Saudi operations boost Halliburton's Mideast business in Q2

Saudi operations boost Halliburton’s Mideast business in Q2
Halliburton reported rising activity in its Saudi business in the second quarter. (Reuters)
Updated 3 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi operations boost Halliburton’s Mideast business in Q2

Saudi operations boost Halliburton’s Mideast business in Q2
  Regional revenues received a boost from improved activity in multiple product service lines in Saudi Arabia
Updated 3 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Halliburton said improved business in its Saudi operations helped to grow its Middle East second-quarter revenues.
The oilfield services contractor on Tuesday reported a 33.5 percent increase in second-quarter profit from the previous three months, as an oil price rebound spurred demand for work.
The Houston-based company said net income advanced to $227 million in the three months ended June 30, from $170 million in the first quarter.
Its Middle East and Asia revenues gained 5 percent sequentially to $925 million resulting from” improved activity in multiple product service lines in Saudi Arabia, higher well intervention services across the region, increased drilling-related services in Oman, higher completion tools sales in Kuwait,” the company said in a statement.
Global crude prices climbed 18.2 percent in the quarter ended June 30 following a 22.6 percent gain in the first three months of the year as speedy vaccinations encouraged the gradual re-opening of economies, Reuters reported.
Total US rig counts rose for the 11th straight month in June, according to Baker Hughes data. There were 470 rigs at the end of the second quarter. That compared with 417 at the end of the first quarter.

Topics: oilfield services

Updated 33 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Goldman cuts Q3 Brent forecast to $75 a barrel on Delta demand hit

Goldman cuts Q3 Brent forecast to $75 a barrel on Delta demand hit
  The bank now projects a third-quarter deficit of 1.5 million bpd versus 1.9 million bpd forecast previously
Updated 33 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: Goldman Sachs on Tuesday reduced its forecast for Brent crude oil to $75 a barrel for the third quarter, $5 lower than its previous estimate, as a surge in Delta variant COVID-19 cases takes a toll on demand.
Oil prices fell $5 a barrel on Monday in response to fears over the hit to demand from rising Delta coronavirus infections and an OPEC+ agreement to boost output.
“Our oil balances are slightly tighter in 2H21 than previously, with an assumed two-month 1 mb/d demand hit from Delta more than offset by OPEC+ slower production ramp-up,” Goldman said.
The bank now projects a third-quarter deficit of 1.5 million bpd versus 1.9 million bpd forecast previously.
Goldman expects Brent oil prices to average $80 per barrel in the fourth quarter from its previous forecast of $75 and sees a deficit of 1.7 million bpd in the final quarter of this year.
“The oil market repricing to a higher equilibrium is far from over, with the bullish impulse shifting from the demand to the supply side,” the bank said.
Even if vaccinations fail to curb hospitalization rates, which could drive a longer slump to demand, the decline would be offset by lower OPEC+ and US shale output given current prices, Goldman added.
“Oil prices may continue to gyrate wildly in the coming weeks, given the uncertainties around Delta variant and the slow velocity of supply developments relative to the recent demand gains,” it said.
Goldman also said progress on a US-Iran nuclear deal has stalled leading to increased risks that the potential ramp-up in Iran exports is later than its October base-case.

Topics: energy Oil

Saudi Arabia’s holding of US bonds amounted to $127.3bn in May

Saudi Arabia’s holding of US bonds amounted to $127.3bn in May
Updated 51 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's holding of US bonds amounted to $127.3bn in May

Saudi Arabia’s holding of US bonds amounted to $127.3bn in May
  The Kingdom is the 14th largest holder of US debt. Japan remains number one
Updated 51 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s holding of US Treasury securities amounted to $127.3 billion in May 2021, according to new data from the US government.
The amount was down 3 percent compared to April but up 3 percent compared to May 2020. This year-on-year increase is in line with global trends, as countries around the world increased their holdings by 2.25 percent in the year leading up to May 2021.
However, analysis showed that Saudi holdings are still down from their peak of $184.4 billion in February 2020. As the global pandemic took hold in March last year, the Saudi government decreased its holding by 25 percent and by a further 33.8 percent in April, as the Kingdom’s reserves were hit by the collapse in oil prices.
“The decrease in Saudi holdings of US treasuries follows the larger trend of the Kingdom drawing down its total foreign reserves to support the economy’s rebound in the wake of the pandemic. The economy has gradually rebounded since pandemic-induced restrictions limited commercial and consumer spending,” Albara’a Al-Wazir, an economist at the US-Saudi Business Council, told Arab News.
“The increase in spending has brought a surge in imports to accommodate growing demand. In order to finance the growth in imports, Saudi Arabia targeted its foreign reserves, as was recently stated by the Saudi Central Bank’s governor,” he added.
In August last year, Saudi Arabia began to boost its holdings once again, peaking in November and then continuing to decline by low single percentages ever since.
“The rate of decline has recently slowed, with small additions depending on the vagaries of oil prices, which will continue to be the key parameter for either additions or drawdowns in the next few months. With oil prices forecast at around the $72-75 ranges, or even higher in the first quarter of 2022, there will be some expected Saudi T bill additions,” Mohammed Ramady, former professor of finance and economics at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, told Arab News.
The Kingdom is the 14th largest holder of US debt. Japan remains number one, with $1266.2 billion in US bonds, followed by China ($1078.4 billion), the UK ($467.7 billion), Ireland ($304.9 billion) and Luxembourg ($287.6 billion).
The UAE holds $57.3 billion, an increase of nearly 100 percent year-on-year. Kuwait holds $45.9 billion, up just 5 percent year-on-year.

Topics: TREASURIES Finance

Bitcoin drops below $30,000 as Delta variant triggers flight to safe havens

Bitcoin drops below $30,000 as Delta variant triggers flight to safe havens
Updated 20 July 2021
Reuters

Bitcoin drops below $30,000 as Delta variant triggers flight to safe havens

Bitcoin drops below $30,000 as Delta variant triggers flight to safe havens
  Bitcoin sank as low as $29,500, a level not seen since June 22, before trading 4.1 percent lower at $29,559.10
Updated 20 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Cryptocurrencies sank on Tuesday, with bitcoin falling below $30,000 for the first time in about a month.
Safe-harbor currencies like the yen and dollar traded near multi-month highs against the riskier Australian dollar and British pound on Tuesday, as fears grow that a rampant coronavirus variant could upend the global economic recovery.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin sank as low as $29,500, a level not seen since June 22, before trading 4.1 percent lower at $29,559.10. Rival ether dropped 4.8 percent to $1,730.33, also nearing a one-month low.
The dollar touched an almost-eight-month high of $0.7317 per Aussie on Tuesday before trading at $0.7319, and changed hands at $1.36625 to sterling after hitting the highest since early February at $1.3655 in the previous session.
The fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the dominant strain worldwide, and has been accompanied by a surge in infections around the United States, particularly in areas where vaccinations have lagged. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s “freedom day” — ending over a year of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England — was marred by surging infections and the British prime minister’s own forced self-isolation after Health Minister Sajid Javid tested positive for the virus.
In Australia, nearly half the country’s 25 million people is living under lockdowns to quell an outbreak of the Delta variant. “What is likely concerning markets now is ... a surge in infections occurring in developed markets with high levels of vaccination,” National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland wrote in a client note. “That suggests virus restrictions may need to be in place for longer,” delaying the global recovery, he said.
The euro weakened 0.1 percent to $1.17885, after dipping overnight to the lowest since early April at $1.1764. The European Central Bank announces policy on Thursday, with market participants keen to see how the monetary authority implements changes to its strategy unveiled earlier this month.
“The ECB (is) expected to reinforce its dovish policy settings at this week’s policy meeting,” giving the euro scope to soften in coming months, Rabobank strategist Jane Foley wrote in a research note. At the same time, the dollar is likely to remain supported by safe-haven demand, pushing the euro toward $1.17 by year-end, she said.

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin Currencies

Sudan said to seek debt reduction from Gulf lenders

Sudan said to seek debt reduction from Gulf lenders
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Sudan said to seek debt reduction from Gulf lenders

Sudan said to seek debt reduction from Gulf lenders
  The minister also disclosed plans to introduce fresh legislation to manage the country's debt
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Sudan will enter into bilateral negotiations with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait in an effort to forgive as much as 60 percent of its estimated $30 billion debt obligation, SUNA reported.
Sudan will also seek to negotiate rescheduling the remaining debts over 16 years to include a 6-years grace period, the news agency reported, citing Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Gibril Ibrahim.
The minister also disclosed plans to introduce fresh legislation to manage the country’s debt in a way that was transparent and accessible to the public.
He pledged that planned investments would help to boost job opportunities for the country’s youth and help to reduce the existing unemployment rate of 40 percent, SUNA reported.
Sudan’s finance ministry would focus on protecting citizens from the impact of economic reforms by developing supportive programs, while at the same time working to stabilize the currency exchange rate, Ibrahim said.

Topics: Finance debt banking

Investors to tune into Anghami, the ‘Spotify’ of Arab world: Tellimer

Investors to tune into Anghami, the ‘Spotify’ of Arab world: Tellimer
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Investors to tune into Anghami, the 'Spotify' of Arab world: Tellimer

Investors to tune into Anghami, the ‘Spotify’ of Arab world: Tellimer
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Anghami, the Middle East-focused music streaming site will appeal to investors as a rare US proxy for the MENA tech scene when it lists on Nasdaq, research group Tellimer said in a note on Tuesday.
Set to become the first Arab technology company to be listed in the US, the Beirut-headquartered company already has some 70 million users across MENA.
Anghami established the first legal music streaming company in the region with a music catalog that includes prominent Arabic record labels like Melody, Mazzika and Platinum, Tellimer said.
“It has a regular stream of monthly subscription revenue and is likely to be cash flow positive, unlike several other tech names,” said report author Nirgunan Tiruchelvam, head of consumer equity research at Tellimer.
Founded by Lebanese entrepreneurs Eddy Maroun, and Elie Habib, its shareholders include Middle East Venture Partners, Samena Capital, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co., MBC Group and Etihad Etisalat Co.
The site has been pitched to regional affordability levels at $4.99 a month and its distribution strategy is focused on working with telcos, unlike that of rival Spotify.
Anghami said in March it had agreed to merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in a deal that implied an enterprise value of about $220 million.
“Being a US listed public company gives us access to growth capital and a global platform that is the best in the world,” Anghami co-founder and CEO Eddy Maroun said at the time.
Under the deal, Anghami will merge with publicly listed Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. The deal includes a $30 million commitment from Dubai-based Shuaa Capital and $10 million from the parent of the SPAC.
Anghami this week said it had added six new mobile partnerships across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria in the first half of 2021.
“Partnering with mobile operators has been a key focus for us since our inception as they give us the opportunity to reach new audiences, benefiting for the telco partner’s big marketing reach as well as offering our users a convenient way to pay or to benefit from access to Anghami Plus through bundles that are tailor-made for each market,” said Choucri Khairallah, Anghami’s VP of business development.

Topics: Music Streaming technology Nasdaq

