CEO of Ben & Jerry’s Israel licensee, told public broadcaster Kan on Tuesday that the parent company had long pressured him to cease distribution in the Israeli occupied territories, but he refused because it would violate Israeli law.
He called Ben & Jerry’s decision to not extend its license “the biggest accomplishment" of the BDS movement that advocates boycotts, divestment and sanctions of Israeli institutions and businesses in what it says is a nonviolent campaign against Israeli abuses against Palestinians.

Topics: Ben & Jerry's Israel West Bank

Pandemic rebound to push emissions to all time high says IEA

Pandemic rebound to push emissions to all time high says IEA
Updated 20 July 2021

Pandemic rebound to push emissions to all time high says IEA

Pandemic rebound to push emissions to all time high says IEA
Updated 20 July 2021
RIYADH: Rising consumption in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to drive greenhouse gas emissions to all-time highs, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.
“We estimate that full and timely implementation of the economic recovery measures announced to date would result in CO2 emissions climbing to record levels in 2023, continuing to rise thereafter,” it said.
Governments worldwide have allocated around $380 billion on clean energy measures as of the second quarter of 2021 — representing about 2 percent of the total fiscal support in response to COVID-19, the Paris based body said in a report.
It coincides with a major push by global oil companies to reduce emissions and invest in the renewables sector.
The IEA estimates that government spending and new policies put in place since last year are expected to add an extra $350 billion a year to clean energy and electricity network spending between 2021 and 2023.
Although this represents an increase of 30 percent over the levels seen in recent years it is still only 35 percent of the amount envisaged by the IEA Sustainable Recovery Plan to put the world on track for net-zero emissions by 2050.
“Since COVID-19 crisis erupted, many governments may have talked about the importance of building back better for a cleaner future, but many of them are yet to put their money where their mouth is,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.
The IEA said investment proposals from G20 nations would likely meet about 60 percent of the spending needed to allow the Paris temperature goals to be attainable.
Among developing nations, that dropped to 20 percent.
Last month the IEA published its clean investment report, which found that annual green investment would need to rise to more than $1 trillion by 2030 from less than $150 billion in 2020 if the world is to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Oil rises but COVID-19, supply concerns cloud outlook

Wearing of masks is again mandatory in Los Angeles after a spike in cases worlwide that is weighing on oil prices. (AFP)
Wearing of masks is again mandatory in Los Angeles after a spike in cases worlwide that is weighing on oil prices. (AFP)
Updated 20 July 2021
Reuters

Oil rises but COVID-19, supply concerns cloud outlook

Wearing of masks is again mandatory in Los Angeles after a spike in cases worlwide that is weighing on oil prices. (AFP)
  • The Delta variant, which is significantly more contagious than earlier ones, is now the dominant strain worldwide
Updated 20 July 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil prices stabilized on Tuesday after slumping around 7 percent in the previous session amid a broader market retreat led by concerns about rising COVID-19 infections, which came just as producers inked a new supply deal.
Brent crude gained 70 cents, or 1 percent, to $69.32 a barrel by 0651 GMT. The US crude contract for August delivery , which expires later on Tuesday, was up 86 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $67.28 a barrel. US crude for September delivery was up around 1.2 percent at $67.14 a barrel.
The selloff, which pushed prices to their lowest in two months, was driven by concerns about the Delta variant of the coronavirus that is rampaging through populations, analysts said, with equities falling and bonds rising.
“Rising cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in some Asian and European countries and possibilities of travel restrictions have increased crude oil demand uncertainty to some extent,” analysts at ING Economics said in a note.
“However, the crude oil physical market has been tight over recent months, with the ongoing economic recovery likely to remain supportive for oil demand over the second half of the year,” they said.
The Delta variant, which is significantly more contagious than earlier ones, is now the dominant strain worldwide, US officials said on Friday.
It has been detected in about 100 countries around the world and patchy rollouts of inoculation programs in many places are undermining the battle against the virus, raising the prospect of more lockdowns that would hit demand for oil products.
Still, analysts said high frequency indicators showed that restaurant bookings over the weekend in the United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer, were at pre-COVID levels, while domestic flights were at the highest level since the pandemic started.
Oil was also hit after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, called OPEC+, reached a compromise on Sunday to increase output.
The OPEC+ deal takes away more of the supply curbs that buttressed the market for a year. OPEC+ is keeping about 5.8 million crude barrels per day (bpd) out of the market, a figure that will decrease by 2 million bpd by the end of 2021.
Despite the latest COVID-19 concerns and crude price falls, some analysts expect the increased supplies to be soaked up by a gradual return of economic activity.
“This deal should provide some stability to the market over the coming months .., and may ultimately support the market higher,” SSY Futures in Singapore said in a note.

Topics: Oil energy

